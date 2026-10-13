Mail: Nowadays, Princess Kate needs ‘a fresh PR strategy & a new stylist’

The Duchess of Sussex was especially active over the weekend, posting photos and videos around the International Day of the Girl. Guess who is very upset about all of this Meghan content? Hint: it’s not the British media. They’re quietly thrilled that Meghan is so active on social media, and they’re sooo pleased that she was out in London with Malala last week. So who’s upset? The Princess of Wales and her defenders. There’s a time warp aspect to all of this, like everyone came so close in 2018 to acknowledging that Kate is boring and lazy, but then Kate and her people orchestrated their unhinged smear campaign against Meghan. No one could actually say “Kate still sucks, regardless of whatever is happening with Meghan.” Now that Kate and Meghan are in the same general vicinity and Meghan is on the front pages again, people are remembering that Kate does not come out ahead when she has competition. An excerpt from Nadine Dorries’ Mail column, “Meghan has started a media war – here’s how Kate can win it.”
Love her or loathe her, Meghan knows how to snatch the spotlight. When news broke that the Sussexes were back on British soil, many of us assumed they would lay low for a while, such is their obsession with privacy and security. Not so. The past week has been marked by a renewed media blitz from the Duchess and all eyes are on her again. Which is exactly how she wants it to be.
Take Sunday afternoon, when a video emerged showing Princess Catherine with daughter Charlotte travelling on the London Underground’s Elizabeth Line to go to a private appointment. Of course, there was a security detail present, but Kate was apparently happy to take public transport and give Charlotte a taste of normal life. According to witnesses she chatted with the other travellers, checked her mobile phone and laughed and joked with her daughter.
Within minutes of the video, surreptitiously filmed by a fellow passenger, appearing on a newspaper website, Meghan posted to her Instagram page a video of her own children on a stroll in the countryside. Both wearing backpacks, Archie, seven, pushed a scooter and Lilibet, five, followed, while the family dog trailed behind. Was the timing a coincidence? In my opinion, it wasn’t. Meghan knows exactly how to divert attention her way.
I believe that Meghan’s intentions to establish her own unofficial branch of the Royal Family have become crystal clear in the past few days, starting with her appearance outside London’s Claridge’s Hotel with Nobel Prize-winner and human rights activist Malala Yousafzai last Wednesday. The pair had enjoyed afternoon tea together and their exit from the hotel was scarcely discreet – to the joy of the paparazzi who happened to be on hand. Meghan who, incidentally, looked completely swamped in her £26,000-plus outfit, seized the moment – and our attention.
The Royal Family had better watch out, because Meghan is back and means business – and is intent on becoming queen of the news cycle. How should Kate respond? I admire our future queen very much and I suspect her instinctive reaction will be to ignore Meghan’s ‘look-at-me antics’ and continue with her duties, charitable endeavours and family life.
But this is media war and I want her to win. She and her team must ensure that her public persona is as captivating and as compelling as the causes she represents. She has been through the mother of all health battles, and no one will know the meaning of the words ‘it’s the little things’ better than Kate.
However, her current public image needs a ‘glow up’. Yes, she always looks impeccably dressed and stylish, but dare I say she’s lost a bit of her va va voom since she made it clear that a focus on her work rather than what she’s wearing is what she wants. But, Kate, we can be interested in both!
Meghan has an advantage because she’s not constrained by royal convention and can wear whatever she likes – be as informal or glam as she chooses – and she can handpick the events she attends. She can also post winsome photographs of herself on social media to her heart’s content. We are treated to glimpses of glamour with Kate – when she wears a stunning Jenny Packham gown on a red carpet, for instance – but not often enough.
In contrast with Meghan’s brand, Kate’s image is in danger of becoming stale. Perhaps she needs a fresh PR strategy and a new stylist?
Kate can take comfort from the fact that Meghan will always be B-list – and will never be queen of anything. And where Meghan can appear shallow and flighty, Kate has substance and commitment to duty. Ultimately I know that the British public recognise what is important: not carefully curated social media feeds and staged paparazzi shots, but class and steadfastness. We will always have Kate’s back – but just a little bit of the old sparkle wouldn’t go amiss.
“Perhaps she needs a fresh PR strategy and a new stylist?” It wouldn’t hurt. Since the Sussexes’ UK return, Kate has wandered around in ill-fitting school-marm styles and she’s done a series of odd events which seem half-assed (which is her whole thing, but again, there’s a head-to-head comparison now). At no point tn Kate’s fifteen years of princessing has it felt like she is surrounded by competent and professional staff who can help her put together a serious issue portfolio. Kate is a woman in her 40s who has survived the Firm for fifteen years and her image should reflect that. It’s the complacency, which was evident as soon as Harry started dating Meghan. Instead of changing or updating in a real way, Kate bullied Meghan out of the country so Kate could continue to get by on the bare minimum. Now that Meghan’s back, people are once again noticing that Kate is a nothingburger.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram, Cover Images.
“…Kate has substance and commitment to duty…” In what universe??
Came here to say the same thing.
Did anyone else snort when they read that line?
Oh, yeah, and I had barely recovered from reading that Meghan was ‘shallow and flighty’. 🙄
🙄
Its funny they keep comparing her to Meghan, lets compare her to her royal peers, i saw the queen of Thailand flying a plane the other day. They got exactly what they wanted a woman who wouldn’t rock the boat, her pipline is the Prince Philip/ camilia line so she is doing what they did/do
Philip also flew planes. And he loathed Camilla.
Couldn’t stand either Philip or Camilla, but they both had/have more substance than Kate. Even Camilla reads and does stuff. Kate just mumbles her way through dull, lacklustre appearances, drably dressed, spaced out and gurning. I actually feel sorry for her.
There is a video of the king (captain) and queen (co-pilot) of Thailand flying their B737 aircraft into and out of Paro, Bhutan (the world’s most difficult airport for commercial jet aircrafts) on their state visit.
Kate is a photographer, garden designer, chef (xmas chutney, jam recipe) and pianist, an art historian, early years academic researcher and held down a job as an accessory stylist. What else do you want? /sarcasm, obviously..
Philip was super active as a consort and had lots of charitable interests that he was involved with. The comparison to Kate doesn’t hold.
Kate shouldn’t be seeking to compete with Meghan, it is a losing battle. She is missing the charm, warmth, intelligence, work ethic, even the extreme earnestness.
I do wonder if the fact that she’s never had a good team of advisors can be attributed to the fact that she doesn’t seem to know how to work or receive feedback? Kaiser has been saying for years that Kate seems more passionate and engaged with the elderly. I don’t know why they don’t make that her cause when seniors in Britain are suffering?
But how much can ever change when fundamentally she is not a hard worker and is uncurious?
She’s so dominated by her mother she could never listen to any other advisor. And Hyacinth Bucklebury thinks Kate is just perfect as a paper doll.
Kate had a top level advisor with Catherine Quinn who had come from Oxford and other areas. She left right when the two year contract ended to do “charitable work”.
If Kate could not take advice from that woman, she isn’t going to listen to anyone if she doesn’t feel like it.
Kate is fundamentally lazy and selfish and her entire adult life has borne this out. She is not changing at almost 45 when she is on the verge of getting the title of Queen.
The UK needs to accept that Kate doesn’t care about people but herself and her kids, sort of. All the UK media glazing can’t polish the turd.
Thank you @Nic919! Couldn’t remember Catherine Quinn‘s name when I mentioned this down below, but my recollection is exactly as you describe. Despite the presence of this well-qualified advisor, Kate refused to shift her arse in any meaningful way, and Quinn was out of there as soon as she could leave.
The put downs of meghan are tedious. Meghan is A list all the way. Keen seems desperate
Yeah, I stopped at the first line and couldn’t even get myself to skim through. These folks don’t get it; most of us are really fatigued from their non-stop negativity and bashing. One sentence into a negative article and many stop reading and tune out entirely. It’s really got boring and super dull.
I usually do that, too, skip the hateful stuff, but I read this one for some reason. It was awful. I cannot imagine making a living doing that.
The toxic media are yet again creating a divisive narrative of a bitter rivalry akin to “war”, based on double standards, outrageous comparisons and caricatures of two very different women.
Martyn shares his thoughts on, the link below 👇https://www.tiktok.com/@ministry_of_hacks?lang=en
It’s the “spoonful of sugar to help the medicine go down” ☂️ 🎶 Every criticism must be sugarcoated for the royals.
Is it even possible for two world famous women to discreetly exit Claridge’s at the busiest time of day? They give Meghan an extremely high bar to get over while Kate only has to breathe in public.
I had to stop reading the piece, I was disgusted at the way they were blaming Meghan for Kate’s failure, I’m not even sure what Kate has failed at.
That’s the thing, right? It’s hard to say what Kate really fails at because she doesn’t -do- anything in order to fail. Inertia is her go-to setting. Like, it’s hard to put a foot wrong if you don’t put a foot forward.
Yeah, its hard to fail if you’re never trying. I think she’s failed at bringing modernity to the monarchy as was promised, and she’s certainly failed at working in general….but generally speaking, you can’t fail if you never DO anything.
Like I have not failed to learn German because I don’t speak German. I haven’t even started it on duolingo. I haven’t failed at running a marathon. I’ve barely taken the first step on that journey (5k in February!! lol.) and so on.
But isn’t that her issue? she NEVER tries anything. The three peaks challenge could have been really interesting but instead it just seemed like a stunt.
What, you don’t remember her epic pancake fail? Girl. She tried. She aimed high there and her pancakes fell all the way apart. Maybe that’s it, she’s got PTSD from her princess pancake fail and now she just can’t and won’t. 🤣
By being a grown-up? Is being a productive adult too much to ask for while being subsidized in the millions? No one is expecting her to slog it out in a coal mine for 12 hours a day! 🤷♀️
I’m not sure what Kate can do rlly. Even with more events and an updated style, not sure that will make a difference. If Nadine Dorries of all people is flat out saying that Megan has more sparkle, well, what can Kate rlly do about that? Maybe a hair cut but even that wouldn’t fully do it either.
That’s the trap, isn’t it? She could certainly try to be more glamourous, but she’ll never have what Meghan has. The best she would be able to do would be a pale (literally) imitation, like Camilla trying to outshine Diana’s famous little black dress.
Kate seemed like a good choice for William because she was inoffensive and eager to please. She’ll wait patiently and be on call for William for ten years until she gets a ring, she’ll do whatever it takes to fit in and look “pretty”, she’ll never try to outshine William or express a single thought that hasn’t been thoroughly vetted. She’s happy to pose for pictures with her smiling family. She’s white. She’s pretty enough in her way, but not the kind of stunning that would turn heads. She doesn’t seem to have any personal passions or abilities. If she ever had any charisma or sparkle, it’s been thoroughly ground away. Her whole persona relies on being sort of blandly pretty and agreeable but unremarkable.
And now, after decades of praise for her “never putting a foot wrong”, the rota want Kate to suddenly become something that she can never be: Interesting.
Part of the issue is that William is a problem too. If Kate was good for William because she was also lazy and turned a blind eye to his cheating, that was never going to be a good choice for a future Queen consort.
Someone like Meghan is what they need, but their silly system doesn’t allow for talent, only hierarchy, racism and birth order.
Kate is getting “beaten” by Meghan basically existing. Can you imagine if Meghan actually was attempting to draw attention? Meghan has been very low key and the fake press is still crying in their soup about the fact that KKKate is such a nothingburger.
I doubt some of the public will always have kates back.
Tbh, pitting women against each other is disgusting and needs to stop. I’m no Kate fan but saying she needs a glow-up to appear more interesting is an insult.
@Slough “saying she needs a glow-up to appear more interesting is an insult.”
Or, otoh, an objective observation.
Kate has pitted herself against Meghan from the start, because she’s so clearly threatened by Meghan’s public speaking ability, style and loving marriage.
Meghan has tried to take the high road, even though Kate lied about Meghan to win public sympathy and capitalize on her white woman tears.
The gutter rats created this mess and are weary that the global press is more interested in Meghan than their own future Queen. They could keep Meghan off their front pages, ignore her and allow her to live and raise their children. Stop blaming the woman you troll for clicks.
This.
This article is hilarious. The press knows – and hates – that Meghan doesn’t give a flying fig what Kate is doing. Meghan’s IG posts are planned in advance, I’m sure. She didnt decide to post a picture of her kids because of Kate’s PR stunt.l
But like many of these articles, there are some kernels of truth. Kate’s image IS stale. Her outfits are boring, her outings are boring, she come across as disinterested and not prepared. it’s clear that for her, her work is just about photo ops. and I mean okay, whatever, that’s what a huge part of royalty is, right? Photo ops? The press knows that Kate is boring and they can only embiggen her so much.
but she’s not captivating or compelling and there is nothing about her that screams “substance” or “commitment to duty.” She comes across as the shallow and flighty one, not the one partnered with Nobel Prize winners.
Kate does the bare minimum because she gets away with doing the bare minimum! Until someone lights a fire under her, that will never change. Since her husband shares the same ethos, she has no incentive to do more since her status/ title protects her. “She’s raising the next generation of Royals, don’t you know “that’s her most important job.” But please don’t mention the 50 household staff on the payroll and the endless tropical vacations with accompanying private jets!
It used to be that competition would light a fire under her. You could certainly argue that it did a little in 2018. But this feels different. The Waleses are putting in effort again but this time it’s not enough.
I read it as a note to william to increase the clothing budget
What’s truly hilarious is that lately Kate has been out there – with old people, with young people, with Tom Cruise, traveling all over the place – dozens of photo ops. OTOH, Meghan has been nowhere – the gym, brunch with a friend, a pub with Harry – tea with Malala was the most high profile and the rest were “it was reported” with maybe a fuzzy phone shot. So, who is it that’s actually fighting the media war? Sounds like Kate vs the press.
Okay yeah, that was my thought as well bc what more do they want her to do? Start wearing shorter skirts? Get a hair cut? The shock of that will wear off. Kate v the press is right, or at least parts of it, like Nadine Dorries who’s just out here calling Kate the less glamorous one.
So i’m sitting here thinking – what makes Kate so dull and other royal women so much more interesting? I think its because there’s something genuine about them. Pretty much all we know about Kate is that she is competitive, likes tennis, and likes shopping. Everything else feels shoehorned into whatever event or engagement she’s doing to make it seem like there is a connection there. So because we know nothing else about her (maybe there isn’t anything else to know), she comes across as flat and boring. After 15 years as a married royal she does not have her own style (she’s always cosplaying someone, whether its QEII or Meghan or Diana), she doesn’t have her own interests, etc.
And its not even that the public needs to know all these details about her – its more that when you’re comfortable in your own skin, it shows. You’re not trying to prove anything to people. I think Kate is arrogant but I dont think she is comfortable in her own skin. and that’s the big difference between here and someone like Mary of Denmark or Victoria of Sweden.
So her clothes are part of it and dressing better/more modern/etc would help, but only if it was a reflection of Kate herself.
I agree Becks1. We don’t know anything real about her that endears her to us. She hides behind the crafted palace persona instead of sharing any kind of authenticity (likely because William wanted it that way as well). Kate only wants to put out the perfect image (which isn’t a real reflection of her) and be praised for that. She’s the kind of person who would say that her weakness is being a perfectionist. This puts a lot of people off and then they start looking more closely at the cracks in the facade to push back against the perfect princess story that we can all see isn’t true at all. That’s why the “Kate construct” irritates me so much. They’re working so hard to talk us out of what we can actually see – this is a deeply unhappy, insecure person who is out of her depth and bitterly resents and regrets her choice. Not a popular opinion here, but although she chose this life, I can still feel a bit sorry for her suffering.
Kate never worked before the engagement and she’s done less than minimum since 2011. She’s not going to change at this point.
Her style is the least of her issues. She just doesn’t care about anything but herself.
The DARVO really is strong with these people — if anyone “started a media war” it was Kate & her little ladies’ lynch mob. The Hilary Rose / Camilla Tominey / Rebecca English / Angela Levin / Roya Nikkhah axis of evil. JFC. Meghan is gold and they are all straw. Like their hair quality. LOL. Brittle, dull, apt to break.
Kate, the one who waits on others to work before taking on working, the one who waits for being asked to work before working. She’s a lazy girl born with the ambition of living off by a rich man’s wealth. She didn’t realize she would have to work in her position, she thought princessing was a lifestyle.
Exactly, @StillDouchesofCambridge, Kate is the social climbing gold digger. Meghan is the self-made multi millionaire.
If you want to prove that Kate’s train ride was in reaction to Meghan being out in London here it is. Plus Kate was wearing pumps on the train ride, clearly she rode one stop and jumped into her limousine at the next one. As for the rest of this, Meghan is supposedly irrelevant and a private citizen so I don’t get why the press and royalists are so concerned with what Meghan is doing. If she’s flighty and shallow why does Kate have to step up her game?
Dorries is unhinged.
Keen started the media war when she did not go to the media to correct the crying story. Meghan corrected the story on Oprah
To be fair it is awkward to correct a story you planted yourself. But the Tatler corrections made it obvious she wasn’t going to correct the lies.
She had things deleted from that Tatler Article but could have added that the crying story was not true. It should have been awkward for her to watch Meghan take the heat for something she did not do, and sat back and not corrected it.
@Tessa you’re right but Nic919’s point is that Kate couldn’t really correct the crying story because she was the one who put it out there.
What she needs is to show humanity and stop being a lazy racist. That’s what Kate needs. PR & a stylist will not fix what’s wrong with that woman.
I am no fan of Kate and the rest of the royals. but one thing they should be doing, IMO, is to be seen acknowledging societal problems, to be seen next to someone suffering. It wasn’t just the clothes that made Diana iconic, it was her touching the AIDS patients. her walking among mine fields. Compared this to photographs of Keen with happy kindergarten kids. It gives no gravitas to her so called “early years” work. Whereas Meghan is seen with crying parents who lost their kids to social media, she is seen with kids who lost limbs in Gaza. Meghan collaborates with people bigger and more important than her like Malala or the UN. So Kate doesn’t need a new stylist, she needs guts and humility.
But there is absolutely no way Kate’s husband would allow her to be seen doing anything like that. She will never be allowed to do anything with more impact that him, and he’s sure not going to do anything big.
I understand your larger point, but Diana was genuinely concerned about people, and it showed. Being “seen” next to people who are suffering when one neither cares about their circumstances nor how to alleviate that suffering would just amount to using them as props in a photo-op. I really think that the Windsors have done enough of that already.
The press is telling on themselves. They think Kate is an intelllectual lightweight compared to Meghan and otjer queens consort.
Kate *is* an intellectual lightweight, and after all the years of her being a married-in, I have come to doubt her intellectual capacities.
The way she conducts herself in public, I’m convinced she didn’t write her master’s thesis by herself. She’s never shown that she’s in any way interested in the (history of) arts.
It was way easier to have someone do the work for you at university because professors wouldn’t have had the technology to search for pre written papers back then. (Early 2000s).
Kate had “va va va voom? Really? When ever? And a woman of substance? And a life threatening cancer scare? I thought they said it was “pre-cancerous cells and precautionary treatment. I kind of feel sorry for her. I am certain Meghan does too. Could you imagine what the conversation would have been like for Kate at tea with Malala? Probably not, since it is hard to even imagine a vacuum in real conversation instead of British aristocratic small talk.
And THIS is why you don’t make an invisible contract with the British media. You can put on a posh accent, slap on some veneers and blonde extensions, and try to make yourself as small and inoffensive as possible, you can even sell out your sister-in-law in the hopes that it will make your own life less miserable, but you’ll never know peace! You’ll never be safe.
This is the rota outright demanding that Kate try to compete with Meghan’s star power and glamour. This is like telling me (a short non-athlete) that I need to fill in for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the next Olympics. It’s cruel.
And not for nothing, nobody is calling for the future king to step up his work or make himself more glamourous! It’s the married-ins that get sacrificed. Oh well – that is, after all, the deal that Kate and her mother signed up for all those years ago.
Yes, it does seem like the BM is telling Kate to try harder to compete with Meghan’s glamour. But I’m honestly like, I don’t think she can?
Even if she could would William *let* her? They are a fractured couple as part of a fractured family, trapped in a media and political framework in which only the tip of the iceberg is visible on top of whatever has gone on between WanK privately and the entire hierarchy of British royal power too broken to support any of this. What this journalist is asking for from KP is like closing the barn door after the horse got out.
I predict she has a remission of something before she actually steps up to any kind of adult sized plate. She can’t speak clearly much less think clearly. She has zero fashion sense. She’s only really good at marshalling her deranged bot army to bully. She just would have been so much happier as a the mid-level sporty suburbanite her mother wouldn’t let her be.
Yes, this is giving late 2023 vibes. Something will give eventually.
Recurrence not remission, doh!
“And where Meghan can appear shallow and flighty, Kate has substance and commitment to duty.”
It’s Opposite Day in England again.
It certainly is. Take this sentence for example “Ultimately I know that the British public recognise what is important: not carefully curated social media feeds and staged paparazzi shots, but class and steadfastness.”
It’s supposed to be that Kate is the one with class and steadfastness but it can also be read the other way around: eventually the British public recognizes that Kate has curated social media feeds and staged paparazzi shots whereas Meghan has class and steadfastness.
Was this deliberate I wonder?
With the recent subway one being the most obvious. Not a “papped one” but there’s no way it would get covered by the Sun if KP didn’t approve or ahem arrange. They can get photos of the kids taken down when they want.
Class just means white here because Kate is the one with multiple skirt fly ups at tours, not Meghan.
It’s pretty bad when even Kate’s most fawning supporters report on how she is drab and uninteresting.
What she needs, more than a new “PR strategy” and some better clothes, is a WORK ETHIC. Although that’s highly unlikely to suddenly happen in her mid-40’s after a lifetime of indolence.
Some charisma wouldn’t go amiss either, but unfortunately you can’t really fake that.
Interesting though that the press is somewhat turning on her by pointing out how dull she is.
Oh no, is Meanie Meghan bullying our English Rose again? /sarcasm
People really need to stop thinking that Kate is going to be the second coming of Diana. There was only one Diana and there should be only one Kate. I think the problem is that Kate never figured out who she really is. Apparently, she never developed a personality outside of doing what it takes to bag a prince. Did she have any hobbies or interests growing up? Does she care about ‘making the world a better place’? In contrast, Meghan seems to have learned philanthropy at an early age. She had her own interests and worked hard at them. She figured out who she is and what she could contribute to the world at an early age.
No, Kate can’t be like Meghan but she could have been a better version of Kate. The ‘Fab Four’ could have been a welcome addition to the royal family with each person playing to their strengths. One couple was insanely jealous of the other one but took no steps to better their image by doing the hard work required. Harry and Meghan could have connected with the people while you could have gone off and done something tailored to your strengths. The problem was that Will and Kate (and Charles to some extent) do not want anyone to outshine them but they don’t want to put in work that would get them noticed. If all Meghan has to do is come out of a hotel after having tea and the press goes wild-your little Tube trip with your daughter (See, they are just like us-they ride the Tube!) isn’t going to cut it.
Meghan is not setting up some sort of competing royal court. She is out there doing what she does, living her life. If that is seen as competition on the other side, maybe they should look inward to see what they are lacking.
Hillary mantel figured out who Kate was back in 2013 but the establishment couldn’t handle hearing that Kate is a puppet putting on different clothing.
And 13 years later nothing has changed. Kate chooses to erase herself. She could leave if she really didn’t like it. But this is what she has chosen and part of that deal with the devil is that she will not compare to Meghan in a positive way, especially for women.
Kate did have someone competent and professional working with her around the time Meghan became part of the picture; remember the woman that helped create the Broken Britain or whatever project that Kate introduced the Friday before Meghan announced the Together cookbook? The woman who left after her contract was up, saying she wanted to work in the charitable space. Can’t remember who assigned her to Kate, possibly the queen? In any event, it seems obvious she wasn’t able to get Kate off of her behind to any meaningful degree, and was out of there as soon as possible. I don’t recall Kate having anybody with similar credentials since then; at least not someone we know about, and there’s nothing she did that would imply someone intelligent was working with her behind the scenes.
Kate looks unhappy and physically ill. I’m not as interested in whether she is a beauty or fashion icon as I am in the question “Why does the royal institution seem tailor made to destroy women?”
It’s a good question.
The media can, once again, blame themselves for this pickle. The Cambridges “stepped up” in 2017/18/19 because the papers, while never fair to Meghan, weren’t relentlessly pro Kate and William. Since then, the papers have completely rolled down to the Wales, regularly censoring themselves, not running photos, editing articles that weren’t actionable like the Anna Pasternak Tatler piece. It’s boring boring boring because the media will not make hay over even the pettiest, meaningless bit of gossip about the Wales.
she desperately needs a new stylist. as far as her “duties”–she would do well to be seen every day at these “duties” and actually engaging in activities of substance, instead of once a week or so at an obvious photo op.
I vaguely remember an interview in which one of Kate’s cousins said that Kate had difficulty putting herself in other people’s shoes, or something to that effect. That told me that Kate is very self-absorbed. There is no genuine interest or care for humanity or humanity’s causes. When you begin with a deficit like that, coupled with being too lazy to put on a sustained and convincing act, there is no way that Kate could take on a cause and have any impact over the long run. If she just did photo ops consistently and was seen out and about, it would be totally acceptable to the British public. After all, she’s going to be Queeeeen as this royal stenographer points out. If she just did the work to occupy her own lane she would be fine. However, she wants the credit for being a humanitarian like Meghan without feeling any empathy or doing anything. Unfortunately, she lacks the humanity in Diana and Meghan. Kate just seems very shallow.
A haircut would help greatly. Her hair is a mess lately.
Catherine’s problems are way, way deeper than a new stylist can tackle.
In what universe has the British “royal” bunch failed to get how intelligent Meghan is?
She crashed out in 2019 because she assumed there was goodwill for their Prince and that would transfer to his loved ones. The unprovoked attacks on her were a massive jolt. The approaches (payments) to her Dad & sister; the cottage industries that cropped up spewing hate online; the press and finally the revelation that at least one palace was engineering abdominal attacks on her (and by proxy … Harry)
Meg survived all that! She got her family away from that poison and healed. She’s never going to allow her family to be subject to that palace bullshit ever again. She certainly isn’t going to be under the thumb of anyone (read Bulliam) in the UK, financially EVER!!
Since when is Kate not allowed to post pictures of her kids dressed informally? She does it all the time. What is this woman even on about?
Look, I would hate to be in Kate’s shoes. I hate feeling like people are going to photograph me and dissect my looks and clothing. I care about my appearance but not to an obsessive degree. And I have to be able to walk in my shoes.
That said? If I had to step up, I would. I’ve done it when necessary, for special events. And if I had the money for the best stylists, expensive clothing and jewelry, I would make use of them. I’d work with them to figure out what looked good and put myself in their hands. I’d balance classic with fresh, chic with comfortable. I’d get the best, age appropriate haircut for my face. I’d promote a few new designers while relying on the tried and true as well. I’d figure it out. None of this is that complicated. Not if you have the resources she does. She needs to get her head out of 2012.
The writer seems to be unaware of Kate’s IG–more specifically the P&POW page. Maybe she wants her/them to post more? Heaven knows the Fail gets an inordinate amount of info from perusing random IG pages.
I think they are well aware and bitter because it circumvents the rota. The half baked murky videos and weird pics don’t help KP or the BM so I am sure they are very cross.
The point is absolutely lost with Kate and her team.
Meghan actually cares about her causes and activities.
She’s thoughtful and consistent with her efforts. Her support is both shared and private. She uses her platform to highlight the cause, it’s not merely a photo op.
Critics and detractors can comment until the cows come home. It doesn’t change Meghan’s record of philanthropy.
Also, it’s not a popularity contest, despite the press’s puerile presentation. These headlines are nothing more than polishing a … YKW.
Imagine all this pointless effort actually being focused upon substantive matters.
Becks1, If Kate WERE captivating or compelling, they’d have to kill her! Just sayin’.
The British Press are truly DISGUSTING. Meghan collaborated with other women for 2 high profile initiatives we learned about on Sunday. Both initiatives were launched on Sunday, Oct 11 to honor International Day of the Girl Child. Meghan donated the proceeds from all jams and teas purchased from her brand As Ever on 10/11 to the Malala Fund. Her foundation Archewell Philanthropies fundraised for Moms Offering More (MOM) by selling a crewneck sweat shirt she designed. Meghan is using her time, money, businesses and creativity to build community that provides support to girls and women and she’s doing it with other women.
What do the British press do? They take her work, use it to pit her against her against another woman and then claim Meghan was the aggressor. Not only is claiming Meghan “started a media war” a shameless lie but its also a dangerous one. By continuing to position Meghan as an antagonist to the monarchy they radicalize people into thinking Meghan is out to harm an institution that has been a part of British life for almost 1,000 yrs.
Even this author pretending to support Kate and asking her step her game up is nasty. Kate didn’t work before Meghan arrived, while Meghan was a tax funded royal or after Meghan moved back to the USA. Clearly Kate doesn’t want to work and it has nothing to do with Meghan and this author knows this. This pretend support is just a tactic to get readers to develop a divisive US vs THEM mindset which again is dangerous!
Since paying attention to Harry and Meghan I have watched the British press engage in criminal behavior and drive others to suicide. I’m so happy these people are getting laid off or going bankrupt. The closures of these publication will only benefit society.
Maisie’sMom, “If I had to step up, I would.” That is an amazingly astute sentence and yes, I’ve had to step it up sometimes in my life, too. But Prince William got the anti-Diana, a woman so dull, self-involved and lazy that she could never possibly be a rival to her husband or her father-in-law. What would Charles have done if Kate HAD been a dynamo, a worker, a feeling and caring person? She would have become Enemy No. 1 and Project No. 1 (I don’t need to explain myself on this second point, I think). In other words, because the royals are really so narcissistic and psychotic, you’d practically HAVE TO BE a mannequin, a dummy, a nothing to survive. And Kate has. William married the person who would survive (but not shine) and one who no royal would envy in the least, for ANYTHING. It’s like she’s been gray rocking for 15 years. Frankly, I don’t like Kate, but I have to give her credit for surviving the monarchy by having the gravitas of a cupcake. On the other hand, Meghan IS the dynamo, the worker, the feeling and caring person. So what happens? They hate her. The royals are all jealous of her. They want to drive her out or stamp her out or both. Meghan HAS had the “Diana treatment” and she’s still alive and thriving. To end my screed, I will just say that it is ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY for the Sussexes to leave England. They shine too brightly for this lot of losers and, as we know, that can be deadly.
Give them hell, Meghan. Give. Them. Hell.
Oh, barf. The embiggening of Kate in this piece is nauseating.
It boggles the mind how anyone can spew such drivel without vomiting—and actually put their name to it!
No matter how hard those tabloid “journalists” try, they’ll never manage to turn that dim-witted, lazy failure into anything other than what she really is. William hates her so much he can’t even hide it on camera, and I highly doubt he wants women like Kate and her mother dragging along behind him. He’s been itching to break free from them for ages—though events in December 2013 thwarted his plans—but he’ll likely return to that idea after Charles dies.
But even if, by some miracle, Kate were to become Queen Consort, she wouldn’t suddenly get any smarter. She’d remain as thick as a brick—or might even lose her mind completely once she and her mother finally got their hands on the royal jewels after 30 or 40 years, fighting each other to snatch them away.
You mean 12/23, right? Before The Disappearance. And then William staggering around with black eyes staging “sightings.” I hope someday the Truth comes out.
Kate needs to start making speeches. Sorry! But otherwise, the tabloids legit have nothing to write about except, “Kate showed up wearing [insert designer here] to an event about XYZ, so here, have some pictures of her walking on grass.”
Kate’s not aging well.