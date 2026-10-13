Nicolas Cage refused to sign AI waiver for Spider-Noir, might not work with Prime again



This is getting a little into the weeds, but I’m a nerd and find it interesting: the rights to Spider-Man/related characters are split in an intricate deal between Marvel (MCU) and Sony (SSU). Tom Holland’s kabillion-dollar-making Spidey and Avengers movies? That’s Marvel. From Sony we’ve gotten the Venom films, Morbius, and Razzie-nominated Madame Web. As you may have noticed, there’s a quality difference in the output between the two camps. So it was notable this year when an SSU project actually got good reviews! Spider-Noir was a pulpy, campy eight-episode series that starred over-the-top emotional genius Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly PI/the Spider superhero in 1930s NYC. The show went all in on the film noir genre, with strong thematic and stylistic choices. Like making the entire series available in “Authentic Black-and-White” or “True-Hue Full Color,” which they filmed at the same time. Neat!

Anyway, Spider-Noir premiered on Prime Video in May, and by September Prime canceled the show, a few days before it won five Emmys. (And yes, cinematography was among them, because color AND b&w!!) Despite the cancellation, Nic Cage is a real one (if occasionally a surreal one), and sat for a panel at New York Comic Con over the weekend… where he unequivocally confirmed there is no love lost between him and Prime. He called them an “AI-friendly company,” whereas he identified as “not an AI-friendly actor,” to the point where he refused to sign Prime’s AI waiver for Spider-Noir.

Marvel fans really enjoyed watching Spider-Noir when it premiered on Prime Video. But it looks like the star of that series, Nicholas Cage, isn’t seeing himself work with Amazon after that. And he revealed the reason during a New York Comic Con panel. While speaking on the “Spotlight on Nicolas Cage” panel during the convention, Nicholas Cage explained that Amazon asked him to sign an AI waiver for Spider-Noir. He assured the audience he didn’t sign it, and that he wasn’t a big fan of AI at all. “Amazon is a very AI-friendly company, to the tune of $50 billion invested in OpenAI. I am not an AI-friendly actor, so it’s like, connect those dots! I’m not a member of their club. I didn’t sign the waiver to let him use AI on ‘Spider Noir.’ I’m probably not going to be working with that studio again, but that’s okay.” The rest of the New York Comic Con panel saw the actor talking about working with up and coming filmmakers. He praised those in Gen-Z who are making films now, and how they are utilizing everything at their disposal, including platforms like YouTube. This isn’t the first time Nicholas Cage has spoken against the use of AI in Hollywood. During the 2025 Saturn Awards, he spoke to the audience about the dangers of using AI to the creative arts. “Robots cannot reflect the human condition for us. That is a dead end if an actor lets one AI robot manipulate his or her performance even a little bit, an inch will eventually become a mile and all integrity, purity, and truth of art will be replaced by financial interests only. We can’t let that happen.” Spider-Noir debuted on Prime Video on May 25, 2026, and only consists of one season. But despite the sour note with Spider-Noir, Nicholas expressed he was open to being part of more television projects. He even teased an appearance in the upcoming season of HBO’s True Detective during the panel. However, his involvement in the HBO series has not been officially announced.

[From Men’s Journal via AOL]

The 21st century: where Nicolas Cage is a sane voice of reason! So, no more Spider-Noir? Fine, we’ll watch him in True Detective instead. (Where, in similar true Nic Cage fashion, he maybe possibly definitely spilled the beans early on his casting, lol.) I just love him for using his high profile to speak out against AI, constantly and with his full chest. Because yeah, he may not work with Prime again as a result of his putting them on blast merely stating accurate facts about the company. But Nic Cage can afford to do that, unlike some younger, up-and-coming actors. We need more big stars to be this emphatic! Nic Cage will always come down on the side of artistry and integrity, and he’ll do it with a fierce humanity that no technology could ever come close to replicating. That’s my kind of superhero.

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