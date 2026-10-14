Rachael Stirling didn’t expect to be called a cannibal for eating her mum Diana Rigg’s ashes



Here’s a question we just don’t ask often enough: does eating human ashes make you a cannibal? The thought never occurred to British actress Rachael Stirling… Until she wrote a book all about her mother, the late great British actress (and pay parity trailblazer) Diana Rigg. In the book, Rachael describes her pre-show ritual of taking a finger-licking sample of her mother’s ashes before going on stage. Rachael was absolutely gobsmacked by the negative reception she got for this! So much so, that one month after the release of All About My Mother, Rachael is doubling down in an essay she penned for The Guardian. I’m excerpting the section where she describes how it started, during the first play Rachael worked on following her mother’s death in 2020. One thing to note: per Diana’s wish that her ashes be scattered at multiple sites, Rachael ordered a variety of “scatter tubes” for the job. The one she describes here is three inches and, according to Rachael, poorly designed so that it’s easy to mistakenly open and spill the contents.

As I placed her tube in my rucksack on the first day working on the show, I remember thinking how thrilled she’d be, back in a rehearsal room once more. Nearer opening night, I decided she’d enjoy a permanent stint in my dressing room. My mother had used this same dressing room in 1985, when she was performing in Little Eyolf, a grim Nordic drama from 1894 by Henrik Ibsen. It is the “Number One” dressing room, the room nearest the stage, and here she was once again, sitting in front of a Hollywood mirror with its necklace of blazing bulbs, although this time in a tube. The only thing she missed out on was actually going on stage with me. That was her happiest place, after all, but I could not hide the tube anywhere in my tight-fitting gold lamé suit without having a very peculiar lump in my costume. So there she stayed, in her dressing room, waiting for the call to the stage that never came. Actors are an emotional tribe at the best of times and come opening night I was a wreck. My maiden first night with no mother in the crowd made me sad, but this was a high-energy Restoration-style comedy so I had to pull myself together quick-smart. I looked at the small tube containing mama residue, and I don’t know what I was thinking, but I found myself opening it. The wrong way round. A few grains fell on to my dressing table and as I panicked and tried to put them back one by one with varying degrees of success, the PA system blared, “Miss Stirling, this is your call to stage.” It was time to make my entrance. The adrenaline started kicking in and now my heart was pounding. It was time to go. In a panic, like a cocaine addict from a movie who can’t bear to waste a grain of the good stuff, I licked my finger, picked up the few spilt cinders, and popped her on my tongue. Grainy, in case you were wondering, but it didn’t feel wrong, it felt completely right. I laughed out loud at myself and the ludicrous situation. And then, just like that, my nerves disappeared. I know this sounds batsh-t, but it made complete sense to me. After all, quite a lot of people think they are eating the body of Christ on a weekly basis, and at least this way I really could say I took her with me on stage that night, back on the boards where she belonged. When I told a widow at the party afterwards what I had done, her eyes widened in recognition and she whispered urgently, “I do that, too!”

[From The Guardian]

In the rest of the piece, Rachael confirms how she’s continued to dab and imbibe on every opening night since that first one. “Some people listen to music before going on; some do press-ups. I eat the vestiges of my mother.” Rachael even enthusiastically notes that her Tony-winner mother made it “back to Broadway, baby,” when the 2024 London production of Giant traveled to NYC earlier this year (for which John Lithgow won a Tony himself for playing Roald Dahl, warts and antisemitic all; Rachael played Dahl’s wife Felicity Crosland). However you may feel about eating a loved one’s (or any human) ashes, there’s no denying that the more insistently you declare, “I’m not crazy, I’m really not, this is natural!” the crazier you sound.

My father graciously left a sizable amount of ashes to work with. My mother and I have scattered his ashes at places he loved across the country — even sending him with family who were traveling to Italy so he could swim the canals of Venice! — and also had ashes made into other pieces, like some jewelry (including the earrings I wear every day). And still there is some left over; if my mother is eating the remains of his remains, I really don’t want to know.

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