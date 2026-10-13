RJ Mitte, best known for his work on Breaking Bad, has died at just 34



RJ Mitte was best known as Walt Jr. on Breaking Bad, a role he starred in from the ages of about 15 to 20. Mitte had cerebral palsy like his character and was a disability advocate. He did not use assistive devices after having done physical and occupational therapy as a child. I know because earlier this week I saw a clip from a recent podcast interview where he mentioned he had to borrow crutches during his audition. Mitte had two films he was promoting, Talking to Strangers, out now on streaming, and the horror movie One Eye Open, out this week in theaters. He seemed upbeat in his recent appearances and he’s been in the news in the days leading up to his death. Mitte was found deceased in his apartment in Brownsville, Texas yesterday. His representative has confirmed that he died by suicide.

Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte died by suicide, his rep confirms to PEOPLE. Mitte died on Monday, Oct. 12, at age 34. “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” the actor’s rep previously said in a statement announcing his death. The Brownsville Police Department told PEOPLE they received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time and found Mitte dead when officers arrived at his home. “The cause and manner of death are still pending, as there is currently an ongoing investigation,” the BPD said at the time. Mitte was best known for playing Walter “Flynn” White Jr. in all five seasons of Breaking Bad, and his representative remembered him for the “authenticity” he brought to the role as someone with cerebral palsy in a statement to PEOPLE. The actor “built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion,” the representative continued. “Beyond entertaining friends and family around the world, he served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s.” Mitte also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, “supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives, while using his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities.” “At this time, we ask people to respect the privacy of RJ Mitte’s family and close ones,” the representative’s statement concluded. The Mitte Cultural District remembered Mitte as a “beloved friend, and dedicated champion of the arts whose commitment to Brownsville will forever be part of our community’s story.” “He was a friend, a partner, and someone who genuinely believed in the power of arts and culture to bring people together,” they continued.

[From People]

This is just devastating. Tributes are pouring in for Mitte from his costars and friends. Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and Dean Norris are among the Breaking Bad cast who have posted about losing him. Just last week Mitte was at Balloon Festival in Albuquerque with his Breaking Bad co-star Luis Moncada. I’ve included that post below.

We are thinking of Mitte’s friends, family and loved ones.

Here is a link with suicide hotline resources around the world. Help is available in the US at the 988 Lifeline.

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Embed from Getty Images