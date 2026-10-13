Sources: ‘Down to earth’ Kelly Clarkson must have been ‘livid’ to call out Art of Play

“Kelly Clarkson vs. Art of Play” gave all of some much-needed joy in the past three days. To recap, Kelly went to the Brooklyn magic-and-puzzle shop on Saturday, and the shop employees apparently treated Kelly like sh-t and lied to her about whether an animatronic bird was for sale. In a rare move, Kelly called out Art of Play on her Twitter. Art of Play then responded on Instagram, mocking Kelly and claiming they were the victim. Kelly continued to call them out and most people believe her and believe her version of events. Even if you’re prone to taking a magic shop’s side, you have to admit that Art of Play couldn’t even keep their story straight. So now Kelly’s team is making sure that everyone knows that Kelly had every reason to call out this shop.
Kelly Clarkson’s decision to publicly call out a Brooklyn store over its alleged rude treatment of her speaks volumes about just how upset she must have been, a source close to the singer told Page Six.
“If she’s actually calling out a store publicly, she must’ve been livid,” an insider exclusively told us. “You know something must have really bothered her because that’s just not who she is.”
“Kelly is seriously one of the most down to earth people you could ever meet,” the source said. “She’s usually chill and genuinely one of the nicest people ever.”
According to the source, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” host’s decision to publicly call out the store is especially surprising given her typically laid-back personality.
“She’s so approachable and has never let any of the fame get to her head.”
Clarkson “treats everyone with respect and doesn’t expect special treatment from anyone,” the insider explained. “She’s not someone who goes around making a big deal out of nothing. She’s just a really good, normal person who happens to be incredibly famous.”
A representative for Clarkson did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.
People Magazine had a similar story, with a source telling the magazine that Kelly is “usually very private and public drama like this isn’t her. She’s clearly so ticked off that she couldn’t keep quiet about it. Everyone is surprised by how much this whole thing has escalated.” I agree – Kelly has never struck me as a Karen or someone who calls out a store for not knowing who she is. I think for Kelly to call out Art of Play in this way, they must have been really snide and rude to her, and their subsequent social media posts seemed like they were doubling-down. I also think people have enjoyed this story because there’s an old-school vibe to it – back in Twitter’s early days, celebrities would regularly use their bully pulpit to call out people, airlines, politicians or stores. Nowadays, celebrities are so hyper-managed and everyone’s got a whole-ass social media team vetting their every post or Instagram. This was refreshing because Kelly clearly posted her tweets herself and she came online mad as hell.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Dear God! What a b.s.!
Yep 😅😅😅
This might be the most pointless feud we had in a while 😅
Yesterday loads of people piled on about entitled celebs demanding things that weren’t for sale with copious examples, assuming thats what happened. And obviously none of them read the full story some were told but not interested in that version of events and argued it was a joke. That was dozens of posts. Fascinating.
And an hour after your comment, here they come again. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Kelly Clarkson does seem like a nice person but I’m not inclined to believe her over the shop just because she deployed several “insiders” to magazines. To me, this seems like a “do you know who I am?” moment more than anything. So she went into a store, they treated her like a regular person and were unable to sell her the bird she wanted because it’s not for sale, told her that there is an original version that might be available for $15k (which is not in the shop but the property of the creator) and so they offered her another, cheaper but similar option available in the store. And she’s made a fucking federal case out of it because they gave her what she interpreted as an “elevator look.” And now that they’ve responded and explained their side, she’s gotten stuck on her high horse. The fact that she’s got people acting as sources for magazines to push her side of the story makes her more suspicious. She’s out to win a PR battle now against a small shop in Brooklyn. Way to use your platform, Kel.
a photo was posted that showed the name of the artist, the title of the piece, and the price tag of $15K.
Something MUST have gone down. many of us have been treated rudely by salespeople, but seldom so badly we put them on blast. #teamkelly
It was a DISPLAY piece. No different than if you go to a store and see a bag or pair of shoes on display with the price tag – you aren’t buying that bag or those shoes. The owners stated that the bird on the wall was not for sale but they head a duplicate for it that was for sale – for $15k.
If it truly was a display piece then the store was both ethically and legally in the wrong to have a price tag attached to it.
The bird is also available in the online store, suggesting it (or the other version – the store have done a 180 on whether it’s one of a kind or not) is for sale.
A small mom and pop shop owned by two multimillionaire brothers.
I’m still team Kelly. I don’t know if men — or to be frank, younger women — ever really get the experience of being treated like crap in public venues, where women who are (as I have been in succession) pregnant, mums of small children, middle-aged, or just not young and perky but older and deadpan tend to attract a certain amount of dripping scorn merely for taking up space. Not for behaving like Karens. For just being present. There is no lucid explanation. I don’t think this woman has a history of throwing fits for lack of special treatment. Like most people with a blameless conscience and no ulterior motive or ego, she probably felt outraged and infuriated when some dickhead was dismissive. I can *so easily* see how this played right out. So much casual snark and rudeness gets thrown at women over 35 who are also mums. It’s like…. There’s a society-wide war against us, we’re seen to be a problem. We don’t fit neatly into a demographic marketing niche. Even the faux compliments are asinine and just the flip side of snark, the cliché Lululemon Pilates mum. And the word Karen — whilst occasionally on point — has now just become short hand for white, middle aged, mum. It sucks. There’s no respect. And that’s all she was asking for.
For “taking up space” nails it exactly. And again these were men and their attitude probably was condescending. Kelly struggled to get where she is. And she was scrutinized and mocked plenty just for existing when she first came on the scene. But maybe it’s been years since she dealt with that, this brought back feelings, and she was like not today satan.
I know what you mean. The word “Karen” has been overused and abused at this point. Not every middle aged white woman is entitled and narrow-minded. And sometimes we can have legitimate grievances. The funny thing is I first heard the term from other white women in my age demo. They used it themselves and didn’t expect it to be turned on them just for existing, but it has kind of happened.
Kelly needs to give it a rest. I am unconvinced by the claims she isn’t a diva as this eyerolling story stretches into yet another day. If this is the worst thing to happen to her in a while, then she’s doing all right.
Seriously, Talk about first world problems.
A friend sent me a Reddit comment about Michael Douglas (see https://www.reddit.com/r/entertainment/s/bmTYZYp0WK ) last week that I want to edit for this:
“Everything I’ve learned this week about Kelly Clarkson‘s attempt to buy a $15,000 animatronic bird I learned against my will.”
Rich people fights are disgusting. Both Kelly and the bougie store need to stop. Both are coming across poorly.
So is the photo that’s circulating of the object in the shop with a label on the wall next to it with its sale price real or not?
not only is there a picture of the item’s sales tag in the shop, someone shared that the store has that very item on sale online as well (oddly at a lower price than on the in store tag)
The photo is from 2024, according to several people who checked.
Tbh, after reading mountains of comments I’m Team No-one here.
Thank you for the clarification. I never know these days here in AI hell.
Same. Firmly TeamNoOne.
Kelly posted what apparently was her own photo of the price tag that she took during her visit.
If the price tag has been there for two years that doesn’t really give them anything to stand on.
My line when I get ignored or passed over in a store (and it’s not an everyday occurrence, but the first time it happened I was with a friend, we were both in our 50s at a coffee shop counter and it was so blatant that it was actually funny in a sad, absurdist way) is to wonder out loud (or ask the patron next to me if there is one and the ignore-er is within earshot) whether I am visible.
The genesis of that practice is the fabulous Amy Rigby, who wrote this gem 30 years ago.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5UrC9iJ3vRo&list=RD5UrC9iJ3vRo&start_radio=1&pp=ygUUSW52aXNpYmxlLCBhbXkgcmlnYnmgBwE%3D&ra=m
Ha! Once at an auto parts store, I was patiently waiting in line but once it was my turn he blatantly skipped me and went to the man behind me. I loudly said “do you need to speak to my husband?” Dude was SO embarrassed and apologetic. I got the help I needed right away.
I am intrigued by your ideas and would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
😉
My husband and I bought a time share from his parents. Once I went with a friend on a girl’s trip. When we got there it took them hours to get us a room. They kept saying “you are here without your husband.” I was like so the eff what? My name was on the paperwork and I had my ID. The whole thing was bizarre. They finally helped us because my friend has some former SEC sorority girl tricks up her sleeve that I just do not possess.
Kelly will be fine, Art of Play will be fine. Its a store and small theatre that does magic shows and sells stuff to rich people. Their tickets are Broadway level expensive.
She was upset and had every right to share her experience initially. But with that kind of social media power should not be taken lightly. Her team and the store should have resolved it off social media and have a positive resolution to share. Instead of pointing fingers at each other. Blaming each other like High Schoolers.
Kelly is way too rich to not have had her media team take over.
I still say if they want to play who is more right. Release the store security video and prove it.
She is doing too much. The store probably was slightly rude but the thing isn’t for sale. She has a huge platform so the calling them out was not necessary.
And I love Kelly but let it go.
“I’m so sorry this one isn’t ours to sell. It belongs to the artist who made it, we put that tag on when he was thinking of selling it, but he’s changed his mind, so now it just sits in the window. I’m so sorry it’s not available. Can I show you something else? He’s done a few other things that are similar, none of them are unique, they’re at a lower price point, but they’re in the same vein.” ….I never worked in retail or a shop but I have a feeling most of it partakes of politeness and clarity.
Kelly needs to move on and let it go. Ditto for the store. Just stop. This is why she should have resolved it directly with the store owner(s), instead deciding to battle it out via social media. It’s not productive and it’s stupid. Both parties are already knee deep in “doth protest too much” territory. The best thing both could do is to resolve it privately and then do a joint social media post about how this was all just a big misunderstanding and all’s well that ends well.
Not bloody likely. She doesn’t want that bloody bird anymore, they clearly don’t want her money, they had every opportunity to set the record straight without being snarky about it and…. Plumped for snark. I think they deserve the blast and I’m guessing there are a lot of former customers who feel the same, if someone walks away from an interaction fuming and bitter and hellbent on airing their emotions, you did something wrong. End of. It’s not about the bird.
I am sorry Kelly is the one in the wrong here. They explained the situation to her, and offered her other options. She took offense that it was less expensive, which is asinine. And she made it a big deal on social media. She has power and influence and used it for something stupid and now won’t let it go.
That is what the store owners have said, but they weren’t there and Kelly said they are flat out lying. They obviously did not handle it well and they just keep doubling down.
As someone who worked in customer service throughout high school and college, this is simply not true. A lot of customers are loud and wrong. The whole the customer is always right nonsense is just that: nonsense.