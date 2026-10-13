Sources: ‘Down to earth’ Kelly Clarkson must have been ‘livid’ to call out Art of Play

“Kelly Clarkson vs. Art of Play” gave all of some much-needed joy in the past three days. To recap, Kelly went to the Brooklyn magic-and-puzzle shop on Saturday, and the shop employees apparently treated Kelly like sh-t and lied to her about whether an animatronic bird was for sale. In a rare move, Kelly called out Art of Play on her Twitter. Art of Play then responded on Instagram, mocking Kelly and claiming they were the victim. Kelly continued to call them out and most people believe her and believe her version of events. Even if you’re prone to taking a magic shop’s side, you have to admit that Art of Play couldn’t even keep their story straight. So now Kelly’s team is making sure that everyone knows that Kelly had every reason to call out this shop.

Kelly Clarkson’s decision to publicly call out a Brooklyn store over its alleged rude treatment of her speaks volumes about just how upset she must have been, a source close to the singer told Page Six. “If she’s actually calling out a store publicly, she must’ve been livid,” an insider exclusively told us. “You know something must have really bothered her because that’s just not who she is.” “Kelly is seriously one of the most down to earth people you could ever meet,” the source said. “She’s usually chill and genuinely one of the nicest people ever.” According to the source, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” host’s decision to publicly call out the store is especially surprising given her typically laid-back personality. “She’s so approachable and has never let any of the fame get to her head.” Clarkson “treats everyone with respect and doesn’t expect special treatment from anyone,” the insider explained. “She’s not someone who goes around making a big deal out of nothing. She’s just a really good, normal person who happens to be incredibly famous.” A representative for Clarkson did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

[From Page Six]

People Magazine had a similar story, with a source telling the magazine that Kelly is “usually very private and public drama like this isn’t her. She’s clearly so ticked off that she couldn’t keep quiet about it. Everyone is surprised by how much this whole thing has escalated.” I agree – Kelly has never struck me as a Karen or someone who calls out a store for not knowing who she is. I think for Kelly to call out Art of Play in this way, they must have been really snide and rude to her, and their subsequent social media posts seemed like they were doubling-down. I also think people have enjoyed this story because there’s an old-school vibe to it – back in Twitter’s early days, celebrities would regularly use their bully pulpit to call out people, airlines, politicians or stores. Nowadays, celebrities are so hyper-managed and everyone’s got a whole-ass social media team vetting their every post or Instagram. This was refreshing because Kelly clearly posted her tweets herself and she came online mad as hell.