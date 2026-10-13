Prince Harry is concerned that a Home Office security review will delay his assessment

There’s this odd pushback from Sussex fans that anyone expressing genuine concern over the Sussex family’s safety is “trolling” or that we “want something bad to happen to them.” When really, I’m expressing concern because I’ve been paying attention to everything that’s happened to and around the Sussexes for the past nine years. Prince Harry and Meghan barely escaped the UK with their lives in 2020 and they’ve been targeted by hate groups and an unhinged British media for almost a decade. It’s genuinely dangerous that Harry and Meghan brought their kids back to England without royal protection. Speaking of, the Sussexes still don’t have royal protection or VIP police protection. Their RAVEC “security review” is still ongoing, and in my opinion, it’s being purposefully slow-walked. Now the British Home Secretary has ordered a review of security measures for VIPs and politicians. A source close to Harry chimed in with their concerns for what this will mean for the Sussexes.

The Duke of Sussex’s aides fear that Shabana Mahmood’s review of security measures for public figures will delay a decision on whether he will be granted taxpayer-funded protection. The Telegraph understands that the Duke is considering his next steps because he is concerned that the review could either delay any decision for his security measures or mean that they remain the same.

On Monday, Ms Mahmood announced a security review for MPs, members of the Royal family and public figures in the wake of the killing of Ann Widdecombe, the Reform UK justice spokesman, in July. She said protection arrangements for public figures would be urgently reviewed to establish whether they were adequate for those most at risk.

Ms Mahmood told MPs that it would examine security from every angle, including physical threats, online risks and the dangers posed within the UK’s “more polarised” society. She also said dedicated police support would be expanded to leaders of political parties who were not MPs, as well as peers, former MPs, former members of the devolved parliaments and political party spokesmen. It means that they will receive the same support as MPs through access to a named police officer and help with wider security measures.

Ms Mahmood said: “Those who enter public life do so to serve. Robust debate and criticism are part of the job. Threats, abuse and violence are not. An attack on any individual in public life is an attack on every one of us, and it is an attack on democracy itself. We owe it to those public servants we have tragically lost, and to everyone who believes in a fair and open country, to ensure those who serve receive the protection they deserve.”

A source close to the Duke said: “If the review is genuinely root-and-branch and truly independent, it could provide an opportunity to shine a light on the current processes, which appear contradictory and allow far too much discretion to be exercised according to political appetite or bias, rather than being grounded in an objective assessment of threat and risk.”

Before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Britain last month with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, they were granted a review of their security by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) in July. It eventually took place two weeks after the killing of Miss Widdecombe and a week after the Sussexes left the UK after their previous visit. However, it was conducted based on the fact that the Duke lived in the US and made only occasional return visits to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were then granted new government-backed risk assessments after their return to Britain. The couple were asked by Ravec to provide full details of their new daily routines to evaluate any changes to the threat level.