Prince Harry is concerned that a Home Office security review will delay his assessment

There’s this odd pushback from Sussex fans that anyone expressing genuine concern over the Sussex family’s safety is “trolling” or that we “want something bad to happen to them.” When really, I’m expressing concern because I’ve been paying attention to everything that’s happened to and around the Sussexes for the past nine years. Prince Harry and Meghan barely escaped the UK with their lives in 2020 and they’ve been targeted by hate groups and an unhinged British media for almost a decade. It’s genuinely dangerous that Harry and Meghan brought their kids back to England without royal protection. Speaking of, the Sussexes still don’t have royal protection or VIP police protection. Their RAVEC “security review” is still ongoing, and in my opinion, it’s being purposefully slow-walked. Now the British Home Secretary has ordered a review of security measures for VIPs and politicians. A source close to Harry chimed in with their concerns for what this will mean for the Sussexes.
The Duke of Sussex’s aides fear that Shabana Mahmood’s review of security measures for public figures will delay a decision on whether he will be granted taxpayer-funded protection. The Telegraph understands that the Duke is considering his next steps because he is concerned that the review could either delay any decision for his security measures or mean that they remain the same.
On Monday, Ms Mahmood announced a security review for MPs, members of the Royal family and public figures in the wake of the killing of Ann Widdecombe, the Reform UK justice spokesman, in July. She said protection arrangements for public figures would be urgently reviewed to establish whether they were adequate for those most at risk.
Ms Mahmood told MPs that it would examine security from every angle, including physical threats, online risks and the dangers posed within the UK’s “more polarised” society. She also said dedicated police support would be expanded to leaders of political parties who were not MPs, as well as peers, former MPs, former members of the devolved parliaments and political party spokesmen. It means that they will receive the same support as MPs through access to a named police officer and help with wider security measures.
Ms Mahmood said: “Those who enter public life do so to serve. Robust debate and criticism are part of the job. Threats, abuse and violence are not. An attack on any individual in public life is an attack on every one of us, and it is an attack on democracy itself. We owe it to those public servants we have tragically lost, and to everyone who believes in a fair and open country, to ensure those who serve receive the protection they deserve.”
A source close to the Duke said: “If the review is genuinely root-and-branch and truly independent, it could provide an opportunity to shine a light on the current processes, which appear contradictory and allow far too much discretion to be exercised according to political appetite or bias, rather than being grounded in an objective assessment of threat and risk.”
Before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Britain last month with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, they were granted a review of their security by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) in July. It eventually took place two weeks after the killing of Miss Widdecombe and a week after the Sussexes left the UK after their previous visit. However, it was conducted based on the fact that the Duke lived in the US and made only occasional return visits to the UK.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were then granted new government-backed risk assessments after their return to Britain. The couple were asked by Ravec to provide full details of their new daily routines to evaluate any changes to the threat level.
If we’re just considering pure security risks and who has the most need for police protection, the Sussexes are obviously close to the top of the list. They’re being targeted by white supremacists, extremists, Al-Qaeda, lone-wolf individuals with specific fixations, and a British media hellbent on putting their family in danger. Which is why, again, it’s notable that the RAVEC/Home Office assessment is being slow-walked, and why it feels like this larger security review will probably not work in the Sussexes’ favor. If anyone in the British establishment was honest, the Sussexes would already have security. Instead, it feels like more bureaucracy is being thrown at the British security apparatus.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Harry should connect the dots and get the hell out of there. Proving that you are right is not always worth it.
I’ll say it again. It’s perfectly possible that RAVEC has made a decision and close protection officers are already working alongside the Sussexes’ private security team. After all, no announcement would have been made and the Sussexes’ spokesman isn’t saying anything either, which would be for obvious reasons. The sources the Telegraph allegedly had contact with may not be aware of recent developments or it’s a deliberate distraction. We just don’t know and the quote about the systematic review itself is valid either way.
I cannot see H &M announce several engagements in Nottungham without adequate security. Perhaps they have some sort of temporary solution in place pending a final review. I really do not see them walking into crowds without security backing them up.
This @Beth. ‘We just don’t know’. I’m not going to believe much of the information put out by the BM. They have a great tendency to distort the truth because they don’t know either. “Reputable” media or not. Is there a grand list publicly on RAVEC of who is receiving protection? Know some(obvs), not all.
The British Media report on them way too much for a couple who they’ve determined as “irrelevant”.
They should just have their security team carry guns regardless of whether it’s legal in Britain or not. What are they going to do, arrest them? That would make for interesting headlines. The bad guys have them, and you can be sure they didn’t bother to go thru RAVEC to ask for permission to carry.
He should carry.
The security issue is not about guns, but intelligence. Current informatiom about specific threats and the current level of danger they pose.
H&M Have private security, so it’s not like they don’t have protection. What is annoying is the media’s unwillingness to acknowledge that the threat is real and that two white nationalists are sitting in prison (or have been) for hatching an actual plot to abduct or hurt them for polluting the blood line.
I’ll never think about Harry the same way again after this “move to the UK” stunt. I don’t care what his reasons are. Nothing is worth the safety of his wife and kids.
I keep saying this, and, while it doesn’t make me popular, I continue to believe that Harry sees himself as royal first and foremost. It bothers him that he cannot live and move freely about in the country where he is an actual “prince of the blood”, the son of the king. I mean, technically, he ‘s not wrong to resent that he has been exiled like this, but it shouldn’t be his priority. To me, it just shows how steeped in the royal mindset these Windsors are. Yes, even Harry who is the best of the lot. It’s sad really.
This is what I keep saying when people insist “oh but he has a right to do this and that” While that’s true, having the right to do something and that thing being the right course for you and your family are not the same. I felt the same way when they announced that their kids would be called Prince abd Princess. Those kids have the right to those names, but they instantly connected them to the Firm, not just the Windsors as a family.
I think it’s true Harry remains attached to his royal identity. But to me, this is more about his children. He doesn’t want to let his family deprive his children of their heritage, sense of truly belonging in Britain, and yes, their royal lineage and place in society. He know when William is king it will be much harder.
Personally I think his security team was granted police intelligence. That would make him feel much more secure his private team can accurately protect them. Guns are not that essential in the UK (most officers have stab vests not bullet proof vests!). And it wouldn’t cost the tax payers anything, and MI5 can simply relay pertinent information.
I mean courts are full of ordinary people fighting for the right to live where they consider their home. I don’t think Harry is unusual in that regard
What the palace is doing via RAVEC is actually an abuse of power. I don’t think the brf or any government body should be able to restrict a British citizen who hasn’t committed a crime from being able to safely visit and live in his own country with his family. And again it’s not even just about living in uk but about access to comprehensive risk information which impacts their lives in USA & travel abroad as well.
We see Trump gearing up action against his political enemies with the Ilan Omar search. Thankfully outside of nasty comments Trump has left the Sussexes alone but if he decided that Meghan was on a list & he would block her from re entering America I doubt it would be considered a sign of entitlement for Meghan to fight back against that.
I hope whatever needs to happen with security happens. In the same position and especially given that Diana’s inquest said if she had had royal protection the accident may have been avoided, I would ensure to exhaust all options.
Agree. After all these years out of the cult, he still wears his royalty and princedom on his sleaves, even when he’s saying: “Call me Harry.”
But, one thing I will say.
I think that uncle Charles Spencer wanted to make it clear to the Windsors, Harry and William in particular, as a way of self-preservation, that they should come down a bit from their royalty high horses, and that the majority of today’s people don’t care much about their pompousness and special treatment: you lot, bleeding the country dry, has to come to and end. Get over yourselves already, and fund yourself, like we aristos do, if you want to continue to live a life of exceptionalism.
Hopefully Harry, and Meghan in particular, got his message.
As for the rest of them, .. I don’t hold my breath.
You do know that Meghan went back willingly. Lets stop projecting our own feelings in situations that we are not aware of. A husband and wife made a decision for there children/family and would have looked at all possible situations.
Oh yeah, I’m sure she “happily” jumped at the chance to go back and live in the place where she was (IS) bullied and harassed nonstop. Let’s be real, he had to convince her HARD to go back to that place, doesn’t mean she likes it.
@K you sound like you were in the room when they discussed the move. Lots of assumption on your part. You don’t know them, I don’t know them, the press doesn’t know them. How about we leave the ASSumptions out?
@Happy1
I’m sorry, I don’t want to sound like a jerk but take off your fan girl rose-coloured glasses for a second. This situation is DANGEROUS for Meghan and their kids. If she did happily agree to this with no hesitation, then I’d think of her what I think of Harry at the moment, selfish.
I think it’s a bit extreme to think that any of us care about the safety of Harry & Meghan & especially their kids more than they do.
We may not like or understand their moves based on the info that’s in the public but that’s just it we don’t have the same info they do so do not have the full picture. Like who would have known that Elizabeth wanted them to have security if not for the court case. It reminds me of some of the things that Meghan has casually revealed which the press either had no insight on or didn’t report like the fire in Archie’s room in South Africa or that she had post partum eclampsia. As much as they are written about & have discussed themselves there’s probably lots of stuff we still don’t or may never know.
I am generally sceptical on any of the reports on security because the so called respectable publications like the times & telegraph have had contradictory reports within days of each other & really we shouldn’t know as much. So I just hope they stay safe, get the security they need in line with their risk & have a strategy in place in case the BRF’s abuse of power continues.
“If she did happily agree to this with no hesitation, then I’d think of her what I think of Harry at the moment, selfish.”
@K, the point is that you don’t know what Meghan feels or thinks or did or didn’t agree to. I’m not some super fan, but I also am not delusional & thinking that I know anything at all about what they themselves think, feel, have planned, etc. It’s completely nonsensical to believe that you do.
Agreed. Maybe Meghan was/is looking forward to getting a different perspective on the country now that she’s no longer controlled by the royals.
Andy Burnham better get his act together and get these people security. If anything were to happen to the Sussexes on his watch, his government would go down.
I don’t think most people would blame the government. I think a lot of people would blame the Sussexes themselves for coming back to the country where the right wing media keeps insisting, “They are not wanted here.”
If a tragedy were to happen, the fallout for government, the monarchy and the UK’s international reputation would be apocalyptic. Think 5 eyes in the light of the UK being perceived as so incompetent it’s unable (or unwilling) to protect extremely high threat level public figures, either visiting or living in the UK.
Which is why, imo, it’s possible that RAVEC has made a decision and close protection officers are already working alongside the Sussexes’ private security team. RAVEC wouldn’t have made an announcement and the Sussex spox wouldn’t say anything (he hasn’t) for obvious reasons. The Telegraph’s sources may not be up-to-date or deliberately distracting and the quote re: systematic review is valid either way.
@Brassy Rebel: The right wing media have always wanted Harry to return to the UK just not his wife and children.
@Brassy Rebel. Re: “I don’t think most people would blame the government.“
Historically, that is not accurate. Reference the fate of the USA government during the Black American struggle for civil rights. Black Americans were told by white supremacists like Governor George Wallace, that they were “not wanted here.”
It did not end well for white supremacists or the governor or the government, where all three branches of USA government, executive, legislative and judicial were forced to change and evolve. In light of the two term Obama presidency, many would argue, for the better.
Yes, the people would blame the UK government, and moreover, their political leaders know this.
To be clear, I’m not saying people shouldn’t blame the government and the royals themselves. Just that a lot of people have been heavily brainwashed against the Sussexes. They pretty much blame them for everything at this point.
As for who got blamed during the American civil rights movement, the white supremacists were never really blamed. They just went quiet for a time. Look where we are right now. White supremacists running the entire federal government and definitely telling anyone who is not white, “You’re not wanted here “
Well, he himself said his kids weren’t safe there. And judging how long this transition took, he and Meghan seem to have made the decision to bring their kids back directly after he said in May 2025 that he couldn’t see a world where he would bring them back. I don’t understand their logic and I don’t think this was handled well. That said the Home Office is obviously being unfair but Harry more than anyone knows that. Anyway, it is what it is.
My tinfoil hat theory is that his team was granted police intelligence or MI5 intelligence regarding threats. Free to the taxpayer, and allows Harry’s private security to be much much more effective at protecting his family.
I doubt there is any secret agreement or else this wouldn’t be the fight he’s been fighting for years. Harry’s security and the security for his family has been an issue since 2020. It’s the biggest obstacle to him moving as freely as he wishes to in the UK – the Firm can’t outright keep him from doing his work but dangerous threats absolutely can. He and Meghan supposedly made this decision last year to come back and the security issue was still a big enough problem that the family couldn’t be seen this summer. Given how much info has come out since, we would know if there was a change. I mean they released that Archie and Lili had to change schools, so if something was different with their security overall, I do think we would know.
I don’t think they are cooperating with Harry because I don’t think they want to. I don’t think anyone in the main royal family or establishment wanted him back (I’m excluding his old friends, Spencer relations, etc – I’m talking about the people who were already negative players in this). I think they’ll do what they can to make this difficult for him. It’s up to him and Meghan what they want to do. But trying to move there to the UK and call their bluff hasn’t worked. Charles hasn’t lifted a finger. And it’s obvious nobody feels any real urgency about this on RAVEC’s side.
The government would not give out intelligence to a private security firm. There is no way of insuring that sensitive information like this would remain confidential. That is why it is handled by the special branch of Scotland Yard. My thought is that the Sussex family is still under their bespoke security conditions and they may be assigned a Scotland Yard police officer on some of their public engagements.
Expressing concerns over safety is one thing and that’s not the commentary that many have objected to lately, which has devolved well beyond that.
I can’t agree with you more, Kaiser. Examine security from “all angles”? Any one of those angles could kill the Sussexes right now. I’d conclude, if I were Harry, that this bullshit is exactly what it seems. More than a delaying tactic, it’s a slow no without saying it. If something were to happen, they’d say, “We were considering it from all angles. That takes time. Everything was still on the table.”. Get out of there! Now.
IMO, the Sussex family, yes, including HRH, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were granted government security the instant Charles Spencer shared that during a luncheon with his sister, Diana, she announced her belief that her husband was ‘in love with”, shall we say a member of staff?
What sealed the decision to grant the Sussex’s security was Charles Spencer’s declaration that he could have revealed far more salacious details, but chose not to do so.
‘Is he furious or embarrassed?” Asked Charles Spencer when confronted about Charles W reaction to his, casual insertion , almost a throw away line, about Charles W and his valet.
The sad truth is, he probably is embarrassed, he has only appeared in public a couple of times since. Once pictured only in a car ride to church.
Sadly, Charles W fails to embrace the reality that in 2026 no one cares if he is bisexual or as one columnist stated, “mostly gay.” Were he to choose to live authentically, I am of the belief the the good people of the UK wouldn’t “give a fig,” and would allow him to get on with his life; loving whomever he chooses.
With no need for embarrassment.
We all want the Sussex family to be safe and it is obvious no matter where they live they need government level protection. They have a top notch security team, they have contacts in some levels of government thanks to Invictus and I believe they are following the advice they are given by these professionals. Just because I have concerns, and I do, doesn’t mean that I can call them stupid or bad parents or think that they want to be royals so bad they sacrifice their lives for it. To be frank, the only government that can give them security is the British one. The other alternative is sadly Orange. The concern should be used to criticize the authorities who slow walk their decision on Sussex security, and not the Sussexes who are asking for it.
The quote from the Sussex team does not match the headline, but I may be understanding it wrong. ” …it could provide an opportunity to shine a light on the current processes” it says so they are hopeful?
If Harry meant for this move to put some pressure on RAVEC to approve security pronto, it hasn’t worked.
I don’t think it’s smart for sources close to Harry to be talking to the press about this. Perhaps the the aide is actually someone in the media attempting to undermine Harry’s case.
There are no “sources close to” the Sussexes or their friends who are talking to the media about their security, of all things. This is the media trying to force the issue of the Sussexes’ security back into widespread public discussion because they haven’t been able to figure out what security arrangements were in place which enabled Meghan to travel securely to London, meet Malala in a public place and leave in a *convoy* of vehicles. They are trying to force a situation in which either RAVEC or the Sussexes will respond to their speculation with a statement to give them more to report on. They are feverishly trying to figure out what sort of security the Sussexes will have on Thursday and it appears that the RAVEC leakers have finally remembered how to keep their mouths shut.
This means that they have read and re-read all the speculation which even fans of the couple have been posting and have come up with no plausible leads themselves. They are therefore still hellbent on helping the palace to jeopardise the Sussexes’ safety.
I’m encouraged by this overall security review and the chances that H&M will get proper security. It could just be the reporters that are confused but the way sources from H&M keep treating a risk assessment/threat assessment as the same thing makes me wonder if Harry really understands the security review process. It doesn’t matter what the threat assessment shows as long as RAVEC is accepting the BRF’s view on the impact of a security incident involving Harry and his family
As Neil Basu (former Assistant Commissioner in the Metropolitan Police) said in an interview, if the Head of State wanted someone to get security then they’d get it.
I don’t think this announcement makes any difference tbh – it will take some time for the overview to be set up – terms of reference, timeframes etc – and probably not begin until next year.
I think Harry is desperately naive expecting a timely review into his and the family’s risk assessment. He’s seen the confidential documents through the disclosure process in his legal case against the Home Office. They don’t want him to have security.
I think they want him to have security on their terms, not his; they want to be able to control his movements, his initiatives, his presence, his impact, etc….. they want to give it as and when they deem it most convenient, like noblesse oblige, some magnanimous gesture, they dispute the fact that he claims it as a right. That’s the rub.
Elle, I hope you’re right. And Lola, you are certainly honest. But what if, say, your government stops giving the rest of the royals the equivalent of the gross national product of England, and gives a tiny portion of that for government protection of the Sussexes? Harry IS part of the royal family and no, he can never really be a private person because he is an honest-to-G-d Prince, the son of the King and Diana (who should and would have been queen if whoever-did-what hadn’t). Neither the bad press nor the hatred by his own family can change Harry’s status as a royal. And if people could cut through all the nonsense, it must be admitted that Harry certainly ACTS more like a prince than his brother and does the good works and charity he was raised to do (as he’s said himself several times).
@JFERBER
Thank you for being nice about my comment.
I’m not even anti-royal necessarily. I know they exist and I intuited that the passing of QEII would signal a shift in attitudes to the Royal Family as an institution.
Obviously there are many factors at play here. There is H&M and their family, there is whatever Charles and Camilla are doing or trying to achieve (the status quo).
To be clear I don’t want ANY of my tax dollars going to any of them. Hope that clarifies things.
The move by H&M back to the UK baffles me. While I understand that people want their children to experience their homeland, to be honest I just came to a point where I suppose something ‘clicked’, whereas in the past I had been a sympathetic watcher. I just thought that the school thing showed serious naivety. A lay person can figure out school run issues in the countryside in England outside the summer.
I don’t want to conflate issues or anger those who are super pro or anti H&M, and yet here I am commenting when I don’t really care aside from hoping they are healthy and safe.
Tax dollars, my tax dollars, helping them achieve that? No. They’ve got more money than I will ever have and it’s not like I’ve led some enchanted life that I expect someone else to pay for.
@jferber
I guess my point is I don’t care if there’s a discrepancy in who is allocated what. They can fight for it, as is their right to.
But I just don’t want my tax dollars from my hard earned wages going to any of them. So I have little sympathy for multi-millionaires at this point.
Well, well, now look what we have here – Charles and William have clearly shown their cards. So finally we get the real reason why Charles sent the letter to declare Harry and Meghan private citizens.
Now that they have been placed in the same category as “VIPs and politicians,” and not the category of (sr) members of the royal family, or with a born risk (as in Harry, Archie and Lili’s case), their security will be assessed and treated accordingly. And if security is ever granted to him/them, the intention is that it will never be at the same level as that of the rest of the (senior members of the) royal family, aka, Charles, Charles, William, Kate, etc.
Well done, Charles, William, and Alderton, scoring your points – on your way out – to cause as much harm to the Sussexes as possible.
But I am also glad that Harry is bringing their plans to daylight. What a bunch of spiteful, petty losers these royals are. And it is a disgrace that government up on government allow themself to be used by the RF to politicise and weaponize H&M’s safety as a way to punish them, and to allow this issue to be dragged on for so long. Shame on all those involved in this dangerous game. Lessons are not learned, it seems.
Lola, thanks for adding your comments. I understand that you are through with the whole lot of them. I feel the same way about the version of government we are now experiencing in the U.S. Except that I really don’t care what happens to them, as long as they are out of office. Our democracy is being threatened in a way yours is not. I think it’s a distraction for me to think of England’s problems. I do know that come elections, many of us will do our best to eject these fascists from office. I wish you and your country the best. P.S. The Sussex move back to England baffles and alarms me. I wish they would return to California asap.