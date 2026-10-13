Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon both wore terrible trousers in Paris on Monday

Over the weekend, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon turned up in London for George and Amal Clooney’s Albie Awards. While people always say that George and Brad are best friends, I think their actual relationship is more like “work colleagues who help each other out image-wise.” Meaning, that was the first time Brad even showed up for George’s signature foundation event and by the look of it, Brad just came out for his own PR purposes.
Soon after Brad and Ines’s trip to London, they went to Paris. On Monday night, they went to James Blake’s concert at Le Grand Rex. Brad wore pleated magenta trousers, a striped button-down and a teal suede jacket. The trousers are soooo bad. Ines wore leather pants, a t-shirt and a furry jacket. And sunglasses. Throughout his life, Brad tends to dress like his partner and/or get very influenced by his partner’s style. I think that’s what has happened here – Ines has bad style and Brad is either copying her or he’s being left to his own devices and this is his actual style.
Brad really is in promotional mode right now – his most recent film, Heart of the Beast, has been out for about a month. Surprisingly, it did not bomb – it’s made a lot of money internationally, because I guess people like survival stories with dogs. Brad also has The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth coming out for a limited theatrical run in November, and then it will be on Netflix streaming around Christmas. No one wanted this sequel, but it’s still going to be forced down our throats.
Meanwhile, Brad’s lawyers were recently shut down in court over this years-long lawsuit against Angelina Jolie. Brad has spent months demanding Angelina’s financial records from the first years of their split, and the judge said no, Brad can’t have any of that. Angelina’s lawyer called it what it is: harassment.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Paris, FRANCE Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were spotted heading out together after attending James Blakes concert in Paris. Pitt wore a teal jacket paired with magenta trousers as the couple made their appearance. Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon BACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: @Nacer_photo_ / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were spotted heading out together after attending James Blakes concert in Paris. Pitt wore a teal jacket paired with magenta trousers as the couple made their appearance. Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon BACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: @Nacer_photo_ / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon are spotted leaving Le Grand Rex in Paris after enjoying a concert together. The loved-up couple walk hand in hand as they make their way back to their hotel, looking relaxed after their night out in the French capital. Pitt catches the eye in a bold Tom Ford look, pairing bright pink trousers with a green suede shirt jacket from the luxury fashion house. Ines keeps it chic in black leather trousers and an oversized fluffy fur coat as the stylish couple head off into the Paris night. Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon BACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Yehiel Chekroune / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon are spotted leaving Le Grand Rex in Paris after enjoying a concert together. The loved-up couple walk hand in hand as they make their way back to their hotel, looking relaxed after their night out in the French capital. Pitt catches the eye in a bold Tom Ford look, pairing bright pink trousers with a green suede shirt jacket from the luxury fashion house. Ines keeps it chic in black leather trousers and an oversized fluffy fur coat as the stylish couple head off into the Paris night. Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon BACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Yehiel Chekroune / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I disagree. Brad’s stylist should NOT have chosen black shoes. It throws everything off. Over summer my Husband and I were in Positano and he wore a similar colored pant with white shoes and it worked. Also, the Suede jacket is rugged, while the pants are chic and refined. They clash. Ines? I see no problem with her fit. Meghan wears similarly wide pants and I think both she and Meghan pull it off well. Ines looks sexy even.
Damn!
You should be a blogger for Vogue/Tatler.😉
is that a compliment lol? Its hard to tell over the net.
I’m not a fan on Ines’ jacket, but the rest of her outfit is fine. I agree on all points with Brad’s outfit…were there NO white shoes available? Was he trying to match Ines?
The look seems to be rolled out of bed after sex and a cigarette and I don’t think either are really pulling off that look convincingly.
I agree 100. They look like good – white shoes would be better
I mean, if Brad wasn’t Brad I would be very excited about The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood book Quentin wrote had so much more information and backstory than the film, and I really enjoyed reading it. Cliff Booth is a terrible person and I personally enjoy stories about terrible people. I’m also into the idea of a Fincher take on Tarantino subject matter. But I don’t support Brad any more so I’ll be skipping it. They could have made it with a different actor, easily.
They look like cheap coked up euro trash.
My thoughts exactly.
This.
Look at the state of him. Would’ve never thought he end up in a desperate mid(late?) life crisis
Look at the state of him. Would’ve never thought he end up in a desperate mid(late?) life crisis
😬
He always looks so sloppy, and her styling always mystifies me. The two of them always look a mess.
Two drunks with bad taste in styling and trying hard to become a power couple, instead looks like BARNEY & big bird
What the hell is going on with him and his “ensembles,” and how messy he always looks?
He had one good day when I thought he looked normal, and the rest has been a head-scratcher.
The pants and that jacket – he looks like the carpeting in an 80’s mid-level hotel ballroom.
Her outfit reminds me of something Kim K would wear. Or has worn.
It looks like Brad had some fresh work done
Another staged photo-ops for domestic violence perpetrator Brad and his abuser apologist enabler girlfriend. One thing Pitt isn’t is private, now he’s constantly going to events to be photographed , both look cheap and drunk.
Pitt wants everyone to see his new Kris Jenner’s surgeons work. Thr smugness is palpable, girlfriend is getting facial make over toi looking less like Heidi Fleiss doppelganger
Those aren’t outfits, that’s a bunch of random shit they picked out in the dark, coked out of their minds while looking for poppers.
These outfits are so so bad
> Ines has bad style
Oh, do you mean his Glamorous Girlfriend Ines de Ramon? who is his Girlyfriend and is Glamorous and named Ines de Ramon? She, Ines de Ramon, is certainly a Glamorous Girlfriend.
I think B Pitt secretly has a stylist (because who would wear this by choice) and the stylist secretly hates B Pitt
Bad pants, great jackets.