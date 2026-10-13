Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon both wore terrible trousers in Paris on Monday

Over the weekend, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon turned up in London for George and Amal Clooney’s Albie Awards. While people always say that George and Brad are best friends, I think their actual relationship is more like “work colleagues who help each other out image-wise.” Meaning, that was the first time Brad even showed up for George’s signature foundation event and by the look of it, Brad just came out for his own PR purposes.

Soon after Brad and Ines’s trip to London, they went to Paris. On Monday night, they went to James Blake’s concert at Le Grand Rex. Brad wore pleated magenta trousers, a striped button-down and a teal suede jacket. The trousers are soooo bad. Ines wore leather pants, a t-shirt and a furry jacket. And sunglasses. Throughout his life, Brad tends to dress like his partner and/or get very influenced by his partner’s style. I think that’s what has happened here – Ines has bad style and Brad is either copying her or he’s being left to his own devices and this is his actual style.

Brad really is in promotional mode right now – his most recent film, Heart of the Beast, has been out for about a month. Surprisingly, it did not bomb – it’s made a lot of money internationally, because I guess people like survival stories with dogs. Brad also has The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth coming out for a limited theatrical run in November, and then it will be on Netflix streaming around Christmas. No one wanted this sequel, but it’s still going to be forced down our throats.

Meanwhile, Brad’s lawyers were recently shut down in court over this years-long lawsuit against Angelina Jolie. Brad has spent months demanding Angelina’s financial records from the first years of their split, and the judge said no, Brad can’t have any of that. Angelina’s lawyer called it what it is: harassment.