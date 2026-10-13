Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon both wore terrible trousers in Paris on Monday

Over the weekend, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon turned up in London for George and Amal Clooney’s Albie Awards. While people always say that George and Brad are best friends, I think their actual relationship is more like “work colleagues who help each other out image-wise.” Meaning, that was the first time Brad even showed up for George’s signature foundation event and by the look of it, Brad just came out for his own PR purposes.

Soon after Brad and Ines’s trip to London, they went to Paris. On Monday night, they went to James Blake’s concert at Le Grand Rex. Brad wore pleated magenta trousers, a striped button-down and a teal suede jacket. The trousers are soooo bad. Ines wore leather pants, a t-shirt and a furry jacket. And sunglasses. Throughout his life, Brad tends to dress like his partner and/or get very influenced by his partner’s style. I think that’s what has happened here – Ines has bad style and Brad is either copying her or he’s being left to his own devices and this is his actual style.

Brad really is in promotional mode right now – his most recent film, Heart of the Beast, has been out for about a month. Surprisingly, it did not bomb – it’s made a lot of money internationally, because I guess people like survival stories with dogs. Brad also has The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth coming out for a limited theatrical run in November, and then it will be on Netflix streaming around Christmas. No one wanted this sequel, but it’s still going to be forced down our throats.

Meanwhile, Brad’s lawyers were recently shut down in court over this years-long lawsuit against Angelina Jolie. Brad has spent months demanding Angelina’s financial records from the first years of their split, and the judge said no, Brad can’t have any of that. Angelina’s lawyer called it what it is: harassment.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to “Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon both wore terrible trousers in Paris on Monday”

  1. SophieEster says:
    October 13, 2026 at 10:57 am

    I disagree. Brad’s stylist should NOT have chosen black shoes. It throws everything off. Over summer my Husband and I were in Positano and he wore a similar colored pant with white shoes and it worked. Also, the Suede jacket is rugged, while the pants are chic and refined. They clash. Ines? I see no problem with her fit. Meghan wears similarly wide pants and I think both she and Meghan pull it off well. Ines looks sexy even.

    Reply
    • Jegede says:
      October 13, 2026 at 11:15 am

      Damn!

      You should be a blogger for Vogue/Tatler.😉

      Reply
    • SgtPepper says:
      October 13, 2026 at 11:29 am

      I’m not a fan on Ines’ jacket, but the rest of her outfit is fine. I agree on all points with Brad’s outfit…were there NO white shoes available? Was he trying to match Ines?

      The look seems to be rolled out of bed after sex and a cigarette and I don’t think either are really pulling off that look convincingly.

      Reply
    • Kate says:
      October 13, 2026 at 12:03 pm

      I agree 100. They look like good – white shoes would be better

      Reply
  2. CeeGee says:
    October 13, 2026 at 10:59 am

    I mean, if Brad wasn’t Brad I would be very excited about The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood book Quentin wrote had so much more information and backstory than the film, and I really enjoyed reading it. Cliff Booth is a terrible person and I personally enjoy stories about terrible people. I’m also into the idea of a Fincher take on Tarantino subject matter. But I don’t support Brad any more so I’ll be skipping it. They could have made it with a different actor, easily.

    Reply
  3. Heidi says:
    October 13, 2026 at 11:10 am

    They look like cheap coked up euro trash.

    Reply
  4. Sunshine says:
    October 13, 2026 at 11:14 am

    Look at the state of him. Would’ve never thought he end up in a desperate mid(late?) life crisis

    Reply
  5. Sunshine says:
    October 13, 2026 at 11:15 am

    Look at the state of him. Would’ve never thought he end up in a desperate mid(late?) life crisis

    Reply
  6. bisynaptic says:
    October 13, 2026 at 11:21 am

    😬

    Reply
  7. Jugebair says:
    October 13, 2026 at 11:24 am

    He always looks so sloppy, and her styling always mystifies me. The two of them always look a mess.

    Reply
    • LOL says:
      October 13, 2026 at 2:56 pm

      Two drunks with bad taste in styling and trying hard to become a power couple, instead looks like BARNEY & big bird

      Reply
  8. Jayna says:
    October 13, 2026 at 11:32 am

    What the hell is going on with him and his “ensembles,” and how messy he always looks?

    He had one good day when I thought he looked normal, and the rest has been a head-scratcher.

    Reply
  9. Gabby says:
    October 13, 2026 at 12:02 pm

    The pants and that jacket – he looks like the carpeting in an 80’s mid-level hotel ballroom.

    Reply
  10. SarahCS says:
    October 13, 2026 at 12:32 pm

    Her outfit reminds me of something Kim K would wear. Or has worn.

    Reply
  11. Ameerah M says:
    October 13, 2026 at 2:37 pm

    It looks like Brad had some fresh work done

    Reply
  12. LOL says:
    October 13, 2026 at 2:53 pm

    Another staged photo-ops for domestic violence perpetrator Brad and his abuser apologist enabler girlfriend. One thing Pitt isn’t is private, now he’s constantly going to events to be photographed , both look cheap and drunk.

    Reply
  13. LOL says:
    October 13, 2026 at 2:54 pm

    Pitt wants everyone to see his new Kris Jenner’s surgeons work. Thr smugness is palpable, girlfriend is getting facial make over toi looking less like Heidi Fleiss doppelganger

    Reply
  14. Heidi says:
    October 13, 2026 at 3:51 pm

    Those aren’t outfits, that’s a bunch of random shit they picked out in the dark, coked out of their minds while looking for poppers.

    Reply
  15. Kirsten says:
    October 13, 2026 at 6:13 pm

    These outfits are so so bad

    Reply
  16. etso says:
    October 13, 2026 at 7:21 pm

    > Ines has bad style

    Oh, do you mean his Glamorous Girlfriend Ines de Ramon? who is his Girlyfriend and is Glamorous and named Ines de Ramon? She, Ines de Ramon, is certainly a Glamorous Girlfriend.

    Reply
  17. Normades says:
    October 13, 2026 at 7:36 pm

    I think B Pitt secretly has a stylist (because who would wear this by choice) and the stylist secretly hates B Pitt

    Reply
  18. Rosa says:
    October 13, 2026 at 8:49 pm

    Bad pants, great jackets.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment