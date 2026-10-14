Connie Britton: being a mom is waking up every day & having no idea what you’re doing



Connie Britton, 59, is covering this week’s People Magazine, which is really nice to see. She’s a talented working actress who is mesmerizing on screen. I’ve seen her in the first season of American Horror Story and on Nashville and 9-1-1, which was never quite the same after she left. (Although I watched it faithfully until they killed off Peter Krause’s character.) Just last week I saw her in a creepy 2006 horror movie with Ron Perlman called The Last Winter, on Shudder. She killed it in that film too.

Connie is promoting her role on Phony, a thriller coming to Hulu next week with a plot that sounds like Jessica Chastain’s new movie Other Mommy. (Do people in Hollywood get the same ideas at the same time, or do they rush to get a good idea to market?) In Phony, Connie plays a single mom replaced by a lookalike. Only her teen son notices the difference. Here’s a link to the trailer – it looks good! Connie is a single mom to a teen son in real life too, and she spoke about that with People. She also talked about working with the late great Hayden Panettiere on Nashville, and how Hayden was a kind of aunt to her son Yoby.

Shortly after she adopted her son Yoby from Ethiopia in 2011, came Nashville, a drama set in the country music world. “Nashville was hard. I did not have a support system,” she says of relocating to Tennessee as a single mom and working 18-hour days. In costar Hayden Panettiere, who died earlier this year from an overdose, she found a friend and on-set aunt for Yoby… Looking back, Britton admits that as naturally maternal as Tami Taylor was to fans, she was clueless about motherhood when she filmed the show. “I’ll never forget the day I had to shoot this scene talking to my daughter Julie about sex. I was in my trailer panicking, like ‘I don’t know how to do this.’ ” Then it hit her: “I thought, ‘This is probably exactly what it feels like to be a mother: You have no idea what you’re doing.’ ” Turns out she nailed it. “Now that I am actually a mother, I recognize just how real that is, that you basically wake up every day and have no freaking idea what you’re doing. And I’m a single mom doing it myself, so I’ve just got to figure it out. There is no guidebook.” She hadn’t quite done that yet when she began filming Nashville in 2012. “I really was looking for my village when I moved there with my tiny baby, and I needed help,” she recalls. “Every time Yoby was on-set and Hayden was there, she’d just stop everything. Everything became about Yoby. It just felt like sweetness.” And Britton was immensely grateful for that kindness: On top of being a new mom, she was a new singer. “It was a very steep learning curve,” she admits of bringing country star Rayna Jaymes to life. “But it was one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done.”

[From People]

It’s so hard to believe that Hayden is gone. I’ve heard so many similar stories to Connie’s – that Hayden was kind, giving and considerate. As for Connie’s thoughts about motherhood being something you make up as you go along, I’ve never thought about it like that but it’s true. There are definitely guidebooks, but they have conflicting advice and specific agendas. You just try to do your best and be there for your kids whenever you can. And you try not to make the same mistakes your parents did, while surely making some new ones.

People also notes that Connie is engaged and that she’s been with her fiance, TV writer David Windsor, for nine years now. Connie called his proposal “another dream come true.” I’m happy for her! He’s hot.

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