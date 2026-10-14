Jobson: Carole Middleton is a ‘wise head’ & a sounding board for Prince William

For the past three years, I’ve nurtured a particular conspiracy about Carole Middleton and her daughter’s health crisis in 2024. Regardless of what you believe about the Princess of Wales’ situation in the first half of 2024, it is my strong belief that Carole Middleton used that crisis to benefit herself. The year before, Carole and Michael Middleton’s Party Pieces had collapsed into bankruptcy, leaving a trail of financial destruction in its wake. Carole in particular was not welcome in aristocratic circles after that for a time. Then, Kate goes missing and suddenly Carole is back at Ascot and Wimbledon like nothing ever happened. Carole played her hand in the negotiations around Kate, and Carole looked out for herself and her status. I think part of the deal was that Carole continues to push these syrupy stories about how she’s the glue holding the Wales family together and she’s Prince William’s rock.

Royal author Robert Jobson has shed light on just how close Prince William, 44, has become to his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, 71, especially after she was there to support the future King during Kate’s cancer diagnosis and treatment. Speaking to Hello! magazine, the journalist claimed that the Princess of Wales’ mother would take her son-in-law out to the pub and ‘they would sit and talk’, offering William a break from the ‘brutal’ time, as he would later describe it. ‘[Carole] was there to support William and was there all the time for the grandchildren. She’s been as solid as a rock,’ Robert said. ‘When everything was falling apart and he needed someone to talk to, she was the one. She took him out to the pub and they would sit and talk. She’s been a good sounding-board, a wise head.’ After Kate’s cancer diagnosis, it was the continued support of Carole and Michael that allowed William to continue undertaking some royal duties. In April 2024, William was spotted at a Norfolk pub with his mother-in-law. It was another sign of how close they are. During the Easter school holidays that year, Carole stayed with the Wales’, according to the Mail’s Richard Eden. Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, previously said: ‘Carole and Michael are just as much family to William as they are to Catherine. He loves Carole being around to help as she has been with the children from the beginning and it is easy and reassuring having her invaluable help. Both with the children and keeping Catherine’s spirits up. She is a strong woman!’

[From The Daily Mail]

I remember that 2024 pub visit between William and Carole too, and how odd it was for the two of them to pop out to a pub in the middle of what was supposed to be Kate’s major health crisis. Of course, it’s always been my belief that Carole (and not William) was the one taking care of Kate that year. Carole was the one taking Kate to doctors, Carole was the one nursing Kate back to health, and Carole was the one negotiating Kate’s return to the royal fold. Some day, I hope we learn exactly what happened and Carole’s role in it.