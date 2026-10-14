Jobson: Carole Middleton is a ‘wise head’ & a sounding board for Prince William

For the past three years, I’ve nurtured a particular conspiracy about Carole Middleton and her daughter’s health crisis in 2024. Regardless of what you believe about the Princess of Wales’ situation in the first half of 2024, it is my strong belief that Carole Middleton used that crisis to benefit herself. The year before, Carole and Michael Middleton’s Party Pieces had collapsed into bankruptcy, leaving a trail of financial destruction in its wake. Carole in particular was not welcome in aristocratic circles after that for a time. Then, Kate goes missing and suddenly Carole is back at Ascot and Wimbledon like nothing ever happened. Carole played her hand in the negotiations around Kate, and Carole looked out for herself and her status. I think part of the deal was that Carole continues to push these syrupy stories about how she’s the glue holding the Wales family together and she’s Prince William’s rock.

Royal author Robert Jobson has shed light on just how close Prince William, 44, has become to his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, 71, especially after she was there to support the future King during Kate’s cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, the journalist claimed that the Princess of Wales’ mother would take her son-in-law out to the pub and ‘they would sit and talk’, offering William a break from the ‘brutal’ time, as he would later describe it.

‘[Carole] was there to support William and was there all the time for the grandchildren. She’s been as solid as a rock,’ Robert said. ‘When everything was falling apart and he needed someone to talk to, she was the one. She took him out to the pub and they would sit and talk. She’s been a good sounding-board, a wise head.’

After Kate’s cancer diagnosis, it was the continued support of Carole and Michael that allowed William to continue undertaking some royal duties.

In April 2024, William was spotted at a Norfolk pub with his mother-in-law. It was another sign of how close they are. During the Easter school holidays that year, Carole stayed with the Wales’, according to the Mail’s Richard Eden.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, previously said: ‘Carole and Michael are just as much family to William as they are to Catherine. He loves Carole being around to help as she has been with the children from the beginning and it is easy and reassuring having her invaluable help. Both with the children and keeping Catherine’s spirits up. She is a strong woman!’

[From The Daily Mail]

I remember that 2024 pub visit between William and Carole too, and how odd it was for the two of them to pop out to a pub in the middle of what was supposed to be Kate’s major health crisis. Of course, it’s always been my belief that Carole (and not William) was the one taking care of Kate that year. Carole was the one taking Kate to doctors, Carole was the one nursing Kate back to health, and Carole was the one negotiating Kate’s return to the royal fold. Some day, I hope we learn exactly what happened and Carole’s role in it.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

52 Responses to “Jobson: Carole Middleton is a ‘wise head’ & a sounding board for Prince William”

  1. Tessa says:
    October 14, 2026 at 8:02 am

    Ingrid is now flattering Carole. A book about Carole in the works perhaps

    Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 14, 2026 at 8:12 am

    More like Carole was ‘persuading’ William not to dump her daughter and keep her dreams of a royal title alive.

    Gotta love that thumbnail image – Ma with her gob open and tongue out to eat, pretty much sums up the Middletons. Mike seems to be the only one with some manners and self awareness.

    Reply
    • Kath says:
      October 14, 2026 at 1:06 pm

      I saw a clip over the Summer of Kate in Ascot, she was chatting with this handsome man in de stands, delighted with herself anyway up comes pissed off Carole ignoring the man completely,.is seen saying something to Kate, gives yr man dd most evils of looks, sadly he walks away without even a hello from Carole , Kate walks off with Carole still talking to her, it was unbelievable, apologies l cant find de clip !
      Still stage manages Kate , something isn’t right

      Reply
  3. Shiela Kerr says:
    October 14, 2026 at 8:13 am

    Carol Middleton is a thief and a Manipulator who preys on weaknesses and weak people.

    Reply
  4. bisynaptic says:
    October 14, 2026 at 8:15 am

    Does it really serve these people to portray the heir to the throne as some wilting hothouse flower? Does the British public relate to this picture? Since when do men quit their jobs, when their wives receive a cancer diagnosis?

    Reply
  5. Ginger says:
    October 14, 2026 at 8:16 am

    Carol Middelton has always given me the ick. She looks and acts low class.

    Reply
  6. MidnightSuperNova says:
    October 14, 2026 at 8:17 am

    That header photo of Carole is just *chefs kiss*

    Reply
  7. Nanea says:
    October 14, 2026 at 8:18 am

    “After Kate’s cancer diagnosis, it was the continued support of Carole and Michael”

    Separately, not together, surely.

    And Kate herself initially spoke of pre-cancerous cells, before her reoccurring canceritis became the easy way for her to get out of doing anything at all.

    Reply
    • C-Shell says:
      October 14, 2026 at 8:27 am

      Yeah, I’m still not buying it. The Christmastime race to the hospital, the shady photo of Carole driving a visibly messed up KKKHate, the months of “where is Kate?!”, Bulliam showing up drunk for duty when he showed up at all, the Frankenphoto on Mother’s Day, the fake Kate at the market, the AI “enhanced” bench video … I’m not ever going to buy it. BUT! Carole definitely had leverage and it paid off big time.

      Reply
      • Red Snapper says:
        October 14, 2026 at 8:38 am

        Am I crazy or was there not a day when Harry flew back and everyone was wearing black ties, then a few hours later it was memory holed? Did that happen?

      • Ocean Girl says:
        October 14, 2026 at 9:24 am

        To Red Snapper–I recall reading that people in the media were dressed in black and some had been crying. Anyone else?

      • Pumpkin says:
        October 14, 2026 at 9:42 am

        @Red Snapper

        Harry came for a day to see Charles. I don’t think Kate’s own illness wasn’t revealed publicly but may have been revealed to the family, of course. However, I don’t think he saw either William or Kate. KP would have shouted it from the rooftops if he did.

        As for the black ties, it may have happened. Everyone heard about the elderly king having cancer so assumed the worst. But when they were told he’d survive it, they went back to normal.

      • Carmen says:
        October 14, 2026 at 1:48 pm

        Me either. It all just disappeared. Whoosh!

      • Nic919 says:
        October 14, 2026 at 2:03 pm

        This was around the time the coma story from the Spanish reporter was making rounds too.
        It is worth noting the first photo of kate after the surgery in January was the TMZ car photo with Carole on March 4, 2024.

        It was the first photo since she was seen on Christmas Day 2023. After this we get the fake family photo and the farm shop mess and all the other shenanigans.

        Carole was definitely leveraging her knowledge of what was really going on to get herself an invite to the royal enclosure at Ascot.

    • Smart&Messy says:
      October 14, 2026 at 8:47 am

      “Some day, I hope we learn exactly what happened and Carole’s role in it.”
      I feel the same way about this. I have the same impression as you, C-shell, and I wonder who will spill the beans one day. Maybe James will need some book mobey after Carole passes one day? One of the kids in a Spare style tell all?

      Reply
      • Blujfly says:
        October 14, 2026 at 12:13 pm

        One of the Middletons or their hangers-on or their media allies will be unable to resist the narrative that this “ordinary family” saved the throne and will accidentally on purpose spill it.

  8. Gemini says:
    October 14, 2026 at 8:20 am

    Jobson has totally abandoned King Chuck and is now riding a scooter.

    Reply
  9. Jais says:
    October 14, 2026 at 8:25 am

    I’d be surprised if we ever found out what rlly happened. I’d love it sure but I doubt it.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      October 14, 2026 at 11:53 am

      Same. They have ways to make this stuff disappear into the ether.

      Like the truth about Willy that would supposedly make our eyes bleed.

      Reply
  10. Puffed says:
    October 14, 2026 at 8:28 am

    Hyacinth, First Countess of Bucklebury. A drunken old toad using the pain of her half-wit daughter to claw her way back into a group of other toads who see her for exactly what she is: Gary’s sister.

    Reply
  11. YankeeDoodles says:
    October 14, 2026 at 8:28 am

    Any mother worth her salt would take her daughter to a brilliant lawyer and get her out of that family and that sham marriage asap.

    Reply
  12. Nikzilla says:
    October 14, 2026 at 9:28 am

    She looks like Roseanne Barr to me suddenly.

    Reply
  13. Erica says:
    October 14, 2026 at 10:24 am

    I don’t know why but I feel like she had mental episode cause maybe he thought about divorce and she lost it. I think the ambulance might have been taking her to the hospital for help.I mean the girl hung on for dear life during the waiting years to get him down the aisle. If he ever found someone he truly loved and wanted out of the marriage that would be enough to make her go crazy.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      October 14, 2026 at 10:28 am

      i tend to agree as IIRC there was talk about the rota rats about a big royal story that was going to break about these 2 and then there was nothing.

      I think he told her he wanted a divorce and it pushed her over the cliff; and thats what Carole has over him.

      Reply
      • Gtwiecz says:
        October 14, 2026 at 11:26 am

        Why are you all ignoring the scar, and the surgeon who received an honorary prize?

      • Becks1 says:
        October 14, 2026 at 12:11 pm

        The scar that’s on the left side of her forehead, that sort of extends from her eyebrow to her hairline?

      • Kath says:
        October 14, 2026 at 1:16 pm

        Definitely, on the news here in Dublin dd presenter said that their was goin to be a major divorce and it would surprise people, to be announced in the new year, one person asked was it de Sussex and he said No and smiled ! So def something was going on, even Piers Morgan was bitching about Kate at that time !

        Then this cancer was announced in de NY and that was it ! Poor William stuck with that lot

    • SarahCS says:
      October 14, 2026 at 11:22 am

      Given what we were seeing in her outings during the previous year and the tone of their relationship I absolutely buy some kind of crisis (precipitated by talk of divorce) that required treatment. This in turn led to negotiations and the current state of play. He vanished too and was looking awful when he did show up at anything. Something bad went down but I don’t believe a word of what we were told.

      Reply
    • Sparkling Water says:
      October 14, 2026 at 11:53 am

      I agree with you @Erica. I’m trying to figure out where the scar could fit into that though.

      Additionally I saw a clip of Piers Morgan talking to Harvey Levin from TMZ about this, and Levin mentioned something about Kate having had a nervous breakdown.

      Reply
    • Me at home says:
      October 14, 2026 at 12:16 pm

      Or it could have been the ED catching up with her after years of marital stress, and she fainted or had other related issues.

      Reply
  14. Angied says:
    October 14, 2026 at 11:35 am

    What’s really sad is that if she hadn’t been a jealous beootch of Meghan she wouldn’t be in this predicament today. Her and Billy idle couldn’t rein in their jealousy so here we are. Meghan’s a girls girls and just by looking at her she goes 100% for her friends. You can tell that Kate never in her life faced her inadequacies.

    Reply
    • Blujfly says:
      October 14, 2026 at 12:17 pm

      Toxic women in horrible, even abusive, relationships LOVE to get their partner riled up against an outside threat.

      Reply
      • Smart&Messy says:
        October 14, 2026 at 2:15 pm

        💯 so true, in this case it was obvious back then how the shared hate and bitching out of the Sussexes created the illusion of an emotional connection with Peg for Kate. She behaved abhorently, but I do understand why she couldn’t resist. And when the Sussexes left and there was nothing to plot against them anymore, Peg just went back to his usual separate ways ignoring her. It must have been crushing for Kate to fall from that high.

  15. Over it says:
    October 14, 2026 at 12:17 pm

    Whenever I look at Carole the boozehound , I think you can take the woman out the council housing but you can’t take the council housing out the woman. However I feel no sympathy for any of these . Carole is exactly the kind of mother in law Willy deserves. A scheming., conniving, 4 sheets to the wind swindler. Willy is a spineless bully and Kate is a Karen so yes . They all deserve each other

    Reply
  16. YankeeDoodles says:
    October 14, 2026 at 12:22 pm

    William is *so* not worth it. Kate is a truly terrible person but I still feel like bellowing, “RUN, KATE, RUN!!!”

    Reply
  17. Blujfly says:
    October 14, 2026 at 12:23 pm

    William was receiving briefings and materials just a smidge behind the Queen’s “red boxes” as Duke of Cambridge and now is likely privy to even more classified material as Prince of Wales. I do hope he’s discreet when seeking this civilian’s “wise counsel”.

    Reply
    • Lisa says:
      October 14, 2026 at 2:02 pm

      If Will ever becomes King, Carole will be gone so fast her head will spin. Her access will be cut off by the ‘men in grey suits’ who would never let a non royal have complete, unfiltered access to the King.

      Reply
  18. kelleybelle says:
    October 14, 2026 at 3:03 pm

    The woman is gross, period.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment