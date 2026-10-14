Jobson: Carole Middleton is a ‘wise head’ & a sounding board for Prince William

For the past three years, I’ve nurtured a particular conspiracy about Carole Middleton and her daughter’s health crisis in 2024. Regardless of what you believe about the Princess of Wales’ situation in the first half of 2024, it is my strong belief that Carole Middleton used that crisis to benefit herself. The year before, Carole and Michael Middleton’s Party Pieces had collapsed into bankruptcy, leaving a trail of financial destruction in its wake. Carole in particular was not welcome in aristocratic circles after that for a time. Then, Kate goes missing and suddenly Carole is back at Ascot and Wimbledon like nothing ever happened. Carole played her hand in the negotiations around Kate, and Carole looked out for herself and her status. I think part of the deal was that Carole continues to push these syrupy stories about how she’s the glue holding the Wales family together and she’s Prince William’s rock.
Royal author Robert Jobson has shed light on just how close Prince William, 44, has become to his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, 71, especially after she was there to support the future King during Kate’s cancer diagnosis and treatment.
Speaking to Hello! magazine, the journalist claimed that the Princess of Wales’ mother would take her son-in-law out to the pub and ‘they would sit and talk’, offering William a break from the ‘brutal’ time, as he would later describe it.
‘[Carole] was there to support William and was there all the time for the grandchildren. She’s been as solid as a rock,’ Robert said. ‘When everything was falling apart and he needed someone to talk to, she was the one. She took him out to the pub and they would sit and talk. She’s been a good sounding-board, a wise head.’
After Kate’s cancer diagnosis, it was the continued support of Carole and Michael that allowed William to continue undertaking some royal duties.
In April 2024, William was spotted at a Norfolk pub with his mother-in-law. It was another sign of how close they are. During the Easter school holidays that year, Carole stayed with the Wales’, according to the Mail’s Richard Eden.
Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, previously said: ‘Carole and Michael are just as much family to William as they are to Catherine. He loves Carole being around to help as she has been with the children from the beginning and it is easy and reassuring having her invaluable help. Both with the children and keeping Catherine’s spirits up. She is a strong woman!’
[From The Daily Mail]
I remember that 2024 pub visit between William and Carole too, and how odd it was for the two of them to pop out to a pub in the middle of what was supposed to be Kate’s major health crisis. Of course, it’s always been my belief that Carole (and not William) was the one taking care of Kate that year. Carole was the one taking Kate to doctors, Carole was the one nursing Kate back to health, and Carole was the one negotiating Kate’s return to the royal fold. Some day, I hope we learn exactly what happened and Carole’s role in it.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Berkshire, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal Family were spotted at Royal Ascot, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK, enjoying a day at the prestigious event.
Pictured: Prince William, Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Berkshire, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal Family were spotted at Royal Ascot, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK, enjoying a day at the prestigious event.
Pictured: Prince William, Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Berkshire, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal Family were spotted at Royal Ascot, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK, enjoying a day at the prestigious event.
Pictured: Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Berkshire, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal Family were spotted at Royal Ascot, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK, enjoying a day at the prestigious event.
Pictured: Carole Middleton, Prince William
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Ascot, UNITED KINGDOM Members of The Royal Family attend Day Two of Royal Ascot, at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, UK. Pictured: Carole Middleton BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Ascot, UNITED KINGDOM Members of The Royal Family attend Day Two of Royal Ascot, at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, UK. Pictured: Carole Middleton BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Racegoers and members of the royal family on day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: King Charles, Carole Middleton, thomas van straubenzee
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 18 Jun 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Racegoers and members of the royal family on day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: King Charles, Carole Middleton, thomas van straubenzee
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 18 Jun 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Racegoers and members of the royal family on day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Lord Nicolas Soames, King Charles, Carole Middleton
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 18 Jun 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Royals attend day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Lady Sarah Chatto
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
Royals attend day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Carole Middleton
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
Royals attend Ladies Day on day three of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Zara Tindall and Carole Middleton
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 18 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Ingrid is now flattering Carole. A book about Carole in the works perhaps
How did she get to be the Mother in Law of the next King.
More like Carole was ‘persuading’ William not to dump her daughter and keep her dreams of a royal title alive.
Gotta love that thumbnail image – Ma with her gob open and tongue out to eat, pretty much sums up the Middletons. Mike seems to be the only one with some manners and self awareness.
I saw a clip over the Summer of Kate in Ascot, she was chatting with this handsome man in de stands, delighted with herself anyway up comes pissed off Carole ignoring the man completely,.is seen saying something to Kate, gives yr man dd most evils of looks, sadly he walks away without even a hello from Carole , Kate walks off with Carole still talking to her, it was unbelievable, apologies l cant find de clip !
Still stage manages Kate , something isn’t right
Carol Middleton is a thief and a Manipulator who preys on weaknesses and weak people.
💯 agree! Just repay your huge debts you hard-faced, shameless grifter!! 😡
I think it is worth mentioning that Carole enters his life about 5 years following the tragic death of his mother.
Does it really serve these people to portray the heir to the throne as some wilting hothouse flower? Does the British public relate to this picture? Since when do men quit their jobs, when their wives receive a cancer diagnosis?
There was no cancer diagnosis. Blow to the occipital bone. Reconstruction. Scar.
Look at the pope getting part of his lung removed for a cancer diagnosis and there are no secrets and he will be back to work in about a week.
Carol Middelton has always given me the ick. She looks and acts low class.
She gives me the “ick” it’s extreme creepy and gross how the tabloids describe her relationship with Willy.. it always makes me cringe
Seems like William has a crush on Carole, not her daughter…
That header photo of Carole is just *chefs kiss*
“After Kate’s cancer diagnosis, it was the continued support of Carole and Michael”
Separately, not together, surely.
And Kate herself initially spoke of pre-cancerous cells, before her reoccurring canceritis became the easy way for her to get out of doing anything at all.
Yeah, I’m still not buying it. The Christmastime race to the hospital, the shady photo of Carole driving a visibly messed up KKKHate, the months of “where is Kate?!”, Bulliam showing up drunk for duty when he showed up at all, the Frankenphoto on Mother’s Day, the fake Kate at the market, the AI “enhanced” bench video … I’m not ever going to buy it. BUT! Carole definitely had leverage and it paid off big time.
Am I crazy or was there not a day when Harry flew back and everyone was wearing black ties, then a few hours later it was memory holed? Did that happen?
To Red Snapper–I recall reading that people in the media were dressed in black and some had been crying. Anyone else?
@Red Snapper
Harry came for a day to see Charles. I don’t think Kate’s own illness wasn’t revealed publicly but may have been revealed to the family, of course. However, I don’t think he saw either William or Kate. KP would have shouted it from the rooftops if he did.
As for the black ties, it may have happened. Everyone heard about the elderly king having cancer so assumed the worst. But when they were told he’d survive it, they went back to normal.
Me either. It all just disappeared. Whoosh!
This was around the time the coma story from the Spanish reporter was making rounds too.
It is worth noting the first photo of kate after the surgery in January was the TMZ car photo with Carole on March 4, 2024.
It was the first photo since she was seen on Christmas Day 2023. After this we get the fake family photo and the farm shop mess and all the other shenanigans.
Carole was definitely leveraging her knowledge of what was really going on to get herself an invite to the royal enclosure at Ascot.
“Some day, I hope we learn exactly what happened and Carole’s role in it.”
I feel the same way about this. I have the same impression as you, C-shell, and I wonder who will spill the beans one day. Maybe James will need some book mobey after Carole passes one day? One of the kids in a Spare style tell all?
One of the Middletons or their hangers-on or their media allies will be unable to resist the narrative that this “ordinary family” saved the throne and will accidentally on purpose spill it.
Jobson has totally abandoned King Chuck and is now riding a scooter.
It increasingly seems to be the case, yes.
This is what i love for chuck. No chuck, you weren’t loved, just convenient. Now willy is. Jobbo the hut who wanted to dangle baby Archie over a balcony also gets what he deserves.
I’d be surprised if we ever found out what rlly happened. I’d love it sure but I doubt it.
Same. They have ways to make this stuff disappear into the ether.
Like the truth about Willy that would supposedly make our eyes bleed.
Hyacinth, First Countess of Bucklebury. A drunken old toad using the pain of her half-wit daughter to claw her way back into a group of other toads who see her for exactly what she is: Gary’s sister.
🤣
Are they snarkily implying that Carole is Williams drinking buddy ….they plot and conspire against others as they get smashed up day drinking …maybe it’s not Carole’s cheesy toast William so loves as her alcohol tolerance.
This! A Born Grifter!
Any mother worth her salt would take her daughter to a brilliant lawyer and get her out of that family and that sham marriage asap.
She looks like Roseanne Barr to me suddenly.
CM is a very homely woman imo and in that way she does resemble RB.
I don’t know why but I feel like she had mental episode cause maybe he thought about divorce and she lost it. I think the ambulance might have been taking her to the hospital for help.I mean the girl hung on for dear life during the waiting years to get him down the aisle. If he ever found someone he truly loved and wanted out of the marriage that would be enough to make her go crazy.
i tend to agree as IIRC there was talk about the rota rats about a big royal story that was going to break about these 2 and then there was nothing.
I think he told her he wanted a divorce and it pushed her over the cliff; and thats what Carole has over him.
Why are you all ignoring the scar, and the surgeon who received an honorary prize?
The scar that’s on the left side of her forehead, that sort of extends from her eyebrow to her hairline?
Definitely, on the news here in Dublin dd presenter said that their was goin to be a major divorce and it would surprise people, to be announced in the new year, one person asked was it de Sussex and he said No and smiled ! So def something was going on, even Piers Morgan was bitching about Kate at that time !
Then this cancer was announced in de NY and that was it ! Poor William stuck with that lot
Given what we were seeing in her outings during the previous year and the tone of their relationship I absolutely buy some kind of crisis (precipitated by talk of divorce) that required treatment. This in turn led to negotiations and the current state of play. He vanished too and was looking awful when he did show up at anything. Something bad went down but I don’t believe a word of what we were told.
I agree with you @Erica. I’m trying to figure out where the scar could fit into that though.
Additionally I saw a clip of Piers Morgan talking to Harvey Levin from TMZ about this, and Levin mentioned something about Kate having had a nervous breakdown.
Or it could have been the ED catching up with her after years of marital stress, and she fainted or had other related issues.
What’s really sad is that if she hadn’t been a jealous beootch of Meghan she wouldn’t be in this predicament today. Her and Billy idle couldn’t rein in their jealousy so here we are. Meghan’s a girls girls and just by looking at her she goes 100% for her friends. You can tell that Kate never in her life faced her inadequacies.
Toxic women in horrible, even abusive, relationships LOVE to get their partner riled up against an outside threat.
💯 so true, in this case it was obvious back then how the shared hate and bitching out of the Sussexes created the illusion of an emotional connection with Peg for Kate. She behaved abhorently, but I do understand why she couldn’t resist. And when the Sussexes left and there was nothing to plot against them anymore, Peg just went back to his usual separate ways ignoring her. It must have been crushing for Kate to fall from that high.
Whenever I look at Carole the boozehound , I think you can take the woman out the council housing but you can’t take the council housing out the woman. However I feel no sympathy for any of these . Carole is exactly the kind of mother in law Willy deserves. A scheming., conniving, 4 sheets to the wind swindler. Willy is a spineless bully and Kate is a Karen so yes . They all deserve each other
William is *so* not worth it. Kate is a truly terrible person but I still feel like bellowing, “RUN, KATE, RUN!!!”
William was receiving briefings and materials just a smidge behind the Queen’s “red boxes” as Duke of Cambridge and now is likely privy to even more classified material as Prince of Wales. I do hope he’s discreet when seeking this civilian’s “wise counsel”.
If Will ever becomes King, Carole will be gone so fast her head will spin. Her access will be cut off by the ‘men in grey suits’ who would never let a non royal have complete, unfiltered access to the King.
If she’s clever she has leveraged a lot of money out of William for the Kate incident.
The woman is gross, period.