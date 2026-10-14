People: The Sussexes are ‘both excited to focus more on their work’ in the UK

Is anyone else shocked that we’re already mid-October? This month is flying by. In my opinion, early autumn always flies by because it’s the best time of the year!! Anyway, as we heard this past weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have scheduled a day full of events in Nottingham on October 15th (Thursday). While Prince Harry has been out and about in public since early September, the Sussexes have not done any events together since their UK return. Personally, I kind of hoped to see Meghan as Harry’s plus-one at a few of his earlier events, but clearly, the security situation is complicated and I think Meghan just wanted to stay close to their rented home for their kids. But now they’ve been back for close to two months, and Nottingham is about to get the full Sussex experience. From People’s exclusive:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finding their rhythm in Britain — and looking ahead to what’s next. Nearly two months after moving back to the U.K. with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settling into a new routine and shifting their focus back to their work, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE.
The next step comes this week, when Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, will travel to Nottingham on Thursday, Oct. 15 for their first official joint outing since returning to Britain. The visit marks a meaningful return to the city where they made their first official joint appearance following their engagement announcement in November 2017.
“After they first arrived in England, their focus was on establishing a routine and getting the kids settled into school,” the source says. “Now they’re both excited to focus more on their work and the projects that matter to them.”
In Nottingham, the couple will reconnect with several organizations and people they have supported over the years. At a local food bank, Meghan plans to reunite with women from London’s Hubb Community Kitchen, with whom she collaborated on a charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, in 2018.
Harry and Meghan will also visit the Community Recording Studio, which supports young people affected by violence. Harry has a longstanding connection to the organization and returned for a solo visit last year. The couple’s itinerary also includes Epic Partners, which helps young people through mentoring and sports.
The outing represents another step forward as Harry and Meghan establish their new lives in Britain, balancing their charitable work with family life.
“During the week, while the kids are in school, they’re working,” the source tells PEOPLE. “They’re enjoying family weekends together.”
[From People]
“Now they’re both excited to focus more on their work and the projects that matter to them.” Does this mean these “royal-style engagements” are going to become a more regular thing? Will we actually see Meghan out and about, doing charity work and making public appearances in the UK? I’m really asking, and I’m sure the Windsors are asking too. For the royal courts, this is their worst nightmare come to life: not only is Meghan (in particular) back in the UK and making public appearances, but they have no way to control her other than slow-walking their security. That’s the only thing the royals have to hold over Meghan’s head at this point – they can put her in danger. For Thursday specifically, I’m guessing that the “Drab Four” will all have last-minute surprise events too. The side-chick queen will be out, I’m sure. I suspect Prince William and Kate will be throwing themselves in front of a bank of cameras. King Charles will probably have a palace event, just a guess.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit DogPatch Labs during their tour to Dublin,Image: 377549026, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Prince Harry,Harry Duke of Sussex,Meghan Duchess of Sussex,Meghan Markle, Credit line: – / Wenn / Avalon
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirm their engagement. Broadcast on BBC News,Image: 356310138, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material., Model Release: no, Pictured: Prince Henry of Wales,Prince Harry,Meghan Markle, Credit line: – / Wenn / Avalon
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Reprezent 107.3FM in Brixton, to see their work supporting young people through creative training in radio and broadcasting, and to learn more about their model of using music, radio and media for social impact.,Image: 359678156, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the Famine Memorial on their tour to Dublin,Image: 377570365, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Prince Harry,Harry Duke of Sussex,Meghan Duchess of Sussex,Meghan Markle, Credit line: – / Wenn / Avalon
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Prince Harry plays in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club,Image: 379733552, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Meghan,Duchess of Sussex,Meghan Markle, Credit line: John Rainford/Wenn/Avalon
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 100 Days to Peace gala concert at the Westminster Central Hall, London,Image: 385582976, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Meghan,Duchess of Sussex,Prince Harry,Duke of Sussex,Meghan Markle, Credit line: WENN/Wenn/Avalon
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was spotted arriving at her hotel after attending the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, exuding elegance in a white oversized cape over a button-down shirt, paired with black pointed-toe heels and a sleek bun.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
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Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are set to move back to the UK in late August. It is believed their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are enrolled to start at a British school in September. The couple will remain private, non-working royals. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are set to move back to the UK in late August. It is believed their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are enrolled to start at a British school in September. The couple will remain private, non-working royals. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, attended the Clinton Global Initiative in New York City, where he spoke about artificial intelligence. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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