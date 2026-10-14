People: The Sussexes are ‘both excited to focus more on their work’ in the UK

Is anyone else shocked that we’re already mid-October? This month is flying by. In my opinion, early autumn always flies by because it’s the best time of the year!! Anyway, as we heard this past weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have scheduled a day full of events in Nottingham on October 15th (Thursday). While Prince Harry has been out and about in public since early September, the Sussexes have not done any events together since their UK return. Personally, I kind of hoped to see Meghan as Harry’s plus-one at a few of his earlier events, but clearly, the security situation is complicated and I think Meghan just wanted to stay close to their rented home for their kids. But now they’ve been back for close to two months, and Nottingham is about to get the full Sussex experience. From People’s exclusive:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finding their rhythm in Britain — and looking ahead to what’s next. Nearly two months after moving back to the U.K. with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settling into a new routine and shifting their focus back to their work, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. The next step comes this week, when Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, will travel to Nottingham on Thursday, Oct. 15 for their first official joint outing since returning to Britain. The visit marks a meaningful return to the city where they made their first official joint appearance following their engagement announcement in November 2017. “After they first arrived in England, their focus was on establishing a routine and getting the kids settled into school,” the source says. “Now they’re both excited to focus more on their work and the projects that matter to them.” In Nottingham, the couple will reconnect with several organizations and people they have supported over the years. At a local food bank, Meghan plans to reunite with women from London’s Hubb Community Kitchen, with whom she collaborated on a charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, in 2018. Harry and Meghan will also visit the Community Recording Studio, which supports young people affected by violence. Harry has a longstanding connection to the organization and returned for a solo visit last year. The couple’s itinerary also includes Epic Partners, which helps young people through mentoring and sports. The outing represents another step forward as Harry and Meghan establish their new lives in Britain, balancing their charitable work with family life. “During the week, while the kids are in school, they’re working,” the source tells PEOPLE. “They’re enjoying family weekends together.”

[From People]

“Now they’re both excited to focus more on their work and the projects that matter to them.” Does this mean these “royal-style engagements” are going to become a more regular thing? Will we actually see Meghan out and about, doing charity work and making public appearances in the UK? I’m really asking, and I’m sure the Windsors are asking too. For the royal courts, this is their worst nightmare come to life: not only is Meghan (in particular) back in the UK and making public appearances, but they have no way to control her other than slow-walking their security. That’s the only thing the royals have to hold over Meghan’s head at this point – they can put her in danger. For Thursday specifically, I’m guessing that the “Drab Four” will all have last-minute surprise events too. The side-chick queen will be out, I’m sure. I suspect Prince William and Kate will be throwing themselves in front of a bank of cameras. King Charles will probably have a palace event, just a guess.