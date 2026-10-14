Joe Manganiello thinks Tom Cruise got him blocked from the lead on ‘Jack Reacher’

I never really followed Joe Manganiello’s career. He was on True Blood and he appeared in two of the Magic Mike movies, and that’s basically the only things he’s ever done which people associate with him. I’m not mocking that – tons of struggling actors would love to have a prestigious HBO show and a somewhat successful franchise on their CV. Still, my larger point is that Joe never really was a “star” who could carry a film or TV show on his own. He was “that guy from True Blood” and then “Sofia Vergara’s husband” and that’s about it. Well, according to Joe’s memoir Bloodlines, being Sofia Vergara’s husband might have cost him a major role, as the lead in Prime’s Jack Reacher series. The connection? Tom Cruise dated Sofia over two decades ago, and some people on Joe’s team think Tom Cruise held a Vergara-shaped grudge and that Cruise pulled strings to ensure that Joe did not get the role. The role eventually went to Alan Ritchson.
Joe Manganiello suspects Tom Cruise may have blocked him from starring as Jack Reacher because of their mutual ex, Sofía Vergara. In his new memoir, the “Magic Mike” star claims that Amazon execs and production bigs were set on him to play the famed Lee Child character in the streamer’s TV adaptation. But he says that when the part suddenly went to someone else, his team thought Cruise — who played Reacher in the 2012 and 2016 movie versions of the books — had him nixed.
In “Bloodlines,” Manganiello writes that in January 2020, he met with Don Granger, an exec at Skydance Media, which produced the Reacher films and the shows. “We talked for an hour and a half,” Manganiello writes, discussing “the backlash over Tom’s size.” In the books, Reacher is an imposing 6-foot-5, and Cruise is famously a diminutive 5-foot-7. Manganiello says Granger told him, “You are the closest thing to Jack Reacher that I’ve ever met in my entire life . . . You look like Reacher is described in the books . . . You have his effortless intelligence.”
The “Magic Mike” star then allegedly impressed showrunner Nick Santora so much that he began writing the rest of the season with Manganiello in mind. He claims Skydance owner David Ellison and author Child were also “thrilled with my performance.”
But when Manganiello was presented to Amazon head Jen Salke, things soured. He writes that Salke was furious at being excluded from the casting process and “felt that she was being railroaded into a final decision made by a group of primarily male producers that she didn’t feel part of.”
When Manganiello was told he hadn’t landed the role, his team speculated wildly that Cruise, “an executive producer [on the show], could have potentially come in over the top and vetoed my being cast on account of Sofía.” Cruise had allegedly dated Vergara, Manganiello’s then-wife, in 2005. He is not listed on IMDb as part of the “Reacher” production. Reps for Cruise did not get back to us.
“You look like Reacher is described in the books . . . You have his effortless intelligence….” Imagine quoting someone saying that to you in your own memoir. Anyway, I doubt Tom Cruise had anything to do with it, actually. Tom holds a lot of sway with a lot of different powerful people, but I simply can’t imagine Tom bothering anyone with this particular situation. It makes zero sense. Tom and Sofia barely dated as well! They were together for a few months and it was basically a showmance after Tom dated Penelope Cruz. It’s far more likely that certain executives liked Joe and could see him in the character, but other executives were like “not so fast.” I mean, they apparently had Alan Ritchson auditioning too, so I get why they passed on Joe.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Tom Cruise was not a good Reacher, he didn’t nearly fit the physical description of the character but the Reacher films weren’t bad….if you don’t consider them Reacher films.
Having seen JM’s work and AR’s work, both appearances, etc….AR was clearly the better Reacher fit. Not even close. I kinda want to see the audition tapes now, lol. But whatever he has to tell himself to get through the day, I guess.
Oooooh this is juicy!!!!!🙃🙃🙃🙃
LOL. His ego is telling him that to make him feel better. Alan Ritchson is a better choice for the role. The thing about Joe is – he’s not that great of an actor. So while he may fit the physicality (I mean he’s a big guy – but so is Alan), I don’t think he could carry an entire series. Simple as that. He auditioned for the role ans someone wanted him for it – and more important people didn’t. That’s how casting works
Also – I am going to say something that may be unpopular but – Joe is kinda goofy looking. He is only handsome from certain angles. There I said it.
Sour grapes here. In Lee Child’s Jack Reacher Book Series, the protagonist is described as “an imposing, massive figure who serves as a physical metaphor for an unstoppable force.” Alan Ritchson IS THE EMBODIMENT of Jack Reacher.
I love Alan Ritchson as Reacher, but he did have to gain 30 lbs of muscle for the role. Just saying. Any actor would have had to bulk up for the role.
Didn’t he hotly pursue Sofia Vergara in the first place? Vague memories of coverage on this site..
This book seems forced and unnecessary, except to get him attention and whatever royalties he can muster.
Remember when John stamos’ book came out and a lot of us were like – actually the more i know, the more i think he’s an idiot. I definitely like him less.
That’s what I’m getting with Joe.
I have been thinking the exact same thing! The more I hear this guy speak, or the more I hear from his book, the less I like him. He is absolutely coming across as an entitled prick. And for someone who claims this book is about his “journey” with his unnamed autoimmune disease, he can’t seem to keep Sophia‘s name out of his mouth.
And then he has the gal to get upset when people call him out on that, saying that the book is not about Sofia but about his journey with illness. He even blames Sofia for his illness. I’ve been Team Sofia since the start, and his memoir is not doing him favors. I can see why she would want to check out of that relationship.
“The thought crossed my mind maybe it was Sofía who was cursed, cursed by some man in her past who couldn’t have her, so he put some sort of hex on her so that for the rest of her life, she’d transmit it to any man who got together with her.”
We’ll never know if this story is true, but I do think people in Hollywood are weirdly deferential to Tom Cruise. Are they afraid he’ll sick the Scientologists on them? Alan Ritchson has given lots of interviews kissing Tom’s ass, saying the Reacher t.v. show would not be possible without the movies Tom Cruise did, and thanking *Tom Cruise* for the opportunity. What? Tom Cruise has nothing to do with the Netflix show.
Tom brought more eyes to the reacher character with his movies. I didn’t read the books, so I didn’t know anything about Reacher until I watched the movies. With bigger audience, it finally gets a chance to come to tv/streaming.
I don’t think tom cruise is the type to hold grudges over exes, but only because he is too self absorbed to really care. Joe, on the other hand, seems to hold grudges against everyone. Even imaginary grudges. This book is just making him look worse and worse, to be honest.
I concur. It’s giving me the same ick I got when John stamos’ book came out and with every excerpt he looked worse and worse.
Lee Child has said in interviews that he had a kill clause in his contract that allowed him to pull the plug on any more Tom Cruise movies after two had been done. Which he used. He has also said that he had sway over who was cast in the TV show and he loved Alan (even though there was initial concern because he is shorter than the character’s 6’5″) so yeah, i don’t like Tom, but he had nothing to do with this.
He made a great Alcede on True Blood, but outside of that? Eh… And I’m having trouble figuring out the point of his book, I mean other than blaming SV for his setbacks and unhappiness. He says the book’s not about her but so far her name is the only thing being used to promote the thing.
I can def seeing petty,little Tom intervening!
I have (had?) a generally favorable opinion of Joe. But I can’t see him as Reacher. Reacher is ordinary guy. But massive. Joe looks like Mr. Ladies Man.
Something about Joe’s book and the stories he’s telling (and the ways he’s telling them) is rubbing me the wrong way. There’s this weird mix of grievance and score-settling, rooted in speculation and conjecture and the vibes he got from various situations and people. The commenter above who compared it to John Stamos’s book kind of nailed it. It’s the same kind of vague “ick” I got from that (particularly how Stamos framed his divorce from Rebecca and her in general). I honestly don’t care enough to parse it all out, but I am not sure he’s doing himself any favors here.
I never got why and how Cruise got cast.
Skydance CEO David Ellison has a close and creative relationship with Tom Cruise. Tom is also listed as a producer under his TC Production company.
It wasn’t an audition that got him the part or his “towering” 5’6 + lifts height.