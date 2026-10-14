Pope Leo, 71, diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, early-stage lung cancer

On Tuesday, Pope Leo – aka Pope Bob – went into a Rome hospital for what was supposed to be a relatively simple procedure. Originally, the surgery was scheduled to remove a nodule on or in his lung. Once the nodule was removed during surgery, doctors examined it and found that the pope has cancer. He was diagnosed with ​lung adenocarcinoma within a few hours, and Pope Bob stayed at the hospital overnight, recovering from surgery. Originally, Bob was supposed to be out-of-office for a week after the surgery. I imagine his schedule will be changed in the coming weeks.

Pope Leo had a lower lobe of his right lung removed during surgery on ⁠Tuesday and was diagnosed with ​lung adenocarcinoma, a form of cancer, ​the Vatican said in a medical bulletin.

It said an examination of a nodule during the operation had confirmed the diagnosis, which it said had been “suspected by preoperative tests.”

The surgery itself lasted approximately 90 minutes, and the pope, 71, was in the operating room for about 3 hours. “The surgery was successful, and there were no complications,” the statement said.

The Vatican did not say whether the pope would undergo further treatment. A Vatican spokesman said that the statement spoke for itself.

Lung adenocarcinoma is a common form of lung cancer. Survival rates for it vary greatly depending on the stage of the cancer and a patient’s overall health. The information released about Leo thus far seems to indicate he has early-stage lung cancer, which is typically treated with surgery and tends to have a very high survival rate, said Dr. Sudish Murthy, a thoracic surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic.

The Vatican had said previously that Leo was expected to spend about a week recovering in the hospital after the surgery, and that all audiences with him would be canceled until Oct. 20.

The hospital has a 10th-floor suite that has been reserved for pontiffs since the papacy of St. John Paul II, but it is under renovation. The pope was instead resting in a nearby suite, the Vatican said. A Vatican spokesman said Leo had asked to eat supper.

The pope announced during his weekly blessing and prayer in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday that doctors had advised surgical intervention after detecting a “very early-stage and well-localized” nodule during recent medical tests.

He said that he still intended to travel to South America next month, and a Vatican spokesman said that those plans had not changed. The pope had been aware of his condition when he spoke on Sunday, the spokesman said.