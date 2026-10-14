Royalist: Prince William’s cricket stunt is ‘what a proper royal engagement looks like’

Several of these photos are going in my permanent rotation, like last year’s Brazilian volleyball pics, just FYI. These pics are from Tuesday, where Prince William blocked off a good chunk of the Mall, just outside Buckingham Palace, all so he could have a big photo-op. He played cricket with some professional cricket players from England and India, all to highlight Earthshot. While cricket has nothing to do with environmentalism, I think William’s intention was to draw attention to India’s favorite sport ahead of India “hosting” the Earthshot Prize ceremony next month. As for these photos, if you look past William, in the distance, you can see the barricades which were set up on both sides of the street. The barricades were almost entirely empty. The Royal Way™ is to play cricket with no one watching, obviously. If only tumbleweeds saw the stunt, did the stunt really happen? Well, according to Tom Sykes, William’s big cricket photo-op is the biggest thing to ever happen and Willy completely overshadowed Prince Harry’s Nottingham trip (which is still scheduled for Thursday).

This morning, at about half past eleven, the Prince of Wales walked out of St James’s Palace and onto The Mall, where the traffic had been ordered to a halt so that he could play a game of cricket for charity. Yes, The Mall itself had been turned at William’s behest, into a cricket pitch. Waiting for him were Joe Root, the England captain, Brian Lara, Sourav Ganguly and Ajinkya Rahane, assembled to promote next month’s Earthshot Prize in Mumbai. William batted (Ganguly’s verdict: “He batted alright”), bowled several balls, posed for the team photograph, and then wandered over to the St James’s Park side to shake hands and shoot selfies with tourists. That is what a proper royal engagement looks like: closed roads, photographers in their pens, police on the barricades. The cricketing greats of two nations cleared their diaries to make time for the future king, and the vast machinery of the state and its bureaucracy turned, for a morning, to the business of making a fantastical vision on the part of the heir to the throne come alive. Keep that picture in mind on Thursday when Harry and Meghan go to Nottingham. On paper it looks much the same as a typical royal job: a visit to a city, a handful of charities and organizations working with young people, a community recording studio Harry has been to before. The royal rota (yes, that royal rota, the one they denounced as little more than a PR arm of the palace and swore never to work with again) has been invited along. But it will not, on the ground, feel the same, because this is not an official royal engagement, as the Lord Chamberlain’s letter last month, sent on the King’s instruction, made clear. All is being paid for by Harry and Meghan themselves. It is a simulacrum of a royal engagement, cobbled together at their own expense, whose purpose seems largely to be to persuade the public that Harry and Meghan are still important people, when the simple fact is they are not.

[From The Royalist Substack]

Just a reminder: when Prince Harry visited the UK – with stops in London and Nottingham – in September 2025, he drew large crowds and overwhelmingly positive coverage, and William had a nervous breakdown about it. This Mall stunt was William’s attempt to mitigate a repeat of that this week, only William is Boo Boo the Fool because only tumbleweeds swung by for a few minutes. Those emotional-support polls can only do so much when the barricades are empty at event after event, you know?

The crowd control barriers may have no crowd to control but they are useful in any PR stunt #billyidle #greenwashing #earthshot https://t.co/MiJZ9tIYkX — #NotMyKing (@NoKingCharlie) October 13, 2026

How to clear the Mall at top speed He looks around for his audience and sees nobody at all

🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶 https://t.co/hHi27mkndw — #NotMyKing (@NoKingCharlie) October 14, 2026