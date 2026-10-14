French supermarket refrigerators hit by cyberattack ruining millions worth of food



There’s something rotten in the state of Denmark. Well, actually in France. More specifically: upwards of 500 French supermarkets and other food retailers whose refrigerators were hit with a cyberattack on Monday causing all the units to go into massive defrosts with temperatures reaching over 120°F, thus rotting and ruining millions of dollars worth of food. But the software company that all the affected refrigerators run on, Danfoss, is Danish. The hackers — who as of this writing have not been identified or claimed responsibility — timed the hit for maximum impact, with the temperatures rising likely around 11pm, leaving a five-hour stretch for food to spoil (and some fires to start) before people started coming to work. Deliberately wasting huge supplies of food is a deplorable crime. Unfortunately, French authorities don’t have any promising leads yet. Merde.

On Monday, Oct. 12, hackers allegedly targeted the refrigeration control systems of the Danish manufacturer Danfoss, affecting several major French retailers. Some fridges rose to 50°C (122°F) overnight following the attack, the French outlets BFMTV, Le Monde and France 24 reported. Head of Coopérative U Dominique Schelcher confirmed cyber attack in a post on X, describing the incident as “unprecedented.” “I confirm that a cyberattack has been affecting, since last night, the cold production facilities of several stores in our network @CooperativeU,” he wrote. “Our teams are fully mobilized, in coordination with refrigeration specialists, to restore the situation as quickly as possible. An investigation will be necessary to shed full light on this attack.” “Targeting equipment essential to the preservation of fresh products and to the food supply of the French people is of extreme gravity and is unprecedented. It is unacceptable,” the post concluded. Around 300 Intermarché and Netto stores were affected by the cyberattack, along with 100 Coopérative U stores, 80 Carrefour stores and 30 Monoprix stores, according to BFMTV, Le Monde and France 24. The Paris prosecutor’s office (PPO) reported that the large-scale attack resulted in damages of “food losses and fires” and have launched a cyber-crime investigation, per the U.K.’s The Guardian and the BBC. The hackers allegedly operated the refrigeration control systems remotely and launched a continuous defrost cycle set to 122°F, causing the food to spoil overnight, BFMTV and France 24 reported. “The attack was probably launched around 11 p.m., but we only realized it at 4 a.m. when our delivery driver saw the storeroom was flooded,” Intermarché supermarket owner Charles Dezon told Le Monde. “The temperature had reached 50°C in the cold room, which set off a sprinkler.” Mousquetaires Group, which owns Intermarché and Netto, told BFMTV that both stores “have taken all necessary precautions to remove the products from this equipment as quickly as possible.” European Food Commissioner Christophe Hansen added in a statement on X, “I strongly condemn the cyberattack targeting food products at @intermarche @CooperativeU @Leclerc. Food security requires more attention at all levels. Because the weaponization of food has become a reality.”

[From People]

While the hackers are still mysterious and at large, the other players involved are already finger-pointing amongst themselves. Namely, over whose fault it is the refrigerator software was so easy to break into. And apparently it was very easy; what, was the software password “FRIDGE”? (iykyk) Basically, Danfoss is trying to evade blame by claiming the refrigerators that were hacked had outdated software security that they advised their French customers to update. Sure, that could very well be true. It’s just a little fishy that at least five different French supermarket brands all had the same outdated security they were all declining (or delaying) to apply updates for, non? Not to start a panic, but these kinds of cyberattacks really frighten me. Think of how much we have running on digital, remotely-operated platforms. And we have plenty of sinister humans, but now we’re enabling AI to be agents of random terror. Historically, I’d say food has always been weaponized in some form, to build on the European Food Commissioner’s comment. We’re just at a place now where the technology has the potential to make that weaponization much more lethal. What a monde.