Is the new White House press secretary Katie Zacharia lying about passing the bar?

Yesterday, the new White House press secretary Katie Zacharia gave her first press conference to the depleted White House press corps. It did not go well. Who would have thought, right? Donald Trump’s White House scrapes the bottom of every barrel to find their senior staff, but you’d think that with such a high-profile senior staffer, the White House would have done a background check on Zacharia. They did not. Now the White House is “scrambling” to figure out if Zacharia has been lying about practicing law for years. When asked directly if she even took the bar exam, Zacharia said she passed the bar… when she was in China. Oh??

President Trump’s new press secretary Katie Zacharia raised eyebrows on Tuesday when she was asked where she passed the bar exam, telling reporters that she did so when she moved to China.
Zacharia made the remarks on the White House South Lawn alongside Trump before heading to Alaska with him for a campaign rally.

“Where did she pass the bar exam? Which state?” a reporter asked Trump, who turned to Zacharia to ask her, “which state?”

“When I moved to China,” Zacharia responded.

When asked to confirm where Zacharia passed the bar exam, a White House official said she moved to China with her husband after graduating due to his job at a U.S private equity firm while she worked on international transaction law.

The newsletter Popular Information has previously raised questions around Zacharia’s legal career. It noted she has repeatedly described herself as a lawyer during appearances on Fox News on other outlets.

Pepperdine’s Caruso Law School congratulated Zacharia on the appointment, noting she was both an alumna and a member of its Dean’s Council. However, it’s unclear if she ever passed the bar exam. Asked for clarification Tuesday afternoon, she told NewsNation, “I practiced international transaction law, with all the appropriate credentials.”

White House communications director Steven Cheung did not address questions about where Zacharia passed the bar exam in a response that praised her as a “fabulous and wonderful addition to the team.”

LinkedIn shows Katie has her JD from Pepperdine and worked as an associate at the Zhong Lun Law Firm in Beijing, China from Aug 2011-June 2013. The South China Morning Post, and English-language newspaper in Hong Kong, highlighted Zacharia’s background in China for a story about her appointment, noting she worked for a non-profit organisation focused on the children. The Hill reached out to Pepperdine and the American Bar Association on whether Zacharia has passed the bar.

[From The Hill]

It sounds like she graduated from law school, so at least she’s not lying about that. But the questions around whether she took or passed the bar exam are fascinating. Can no one nail this down? Many states – but not all states – consider their bar exam results to be part of the public record. Meaning, if she passed the bar in California, New York, Texas, etc, it would be relatively easy to confirm through public records. If she passed the bar in certain other states, I assume the press would need to file FOIA requests per state. And that’s just it – the bar exam is not administered at a national level, every state is different. She would have needed to take a state’s bar exam abroad. Huh.

Besides all of that, Zacharia’s first press briefing did not go well because she has difficulty reading. Full stop.

Katie Zacharia makes Karoline Leavitt seem like Winston Churchill

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— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 13, 2026 at 9:46 AM

"When Trump plucked Katie Zacharia from obscurity & appointed her as his new press sec, he called her 'an attorney.' This is also how Zacharia describes herself. But Popular Information searched for evidence in all 50 states, plus DC, that she was admitted to practice law anywhere — & found none."

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— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 13, 2026 at 8:21 AM

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

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20 Responses to “Is the new White House press secretary Katie Zacharia lying about passing the bar?”

  1. C-Shell says:
    October 14, 2026 at 9:33 am

    So, I passed the bar in both Virginia and Texas many years ago. As far as I know, you can search each state’s bar records to see who’s admitted in that state. I also practiced “international transaction” law as a corporate and private attorney, including in China. What ever gobbledygook she’s stammering is not a thing.

    How can she not read out loud???!!!

    Reply
  2. Josephine says:
    October 14, 2026 at 9:36 am

    If she graduated around 2011, I believe that no state adminstered its bar remotely back then. Maybe she sought admission through an alternative path? A few states offer that, but I am not sure who did back then. But everyone knows that the ability to tell the truth is not required in this adminstration, and may even be frowned upon. It’s a simple question with a simple answer, and it is telling that she cannot cough up an answer.

    Reply
  3. Kate says:
    October 14, 2026 at 9:39 am

    I’m an attorney. If you are admitted as an attorney in any state, that is part of the public record and can be easily confirmed by searching each state’s public database. The reason: making sure residents of a state can confirm someone who represents them or who they might hire is actually an attorney in good standing in that state. That tweet above says some news agency searched and couldn’t find her in any state’s or DC’s databases so she must not be admitted to practice in the US currently.

    My guess, based on their careful wording, is that she was admitted in China and practiced law there but never practiced here. Not sure why they don’t just say that – if she didn’t live here or ever need to practice law here there’s no sense studying for months and sitting for a whole day grueling exam, and then paying annual fees and taking continuing education courses each year. But gaslighting and being mysterious seems to be this admin’s MO

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      October 14, 2026 at 9:44 am

      Is it even possible for an American to be admitted to the bar in China and practice law there? China is not known for such openness to foreigners. And I would venture that if she was practicing law in China, she would not pass a background check in the US. I tend to agree with Josephine about this regime’s attitude around telling the truth.

      Reply
      • Kate says:
        October 14, 2026 at 10:07 am

        Google says you can’t! So idk what she was doing over there! New guess is that orange embellished her resume or didn’t realize that going to law school doesn’t make you a lawyer bc that’s a boring pesky detail, and now they can’t admit he lied or exaggerated and are doing tricky wordplay to dodge direct questions until reporters stop asking

      • Becks1 says:
        October 14, 2026 at 10:49 am

        My guess is she had a job in china but it did not involve practicing law; so she wasn’t working as an attorney (or it was a provisional job based on her passing the bar at some point, which isn’t necessarily uncommon.) We have a friend who is a lawyer but has never practiced law despite passing the bar and being admitted and he does not need a JD at all for his job and never has (yeah law school was a great choice for him, he admits that, haha). So maybe something like that?

        The thing is – in my opinion as a lawyer – you remember when and where you passed the bar. You know what states you are licensed in. Maybe your memory gets hazy with being admitted to different jurisdictions or courts (for example, my husband is licensed for DC and I dont think he could tell you which year that happened, but he could tell you he took the bar in Maryland in 2009.) Saying “when I was in china” is a non answer bc it says nothing about the state where she took the bar.

        So she’s lying through her teeth. She never took the bar – or if she did, she didn’t pass.

    • FYI says:
      October 14, 2026 at 10:50 am

      In 2011, it was not possible for a foreign national to be admitted to the bar in China.

      Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      October 14, 2026 at 1:00 pm

      If Kim kan’t make itnmatbe she didnt make it too lol she oractise something in China but not as an lawyer. She would like to be but it not. She’s like the other 95% of this administration: unfit for their positions.

      Reply
  4. mellie says:
    October 14, 2026 at 9:54 am

    Not sure how she made it through law school if she cannot even introduce herself without a script….can’t wait for SNL this weekend!

    Reply
  5. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo says:
    October 14, 2026 at 10:03 am

    Move over, Kate Middleton – there’s a new sheriff in town.

    Reply
  6. Sue says:
    October 14, 2026 at 10:10 am

    In China foreign lawyers who work on international transactions aren’t licensed. They aren’t allowed to give advice on Chinese law. So entirely possible she worked there and never took a bar exam

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      October 14, 2026 at 10:48 am

      If she was never called to the bar in any state in the U.S. then she’s not a lawyer. Getting a law degree isn’t what makes you a lawyer. Passing the bar is what qualifies you to be a lawyer.

      The Chinese law firm probably didn’t care because she wasn’t able to give advice anyway, but she is lying about being a lawyer.

      Reply
  7. JayBlue says:
    October 14, 2026 at 10:59 am

    I really hope the media focus in on this until she’s forced to admit the truth, but I don’t have high hopes of it actually happening.

    Reply
  8. MaisiesMom says:
    October 14, 2026 at 12:36 pm

    It’s not hard to find out if she ever passed the exam in Texas . Every time a test is administered, they release the names of those who did. The Texas Bar itself keeps records. My son took it a few years ago.

    Reply
  9. Mee says:
    October 14, 2026 at 1:11 pm

    This is like a less entertaining, more serious version of the ‘Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’ nonsense. People who busted their ass getting a PhD can recite their thesis title and have their PhD degree prominently displayed.
    Licensed and practicing lawyers would never be questioned like this. She’s lying and hilariously, she can’t read out loud😂

    Reply
  10. Teeny says:
    October 14, 2026 at 1:23 pm

    The best part is that Trump was embarrassed because
    1. he didn’t know the answer when the press asked him, and
    2. her answer was so unclear he looked foolish. He hates that❤️

    Reply
  11. Lisa says:
    October 14, 2026 at 2:18 pm

    I know lawyers. Each knows when and where in the US they passed the bar. They know what states they can practice in.

    You can go to law school and graduate without being admitted to the bar but you can not call yourself a lawyer or represent clients without passing the bar in the US.

    If she calls herself a lawyer, she should be able to tell us where she sat for the bar so state records can be checked. We’re waiting, Katie……

    Reply

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