Is the new White House press secretary Katie Zacharia lying about passing the bar?

Yesterday, the new White House press secretary Katie Zacharia gave her first press conference to the depleted White House press corps. It did not go well. Who would have thought, right? Donald Trump’s White House scrapes the bottom of every barrel to find their senior staff, but you’d think that with such a high-profile senior staffer, the White House would have done a background check on Zacharia. They did not. Now the White House is “scrambling” to figure out if Zacharia has been lying about practicing law for years. When asked directly if she even took the bar exam, Zacharia said she passed the bar… when she was in China. Oh??

President Trump’s new press secretary Katie Zacharia raised eyebrows on Tuesday when she was asked where she passed the bar exam, telling reporters that she did so when she moved to China.

Zacharia made the remarks on the White House South Lawn alongside Trump before heading to Alaska with him for a campaign rally. “Where did she pass the bar exam? Which state?” a reporter asked Trump, who turned to Zacharia to ask her, “which state?” “When I moved to China,” Zacharia responded. When asked to confirm where Zacharia passed the bar exam, a White House official said she moved to China with her husband after graduating due to his job at a U.S private equity firm while she worked on international transaction law. The newsletter Popular Information has previously raised questions around Zacharia’s legal career. It noted she has repeatedly described herself as a lawyer during appearances on Fox News on other outlets. Pepperdine’s Caruso Law School congratulated Zacharia on the appointment, noting she was both an alumna and a member of its Dean’s Council. However, it’s unclear if she ever passed the bar exam. Asked for clarification Tuesday afternoon, she told NewsNation, “I practiced international transaction law, with all the appropriate credentials.” White House communications director Steven Cheung did not address questions about where Zacharia passed the bar exam in a response that praised her as a “fabulous and wonderful addition to the team.” LinkedIn shows Katie has her JD from Pepperdine and worked as an associate at the Zhong Lun Law Firm in Beijing, China from Aug 2011-June 2013. The South China Morning Post, and English-language newspaper in Hong Kong, highlighted Zacharia’s background in China for a story about her appointment, noting she worked for a non-profit organisation focused on the children. The Hill reached out to Pepperdine and the American Bar Association on whether Zacharia has passed the bar.

[From The Hill]

It sounds like she graduated from law school, so at least she’s not lying about that. But the questions around whether she took or passed the bar exam are fascinating. Can no one nail this down? Many states – but not all states – consider their bar exam results to be part of the public record. Meaning, if she passed the bar in California, New York, Texas, etc, it would be relatively easy to confirm through public records. If she passed the bar in certain other states, I assume the press would need to file FOIA requests per state. And that’s just it – the bar exam is not administered at a national level, every state is different. She would have needed to take a state’s bar exam abroad. Huh.

Besides all of that, Zacharia’s first press briefing did not go well because she has difficulty reading. Full stop.

"When Trump plucked Katie Zacharia from obscurity & appointed her as his new press sec, he called her 'an attorney.' This is also how Zacharia describes herself. But Popular Information searched for evidence in all 50 states, plus DC, that she was admitted to practice law anywhere — & found none." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 13, 2026 at 8:21 AM