Ari Emanuel on Duchess Meghan: ‘She is finding her voice, I am happy for her’

Ari Emanuel’s memoir, Roll the Calls, came out this month. It has not landed the way Ari probably thought it would. I’ve seen some gossip about how Hollywood power brokers think Ari is a drama queen and they’re using his memoir to take him down a few pegs. While Roll the Calls debuted at #2 on the New York Times’ nonfiction bestseller list, the achievement is asterisked because someone (WHO?) bought Roll the Calls in bulk in its first week, meaning there are concerns that Emanuel’s team is trying to “buy his way into the bestseller lists.” If the book isn’t performing the way Emanuel’s team thought it would, that probably explains why Emanuel is now shilling the book on Megyn Kelly’s show as well. Ari appeared on Megyn’s idiotfest this week and of course she asked him all about the Duchess of Sussex. Last month, Ari confirmed that Meghan is no longer his client, but WME confirmed that Meghan is still *their* client and Ari isn’t personally representing her. Here’s what he said to Megyn Kelly:
Hollywood super-agent and power broker Ari Emanuel has revealed the Duchess of Sussex is ‘getting booked’ by his agency for ‘reality stuff and TV stuff’. Meghan Markle signed with his William Morris Endeavor (WME) Group in April 2023, in a deal aimed at promoting content production and brand partnerships. But Mr Emanuel confirmed that he is no longer personally representing her after they parted ways last year – although she is still working with other WME agents.
He was quizzed by US broadcaster Megyn Kelly over why he said in an interview last month that it was a ‘great thing’ that ‘I don’t have to think about that anymore’.
Mr Emanuel replied: ‘Listen, I got a busy life. She is finding her voice, I am happy for her. The great thing I hope as a parent of starting William Morris Endeavor is there’s people here that they can handle stuff and handle clients. And for me, I just had a lot on my plate with I’ve started a new company, I run TKO, I have clients. And it was it was better to let them deal with her and execute against her needs and her desires. And I’m happy that everybody’s doing it for me. It couldn’t, I didn’t want it occupying my brain. And when I’m involved in somebody, constantly, when I wake up in the morning, clients occupy my brain, that’s what happens. And I just didn’t want to do that anymore. Having nothing about her, I just needed to move on to other things I was doing.’
Ms Kelly, who has often criticised Meghan and Prince Harry over the years, then asked Mr Emanuel whether there was a ‘big appetite for her services’.
He said: ‘Well, I mean, you know, I think there’s a bunch of things that our people are doing for her now. So, that’s a good thing. I’m just not involved. I’m not involved. And not in a bad way. I just I just have a lot on my plate and I have to be rangeful and all those things. I can’t, you know, on her behalf, I can’t be rangeful.’
Mr Emanuel confirmed it was his decision to stop representing Meghan, adding: ‘Yeah, I just I just had to shift my focus to other things that were a priority for me.’
Ms Kelly suggested he wanted to focus on ‘things that actually could get bookings and make money for you’, but Mr Emanuel responded: ‘The great thing is I hope I’ve done with my own children, my four kids – you have to let them grow up. I don’t want to be a helicopter parent. And here at the agency, agents can go do their job. They’ve been taught really well. They are doing their job. Fantastic.’
Ms Kelly then suggested to him: ‘It doesn’t seem to be going that well actually, but I don’t think that’s the fault of your agents.’
But Mr Emanuel replied: ‘I think she’s actually getting booked and there’s reality stuff and TV stuff. They’re doing stuff. I don’t know about it.’ He did not expand on what these projects might be – but it follows rumours Meghan could be in line for a role on series three of Netflix show The Gentlemen.
It’s not really a backtrack from Ari, but he’s definitely easing up on the idea that he dropped Meghan specifically for personal or even professional reasons. It sounds like he simply handed off ALL of his clients to other agents and managers because he was burned out on daily client relations and burned out on trying to shepherd celebrities into their best options. Now, do I think that there was and is some kind of personal element here, where Ari was tired of working with Meghan specifically? Possibly. I think he was probably disappointed that Meghan wasn’t more open to all of the potential brand deals and work opportunities he could have organized for her. That’s what “The great thing is I hope I’ve done with my own children, my four kids – you have to let them grow up. I don’t want to be a helicopter parent” is about – he’s let go of trying to “manage” celebrities like Meghan. Also: Megyn Kelly is a C-U-Next-Tuesday and it speaks volumes that Ari went on her show to promote his book.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images and Netflix, screencap courtesy of Megyn Kelly’s show.
She tried so so hard to get him to badmouth Meghan.
The Emanuels have BEEN trash and I need folks to understand that – especially since his a-hole brother is probably going to try to run for President in 2028. As someone who had him as my Mayor – no thank you.
We know! The oppo research on him will end his candidacy in the cradle.
I get that, but you cannot say that just because he is Rahm’s brother; he’s just like him. We would all have to see the family act as badly, and so far we have only seen that with the current president and family. If Rahm runs for president in 2028, he will not make it. Period….
Hi Clove – I highly recommend learning more about Ari’s history My comment wasn’t about his association with his brother – it was about HIM AND his brother. They’re both hot garbage. I said what I said and I stand by it.
He’s not quite as awful as his brother, Rahm, who plans to run for president despite helping Chicago police cover up the shooting of a Black man when he was mayor. Hopefully, Ari will avoid politics. He should have avoided Megyn Kelly.
@Brassy…THIS! The powers that be that foisted that POS Rahm on my city where he DECIMATED public health services closed schools & stoked ungodly policies & atmosphere as if he were a MAGA…
Is UNFORGIVABLE 🤬
Corporate media loves him. I believe he has a side hustle at CNN. Media is pushing the idea that he would be a viable presidential candidate. Voters in the primary have a say. Fortunately.
I think he is kinda backpedaling his comments to the London Times. Before, he sounded as if Meghan was the only client he dropped, now he is clearing that he is no longer involved in the day to day client representation. I agree that there is no love lost between Meghan and Ari, possibly because of Meghan’s highly selective attitude that left a lot of money on the table, though he is trying to sound professional which he should have done the first time. Meghan aside, talking to MK is a disgusting choice. Which liberal celebrity would want to be represented by that?
Didn’t Meghan famously say the words women don’t need to find a voice because they already have one. Is he being deliberately condescending?
I mean this is interesting because he is significantly clarifying (or backtracking) on his comments last week. Either he didn’t know how it would be interpreted or he’s dumb (I dont think thats it) or he said it for clicks (most likely.)
but I appreciate the clarification despite Kelly trying to get him to badmouth her because he’s clarifying:
1) it had nothing to do with meghan, he’s not managing any of his clients right now because he’s focusing on other business/projects and
2) Meghan is booked and busy. I know some are going to hear the comment about reality TV and assume she’s going to be on the real housewives of london or something, but I think he’s referring to things like the Master Chef guest appearance.
Anything to promote his book, I guess. Megyn Kelly obsession with Meghan needs to be studied though.
This man was showing himself. He talked about Meghan to create attention for his book, and the way he did should alert every client of his company. Imagine being represented by a guy who is willing to talk ambiguous b*t about you just to sell some books. Better think twice!
Megyn Kelly was such a smarmy, gloating bitch in that interview, okay ever interview. She kept spoon-feeding him to get negative comments on Meghan.
MK used to be just another blonde news mouth, but she’s deep dived into despicable now. Her comments on Jane Doe are disgusting and hypocritical.
Yet Ari is a massive jerk; despite having a reputation for years as a tough player, he is actually a weak, petty little man with an ego the size of the Himalayas.
What kind of agent climbs over a client’s back to grab attention—belittling them in the process?
Ari hasn’t represented Meghan since 2025—and—note this—he hasn’t represented his other clients either, because he no longer works as an agent at WME. He has stepped back from that role to build a new business focused on athletes. But he never once mentioned that. He didn’t say he had changed careers and stopped representing his other clients, too. NO! Instead, he deliberately spoke as if Meghan were the only person he no longer worked with.
On top of that, all these changes happened a year ago; yet now—after a year, and while struggling to promote his book—he decided to drag Meghan into it and take a nasty dig at her just to grab headlines. He is a total pig; to get press coverage, he ruthlessly sacrificed Meghan and threw her under a train of false allegations, insinuations, and innuendo. And he keeps digging himself in deeper, because the only change in his statement was admitting that Meghan is still represented by WME—whereas previously, he had deliberately phrased things to imply he had dropped her from the agency, a tone that the tabloids—predictably—immediately latched onto.
While he has now acknowledged that Meghan remains with WME, he continued to hedge and equivocate in an attempt to belittle her and downplay her presence and significance, treating her as if she were merely a fringe figure associated with “fluff entertainment shows.” In reality, she is represented by two highly experienced executives—currently the biggest names at WME.
Below this comment, I’m posting some information from @Elle—details from earlier reports that are precise and significant enough in this context to be worth revisiting.