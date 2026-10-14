Ari Emanuel on Duchess Meghan: ‘She is finding her voice, I am happy for her’

Ari Emanuel’s memoir, Roll the Calls, came out this month. It has not landed the way Ari probably thought it would. I’ve seen some gossip about how Hollywood power brokers think Ari is a drama queen and they’re using his memoir to take him down a few pegs. While Roll the Calls debuted at #2 on the New York Times’ nonfiction bestseller list, the achievement is asterisked because someone (WHO?) bought Roll the Calls in bulk in its first week, meaning there are concerns that Emanuel’s team is trying to “buy his way into the bestseller lists.” If the book isn’t performing the way Emanuel’s team thought it would, that probably explains why Emanuel is now shilling the book on Megyn Kelly’s show as well. Ari appeared on Megyn’s idiotfest this week and of course she asked him all about the Duchess of Sussex. Last month, Ari confirmed that Meghan is no longer his client, but WME confirmed that Meghan is still *their* client and Ari isn’t personally representing her. Here’s what he said to Megyn Kelly:

Hollywood super-agent and power broker Ari Emanuel has revealed the Duchess of Sussex is ‘getting booked’ by his agency for ‘reality stuff and TV stuff’. Meghan Markle signed with his William Morris Endeavor (WME) Group in April 2023, in a deal aimed at promoting content production and brand partnerships. But Mr Emanuel confirmed that he is no longer personally representing her after they parted ways last year – although she is still working with other WME agents. He was quizzed by US broadcaster Megyn Kelly over why he said in an interview last month that it was a ‘great thing’ that ‘I don’t have to think about that anymore’. Mr Emanuel replied: ‘Listen, I got a busy life. She is finding her voice, I am happy for her. The great thing I hope as a parent of starting William Morris Endeavor is there’s people here that they can handle stuff and handle clients. And for me, I just had a lot on my plate with I’ve started a new company, I run TKO, I have clients. And it was it was better to let them deal with her and execute against her needs and her desires. And I’m happy that everybody’s doing it for me. It couldn’t, I didn’t want it occupying my brain. And when I’m involved in somebody, constantly, when I wake up in the morning, clients occupy my brain, that’s what happens. And I just didn’t want to do that anymore. Having nothing about her, I just needed to move on to other things I was doing.’ Ms Kelly, who has often criticised Meghan and Prince Harry over the years, then asked Mr Emanuel whether there was a ‘big appetite for her services’. He said: ‘Well, I mean, you know, I think there’s a bunch of things that our people are doing for her now. So, that’s a good thing. I’m just not involved. I’m not involved. And not in a bad way. I just I just have a lot on my plate and I have to be rangeful and all those things. I can’t, you know, on her behalf, I can’t be rangeful.’ Mr Emanuel confirmed it was his decision to stop representing Meghan, adding: ‘Yeah, I just I just had to shift my focus to other things that were a priority for me.’ Ms Kelly suggested he wanted to focus on ‘things that actually could get bookings and make money for you’, but Mr Emanuel responded: ‘The great thing is I hope I’ve done with my own children, my four kids – you have to let them grow up. I don’t want to be a helicopter parent. And here at the agency, agents can go do their job. They’ve been taught really well. They are doing their job. Fantastic.’ Ms Kelly then suggested to him: ‘It doesn’t seem to be going that well actually, but I don’t think that’s the fault of your agents.’ But Mr Emanuel replied: ‘I think she’s actually getting booked and there’s reality stuff and TV stuff. They’re doing stuff. I don’t know about it.’ He did not expand on what these projects might be – but it follows rumours Meghan could be in line for a role on series three of Netflix show The Gentlemen.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s not really a backtrack from Ari, but he’s definitely easing up on the idea that he dropped Meghan specifically for personal or even professional reasons. It sounds like he simply handed off ALL of his clients to other agents and managers because he was burned out on daily client relations and burned out on trying to shepherd celebrities into their best options. Now, do I think that there was and is some kind of personal element here, where Ari was tired of working with Meghan specifically? Possibly. I think he was probably disappointed that Meghan wasn’t more open to all of the potential brand deals and work opportunities he could have organized for her. That’s what “The great thing is I hope I’ve done with my own children, my four kids – you have to let them grow up. I don’t want to be a helicopter parent” is about – he’s let go of trying to “manage” celebrities like Meghan. Also: Megyn Kelly is a C-U-Next-Tuesday and it speaks volumes that Ari went on her show to promote his book.