Reese Witherspoon is buying back her company for a fraction of the price

In 2021, Reese Witherspoon sold Hello Sunshine, her production company, for around $900 million. She only started Hello Sunshine in 2016, so it was a major deal and it made Reese fabulously wealthy. But in the five years since the sale, Reese has apparently been unhappy with the way things panned out. Perhaps she missed the daily operations of running her own production company, or maybe it’s something else. Reese has decided to buy back Hello Sunshine and she’s got a new media partnership.

Reese Witherspoon is taking Hello Sunshine back from Candle Media at a startling discount from its jaw-dropping $900 million valuation from just five years ago.

The actress and producer partnered with Mediawan to acquire a majority stake in the startup for “low- to mid-eight figures,” according to a person familiar with the deal. At even $50 million, this would represent a 94% drop from the original valuation, although the terms of the latest deal may not fully correlate to the valuation. Either way, it’s a black eye for Candle Media.

The startling drop underscores the risk of betting on celebrities to drive massive enterprises on the strength of their personality and will — something that you see more often with creators these days but remains rare for Hollywood’s elite. Candle Media had hoped the platform and its followers would be a good market for merchandise and other direct-to-consumer revenue streams.

“We were just wrong,” said an individual close to Candle Media.

For Witherspoon, she joins a long list of founders who have taken back control of their business in a bid to revitalize it. She brought along partners to help with her initiative.

“Mediawan has built a global, independent studio by putting creators first. That has always been my vision for Hello Sunshine,” said Witherspoon. “I’m investing alongside Mediawan and joining Pierre-Antoine Capton and his teams because this is the perfect home for this new media landscape. It’s also a homecoming. Peter Chernin and Jesse Jacobs believed in Hello Sunshine from day one. I’m deeply proud of what our incredible team has built, and grateful to Blackstone and Candle Media for their partnership and unwavering support. The best is still ahead.”

The Mediawan partnership puts Hello Sunshine among its lineup of global creative companies, giving it access to international formats to mine for future programming. For Mediawan, the acquisition is part of a broader strategy to build a platform for creative talent by bringing independent production companies under one roof while preserving the creative independence and distinct identities that make them successful. Hello Sunshine joins a growing Mediawan ecosystem that includes Chernin Entertainment, Plan B Entertainment, See-Saw Films, Kinetic Content, Wiedemann & Berg, Palomar, Our Films, Drama Republic, Chapter2, Chi-Fou-Mi and other leading production companies across the U.S., U.K., Europe and beyond.