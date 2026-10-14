Chuck Lorre says Hugh Grant came close to starring in ‘Two and a Half Men’



Prolific showrunner Chuck Lorre (Dharma & Greg, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) has a new memoir out this week called Sitcom. His series Two and a Half Men was the top comedy for about 6 of the 12 seasons it aired. Lead Charlie Sheen of course had a drug-fueled meltdown in 2011, after which he was replaced by Ashton Kutcher playing a new character. The show kind of limped along with Kutcher until it went off the air in 2015. It turns out that Kutcher wasn’t the first choice to play the new lead. Notorious curmudgeon Hugh Grant almost starred, until he dropped out of talks right before he was about to sign the contract. He would have made $750,000 an episode. Lorre spoke about this with E!

Half the battle of saving Two and a Half Men was trying to get Hugh Grant on board.

But the Notting Hill actor allegedly backed out of the opportunity to replace Charlie Sheen in the CBS show following his 2011 departure amid his public downfall and addiction battle, according to series creator Chuck Lorre.

“We had several meetings with Hugh Grant,” Lorre told E! News in an exclusive interview, “and Lee Aronsohn and I, my partner on that project, wrote several scenes to show him what we thought might be a character that he would play—very much like a Hugh Grant type of character.”

Plus, as Lorre noted in his new memoir Sitcom, out Oct. 13, CBS and Warner Bros. offered to provide Grant $750,000 an episode and a four-day work week.

And Lorre told E! that Grant was “on board for a moment,” until he wasn’t.

“When it came time to sign a contract and proceed, he bailed. He just bailed,” he continued. “I’ve never spoken with him since that time. Just some agent or manager called and said, ‘Mr. Grant doesn’t want to do this.’”

E! News reached out to a rep for Grant for comment but has not yet heard back.

After Grant backed out of replacing Sheen, the legendary showrunner—whose new memoir Sitcom comes out Oct. 13—told then-president of CBS Les Moonves, “I guess the show is over.”

However, the TV exec suggested that Ashton Kutcher could star alongside series cast members Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones, though Lorre had his reservations.

“I said, ‘I think he’s too young to play the second lead, or really the first lead opposite Jon Cryer,’” he recalled. “And [Moonves] went, ‘Meet with him.’ And this was not a man I like to pick fights with.”

So, he took a meeting with Kutcher, realized he’s “an amazing human being” and continued the series for four more seasons.