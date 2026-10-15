Danny Pintauro on delivering for Amazon: this is not a downfall, this is resilience



Danny Pintauro, 50, is best known for his role as a child on Who’s the Boss?, the sitcom with Tony Danza, Judith Light and Alyssa Milano. He got a lot of headlines this spring when he revealed that he’s been delivering packages for Amazon while auditioning for acting jobs in LA. He also loves making miniature dioramas from kits and sells them. In a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, he said he’s doing what he has to in order to survive. Here’s more on what he said and you can see that segment below:

In a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Pintauro opened up about leaving Hollywood following [Who’s the Boss’s] end. “I disappeared, and I worked as everything,” he said. “I was a vet technician, which was like a lifelong dream.” Asked if people recognized him from the show, Pintauro said, “No, but that’s the thing. That’s what was so amazing about that time is I got to literally be just nobody and figure out what it meant to walk into somewhere and not have everyone know who I was.” He described his experience with anonymity as being “amazing,” explaining, “I could finally just say, ‘Who is this person?’ Rather than who was I created to be?” Pintauro wed husband Wil Tabares ​in 2014, and, in 2022, he returned to acting in Lifetime’s A Country Christmas Harmony. Danny said to Tamron, “Part of the story of being a celebrity especially a child celebrity or a celebrity from another time period is they’re always looking for the opportunity to see the downfall. It’s just the nature of our business and we’re getting better. We’re changing as a society. It’s not important to us anymore. And that’s what this Amazon story started out as look what’s happened to Danny Pintauro… “And the narrative is this is not a downfall. This is what happens when you persevere, when you’re resilient, and when you do what you have to do to survive.

[From People and The Tamron Hall show]

He’s right that we’re changing as a society and not being as judgy of people for working regular jobs. I often wonder if the people who job shame others for not having the “right” job have ever had to support themselves. Remember how someone tried to shame Geoffrey Owens of The Cosby Show for working at Trader Joe’s? He was featured at the SAG Awards that year and got multiple acting jobs afterwards. He even played a doctor on The Pitt this last season. Maybe this will lead to more opportunities for Pintauro.

Pintauro said he doesn’t get much money from residuals, which is what we’ve heard from so many other actors, and that he makes more from gig work. We get a skewed impression of actors from the top 1% who make it, but the reality of that business sounds bleak.

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With his husband of 12 years, Will Tabares:

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