Danny Pintauro on delivering for Amazon: this is not a downfall, this is resilience

Danny Pintauro, 50, is best known for his role as a child on Who’s the Boss?, the sitcom with Tony Danza, Judith Light and Alyssa Milano. He got a lot of headlines this spring when he revealed that he’s been delivering packages for Amazon while auditioning for acting jobs in LA. He also loves making miniature dioramas from kits and sells them. In a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, he said he’s doing what he has to in order to survive. Here’s more on what he said and you can see that segment below:
In a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Pintauro opened up about leaving Hollywood following [Who’s the Boss’s] end.
“I disappeared, and I worked as everything,” he said. “I was a vet technician, which was like a lifelong dream.”
Asked if people recognized him from the show, Pintauro said, “No, but that’s the thing. That’s what was so amazing about that time is I got to literally be just nobody and figure out what it meant to walk into somewhere and not have everyone know who I was.”
He described his experience with anonymity as being “amazing,” explaining, “I could finally just say, ‘Who is this person?’ Rather than who was I created to be?”
Pintauro wed husband Wil Tabares in 2014, and, in 2022, he returned to acting in Lifetime’s A Country Christmas Harmony.
Danny said to Tamron, “Part of the story of being a celebrity especially a child celebrity or a celebrity from another time period is they’re always looking for the opportunity to see the downfall. It’s just the nature of our business and we’re getting better. We’re changing as a society. It’s not important to us anymore. And that’s what this Amazon story started out as look what’s happened to Danny Pintauro…
“And the narrative is this is not a downfall. This is what happens when you persevere, when you’re resilient, and when you do what you have to do to survive.
[From People and The Tamron Hall show]
He’s right that we’re changing as a society and not being as judgy of people for working regular jobs. I often wonder if the people who job shame others for not having the “right” job have ever had to support themselves. Remember how someone tried to shame Geoffrey Owens of The Cosby Show for working at Trader Joe’s? He was featured at the SAG Awards that year and got multiple acting jobs afterwards. He even played a doctor on The Pitt this last season. Maybe this will lead to more opportunities for Pintauro.
Pintauro said he doesn’t get much money from residuals, which is what we’ve heard from so many other actors, and that he makes more from gig work. We get a skewed impression of actors from the top 1% who make it, but the reality of that business sounds bleak.
With his husband of 12 years, Will Tabares:
Embed from Getty Images
i thinkit became a reality for me when Taraji broke it down how her paypacket goes, i’ve seen video of people getting 1cent in residuals thats why syndication was such a big thing and if netfilx is not willing to pay what is the point of them
That’s why Taylor Swift has been so important in music. When she was 23, she refused to release her then new best selling album on Spotify. She fought for artist compensation for years. She held back her catalogue, not because she needed to but for others.
My B-I-L who started off in the biz as a staff writer, then worked (on diff shows) all the way up to Exec Producer / Show Creator of his own show, still has a residual check from Disney for 4¢. Yes, FOUR CENTS. Cost was about 60¢ to just mail it to him lol
Good for Danny. Tons of actors and writers (and frankly everyone) are working other jobs. I read an interview in The Guardian of a woman who won the BAFTA for Best Scripted Comedy (Lizzie Davidson co-created and co-starred in “Such Brave Girls”). She said they celebrated long into the night and she arrived at her retail job the next morning still in the same makeup. She expected a big hurrah from her co-workers, but they just pointed at the floor and said, “The shoes are there.”
Our society couldn’t function at this point without Amazon deliveries. He’s part of the fabric of society. And it’s great to hear he’s married. Child actors really struggle adapting to normalcy when the spotlight abandons them. Just being alive and happy is a success story. I wish him all the best.
Going into an acting career is not for the light hearted. I used to work with a man that was trying to break into it while keeping a day job. He was showing me all the things he has to keep track of for taxes and how much it all costs. To still be rejected.
When I first read the headline for Danny Pintauro. I literally thought it meant he was delivering on an Amazon tv movie as a character. Not that he was ACTUALLY delivering packages. And shows in the 80’s and later didn’t have a lot of residuals and certainly not on the streaming platforms. Since it did not exist back then.
No shame in a day job. We all have to do what we need to survive. Child actors always have the toughest uphill battle. They are no longer, the cute kid. They get type casted since that is all people remember them for that one movie or show. And have to start all over again. And if you don’t have a family that protects and invests your money wisely. You are an adult broke and have no direction to go in.
The wasted money really gets me. They have people on payroll who are supposed to protect their interests. Where are the investments? If nothing else, there should be a house in the kid’s name that they can sell as an adult.
I’m glad that Danny is speaking out. Who’s the Boss went off the air more than 30 years ago, so his residual checks won’t be what they were at first. Plus, I don’t know how well his parents managed the money he made during the show. He was a kid star, so he wasn’t making what Judith Light, Katherine Helmond, or Tony Danza was making.