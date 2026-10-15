Joe Manganiello: A shaman told me that Sofia Vergara’s ex put a voodoo curse on me

For the past week, we’ve been talking about the excerpts & quotes from Joe Manganiello’s memoir, Bloodlines. It’s a story about Joe’s years-long struggles with an autoimmune disorder, and many of those years were during his marriage to Sofia Vergara. Many of the stories from Bloodlines have been about Sofia and their marriage, and I’ve been surprised by some of the revelations. Like, I didn’t know that Joe adopted their dog Bubbles for himself, because Sofia always said that Bubbles was her dog. Joe also writes about Sofia’s disregard for him when he was at his lowest. Of course, Joe also claims that he finally healed himself by visiting a shaman. Well, about that. That particular shaman told him that one of Sofia’s exes had put a curse on him (Joe).
Joe Manganiello claimed he was told Sofía Vergara’s ex caused the actor’s mysterious illness with voodoo. In the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” star’s newly released memoir, “Bloodlines,” he revealed that a Cuba-based shaman told him via phone that he was “sick” and that “something is wrong with his intestines.”
“There were members of my close family who didn’t know any of that, let alone some random guy on the phone,” Manganiello wrote in the book. “I side-eyed Sofía with a look that was equal parts fear, anger, and disbelief.”
The “Magic Mike” star, 49, said the shaman then informed him and his then-wife that someone who still had feelings for the Vergara, 54, allegedly put a curse on him.
“‘Someone from your past is still in love with you. He put a voodoo curse on your husband. He did it in New Orleans,’” he recalled the shaman telling them. ‘”Your husband needs to be cleansed and protected. I can do this. I can help him. But I need to see him for two days, and I cannot come to the United States. Can he meet me somewhere else? I could meet him in Ecuador,’” he added of the shaman’s warning. Manganiello said he was perplexed by the shaman’s revelations.
“I looked at Sofía, trying to comprehend how the f–k this guy could possibly know any of this,” he penned in the memoir. “None of this had been mentioned in the press. No one knew.”
Manganiello then tried to figure out which one of Vergara’s exes the shaman could be talking about and he immediately thought of “the guy she was with right before me.” The “Modern Family” alum and Nick Loeb called off their engagement in 2014. That same year, she began dating Manganiello. The “True Blood” actor claimed Loeb, 51, was a “trust fund baby” who had spent a lot of time in the hospital after breaking “almost every bone in his body” from a “horrendous car wreck” while he was with Vergara.
“The thought crossed my mind maybe it was Sofía who was cursed, cursed by some man in her past who couldn’t have her, so he put some sort of hex on her so that for the rest of her life, she’d transmit it to any man who got together with her,” he wrote. “I was fully aware of how crazy it was for me to seriously entertain thoughts this bizarre, but then again, how did the shaman know all of that about me?” Manganiello added. The “Nonnas” star said Loeb previously lived in New Orleans — which is where the shaman said the curse was placed on him.
“Why did the most insane thing I’d ever heard have to make so much f–king sense? I shook my head, pulled out my phone, and began google searching flights to Guayaquil, Ecuador,” he wrote in the book.
Here’s the thing: I absolutely believe in curses good and bad vibes, good luck and bad luck. The most blessed person in the world knows that they owe most of their good fortune to luck. The most cursed person in the world knows that a good chunk of what happened was due to bad luck. I think it’s entirely possible that Nick Loeb – who f–king sucks – paid someone in NOLA to put a curse on Sofia and Joe, separately or together. But yeah – if Joe believes that this shaman figured out all of this and then healed him, so be it. It does not make him seem like a reliable narrator.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
It’s a pity the shaman didn’t also tell him that sometimes it’s better to stay silent. But at least, thanks to all this talking, people will stop blaming his ex-wife for everything.
O have seen curses in action many times, but also blessings in action.
However, given the excerpts, this guy seems like a full blown narc. The last two especially.
Oh, Joe. Honey, everybody doesn’t get to be a big star. These tidbits are making me so embarrassed. I almost wanted to read the book to learn about the autoimmune ordeal, but the drip of odd thinking has cured me. Sofia had reasons to leave, I see.
So am I reading this right? Joe’s health problems are due to….checks notes…his ex wife? I guess it always is a woman’s fault isn’t it. /s
That’s how I’m reading it too and just…JFC, bro.
Are people still wondering why they divorced? He sounds cray cray.
I know right?? I feel like I read somewhere that he blames Tom Cruise for him not getting the Jack Reacher role? A lot of blaming in this book.
He was not in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. He was in Spider-Man Tobey Maguire Era in 2002. But is anyone surprised that Page Six can’t get basic details right?
But blaming his health problems on his ex? Also not surprising.
Too bad scientific illiterates like JM are not embarrassed to put their esoteric quackery out there.
He cured himself from an autoimmune disorder with the help of a shaman? Right. Because there’s no genetic factor there, no viral or bacterial infection, no environmental factors like pollution, nothing.
If scientific research and translational medicine only ever were as easy.
It’s everyone’s right to pursue alternative forms of medicine if they so wish–their body, their choice. The issue I have with this Joe not that he chose to use a shaman for healing but that he’s platforming this shit like it’s a realistic cure for the average person suffering from an autoimmune disease. So sure, go ahead and do as you wish but please keep it to your effin self.
20 years ago I went to Europe with one of my close friends who’s an herbalist. She has an entire company based on plant foraging and herbal medicine. While abroad she got very sick. Every day she would be in bed insisting on apples and other fruit, copious amounts of water, and various herbal tinctures as the cure for her illness. Fast forward two weeks and she is landing at the airport and going straight to the hospital where she was diagnosed with bronchitis and pneumonia. The moral of the story is that while wholistic medicine can be helpful, it is not a substitute for modern day medicine and the efficacious treatments that are administered in a hospital setting.
With all the quackery out there these days, I just find this shit so irresponsible.
I recently saw something that showed a lady videoing all the different “folk” remedies for sick babies- iodine on the foot, something with cloves and string and a candle, etc. She was like people didn’t do this because it was groundbreaking, they did it because they didn’t have Tylenol. Just give the baby Tylenol, JFC.
Well, I suspect the shaman who supposedly cured him was also the one who put the spell on him in the first place. Another thing I don’t like is that he’s warning that anyone who tries to get involved with Sofia could get cursed, too. If it did happen … to me, that comes across as a not-so-subtle warning to any man who might be interested in her. It feels like he’s using this story to cast a shadow over Sofia’s future relationships and spite her in the process.
Let us all be truthful. When you are this ill every explanation can start making sense even when you know its nonsense😜
At least he recognised how irrational his thinking and actions were.
I mean, he is willing to recognize it now, for our benefit. That doesn’t mean anything about how he handled it then, privately.
Okay, I’m now officially and firmly team sofia. This guy has serious issues that a shaman cannot help him with.
The fact that he was perfectly ready to accept that Sofia was the root of his illness (and not, you know, damage caused by decades of steroids and high protein), tells me everything I need to know about this marriage.
Also, am I messing up the timeline? I thought he didn’t get better until after she left him, and that she was unsupportive? Because it sounds like she was right next to him investigating alternative medicines with him, while he was side-eyeing her as some sl*t who gave him a ST curse.
This whole anecdote hit me the exact wrong way. I’m glad he is better, but he can go away any time please because he seems pretty gross as a person.
Magical thinking is nothing new. I think he had to rationalize it in his brain. As Kateeee pointed out above a more likely reason is steroid abuse and high protein intake for years. It damages the body.
Or it made for a better click bait story he was cursed by a Shaman by Nick Loeb (allegedly) rather than mundane facts he did this to himself and paid the price for it. To get people to buy the book.
For a memoir he is really torching his acting career going after people who literally had nothing to do with him and his grievances. Who hold great power in Hollywood. Maybe look in the mirror dude who the real villain is in your story.
So many “poor wounded Joe” stories circulating from his PR people– is he trying to get ahead of something embarrassing or unsavory? My guess is yes. Also, he seems like an obsessive weirdo– maybe he’s been stalking or harassing Sofia.
I think part of the public narrative when that got together was that he’d always thought she was an unattainable dream woman, and then he met her for real and couldn’t believe he got to be with her. Which is sweet when they’re happy together, but does sound more like a bitter stalker when they aren’t.
Poor,poor, pitiful Joe warning every man in the future to stay away from Sophia or they will have a curse put on them. No, he doesn’t sound unhinged, crazy and stalkerish at all. Not Joe, who suffered so much for being married to the mean, uncaring woman who wouldn’t indulge every crackpot theory of Joe’s and accept total blame for him being so sick. Everything that went wrong in his life is because of bad people being jealous of the magnificence that is Joe. I hope Sophia learns to stay away from the crazies, she’s sure had her share.
While I understand his health struggle, I don’t think the “pity me tour” is going to help his image/career.
I am in the middle of his book now, and it’s wild! In a good way. The man (and Sophia) were put through the wringer in the worst possible way. He almost died, so that changes a person on top of a continued unknown autoimmune disease. I am getting the impression that the shaman stuff was Sophia’s idea and they were looking for anything to help get better. Have a few hours of reading left…hope to finish before the weekend. One impression I have is that there WAS a deep love there…it’s so sad.