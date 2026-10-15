Joe Manganiello: A shaman told me that Sofia Vergara’s ex put a voodoo curse on me

For the past week, we’ve been talking about the excerpts & quotes from Joe Manganiello’s memoir, Bloodlines. It’s a story about Joe’s years-long struggles with an autoimmune disorder, and many of those years were during his marriage to Sofia Vergara. Many of the stories from Bloodlines have been about Sofia and their marriage, and I’ve been surprised by some of the revelations. Like, I didn’t know that Joe adopted their dog Bubbles for himself, because Sofia always said that Bubbles was her dog. Joe also writes about Sofia’s disregard for him when he was at his lowest. Of course, Joe also claims that he finally healed himself by visiting a shaman. Well, about that. That particular shaman told him that one of Sofia’s exes had put a curse on him (Joe).

Joe Manganiello claimed he was told Sofía Vergara’s ex caused the actor’s mysterious illness with voodoo. In the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” star’s newly released memoir, “Bloodlines,” he revealed that a Cuba-based shaman told him via phone that he was “sick” and that “something is wrong with his intestines.”

“There were members of my close family who didn’t know any of that, let alone some random guy on the phone,” Manganiello wrote in the book. “I side-eyed Sofía with a look that was equal parts fear, anger, and disbelief.”

The “Magic Mike” star, 49, said the shaman then informed him and his then-wife that someone who still had feelings for the Vergara, 54, allegedly put a curse on him.

“‘Someone from your past is still in love with you. He put a voodoo curse on your husband. He did it in New Orleans,’” he recalled the shaman telling them. ‘”Your husband needs to be cleansed and protected. I can do this. I can help him. But I need to see him for two days, and I cannot come to the United States. Can he meet me somewhere else? I could meet him in Ecuador,’” he added of the shaman’s warning. Manganiello said he was perplexed by the shaman’s revelations.

“I looked at Sofía, trying to comprehend how the f–k this guy could possibly know any of this,” he penned in the memoir. “None of this had been mentioned in the press. No one knew.”

Manganiello then tried to figure out which one of Vergara’s exes the shaman could be talking about and he immediately thought of “the guy she was with right before me.” The “Modern Family” alum and Nick Loeb called off their engagement in 2014. That same year, she began dating Manganiello. The “True Blood” actor claimed Loeb, 51, was a “trust fund baby” who had spent a lot of time in the hospital after breaking “almost every bone in his body” from a “horrendous car wreck” while he was with Vergara.

“The thought crossed my mind maybe it was Sofía who was cursed, cursed by some man in her past who couldn’t have her, so he put some sort of hex on her so that for the rest of her life, she’d transmit it to any man who got together with her,” he wrote. “I was fully aware of how crazy it was for me to seriously entertain thoughts this bizarre, but then again, how did the shaman know all of that about me?” Manganiello added. The “Nonnas” star said Loeb previously lived in New Orleans — which is where the shaman said the curse was placed on him.

“Why did the most insane thing I’d ever heard have to make so much f–king sense? I shook my head, pulled out my phone, and began google searching flights to Guayaquil, Ecuador,” he wrote in the book.