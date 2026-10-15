Prince William & Kate carry ‘such huge pressures, the only safety is with each other’

Kensington Palace has been ramping up Project We’re Totally Fine, Pay Attention to Us, We’re Busy and Important Too. The Prince and Princess of Wales have been working themselves down to the bone with, on average, about two or three work events a week since the Sussexes’ UK return. KP’s image management on Prince William and Kate is so chaotic, we’re being told all of this at the same time: William & Kate are keeping calm and carrying on, but they’re also delicate flowers who aren’t used to this crushing part-time workload, but they’re also sick with worry over the Sussexes, who they do not view as competition. In addition to those messages, we’re hearing a lot about the strength of the Wales marriage, which has historically been a bad sign for William and Kate. Still, worst case scenario, Kate demands a bribe of yet another forever home with an even bigger wig closet. Harper’s Bazaar had a lengthy piece about the state of Will & Kate these days:

Whether William & Prince Harry will ever bury the hatchet: Dickie Arbiter, who served as Queen Elizabeth’s press spokesman from 1988 to 2000, isn’t convinced that reconciliation is on the cards for the brothers. Arbiter, author of On Duty with the Royals, believes, as many do, that “there’s too much water that’s passed under the bridge.” But royal biographer Catherine Mayer has a different take. While she doesn’t expect “any kind of grand, emotional reunion” to occur, she adds that it would behoove William, the future king, to help diffuse the tension. After all, she says, “the key role of the monarch is to unite….There is nothing to be gained by keeping [Harry and Meghan] at arm’s length in the way that has been,” says Mayer, author of Divide and Rule. “I know the half-in, half out model was rejected, but there’s a lot to be gained by lessening the tension there.”

William & Kate never fuss, despite all of the fussing: “They just quietly get on with the job, undertaking their engagements with quiet resolve and no fuss,” says royal historian Hugo Vickers, author of Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History.

A monarchy under pressure: Mayer adds that she “never expected to see the monarchy under so much pressure and in such a level of crisis. And William and Kate are not only carrying it, but they have to carry it. It’s a really difficult task.”

Screening out all the noise: Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith says that the couple “quite sensibly have put themselves outside the drama.” The author of the Royals Extra Substack says that William and Kate “are very disciplined, and I think very focused,” noting that the Waleses “know how to screen out all the noise.” Indeed, as Arbiter put it, they “have a job to do, and they’re getting on with doing it.” But it’s not without cost. “That takes a toll on people,” Mayer says, calling royal duty “an enormous pressure” and “one of the loneliest jobs in the world.”

The burden: How do they cope with the pressure? William and Kate’s modus operandi has been to “keep their friends close, keep their family closer, [and] say as absolutely little as possible,” Mayer says. They “have a lot to deal with,” she continues, and the expectation of perfection, particularly on Kate, is “quite a heavy burden.”

The work-shy Waleses: Critics of the Prince and Princess of Wales often accuse them of being workshy—but Arbiter is quick to remind detractors that just because “they’re not seen in public, it doesn’t mean they’re not doing anything. They’re doing work behind the scenes.” Royal work, yes, but also raising their three children George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—the future of the monarchy. George’s absence at home “will definitely affect their day-to-day lives more than any other royals before them,” Mayer says of William and Kate. The couple, she adds, are “trying to give their children as normal an upbringing in as profoundly abnormal an environment as growing up royal is.”

William & Kate are one person: As they juggle the changes afoot while simultaneously holding the monarchy steady, they rely on one another to be their anchor. William and Kate “are a unit,” Arbiter says. “I saw them together recently, and they were one person.” The two, both 44, have known one another for 25 years—more than half of their lives. They “understand each other,” Arbiter continues. “They know each other’s foibles. They know how to make each other laugh.” William wouldn’t be able to undertake his role as king someday “without the help and support of his wife,” he adds. “They know each other so well.”

Competitive Kate: Vickers agrees. “Catherine has been a stalwart support,” he says. “She never competes with him, as other royal wives have done in the past. She comes from a good, solid family. She is the star of the royal family.”

Kate is William’s safety! Amid their current season of change, there is at least one constant: each other. William’s “safety is with Kate, and everything else is a disaster,” Mayer says. “My God, they’re just carrying such huge pressures. So the only safety is with each other.” Their bond will likely only deepen as they approach the throne. Through the royal family’s recent upheaval, William and Kate are “showing the world what they’re going to be like as king and queen,” Bedell Smith says. “We can see it coming into view more and more. I think there’s been a deepening of the way they carry out their roles,” she adds of recent months. “We’re just seeing a greater maturity on their part.”