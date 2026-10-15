Prince William & Kate carry ‘such huge pressures, the only safety is with each other’

Kensington Palace has been ramping up Project We’re Totally Fine, Pay Attention to Us, We’re Busy and Important Too. The Prince and Princess of Wales have been working themselves down to the bone with, on average, about two or three work events a week since the Sussexes’ UK return. KP’s image management on Prince William and Kate is so chaotic, we’re being told all of this at the same time: William & Kate are keeping calm and carrying on, but they’re also delicate flowers who aren’t used to this crushing part-time workload, but they’re also sick with worry over the Sussexes, who they do not view as competition. In addition to those messages, we’re hearing a lot about the strength of the Wales marriage, which has historically been a bad sign for William and Kate. Still, worst case scenario, Kate demands a bribe of yet another forever home with an even bigger wig closet. Harper’s Bazaar had a lengthy piece about the state of Will & Kate these days:
Whether William & Prince Harry will ever bury the hatchet: Dickie Arbiter, who served as Queen Elizabeth’s press spokesman from 1988 to 2000, isn’t convinced that reconciliation is on the cards for the brothers. Arbiter, author of On Duty with the Royals, believes, as many do, that “there’s too much water that’s passed under the bridge.” But royal biographer Catherine Mayer has a different take. While she doesn’t expect “any kind of grand, emotional reunion” to occur, she adds that it would behoove William, the future king, to help diffuse the tension. After all, she says, “the key role of the monarch is to unite….There is nothing to be gained by keeping [Harry and Meghan] at arm’s length in the way that has been,” says Mayer, author of Divide and Rule. “I know the half-in, half out model was rejected, but there’s a lot to be gained by lessening the tension there.”
William & Kate never fuss, despite all of the fussing: “They just quietly get on with the job, undertaking their engagements with quiet resolve and no fuss,” says royal historian Hugo Vickers, author of Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History.
A monarchy under pressure: Mayer adds that she “never expected to see the monarchy under so much pressure and in such a level of crisis. And William and Kate are not only carrying it, but they have to carry it. It’s a really difficult task.”
Screening out all the noise: Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith says that the couple “quite sensibly have put themselves outside the drama.” The author of the Royals Extra Substack says that William and Kate “are very disciplined, and I think very focused,” noting that the Waleses “know how to screen out all the noise.” Indeed, as Arbiter put it, they “have a job to do, and they’re getting on with doing it.” But it’s not without cost. “That takes a toll on people,” Mayer says, calling royal duty “an enormous pressure” and “one of the loneliest jobs in the world.”
The burden: How do they cope with the pressure? William and Kate’s modus operandi has been to “keep their friends close, keep their family closer, [and] say as absolutely little as possible,” Mayer says. They “have a lot to deal with,” she continues, and the expectation of perfection, particularly on Kate, is “quite a heavy burden.”
The work-shy Waleses: Critics of the Prince and Princess of Wales often accuse them of being workshy—but Arbiter is quick to remind detractors that just because “they’re not seen in public, it doesn’t mean they’re not doing anything. They’re doing work behind the scenes.” Royal work, yes, but also raising their three children George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—the future of the monarchy. George’s absence at home “will definitely affect their day-to-day lives more than any other royals before them,” Mayer says of William and Kate. The couple, she adds, are “trying to give their children as normal an upbringing in as profoundly abnormal an environment as growing up royal is.”
William & Kate are one person: As they juggle the changes afoot while simultaneously holding the monarchy steady, they rely on one another to be their anchor. William and Kate “are a unit,” Arbiter says. “I saw them together recently, and they were one person.” The two, both 44, have known one another for 25 years—more than half of their lives. They “understand each other,” Arbiter continues. “They know each other’s foibles. They know how to make each other laugh.” William wouldn’t be able to undertake his role as king someday “without the help and support of his wife,” he adds. “They know each other so well.”
Competitive Kate: Vickers agrees. “Catherine has been a stalwart support,” he says. “She never competes with him, as other royal wives have done in the past. She comes from a good, solid family. She is the star of the royal family.”
Kate is William’s safety! Amid their current season of change, there is at least one constant: each other. William’s “safety is with Kate, and everything else is a disaster,” Mayer says. “My God, they’re just carrying such huge pressures. So the only safety is with each other.” Their bond will likely only deepen as they approach the throne. Through the royal family’s recent upheaval, William and Kate are “showing the world what they’re going to be like as king and queen,” Bedell Smith says. “We can see it coming into view more and more. I think there’s been a deepening of the way they carry out their roles,” she adds of recent months. “We’re just seeing a greater maturity on their part.”
[From Harper’s Bazaar]
William and Kate “are a unit,” Arbiter says. “I saw them together recently, and they were one person.” LOL??? Even the most generous assessment of William and Kate is that they’re happy to give each other a great deal of space within their marriage. That’s how some marriages work best and there’s nothing wrong with that, it’s just that the royal industrial system wants to force-feed this Disney-princess fairytale romance narrative. Like William gives a sh-t. To make matters even more ridiculous is that the monarchy prefers William and Kate’s terse arrangement to a marriage full of passion and love. Anyway, the more the royalists cry about the unbearable burden on Will and Kate’s shoulders, the more I believe that Will and Kate’s plans for their reign include “hiding out in Forest Lodge and tweeting through it.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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17/09/2026. Rothesay, Isle of Bute, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Bute Shinty Club in Rothesay, where shinty, one of Scotland’s oldest traditional sports, has been played for generations. Their Royal Highnesses met representatives from the club’s senior and youth teams before spending time with volunteers and former players in the clubhouse, which was built by members of the local community and houses team photographs dating back to 1907. They then headed to the pitch to watch training activities and met young players taking part in the sport.,Image: 1135747267, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This imagemay only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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ROTHESAY, ISLE OF BUTE, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Catherine, Princess of Wales, reacts while visiting Bute Shinty Club in Rothesay, during a royal visit to the Isle of Bute on September 17, 2026 in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also hold the titles of The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, visited the island to celebrate community, connection and volunteering.,Image: 1135707480, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell/Avalon
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ROTHESAY, ISLE OF BUTE, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales, meets members of the public outside in Port Bannatyne during a royal visit to the Isle of Bute on September 17, 2026 in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also hold the titles of The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, visited the island to celebrate community, connection and volunteering.,Image: 1135717390, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell/Avalon
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17/09/2026. Ettrick Bay, Isle of Bute, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Ettrick Bay to meet the team behind Beachwatch Bute and learn about their efforts to protect and preserve the island’s coastline. Their Royal Highnesses joined a Beach Ranger and other supporters of the charity during a litter pick where they heard about the community’s role in safeguarding the local environment.,Image: 1135727032, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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ROTHESAY, ISLE OF BUTE, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, pose with 95-year-old Jenny Salli while visiting Bute Shinty Club in Rothesay, during a royal visit to the Isle of Bute on September 17, 2026 in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also hold the titles of The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, visited the island to celebrate community, connection and volunteering.,Image: 1135736045, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell/Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the World Premiere of ‘Digger’ at the Odeon in Leicester Square, London, UK, on 22 September 2026. Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, join the cast, filmmakers and invited guests for the highly anticipated London premiere, with the royal couple arriving at the iconic Leicester Square cinema for the special screening. Pictured: Prince William, Princess Catherine of Wales BACKGRID USA 22 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the World Premiere of ‘Digger’ at the Odeon in Leicester Square, London, UK, on 22 September 2026. Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, join the cast, filmmakers and invited guests for the highly anticipated London premiere, with the royal couple arriving at the iconic Leicester Square cinema for the special screening. Pictured: Prince William, Princess Catherine of Wales BACKGRID USA 22 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Catherine, Princess of Wales visits volunteer-led community transport organisation West Sussex Minibus service in Pulborough
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, West Sussex, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales serving customers during a visit to the IKEA store in Belfast, to learn about IKEA’s work in supporting care-experienced young people on their journey into employment
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to The Commons in South Belfast, which is a project that will transform a church at the heart of the diverse and vibrant Ormeau Road community into a self-sustaining community centre for all
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to The Commons in South Belfast, which is a project that will transform a church at the heart of the diverse and vibrant Ormeau Road community into a self-sustaining community centre for all
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Prince of Wales joins cricketing stars from the UK and India at a special Earthshot Prize event on The Mall, in London, to celebrate ties between the two nations ahead of the Earthshot Prize Summit and Awards Night in Mumbai in November
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Thank you for posting the photo of them terrifying that old lady again. They both just have zero aptitude for this game.
I sure do like her raincoat, though. I hope they let her sit back down on her rollerator (I think that’s what they’re called, the four-wheeled walkers with seats attached).
“Arbiter is quick to remind detractors that just because “they’re not seen in public, it doesn’t mean they’re not doing anything. They’re doing work behind the scenes.”
Sir, please. Even when they ARE seen they aren’t doing anything 🙄
And then, because they can’t provide any actual examples, they pivot to ‘raising their children, the most important job ever!’.
Arbiter is not doing them a favor. When we don’t seem them they’re working behind the scene parenting their children who are not there because they’re in school. And they’re under so much pressure, we just don’t know what the pressure is since they sometimes just “work” 3 times a week in the after-noon, on week days????
Harper’s Bazaar? Huh. Okay. I don’t usually think of that outlet for long royal stories. But anyways, kate and William never stayed out of the drama, in fact they created it with planted and leaked stories from crying lies to flybe stunts the first go round. And I suspect we’re not far off from them trying that again somewhat soon but it’s just not going to ever hit the same now that the Sussexes have access to correcting stories and have corrected all the false ones from before.
It’s more colonisation. Harper’s Bazaar is Omid Scobie’s former(?) paper and it’s the paper which did a well-received photoshoot on Meghan. So the KP PR arm planted this story which reads like it was either written or dictated by Kate’s staff. I say Kate, because although the usual KP sycophants are quoted (even Mayer who has been forthright in the past about their laziness AND their orchestrated attacks on the Sussexes), the spin this time is geared towards making Kate seem “indispensable” to weakling William who could not survive without her. Tell us that Harry and Meghan being out and about is bothering them more and more without actually telling us that this is the case! 😀
I guess they feel that the hagiographies printed by People rag and US rag and their other US stenographers are no longer hitting as hard as they used to. It’s clear that they have been researching how to reach audiences and magazines and news agencies which have produced unbiased coverage of the Sussexes, especially Meghan, in the past.
Scooter causes the tension. And apparently thinks he is always right. Couples who provide “normal upbringing for kids” to not sit home and give up work to do so ( money is needed to provide for the family). There were always excuses imo made for the Scooters lack of work.
I see that KP has added new words to their briefings, “safety”, “unit”, quiet resolve”, the crisis manager must be working overtime. Personally if I were W or K, I would be horrified by the infantilizing way people speak of me.
And repeating the sentiment that they are safe together is an interesting narrative to want to make sure the public hears.
Would love to know what the enormous pressures are.
Feels like if they put even mediocre effort into doing their job (meeting people, doing skits, smiling and being nice, sharing occasional anecdotes and pictures of their kids), then that is genuinely enough to sustain.
The only thing they’re really terrible at is the diplomatic portion of tours, which they could improve with some effort. But that’s not ENORMOUS pressure.
It’s more likely that the enormous pressure is keeping up the facade that’s been created around them because they’ve spent the last 15 years not presenting their authentic selves. But I guess Catherine Mayer can’t say that out loud.
“trying to give their children as normal an upbringing in as profoundly abnormal an environment as growing up royal is.”
So they understand that for W&K but when Harry says this, they all act like he’s lying and the Windsors are one big family happy and normal indeed.
Right.
@ Shazbot, diplomatic tours, when she wore a pink coat at the 9-11 Memorial.
“My God, they’re just carrying such huge pressures,” says royal biographer Catherine Mayer.
Pullleeeeaaassseeeee …
A huge pressure is trying to decide whether to pay rent or buy groceries. A huge pressure is worrying about kids in lousy schools and being bullied. A huge pressure is watching as your home practically falls down around you, with no money to make essential repairs. A huge pressure is dealing with a serious illness AND having to go to work because your family relies on your paycheck.
William and Kate are cosseted grownups living pampered lives in a royal bubble.
So the monarchy wasn’t under huge pressure during WW2 or when Edward abdicated?
Sure. But that’s not the situation these whiny babies are in.
Less pressure than the people living in the East end having their homes bombed and with no other homes to decamp to. In a war everyone is under pressure, but the king wasn’t Churchill having to make the decisions. I doubt they ever had to worry if they could put food on the table as my granny did. Neither of the kings children were fighting on the front line. I am not suggesting their lives were easy, but boy for most people the war was far more difficult.
If family disfunction is their crisis now, how will they handle something serious. They are so pathetic. If the monarchy falls at this point, it’s on them for their lazy, flabby approach to service.
Reading this new narrative about all the supposed pressure these two are enduring and how well they handle it together as a couple has me envisioning how they really handle is likely something more akin to Parker Posey and Michael Hitchcock’s characters in “The Best in Show.” High-strung, neurotic, delusional and feigning carefully managed stress levels, meanwhile W&K are always metaphorically one missing busy bee dog toy away from a complete and total incandescent meltdown.
That’s a great analogy lol
“meanwhile W&K are always metaphorically one missing busy bee dog toy away from a complete and total incandescent meltdown.” I’m dying!!!
OMG, this is absolutely perfect!! Now I’m imagining that whole meltdown scene in the movie with W&K in place of the actors…. 😂 I can just see Kate screaming “Thanks for nothing, you stupid ….hotel manager!!”
In addition to your excellent description of the movie couple, they were also incredibly superficial and seemed to have no actual personalities, outside of their focus on “lifestyle” (Starbucks, J. Crew, getting orthodontic work, etc.). Sounds familiar, no?
LOL, perfection.
I seem to remember royal commentators turning up their noses at the closeness between Harry and Meghan. Now it would seem that the same for William and Kate.
What pressures would those be then? The school run?
Waiting for the Tube to come.
You know, so Kate can make the run to Sainsburys to pick up meat so she can cook dinner for Will and the children.
It may not be obvious to us, as their rich people problems seem trivial, but remember that Harry has acknowledged the monarch and direct heirs are under enormous pressures and are trapped there by the weight of history. And I believe that W & K only (and barely) have each other, as they don’t seem to have either close friends or good family support at this point.
If they haven’t bothered to maintain adult friendships, that’s on them. If their circle is so small as to be reduced to each other, again, that’s on them. Boohoo. Pressure is what @QuiteContrary described above.
How comical when they live separately and Will only barely tolerates her for the public’s eye.
This sounds like preemptive damage control for something.
Pressure to present a fake facade of a marriage, to behave as a straight couple, pressure to follow commands of corporations and governments holding compromising information on you and not be found out. Pressure from guilt over having to turn on your own mother, brother and sil, nephew and niece in order to satisfy some conservative network of new age nazis trying to control uk media coverage while they label all brown women and specifically Meghan as enemy number 1.
The others are hacks but I expected better from Catherine Mayer.
Well, that’s a laugh. I’d guess Kate does not really feel at ease when alone with Willy. You know, with at all that “pillow throwing” and such.
Judging from this article, screaming and throwing things at your wife is considered a “foible.”
That’s a weird set of photos. If you closely at the green ‘baked goods’ shop image there is a pair of disembodied legs in blue jeans standing between Kate and the edge of the kerb. There are just four people at the side of the road and two of them are having a conversation and ignoring the Wales’s.
It looks as if random photos of onlookers have been taken and the Wales’s have been photoshopped in.
OMG, yes! I looked more closely & you’re right! There was a person in blue jeans walking to the left of Kate & they completely photoshopped out the top part, but not the bottom!!! 🤣🤣🤣
OMG, I didn’t notice it, but you’re right! Someone im blue jeans and light grey athletic shoes! There isn’t enough space between Kate and the curb for another person, so it looks like Kate wasn’t even there and was photoshopped over the origonal.person!
Are they trying to pretend Will and Kate did more that day than they actually did? Was Will with another woman and they replaced her with Kate? Is the entire event fiction? I mean, what the heck?
OK, I was so intrigued, I googled the image. There is video of an elderly woman (walking with a limp) who was accompanying Will and Kate. This photo is the exact moment Will and Kate overtake her. So I was wrong, apparently a woman WAS indeed wedged between Kate and the curb.
This feels like a journalist admitting WanK only survives through a mutually assured destruction pact, not exactly a ringing endorsement.
I’m looking forward to seeing Kate’s new fashion now that Meghan is outside…
Will she lose those dreadful blouses with the bows? Will there be less buttons?
Will her hats become stylish?
Only more Meghan sightings and unconscious fashion tips will tell..
Kate is at a crossroads, her button/military Mary Poppins will be less tenable as she AND Charlotte grow older but it’s a reliable look for her to lean on. I don’t know…
She should start with professional organization over her hair, makeup, jewellery so she can be sensibly groomed at her events. They can figure out her wardrobe later.
They *chose* to isolate themselves. They could’ve chosen to have a decent relationship with the Sussexes and the half in option, they could’ve done the same with the York princesses. But they didn’t and it’s obvious they aren’t up to the job.