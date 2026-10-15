Food Lion, Giant and Stop & Shop’s sites are down after cybersecurity issue



As we just discussed in mortification, hundreds of French supermarkets had to throw out millions of dollars worth of spoiled food when a Monday cyberattack programmed all the refrigerators to defrost at hot temperatures. Well, more scary supermarket security news: there’s a concurrent cyberattack going on affecting European and United States grocery stores — but only their apps and websites, the stores remain open (another bar that’s in hell, but I’ll take it). Ahold Delhaize is a Dutch company that owns the US chains Food Lion, Giant, The Giant Company, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, and on Monday (just like the French attack), Ahold Delhaize confirmed they had taken systems offline as a “precautionary” measure. An update from the company on Wednesday didn’t really shed more light on what happened, though they swore that there was “no evidence at this moment that customer, associate and partner data was taken in this cybersecurity incident.” Also like the French hacking, so far no one has claimed responsibility for this other cyberattack.

For many people, buying groceries has become easier ever since grocery stores have rolled out convenient websites and apps. Sadly, since October 12, five major chains have been hit with technology issues, making it impossible for would-be shoppers to purchase their usual items online. The chains in question are Food Lion, Giant, The Giant Company, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. When you go to the sites or apps for these stores, you’re likely to be met with a variation of a message that reads: “Our Giant Food website and app are currently unavailable. “We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Customers may place delivery orders through Instacart, DoorDash, and Uber Eats. Any unfulfilled orders placed through GiantFood.com or the Giant Food app will be refunded. “For prescriptions or vaccination appointments, please contact your local Giant Pharmacy. “Giant Food stores, pharmacies, and fuel stations remain open during normal business hours. “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.” All that being said, you’re probably wondering what the issue is. Well, it looks like it boils down to a security problem within the network of the parent company of all five store chains. The parent company in question is Ahold Delhaize USA (which is a branch of the original Ahold Delhaize based in the Netherlands). Between the five grocery brands, Ahold Delhaize USA has over 2,000 stores along the East Coast, from Maine to Georgia. As you can imagine, that means a lot of customers have seen an error message trying to shop online. In a statement to customers, Ahold Delhaize stated: “Ahold Delhaize is experiencing a security issue within its network. Our teams are taking steps to assess and mitigate the issue. This includes taking some systems offline to help protect them. At this time, our stores are open and serving customers. “Protecting our infrastructure in the best interest of our customers, associates and partners is a top priority. We apologize for any inconvenience this issue may have caused customers and partners.”

[From Men’s Journal]

A big conversation in the comments on the French hacking story focused on which products/services do we really need digital, smart technology for. It made me think of my mother, who when she moved to an apartment two years ago inherited a fancy thermostat; it lasted about two months before she called an HVAC guy and specifically requested a “dumb” thermostat, and she’s been happy ever since! (Strictly temperature-wise.) The thing about delivery services, though, is that they’re a timesaver for many and make grocery shopping accessible for those who need the assistance. And what I hadn’t thought of until reading this article, was how we order pharmacy prescriptions by app. And that nearly all communication/record-keeping with the coterie of doctors who help maintain my status as semi-functioning human is also all done entirely through an app. And… yeah, I’m actively working on not panicking right now. Please don’t let this be our new normal. This is NOT the kind of frightening I was looking for this Halloween!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images