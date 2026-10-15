Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey welcome daughter Philomena, ‘they love vintage names’



I’ve known Kaley Cuoco from The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant, but I wasn’t familiar with her partner Tom Pelphrey until recently. Last year I saw him in Task and Love and Death and was blown away. He’s such a versatile actor and his Emmy Award was well-deserved. I became a Kaley and Tom stan after Tom’s Emmy acceptance speech where he gushed about Kaley, who was pregnant at the time with their second child. They clearly adore and appreciate each other, and they’re now a family of four! Kaley and Tom announced yesterday that they welcomed their second child, a daughter they named Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey. Philomena joins big sister Matilda, three and a half. Here’s more on why they chose the name Philomena:

Kaley Cuoco and fiancé Tom Pelphrey were intentional about their baby girl’s name, Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey. According to an exclusive source, the new parents, who announced the arrival of their little one on Wednesday, Oct. 14, specifically picked their daughter’s middle names to honor different family members. “They always choose the middle name to honor family members,” the insider explains, noting that both of Philomena’s middle names are a special nod to the family. “Carmine is a nod to her father, [and Bobby is] a nod to Tom’s side of the family.” “They love classic, vintage names, so Philo was the perfect choice for them,” the source adds. The source goes on to share an update on how the newly minted family of four is doing since their bundle of joy joined the family. “Matilda is so excited to be a big sister,” they say. “Everyone is happy and healthy, and they are all loving up on the new addition to their family.”

[From People]

I love these old-fashioned names! Matilda and Philomena are great names. They’re unique without being stigmatizing or hard to pronounce. (Have you seen the subreddit Tragedeigh? There are a lot of names which are both.) You know what name I would like to come back? Gertrude. It was my grandmother’s name and we had other Gertrudes in that generation in our family.

Congratulations to Kaley and Tom! I’m so happy for them. They shared all these cute photos to Instagram with their announcement.