Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey welcome daughter Philomena, ‘they love vintage names’

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey at the hospital with baby Philomena
I’ve known Kaley Cuoco from The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant, but I wasn’t familiar with her partner Tom Pelphrey until recently. Last year I saw him in Task and Love and Death and was blown away. He’s such a versatile actor and his Emmy Award was well-deserved. I became a Kaley and Tom stan after Tom’s Emmy acceptance speech where he gushed about Kaley, who was pregnant at the time with their second child. They clearly adore and appreciate each other, and they’re now a family of four! Kaley and Tom announced yesterday that they welcomed their second child, a daughter they named Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey. Philomena joins big sister Matilda, three and a half. Here’s more on why they chose the name Philomena:

Kaley Cuoco and fiancé Tom Pelphrey were intentional about their baby girl’s name, Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey.

According to an exclusive source, the new parents, who announced the arrival of their little one on Wednesday, Oct. 14, specifically picked their daughter’s middle names to honor different family members.

“They always choose the middle name to honor family members,” the insider explains, noting that both of Philomena’s middle names are a special nod to the family. “Carmine is a nod to her father, [and Bobby is] a nod to Tom’s side of the family.”

“They love classic, vintage names, so Philo was the perfect choice for them,” the source adds.

The source goes on to share an update on how the newly minted family of four is doing since their bundle of joy joined the family.

“Matilda is so excited to be a big sister,” they say. “Everyone is happy and healthy, and they are all loving up on the new addition to their family.”

[From People]

I love these old-fashioned names! Matilda and Philomena are great names. They’re unique without being stigmatizing or hard to pronounce. (Have you seen the subreddit Tragedeigh? There are a lot of names which are both.) You know what name I would like to come back? Gertrude. It was my grandmother’s name and we had other Gertrudes in that generation in our family.

Congratulations to Kaley and Tom! I’m so happy for them. They shared all these cute photos to Instagram with their announcement.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey at the Critics Choice Awards 2026 in Barker Hangar, Santa Monica

Photos via Instagram and credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon, Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

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6 Responses to “Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey welcome daughter Philomena, ‘they love vintage names’”

  1. Flamingo says:
    October 15, 2026 at 9:07 am

    So happy for her and Tom

    …Who runs the world? Girls!…

    Reply
  2. MidnightSuperNova says:
    October 15, 2026 at 9:28 am

    They seem so joyful and in love, what a sweet little family. I have been an admirer of Tom since his soap opera days in Guiding Light. He was a force of nature then and he’s still holding it down.

    Reply
    • Gwendolyn says:
      October 15, 2026 at 9:37 am

      Second this. I remember when Tom appeared on Guiding Light and he immediately made an impression. Happy to see him being recognized for his talent. Wishing him, Kaley and their daughter’s well.

      Reply
  3. Ms single malt says:
    October 15, 2026 at 9:40 am

    I loved his performance on Ozark.

    Reply
  4. Boxy Lady says:
    October 15, 2026 at 9:41 am

    Ahhh, now I have the Thin Lizzy song Philomena running through my head! They were an Irish rock band and their dearly departed leader, Philip Lynott, wrote it about his mother.

    “If you see my mother
    Tell her I’m doing fine
    Will you tell her that I love her
    And I’ll try to write sometime?”

    Reply
  5. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    October 15, 2026 at 10:47 am

    I love that they happy together and having babies.

    Click to Edit – 
    Reply

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