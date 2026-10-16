Lord Foulkes: The Windsors are not doing ‘real work’ or providing value

It’s always fun when, out of nowhere, some British politician or wizened political kingmaker decided to tell the truth about the Windsors. This week, that someone is Lord George Foulkes. Foulkes did the math on the Sovereign Grant and he decided to drop bars about how the British taxpayer is throwing away money on the lazy Windsors, who don’t even do “real” work. I think Princess Kate’s well-maintained wig closet would beg to differ!

A Labour peer has lashed out at a £100million grant handed over to the Royals – saying they do “no real work”. Former Cabinet minister Lord George Foulkes told peers The Firm offer poor value for money as he criticised the vast sum set to be handed over next year. King Charles will be given £99.9m in the Sovereign Grant by the Treasury in 2027-28. This funds the monarch’s official duties, staff and upkeep of royal palaces – and the government says it offers good value for money.

But former Scotland Secretary Lord Foulkes said: “While European neighbours have streamlined their monarchies, we continue to fund a sprawling network of so-called working royals. Working royals – this ribbon-cutting duties of pulling open a slate, a tableau . That is not real work, not like a teacher who works five days a week, or a nurse in a geriatric hospital might be working a 12-hour shift. It’s not real work that they do.”

He went on to exclude Princess Anne as a “notable exception”, stating: “Perhaps that’s an example that other members of the royal family might think about.”

The £99.9m settlement is down from £137.9m because a decade-long, £369m refurbishment of Buckingham Palace is finished. But the sum is three times the £31m awarded when the Sovereign Grant was created by Tory austerity Chancellor George Osborne in 2012/13. Lashing out at the government, Lord Foulkes said: “At a time where sadly we know many of the people in this country face severe pressure on their household budgets, we here have a duty to ask two fundamental questions . First of all, are we getting value for money? And secondly, do the actions of the institution match the values that it preaches?

“I would argue that in both cases, the answer is no. We hear glorious announcements on climate change, yet official reports reveal hundreds of private jet and helicopter flights for short domestic trips – one recently to the races, where the royal concerned could have easily gone by car. And the taxpayer has funded two new helicopters for the royal family, whereas mountain rescue for their helicopters have to raise money through charitable efforts . Now, is that right in the 21st century?”

In the year to March 31, the royal annual financial report showed £5.1m was spent on travel, £33.7m on payroll and £3.5m on housekeeping and hospitality. Property maintenance totalled £67.5m. Nearly £127,000 was spent on travel for the King and Queen to make an official visit to Rome last April. Documents show £733,000 was spent on 177 helicopter flights over 12 months. And 60 charter flights cost £837,000 in that time.