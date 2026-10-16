Lord Foulkes: The Windsors are not doing ‘real work’ or providing value

It’s always fun when, out of nowhere, some British politician or wizened political kingmaker decided to tell the truth about the Windsors. This week, that someone is Lord George Foulkes. Foulkes did the math on the Sovereign Grant and he decided to drop bars about how the British taxpayer is throwing away money on the lazy Windsors, who don’t even do “real” work. I think Princess Kate’s well-maintained wig closet would beg to differ!
A Labour peer has lashed out at a £100million grant handed over to the Royals – saying they do “no real work”. Former Cabinet minister Lord George Foulkes told peers The Firm offer poor value for money as he criticised the vast sum set to be handed over next year. King Charles will be given £99.9m in the Sovereign Grant by the Treasury in 2027-28. This funds the monarch’s official duties, staff and upkeep of royal palaces – and the government says it offers good value for money.
But former Scotland Secretary Lord Foulkes said: “While European neighbours have streamlined their monarchies, we continue to fund a sprawling network of so-called working royals. Working royals – this ribbon-cutting duties of pulling open a slate, a tableau . That is not real work, not like a teacher who works five days a week, or a nurse in a geriatric hospital might be working a 12-hour shift. It’s not real work that they do.”
He went on to exclude Princess Anne as a “notable exception”, stating: “Perhaps that’s an example that other members of the royal family might think about.”
The £99.9m settlement is down from £137.9m because a decade-long, £369m refurbishment of Buckingham Palace is finished. But the sum is three times the £31m awarded when the Sovereign Grant was created by Tory austerity Chancellor George Osborne in 2012/13. Lashing out at the government, Lord Foulkes said: “At a time where sadly we know many of the people in this country face severe pressure on their household budgets, we here have a duty to ask two fundamental questions . First of all, are we getting value for money? And secondly, do the actions of the institution match the values that it preaches?
“I would argue that in both cases, the answer is no. We hear glorious announcements on climate change, yet official reports reveal hundreds of private jet and helicopter flights for short domestic trips – one recently to the races, where the royal concerned could have easily gone by car. And the taxpayer has funded two new helicopters for the royal family, whereas mountain rescue for their helicopters have to raise money through charitable efforts . Now, is that right in the 21st century?”
In the year to March 31, the royal annual financial report showed £5.1m was spent on travel, £33.7m on payroll and £3.5m on housekeeping and hospitality. Property maintenance totalled £67.5m. Nearly £127,000 was spent on travel for the King and Queen to make an official visit to Rome last April. Documents show £733,000 was spent on 177 helicopter flights over 12 months. And 60 charter flights cost £837,000 in that time.
[From The Daily Mirror]
He’s spitting straight facts here. The veil has been lifted! Every so often, someone will just state it plainly and it’s always so refreshing. There is an acknowledgement that a chunk of the Sovereign Grant funding is apparently going towards the decade-long refurbishment of Buckingham Palace. There doesn’t seem to be specific outrage about that, possibly because the maintenance of these historic castles and palaces is arguably a good thing. Which brings up something I’ve been considering – if one of the Windsors’ main functions is “tourism,” same as all of those castles and palaces, then why not treat them all as one and the same? Treat the Windsors through the lens of historical preservation, a family which must be maintained for tourism reasons, and budget them that way. Meaning, enough with the busywork and the endless helicopter rides and just make them an easy-to-access tourist attraction.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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King Charles III during a visit to Battersea Power Station, London, to meet the first cohort taking part in the newly launched Apple x King’s Trust Creative Labs, a series of specialised workshops to help equip young people with the technology, resources and in-demand industry skills needed to realise their potential and move into work.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Princess of Wales during a visit to the West Sussex Minibus Service, a volunteer-led community transport organisation, which acts as a vital lifeline for people who cannot easily access public transport due to isolation, mobility challenges or financial barriers, in Pulborough, West Sussex.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Princess of Wales during a visit to the West Sussex Minibus Service, a volunteer-led community transport organisation, which acts as a vital lifeline for people who cannot easily access public transport due to isolation, mobility challenges or financial barriers, in Pulborough, West Sussex.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales laughs with Lynda Jones, 74, during a visit to the West Sussex Minibus Service, a volunteer-led community transport organisation, which acts as a vital lifeline for people who cannot easily access public transport due to isolation, mobility challenges or financial barriers, in Pulborough, West Sussex.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales participating in a seed collection activity during a visit to White Castle Farm in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, to meet representatives from Stump Up For Trees, a community-based environmental charity working across South Wales to restore native woodland and recognise its powerful potential to support sustainable solutions to flooding risk
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Abergavenny, United Kingdom
When: 01 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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(Left to right) David Furnish, Sir Elton John, King Charles III and Apple executive chairman Tim Cook during a visit to Battersea Power Station, London, to meet the first cohort taking part in the newly launched Apple x King’s Trust Creative Labs, a series of specialised workshops to help equip young people with the technology, resources and in-demand industry skills needed to realise their potential and move into work.
Featuring: (Left to right) David Furnish, Sir Elton John, King Charles III and Apple executive chairman Tim Cook
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales meeting National businesses representatives during a visit to the IKEA store in Belfast, to learn about IKEA’s work in supporting care-experienced young people on their journey into employment
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Princess of Wales serving customers during a visit to the IKEA store in Belfast, to learn about IKEA’s work in supporting care-experienced young people on their journey into employment
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images/INSTARimages
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William, Prince of Wales joins cricketing stars from the United Kingdom and India at a special Earthshot Prize event hosted on The Mall, London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Prince of Wales joins cricketing stars from the UK and India at a special Earthshot Prize event on The Mall, in London, to celebrate ties between the two nations ahead of the Earthshot Prize Summit and Awards Night in Mumbai in November
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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King Charles III during an audience with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace
Featuring: King Charles III and Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Oct 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
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King Charles III during an audience with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace
Featuring: King Charles III and Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Oct 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
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Love this guy! I hope they don’t force him to withdraw his comments.
His other statement hits as hard but has been less commented on. “And secondly, do the actions of the institution match the values that it preaches”?
This calls out the appalling behaviour of this dreadful family. Their enabling, protection and funding of Andrew. Their lies and gaslighlighting of any opponents. Their relentless vilification of Harry and Meghan through a weaponised press. Even the deliberate actions to deny them security and put them at risk.
The Windsors have shown themselves to be some of the worst of people who are widely regarded as cold, cruel, mediocre and lazy. They are not a good example to anyone and, if we knew the full truth, we would all be horrified.
This is a thing of beauty. Focusing on the helicopters is brilliant – anti-climate, wasteful wealthy convenience, obscene price tag AND leaving behind the mountain rescues… to go to the races. Manages to tick all the boxes with one little example. Well played, Sir!
The IMF is telling us to cut spending instead of raising taxes. Here’s a great opportunity to do just that. And while we’re at it, let’s look at the duchies too and the ‘private’ income they get. And the lack of inheritance tax paid.
Oh no, the Windsors will fight to death to keep their helicopter access going.
Someone finally painting a real picture of the price of monarchy. They don’t necessarily have to get rid of it, but should be getting more money for value. It’s time the UK acknowledge the truth of the situation- their monarchy does not have an empire, and should prepare for the eventuality that the Windsors will eventually be kings of England only.
They always say the RF brings “tourism” yet France has no RF and Versailles, the Louvre etc get a boatload of tourists every year. So that argument is moot.
Tours of the UK do not include a day of looking for royals to possibly meet. It is about seeing historic sights, the performing arts (theatre), going to the country side. Not locating royals. France has no monarchy and does get more tourists.
Maybe that could be a new approach to raise money for the monachy without putting the burden ob the tax payers: weekly tea with paying tourists, public dinners as a performance for paying tourists…..
If tourism is one of the Main reasons to keep the monachy….
@Lara — that’s how it used to be, back in the day when the monarch actually ruled England.
Kings and Queens would, among other things, eat a lavish meal twice a week in the Presence Chamber or the Banqueting Hall, where their subjects could stand and observe them. George I was the last monarch to keep up that tradition.
So, sure, take them back to Merrie Olde England! Let’s have them eat, play Scrabble, do the Red Boxes etc. all in public.
Prove they do *something* with their time besides ride in helicopters, brief the tabloids, keep up wig maintenance and tootle on root vegetables! 🥕
Knowing the Windsors, they’re likely plotting some awful payback for this brave soul.
Thank you for this, Kaiser. May more follow the lead of Lord Foulkes.
Well, someone certainly kept some receipts! Excellent. Abolish THIS monarchy.
Now, now Kaiser. We all know that her wigs are NOT well-maintained…
And Wiglet Gopher wept…
The fact that mountain rescue helicopters are not funded while the public had to fund 2 new royal helicopters is absolutely outrageous! They have no shame. They’re not heads of state, they are everything that’s wrong with royalty. And British government is allowing it.
Not just mountain rescue, air ambulances too. That has always horrified me.
What he didn’t mention is the outrageous fact that british taxpayers bring a lot of money to the table for one of the richest families in the world. The dutchies of Lancaster and Cornwall could very well supply more housewife dresses for Camilla and wigs for Kate than these so called working royals can ever wear for the very few events they grace with their presence!
“We hear glorious announcements on climate change, yet official reports reveal hundreds of private jet and helicopter flights for short domestic trips – one recently to the races, where the royal concerned could have easily gone by car. And the taxpayer has funded two new helicopters for the royal family, whereas mountain rescue for their helicopters have to raise money through charitable efforts . Now, is that right in the 21st century?”
Woo-boy, that is going to sting.
That is a direct hit and talk about glorious!!!
Maybe workshy Will is in for a shock if a proper cost benefit analysis of the current monarchy is undertaken and acted upon before he inherits the throne.
Use the income from the Duchies to fund the entire family. That’s 50 million, should be enough to pay the “working” royals, preferably per hour. Or give them a fixed salary as in other monarchies.
The Souvereign Grant can pay for the upkeep of the palaces/crown estates, which should be open for the public all year, or rented. No royal lives actually in any of the palaces, they all have private homes, forever homes, peppercorn rent homes.
The number of palace aides, staff, and secretaries certainly also could be reduced. No need to pay 100 million per year for a handful of people working not even 20 hours a week, with the exception of maybe Charles. If I were British, I would be mad as hell seeing my money, however small the amount per individual taxpayer, used to helicopter the lazy heir to an Aston Villa game.
I would’ve lumped Edward & Sophie firmly in this useless-royals-bracket at one point, but a poster on here the other day commented on how much brilliant work Sophie does re sexual violence during wartime. Princess Anne, meanwhile. There’s this idea that Anne is the exemplar working royal. Yes, she gets out there and racks up the appearances, but her work isn’t much in and of itself. I know people, friends and family, who’ve been at events attended by Anne. It’s a hello, look around, and get gone. There’s nothing of merit other than she’s shown her face. I’m willing to be told she does sterling work behind the scenes, a la Sophie, so happily stand to be corrected.
You don’t say!! This is brilliant … and true.
👀 👀 !! When remarks like that are made with the Sussexes back, I have to think the worm might finally be turning. The Windsors have some payback coming and good, I hope it’s piled on.
And THIS is why the royals didn’t want Harry and Meghan’s “half in half out” model, and why they are crashing out at them being back in the UK now. Because the more they show that they can do work, show up, volunteer, AND it doesn’t cost taxpayers a dime? If they can manage, why not the Royal Family? These conversations are going to happen more and more. I liveeeeeee!
Exactly! They pull the curtain back on the sham monarchy every time they make public appearances. They’re thriving without the pomp and circumstance. It’s time for the country to cut the cord on these grifters. Get real jobs. Pay for your own security and homes. Stop preaching about the environment while taking helicopters. Stop making sad faces about the unhoused then retreating to one of many forever homes.
Was curious which royal took the helicopter to the races, and Google helpfully told me it was Charles and Camilla, as they “sprinted” from Peter Phillips’ wedding to the apparently very important races.
Apparently, William takes helicopters to Aston Villa games all the time. https://x.com/nomoremonarchs/status/1912413400392691833
This guy is going to be sent to the Tower. The only thing I disagreed with is that Anne actually does work. Charity appearances are not work. She just does more charity appearances than the rest. The same applies to H&M who also like to rely on the framing of charity event appearances as work. I like the way he contrasts the long days of stressful hard work done by most British folks and the soft life lived by the royals who then are showered with millions and billions. Abolish the monarchy.
Yeah, I liked everything he said except the part about Princess Anne. She does the same bullsh*t stuff as the others, just more of it. That’s not really value for money.
Hear, hear!