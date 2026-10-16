Duchess Meghan ‘is keeping busy’ in the UK but ‘she does miss home – and her mom’

Ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Thursday events in Nottingham, it looks like their team gave some briefings to some of their preferred outlets, like the Telegraph and People Magazine. Sources emphasized that Meghan has no plans to regularly appear at any public events, and sources also emphasized that Meghan is missing California. I’ll bet she is!
Meghan Markle is embracing her family’s new chapter in Britain — but California is never far from her mind. The Duchess of Sussex, 45, is settling into life in the U.K. with Prince Harry and their two children following the family’s move back to Britain in August. Still, she remains closely connected to the friends and family they left behind in California.
A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that Meghan is “doing well” as she adjusts to life across the Atlantic, though she misses her California friends and her mother, Doria Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles.
“She’s keeping busy, as she always does, and staying in close contact with her friends in Montecito,” the source says. “She does miss home — and her mom. They’re planning to come back for the holidays. Meghan’s looking forward to seeing her friends and making plans with them already.”
Amid the major transition, the source says Meghan “has a great attitude about it all,” with her biggest priority being helping Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, adjust to their new home and school.
“The kids have adjusted well, and that’s the most important thing to her,” the source adds.
Meghan is also keeping busy professionally, including with her lifestyle brand As ever, which recently unveiled its first holiday collection. The festive lineup includes an Advent calendar inspired by the Sussex family’s Montecito home and garden. Created in collaboration with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartés, the keepsake calendar features illustrations inspired by the family’s property and 24 chocolates, with countdown numbers written in Meghan’s handwriting.
The collection is another connection to Meghan’s California roots, where she and Harry established their family home after stepping back from royal duties in 2020. The couple has retained their Montecito property amid their return to Britain. That connection will extend to the upcoming holidays. PEOPLE confirmed over the weekend that Harry and Meghan plan to spend Christmas and Thanksgiving with Doria, with the location of both holiday celebrations depending on her preference.
[From People]
Her first time back in her own Montecito mansion is going to hit like crack. Back in her own space, her own bedroom, her own kitchen, her own closet. Now, I believe that Meghan is a good soldier, and that she has adopted a happy and optimistic outlook for this UK move, but I’m just saying – it will be really tough for her to leave her mom again after Christmas. I really hope that Meghan (in particular) has a hard-and-fast exit strategy for when and how she’ll leave the UK.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Megan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public enagagement in the country since coming back from the US. Harry and Meghan are at a recording studio on St Ann’s, a youth music charity who offer nusic recording facilities founded in 1991 by Trevor Rose and Nick Street. Pictured: Prince Harry – Megan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Megan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public enagagement in the country since coming back from the US. Harry and Meghan are at a recording studio on St Ann’s, a youth music charity who offer nusic recording facilities founded in 1991 by Trevor Rose and Nick Street. Pictured: Prince Harry – Megan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen during a visit to Nottingham. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Mancpicss66 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart a visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
I’m glad Harry and Meghan will be going back home for Christmas.
I wish Harry and Meghan happiness and hope they and their children enjoy Christmas in Montecito. I support their move back to the UK, trusting their private reasons for doing so.
I hope Meghan decides to stay in California after Christmas.
It’s nice they may be going back to CA for Christmas. Frankly unless their Spokesperson announces this I’m skeptical about it being true. I don’t trust the “ source close to” crap. In any case how do we know Meghan doesn’t enjoy being in the UK? She may detest their media and their royal family but enjoy the country itself. She sure looked delighted by the reception she received from ordinary Brits yesterday.
Why do you infantilize Meghan as if millions of women don’t live in different countries from their mothers? Heck even Meghan lived in Toronto for years, away from her mom, before moving to the UK. You’re trying to paint a picture of Meghan’s mental health collapsing simply bc she’ll have to say goodbye to her mother after the holidays, and it’s very weird. Meghan has chosen to live away from California at several points in her life (Chicago, Argentina, Toronto, UK).
She’s 45, she’ll miss her mom the same way we all do. Does that stop any of us from moving & enjoying our lives? No.
Why ignore the evidence right in front of you. Every pic we’ve seen of Meghan, from lunch dates to work engagements, she’s been BEAMING. And she said it herself yesterday: she’s happy to be back. Can we stop projecting please?
I imagine the positive reception she’s getting is helping to heal some old wounds.
I hope you’re right about those old wounds. I was super mad at BRFCo & Associates when H-M left. And I blamed the British/UK public as well for their part in financially supporting those god forsaken media ghouls who continued to publish all those palace pity party and puffery stories. Have not forgiven all, but am reconsidering my UK travel ban to attend Birmingham Invictus.
@Kinnley 100%! Nothing to add b/c your comment is spot on. WTF w/ these self described “fans” of Meghan?
Some people turn with the wind. This whole thing is fascinating! I can’t imagine thinking I know better than Meghan how she should run her life.
I’m really happy to see the crowds and the love they are beaming out to her & Harry! They deserve it! Really looking forward to Invictus. I’ve never been one for sports, but it really isn’t about the sports. I’m reminded of the swimmer in the documentary who was struggling to finish in last place, and she got a standing ovation when she did finish. That is what Invictus is all about! How soon are the Birmingham games? It’s going to be great.
Watching the female swimmer struggling to finish at Vancouver Invictus Games moved me to tears. And I wasn’t even there in person, having come down with some kind of cold/flu bug before I could finish arranging travel plans to Vancouver. Switched to watching Vancouver/Whistler Invictus 2025 on ESPN and it was amazing and educational.
It’s also a long way but Doria could hop on a plane if they wanted to hang out.
It’s become clear over the years that Kate doesn’t function without her mother’s involvement and elements of that seem to creep into stories about Meghan.
And it’s easier for Doria who is just one person to travel. Thanksgiving or Christmas could be in Portugal, with milder weather.
I love your comment Kinnley. Spot on.
Omg, thank you for that. I got married and moved states. I also moved countries. My husband and children became my family and phone calls to my parents (before FaceTime) were regular. Visits were not often, and during a long period, only once a year because I was abroad. Four plane tickets wasn’t cheap. They visited us too. And I survived very well. Missed some holidays with my parents, but I wasn’t crying in a corner. We grow up and make a new life for ourselves.
Kinnley, of course Meghan is beaming and delighted by their good reception. But it doesn’t mean that in private, she doesn’t worry about her family’s safety. She misses her mom and her California home. Of course. But she’d hardly say that she doesn’t trust the British and is fearful for all of their lives. She’s putting on her game face, as true royals do. I’d bet there is tremendous stress just the same.
I agree that there’s a surprising lack of trust in Meghan’s agency and in her ability to both judge and do what’s best for her family and herself.
That said, this situation, with the Sussexes relocating to England for however long they plan to stay, is quite different than when Meghan lived away from Doria in Toronto. First of all, Toronto is on the same continent as LA, which makes a big difference right there.
Furthermore, it’s ten years later now, and things have changed! Both women are ten years older, and Doria is at an age where that starts to matter.
Also, Meghan and Harry have two young children now, and their grandmother Doria is the closest living relative they have who is a good — heck even a decent — person. She’s been involved in their upbringing from the beginning.
To all that, add that the last ten years have seen Meghan the constant target of stochastic terrorism from the media and the British “royal” family.
Doria has not only been a huge support for Meghan during all this, I’m sure that being closer to her daughter has been a comfort to Doria as well. It’s scary as heck when you can’t help feeling that your child and their family is in danger, and they’re too far away for you to get to them quickly.
So I don’t think it’s unreasonable to feel that missing that closeness and connection, having Meg’s mom right down the road, is certainly a cost to Meghan, to Harry, and to their kids. But these are choices that people make every day, in service of whatever goals they’re pursuing.
Meantime, much has been made of the idea that this move to the UK is at least partly motivated by the increasing age and failing health of Harry’s Dad. And only H&M know how true that is.
But another factor I’ve not seen anyone mention, is the question of Doria’s age. Another reason to get some solid time in England now with the kids, is to get that done before Doria gets significantly older, so that the family can be reunited and living closer together as that begins to happen.
I moved away from my Mom when I was young, and didn’t worry about it. But I also saw the toll it took on her when she was living across the country from her own aging parents. I wouldn’t move away from her now — I need to be close in case she needs me.
You are a good daughter. I agree, Doria can still travel but she still works. I wish she’d spend some time in the UK, and Portugal. She’s 70 years old and does yoga, but soon a transatlantic plane ride will be exhausting. I hope she goes first class!
IdlesAtCranky, Absolutely agree with everything you said. And I’ll add that yours is the first comment I’ve seen on Celebitchy (and I’ve been a devotee for many years) which actually and correctly uses the word “stochastic” in a sentence. This former English teacher is impressed!