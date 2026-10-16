Duchess Meghan ‘is keeping busy’ in the UK but ‘she does miss home – and her mom’

Ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Thursday events in Nottingham, it looks like their team gave some briefings to some of their preferred outlets, like the Telegraph and People Magazine. Sources emphasized that Meghan has no plans to regularly appear at any public events, and sources also emphasized that Meghan is missing California. I’ll bet she is!

Meghan Markle is embracing her family’s new chapter in Britain — but California is never far from her mind. The Duchess of Sussex, 45, is settling into life in the U.K. with Prince Harry and their two children following the family’s move back to Britain in August. Still, she remains closely connected to the friends and family they left behind in California.

A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that Meghan is “doing well” as she adjusts to life across the Atlantic, though she misses her California friends and her mother, Doria Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles.

“She’s keeping busy, as she always does, and staying in close contact with her friends in Montecito,” the source says. “She does miss home — and her mom. They’re planning to come back for the holidays. Meghan’s looking forward to seeing her friends and making plans with them already.”

Amid the major transition, the source says Meghan “has a great attitude about it all,” with her biggest priority being helping Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, adjust to their new home and school.

“The kids have adjusted well, and that’s the most important thing to her,” the source adds.

Meghan is also keeping busy professionally, including with her lifestyle brand As ever, which recently unveiled its first holiday collection. The festive lineup includes an Advent calendar inspired by the Sussex family’s Montecito home and garden. Created in collaboration with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartés, the keepsake calendar features illustrations inspired by the family’s property and 24 chocolates, with countdown numbers written in Meghan’s handwriting.

The collection is another connection to Meghan’s California roots, where she and Harry established their family home after stepping back from royal duties in 2020. The couple has retained their Montecito property amid their return to Britain. That connection will extend to the upcoming holidays. PEOPLE confirmed over the weekend that Harry and Meghan plan to spend Christmas and Thanksgiving with Doria, with the location of both holiday celebrations depending on her preference.