WH press secretary Katie Zacharia lied about having a law license, she flunked the bar

This week, the new White House press secretary started work. Katie Zacharia, a bleach-blonde who can barely read, has given a handful of shaky press briefings this week from the White House podium. Aaron Rupar said that Zacharia makes Karoline Leavitt look like Winston Churchill. While I cannot stand any single person working for this trash administration, I will also acknowledge that Zacharia is basically “fresh meat” for an out-of-touch White House press corps. They would prefer not to do the legwork on all of the horrible, illegal, immoral crap the Trumpers are actually doing, so the press corps busied themselves with crawling up the new press secretary’s backside. What they found is that she lied about something pretty big on her CV: she never passed a bar exam, she’s never been licensed to practice law, and it looks like she sort of “practiced law” in China. She also called herself a lawyer, an attorney and “general counsel.” Liar liar diaper on fire.

Is President Trump’s new press secretary a lawyer — or did she just play one on TV? Three days into her job, Katie Zacharia is facing questions about whether she has embroidered her credentials. She describes herself as a lawyer, and the president called her “an attorney.” When she was asked on Tuesday in which state she passed the bar exam, she twice replied, “When I moved to China.” Huh?

The moment capped off a shaky debut for the woman who has accepted what is perhaps the most challenging public relations post in the United States. Now she was struggling to tell her own story.

On Wednesday evening, she told The New York Times that this whole mishegas over “lawyer,” “attorney,” and “China,” has been one big misunderstanding.

“I assumed the question was, ‘Where were you after law school?’” she said, taking a quick phone call on the tarmac in Arizona, where the president was holding a midterm rally.

“That’s all I could hear over the sound of Marine One,” she said. “And, wanting to respect protocol, the distance behind the president, kept me from moving closer to hear the question.”

It was only her second day on the job, she pointed out.

So here’s the truth about Katie Zacharia, not-quite attorney-at-law: She graduated with a law degree from Pepperdine University in 2011. By some interpretations, that technically makes her a lawyer, though many legal experts said it would not. But is she an attorney, someone who is licensed to practice law and give legal advice? For that, she would have needed to pass the bar. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that she sat for the California bar exam after graduating law school, but didn’t pass. The Times was unable to find a law license for her in California, or anywhere else she has lived in the United States.

During the brief phone call Wednesday, The Times did not get a chance to press her again about whether she had ever passed a bar exam. But before she had to go, she did explain that when she first began appearing on cable news, she consulted with Pepperdine’s president as to how she should identify herself. She said she was warned not to use the words “attorney” or “esquire,” but that “lawyer” was OK. But what about “general counsel,” would that be OK? Because, on LinkedIn, Ms. Zacharia identified herself as such for Fix California, a group led by Trump loyalist Richard Grenell.

“You can’t be a general counsel to a company in the United States unless you’re admitted to the bar to practice law,” said Erwin Chemerinsky, the dean of the law school at the University of California, Berkeley. “A general counsel implies that you’re practicing law, giving legal advice to the company. You can’t practice law without a license.”

On Wednesday, a watchdog group filed a complaint with the State Bar of California, calling for an investigation into whether Ms. Zacharia “repeatedly held herself out to the public as entitled to practice law without a license to do so, conduct California law treats as a crime.”