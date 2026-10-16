Anna Faris responds to Chuck Lorre: I’ve been sober for a year and a half

Chuck Lorre has been promoting his memoir, Sitcom, out earlier this week. Lorre is the massively successful showrunner of series like Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory and Mom. He’s been making headlines for some of the dishier stories he tells, specifically about Hugh Grant dropping out of talks for Two and a Half Men , and about being vindicated that Anna Faris wasn’t the right leading actress for Mom. Faris starred on Mom with Allison Janney from 2013 to 2020. In Sitcom, Lorre wrote that “as the years went by, it became apparent that my initial reluctance to hire Anna was, in fact, correct.” Lorre was unclear about what he was referring to, but Faris has responded, saying she loved working on the show and that, like her character, she went into recovery. Faris posted a message about this to Instagram.
Yikes. Yes, I read a few things. I really didn’t see that coming. Of course it hurts.
Chuck gave me a job I loved, and for seven years I never took a day of it for granted. I’m proud of what we made together, and nothing changes how grateful I am for those people and those years.
I’ve been sober for a year and a half. I was on a show about recovery and then I lived it. Now I’m healthy, I’m working, and I’m happier than I’ve been in a long time. If anyone reading this is where I was, I hope that’s useful. It gets better. I’m proof.
[From Instagram, posted as an image]
That is how you respond to shade, with grace and the mic drop that you got sober. I also appreciate that she wrote it in a conversational tone. More people should write like this! Mad respect to Faris, a talented comedic actress who gave that show a lot of years and success. This isn’t the first time she’s revealed that she’s sober. Faris talked about it a couple of months ago on Chelsea Handler’s podcast, saying, “there’s a correlation between drinking and depression for me… I had to take a step back to not self-sabotage.” She’s also discussed her exit from Mom, explaining that it was too intense for her and that she “started to lose focus” during “a complicated time” in her life.
Faris does not owe us an explanation, but I’m glad she’s telling her side of the story. Kaiser pointed me to this commentary comparing Lorre’s shade toward Faris, who has been nothing but professional about her time on Mom to Lorre’s gratitude toward Charlie Sheen, who went on a massive drug-fueled press tour during Two and a Half Men, trash-talking Lorre and crashing out spectacularly. Lorre even hired Sheen for another project.
Photos credit: Avalon.red and Getty
I was late to Mom, only started watching last year when I got sober myself and it helped enormously. I loved Anna in it, Allison in it, and all the cast. I think it was pretty perfect. It’s on my list of comfort shows. I kind of hate that Chuck has tainted it by half-saying Anna was problematic when she did such a good job, for such a long time. She’s entitled to leave, and have a personal life (I don’t know the timing but I’m aware she had a hard time with Pratt and her son was unwell). She’s also entitled to professional respect which seems to be lacking here. Shame on him, and well done Anna for that response.
I think how she went leaves bitter taste because of jim tbbt comes to an end. Jim said to chuck he is struggling with sheldon and couldn’t do it anymore and they had long discussion about it and Jim was adamant not to do another season and they come with better ending. It’s one of the reason why chuck had stuart shows because it can be managed without jim and og tbbt comes as cameo.
The last season of Mom was great, yes I missed Anna (Christy) but the ensemble cast led by Allison Janney were excellent and it could have gone on much longer. It didn’t need to end where it did at all. Chuck Lorre (and I am a fan of his shows) comes off like he places different expectations on his female cast members than male, and is bitter when those expectations aren’t met.
Jane, everything you said.👍
Jane, yes, I too agree. That all female cast was amazing and could have run for many more years.
I also liked the show with Anna but loved the final year with the female friends. The series ending was rushed and forced. I wish it had continued – it could have become a new ‘Golden Girls’.
She was great in this series—her and her on-screen mother. Chuck can take his stories and shove them. Maybe he wasn’t happy with her, but I—along with many other fans of the show—fell in love with her character.
It’s very common in hollywood where movies producers and showrunner won’t hire actor or actress who leaves before their contract up. I kind of get where chuck comes after sheen debacle . Plus it’s very unprofessional for any project you take on and left without seeing through. He is also bitter because it leads to show ending in his view it’s one of his failed projects.
I might be wrong, but I don’t think she did leave before her contract was up. Seven years seems pretty standard. I think she just decided to move on rather than signing a new contract.
Chuck Lorre’s shows aren’t funny, sorry. Try watching one of them without the laugh track.
He was shady to her but grateful to Charlie F**king Sheen? Charlie “WINNING!!!” Sheen?! Charlie “Tiger Blood” Sheen?!!!
Asshole.
I don’t even want to watch “Mom” or “Mike & Molly” anymore and I LOVED those shows but I’m SICK of bitter POWERFUL White men being ungrateful sexist bigoted TROGLOYDYTES 🤬
I mean you can tell from this guys shows that he hates women.
I love a lot of chuck lorre shows.
Including mom, 2& 1/2 men, and big bang.
I have the same problem with all of them – they are PAINFULLY WHITE.
And the difference between his attitude toward sheen and Farris tells us everything / also men and bang’s characters are at time grossly misogynistic.
Anna Farris was so good on mom, it died without her after one season.
I love that whole cast – Mimi Kennedy is so damn good. Janney is a national treasure.
Lorre seems like a scum bag who makes excellent sit cons and hires wonderful writers.
But what a putz.
I honestly couldn’t watch Big Bang when it first came out. I found the ethnic stereotyping offensive. But I have now watched some episodes on re-runs and the cast does have very good chemistry and timing. I understand why it was popular. He was still incredibly rude about Farris, though.
“Mom” is one of my comfort shows – I rewatch often and sometimes just have it on as background. I will say – I found the Christy character often annoying BUT that was really because of how the character was written, not because of Anna’s acting! This is just a really sh*tty and unnecessary thing for him to say. It’s mean.
I didn’t watch “Mom” but how could he say that Anna was a mistake to cast when she was on the show for seven years?
Lorre SAID at the time that CBS canceled due to costs ESPECIALLY after the Writer’s strike & pandemic…which would’ve happened even if Farris had still been there…CBS got what they needed from the show over a 100 episodes which are cash cows in syndication…So he took a VERY cheap shot at Farris…the 🤬
Only a year and a half? 😬
But, yeah, Lorre…. 😬