Anna Faris responds to Chuck Lorre: I’ve been sober for a year and a half



Chuck Lorre has been promoting his memoir, Sitcom, out earlier this week. Lorre is the massively successful showrunner of series like Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory and Mom. He’s been making headlines for some of the dishier stories he tells, specifically about Hugh Grant dropping out of talks for Two and a Half Men , and about being vindicated that Anna Faris wasn’t the right leading actress for Mom. Faris starred on Mom with Allison Janney from 2013 to 2020. In Sitcom, Lorre wrote that “as the years went by, it became apparent that my initial reluctance to hire Anna was, in fact, correct.” Lorre was unclear about what he was referring to, but Faris has responded, saying she loved working on the show and that, like her character, she went into recovery. Faris posted a message about this to Instagram.

Yikes. Yes, I read a few things. I really didn’t see that coming. Of course it hurts. Chuck gave me a job I loved, and for seven years I never took a day of it for granted. I’m proud of what we made together, and nothing changes how grateful I am for those people and those years. I’ve been sober for a year and a half. I was on a show about recovery and then I lived it. Now I’m healthy, I’m working, and I’m happier than I’ve been in a long time. If anyone reading this is where I was, I hope that’s useful. It gets better. I’m proof.

[From Instagram, posted as an image]

That is how you respond to shade, with grace and the mic drop that you got sober. I also appreciate that she wrote it in a conversational tone. More people should write like this! Mad respect to Faris, a talented comedic actress who gave that show a lot of years and success. This isn’t the first time she’s revealed that she’s sober. Faris talked about it a couple of months ago on Chelsea Handler’s podcast, saying, “there’s a correlation between drinking and depression for me… I had to take a step back to not self-sabotage.” She’s also discussed her exit from Mom, explaining that it was too intense for her and that she “started to lose focus” during “a complicated time” in her life.

Faris does not owe us an explanation, but I’m glad she’s telling her side of the story. Kaiser pointed me to this commentary comparing Lorre’s shade toward Faris, who has been nothing but professional about her time on Mom to Lorre’s gratitude toward Charlie Sheen, who went on a massive drug-fueled press tour during Two and a Half Men, trash-talking Lorre and crashing out spectacularly. Lorre even hired Sheen for another project.

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