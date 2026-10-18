After her arrest, Selma Blair’s spox says: ‘Selma did not intend to harm anyone’

On Sunday, October 11th, Selma Blair was on a Delta flight to New York (JFK) when she had a meltdown mid-flight, screaming, biting and attacking people. Once the plane landed, she was escorted off by police and Port Authority officers, and Blair attacked them as well, kicking officers and at least one nurse. She was arrested and arraigned on state and federal charges and subsequently hospitalized for a few days. By Friday, she was in Hartford, Connecticut, where she attended 90s Con, a fan convention. At the same time she was apparently spending time with fans, her spokesperson released a very odd statement on Selma’s behalf.

Selma Blair’s spokesperson has released a statement about the actress’ recent arrest.

“Since Sunday night, the public account of what happened to Selma aboard a flight to New York has been built almost entirely on a police statement and a decade-old headline,” said Blair’s spokesperson in a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Blair, 54, was arrested at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport before being taken to a hospital following an alleged altercation with crew members on a Delta Airlines flight on Oct. 11. After appearing in court the next day and pleading not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, the actress was released on bail.

“A handful of journalists have taken the time to report on Selma as a human being rather than a headline, and we are grateful to them,” the statement continues. “But fair reporting has been the exception, and in the space left by our silence, speculation has hardened into something being treated as fact. We can, however, correct the record on a few points already in public circulation. Selma Blair experienced a medical emergency on the flight. There was no attempt to open the door of the aircraft. Selma did not intend to harm anyone.”

Blair publicly revealed her diagnosis of the chronic autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis in 2018. In the statement shared with PEOPLE, the spokesperson adds that “the suggestion by anyone that Selma does not have multiple sclerosis is outrageous. Her diagnosis has been public since 2018. What Selma has been able to do physically in the years since is nothing short of a miracle. She still has bad days, and she lives with pain daily. Selma also has pseudobulbar affect, a neurological condition secondary to her MS, which bears directly on how a medical episode presents to people who do not know her. For the same reason, she travels with a service dog who doesn’t leave her side, and the authorities took her dog from her.”

Blair, the statement continues, “has worked on seven film and television projects in 2026 alone, only a couple of which have been announced. She has launched a skin care line, a clothing line, and a line of eye-glass readers, each built around the idea of beauty and utility for people whose bodies do not always cooperate. She remains a visible and relentless advocate for disability rights, for the MS community, and this year for the Jewish community in the face of rising antisemitism, including from the stage of the ADL’s State of the Arts event at The Jewish Museum two weeks ago. Selma had never been arrested before Sunday night.”

It concludes, “There is much more to this story than has been reported, and we ask to consider the entirety of the facts before rushing to judgment, whether in the courtroom or in the court of public opinion.”

Blair was accused of kicking a police officer repeatedly and a nurse in the chest aboard the Oct. 11 flight, according to a criminal court affidavit. Dispatch audio obtained by PEOPLE on Oct. 12 indicated that an emergency responder identified someone involved in the plane incident as injured with “some bite marks” on top of other minor injuries.