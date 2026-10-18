After her arrest, Selma Blair’s spox says: ‘Selma did not intend to harm anyone’

On Sunday, October 11th, Selma Blair was on a Delta flight to New York (JFK) when she had a meltdown mid-flight, screaming, biting and attacking people. Once the plane landed, she was escorted off by police and Port Authority officers, and Blair attacked them as well, kicking officers and at least one nurse. She was arrested and arraigned on state and federal charges and subsequently hospitalized for a few days. By Friday, she was in Hartford, Connecticut, where she attended 90s Con, a fan convention. At the same time she was apparently spending time with fans, her spokesperson released a very odd statement on Selma’s behalf.
Selma Blair’s spokesperson has released a statement about the actress’ recent arrest.
“Since Sunday night, the public account of what happened to Selma aboard a flight to New York has been built almost entirely on a police statement and a decade-old headline,” said Blair’s spokesperson in a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE.
Blair, 54, was arrested at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport before being taken to a hospital following an alleged altercation with crew members on a Delta Airlines flight on Oct. 11. After appearing in court the next day and pleading not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, the actress was released on bail.
“A handful of journalists have taken the time to report on Selma as a human being rather than a headline, and we are grateful to them,” the statement continues. “But fair reporting has been the exception, and in the space left by our silence, speculation has hardened into something being treated as fact. We can, however, correct the record on a few points already in public circulation. Selma Blair experienced a medical emergency on the flight. There was no attempt to open the door of the aircraft. Selma did not intend to harm anyone.”
Blair publicly revealed her diagnosis of the chronic autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis in 2018. In the statement shared with PEOPLE, the spokesperson adds that “the suggestion by anyone that Selma does not have multiple sclerosis is outrageous. Her diagnosis has been public since 2018. What Selma has been able to do physically in the years since is nothing short of a miracle. She still has bad days, and she lives with pain daily. Selma also has pseudobulbar affect, a neurological condition secondary to her MS, which bears directly on how a medical episode presents to people who do not know her. For the same reason, she travels with a service dog who doesn’t leave her side, and the authorities took her dog from her.”
Blair, the statement continues, “has worked on seven film and television projects in 2026 alone, only a couple of which have been announced. She has launched a skin care line, a clothing line, and a line of eye-glass readers, each built around the idea of beauty and utility for people whose bodies do not always cooperate. She remains a visible and relentless advocate for disability rights, for the MS community, and this year for the Jewish community in the face of rising antisemitism, including from the stage of the ADL’s State of the Arts event at The Jewish Museum two weeks ago. Selma had never been arrested before Sunday night.”
It concludes, “There is much more to this story than has been reported, and we ask to consider the entirety of the facts before rushing to judgment, whether in the courtroom or in the court of public opinion.”
Blair was accused of kicking a police officer repeatedly and a nurse in the chest aboard the Oct. 11 flight, according to a criminal court affidavit. Dispatch audio obtained by PEOPLE on Oct. 12 indicated that an emergency responder identified someone involved in the plane incident as injured with “some bite marks” on top of other minor injuries.
I’m as suspicious of “official police reports” as much as the next person, but I absolutely believe that Blair’s mid-flight and on-the-ground meltdowns were probably represented accurately by the reporting. If anything, I’d be willing to believe that the authorities are probably downplaying what happened because Selma is a white woman with documented medical issues. But for the Delta pilot to call it in and for police and Port Authority officers to greet the plane that way, it was absolutely as bad and as violent as the reporting. I also wonder if this statement was vetted by Selma’s lawyers? I’m not even sure it was vetted by a crisis manager, given the fact that they’re trying to make Selma sound like a profile in courage for starting a clothing line.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
This statement is bonkers.
Doc, here. Pseudobulbar affect doesn’t cause anyone to kick and bit someone else. MS does do weird things to the brain, though (and she might even have had adverse reactions to meds), so, I would cut her some slack, here, on that basis. Now, if only she weren’t a handmaid of the now-fascist ADL…
this was absolutely fueled by alcohol. absolutely. just like the last time.
PBA does not effect behavior, it effects emotion. usually crying or giggling at inappropriate moments. lashing out, screaming, kicking, biting, these are NOT manifestations of PBA, they are much more likely signs that someone mixed their meds with alcohol.
Quite possibly.
Did Selma write this?
except this isn’t her first time losing her shyt on a plane and there is a whole chapter in her autobiography about how she bites other people, not to mention her violent posting history. girl is whack and I hope she meets the consequences of her actions.
I’m not going to make a joke about this although several come to mind. However, if this was caused by a medical condition, or even a reaction to meds, why not just say that instead of all this word salad about how highly functional and successful she is? As if nothing alarming happened on that plane and everyone but Selma is a drama queen.
The best move here seems to be owning the incident, apologizing, and promising some sort of redemptive action (a 12 step for rageaholics?). But possibly her lawyers don’t want her saying anything before her court date. The article doesn’t confirm or deny anything, but it does feel desperate.
She bit people. That alone says she knew there was going to be harm. A human bite can be really dangerous. She’s absolutely not going to make me believe she thought biting and kicking people wasn’t going to cause harm. What horse $hit.
Nah. Throw the book at her. At bare minimum she needs to be on the no-fly list and do some time behind bars. Having a disease or an illness is not an excuse to be violent. The fact she’s now at a Convention tells me all I need to know. She doesn’t care.
ITA with some jail time and no fly list. A criminal record and restricted travel is exactly what this situation calls for. Someone else might face real prison time. That won’t happen here but the no fly list seems like a no brainer.
Exactly. She tried to open a door mid-flight!! Why are people giving her so much grace? She could have killed everyone on that plane
Exactly! I don’t care what caused it! Her behaviour is abhorrent. Imagine being on a plane and getting bitten by another passenger. WTAF! Throw the book at her. An immigrant doing this would get a lifetime in a concentration camp in a country they’ve never set foot in. A Black person would have been shot exiting the plane. Why are we excusing her? Never mind. I know why. She should do some time for this. No fly list seems like a no brainer.
Agree. She was forgiven the first time and did it again. Are we to wait a third time because ***checks notes*** she drinks on the plane and gets viciously angry and tries to open the door, but hey–she designs clothes and supports Israel so it is okay??
I do not think the statement is intended to argue that the violence did not happen but that Blair’s health and treatment could have caused it. Medications can really mess up a person and even cause psychotic breaks when unexpectedly combined with other medications, alcohol etc.
Her biting people is just freaking weird. And that statement is weird.
If I had had an incident like this in the past, I would take every measure I could think of to keep myself in check.
But she didn’t and now, well, reality bites.
Her statement doesn’t strike me as appropriately remorseful for the effects of her behavior on other passengers, flight attendants, first responders, etc. After suffering a genuine medical emergency, a more reasonable statement might acknowledge the effects on other passengers and attempts to get help in spite of behavior. This statement gives off the impression of client input, like when a defendant in a trial wants to take the stand “to tell their side” against their own attorney’s advice but they end up on the stand anyways because ultimately, the client calls the shots. If that isn’t the case and this statement was wholly drafted by PR professionals then yikes!
Let me speak as a nurse who worked in the ER for several years.
You missing your medication does not give you the right to kick me. In no world is your mistake a reason or excuse to hurt me. Nurses are not punching bags to take the results of your poor decision making out on.
One of the reasons I left the ER is the high rate of assault on the workers there: aides, docs, Xray techs, nurses. I loved my work there but for my own safety I switched to a floor with a lower likelihood of getting punched.
I hope that charge at least sticks. Its overdue.
No Fly List at MINIMUM!
They should throw the book at her just for that insufferable statement alone.