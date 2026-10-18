Royalist: Duchess Meghan left Nottingham in time to make the school run

Here’s an incomplete rundown of the palace/royalist talking points and lies about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s successful visit to Nottingham last Thursday: Harry and Meghan are “cosplaying royals”; they’re “auditioning” for a royal role; media outnumbered supporters; the Sussexes paid or organized people into showing up; their visit was so bad for the monarchy that King Charles needs to step up and force them out of the country; the Sussexes are willfully ripping up a legally binding contract which does not exist! Well, add a new talking point to the pile, via Tom Sykes’ Royalist exclusive. Apparently, Meghan is bad/wrong because she moved through the final Nottingham event quickly and made it back to the Cotswolds in time to pick up her kids from school.

The Sussexes left their final Nottingham engagement fifteen minutes earlier than advertised, enabling the Duchess of Sussex to make school pick-up over two and a half hours away, The Royalist can exclusively reveal. While Meghan’s fans will see the incident as a parable of a working mom juggling professional and family commitments, their critics will argue that it exposes the limitations of the half-in, half-out model they are trying to make work.

Cotswolds sources familiar with the school attended by Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, say they were astonished, having spent the day watching Meghan all over the BBC and Sky News, seeing her turn up at the school’s after-school club at around 6 p.m. on Thursday to pick up the children herself.

She was still wearing the outfit she had worn in Nottingham all day, right down to the shoes: the burgundy Jennifer Chamandi heels (the Lorenzo 105, so called because the heel is 10.5 centimeters high) that Plum Sykes identified on this week’s show as extremely expensive, and the same pair Meghan was photographed in on her London lunch outing earlier in the week.

The timeline was compressed to enable her to do it. The couple actually arrived eight minutes ahead of time at Epic Partners, the Sneinton youth charity that was the couple’s third and final stop, where they had been due to spend around 50 minutes. Rather than spend an extra few minutes at the location, timestamps show, they were actually there for exactly 44 minutes, from the moment of stepping out of their car to the moment they left the building.

As the gates of the Oliver Hind Club became mobbed, the Sussexes left on the dot of 3 p.m., and sped off in two luxury SUVs (they both got in the same car but only Meghan was seen at the school gates, at the school which is around two and a half hours’ drive away.

5:30-6pm may sound like a late collection for a five- and a seven-year-old, but prep schools of this kind pride themselves on offering long days. This one offers after-school activities until 6:30 p.m., even for the very youngest pupils (Lilibet, at five, is in the school’s “pre-prep”). Indeed, children can arrive for breakfast at 7:45 a.m. if their parents have a busy day ahead.

There are two ways of looking at this. The first is that here is an involved mother trying to combine her work and her business with being there for her children at the end of the day, which is exactly what William and Catherine, who build their diaries around the school run, do all the time.

The other is that if the school run is the fixed point of your day, why squeeze in that third engagement at all? Why not do one or two things properly and give those people a decent amount of time? The couple’s first stop, at the Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, lasted an hour and a half, which is a reasonable length for a visit of this kind and about what you would expect of a royal engagement. Everything after that felt rushed, and the people of Nottingham noticed.

Natalie Fahy, the editor of the Nottingham Post, published a withering column on Thursday. She pointed out that Meghan had arrived in one of the most deprived parts of the country in a £1,400 coat (more, Fahy calculated, than the average St Ann’s household brings in each month), and that a city only just out of effective bankruptcy was paying for the policing of private citizens. She acknowledged that the couple have put real money into these projects, but noted that the well-wishers who waited on Gregory Boulevard outside Himmah Hub for an hour and a half were left clutching their flowers after the couple nipped out of a rear exit—presumbaly to save time. Her closing image was of the people who actually live there standing on the pavement, “waiting for a reality that has already driven away.”