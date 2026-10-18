Royalist: Duchess Meghan left Nottingham in time to make the school run

Here’s an incomplete rundown of the palace/royalist talking points and lies about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s successful visit to Nottingham last Thursday: Harry and Meghan are “cosplaying royals”; they’re “auditioning” for a royal role; media outnumbered supporters; the Sussexes paid or organized people into showing up; their visit was so bad for the monarchy that King Charles needs to step up and force them out of the country; the Sussexes are willfully ripping up a legally binding contract which does not exist! Well, add a new talking point to the pile, via Tom Sykes’ Royalist exclusive. Apparently, Meghan is bad/wrong because she moved through the final Nottingham event quickly and made it back to the Cotswolds in time to pick up her kids from school.
The Sussexes left their final Nottingham engagement fifteen minutes earlier than advertised, enabling the Duchess of Sussex to make school pick-up over two and a half hours away, The Royalist can exclusively reveal. While Meghan’s fans will see the incident as a parable of a working mom juggling professional and family commitments, their critics will argue that it exposes the limitations of the half-in, half-out model they are trying to make work.
Cotswolds sources familiar with the school attended by Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, say they were astonished, having spent the day watching Meghan all over the BBC and Sky News, seeing her turn up at the school’s after-school club at around 6 p.m. on Thursday to pick up the children herself.
She was still wearing the outfit she had worn in Nottingham all day, right down to the shoes: the burgundy Jennifer Chamandi heels (the Lorenzo 105, so called because the heel is 10.5 centimeters high) that Plum Sykes identified on this week’s show as extremely expensive, and the same pair Meghan was photographed in on her London lunch outing earlier in the week.
The timeline was compressed to enable her to do it. The couple actually arrived eight minutes ahead of time at Epic Partners, the Sneinton youth charity that was the couple’s third and final stop, where they had been due to spend around 50 minutes. Rather than spend an extra few minutes at the location, timestamps show, they were actually there for exactly 44 minutes, from the moment of stepping out of their car to the moment they left the building.
As the gates of the Oliver Hind Club became mobbed, the Sussexes left on the dot of 3 p.m., and sped off in two luxury SUVs (they both got in the same car but only Meghan was seen at the school gates, at the school which is around two and a half hours’ drive away.
5:30-6pm may sound like a late collection for a five- and a seven-year-old, but prep schools of this kind pride themselves on offering long days. This one offers after-school activities until 6:30 p.m., even for the very youngest pupils (Lilibet, at five, is in the school’s “pre-prep”). Indeed, children can arrive for breakfast at 7:45 a.m. if their parents have a busy day ahead.
There are two ways of looking at this. The first is that here is an involved mother trying to combine her work and her business with being there for her children at the end of the day, which is exactly what William and Catherine, who build their diaries around the school run, do all the time.
The other is that if the school run is the fixed point of your day, why squeeze in that third engagement at all? Why not do one or two things properly and give those people a decent amount of time? The couple’s first stop, at the Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, lasted an hour and a half, which is a reasonable length for a visit of this kind and about what you would expect of a royal engagement. Everything after that felt rushed, and the people of Nottingham noticed.
Natalie Fahy, the editor of the Nottingham Post, published a withering column on Thursday. She pointed out that Meghan had arrived in one of the most deprived parts of the country in a £1,400 coat (more, Fahy calculated, than the average St Ann’s household brings in each month), and that a city only just out of effective bankruptcy was paying for the policing of private citizens. She acknowledged that the couple have put real money into these projects, but noted that the well-wishers who waited on Gregory Boulevard outside Himmah Hub for an hour and a half were left clutching their flowers after the couple nipped out of a rear exit—presumbaly to save time. Her closing image was of the people who actually live there standing on the pavement, “waiting for a reality that has already driven away.”
Just so we’re clear, everyone is supposed to twist themselves into knots to say that Harry and Meghan should not have cosplayed royalty if they were going to end their third event a few minutes early so that Meghan could make it to the school run more than two hours away? The argument is that “Harry and Meghan are pretending to be royal, and they should have pretended harder and given everyone the full royal experience!” And despite the Kate-and-William name-check, those two have never cut a three-event work day short due to the school run. That’s because they rarely schedule three events in one day. For Kate in particular, it’s like she’s been tethered to the school run narrative for so long that it’s her go-to excuse for doing, on average, only one or two events a week and usually the events are a quick drive or helicopter ride away. Why can’t Harry and Meghan take helicopters everywhere, HUH?? FAKE ROYALS!! And the bitching about what Meghan’s clothes cost, my god. Some things never change.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The BM and rota rats are mad they didn’t destroy the Sussexes’ income stream.
Such mind-numbing nonsense. In other news, what I wouldn’t do for Meghan’s coat!!
I think I just lost iq points reading that Sykes article. So school run is always a valid excuse for Waity Kate, even tho most of her not really young anymore kids board at their schools for all or part of the time. But not ok for Meghan, whose 5 and 7 year old kids are in a new environment and have spent an unusually long day at school. I just can’t with these people. 🤷🏻♀️
Not just that, but WanK rarely spend more than 45 min if that at events, only longer for Scoots if it involves sports and day drinking. And even then… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ They come by helicopter and they usually *still* late!
WanK continues to use this excuse (Louis’ school run!), but God forbid M&H want to drop off and pick up their kids!
They stiffed their third stop by a whole six minutes!! For the school run!! Stop the presses!!!
— But, also: no one cares that they’re there.
The horror! I’m slightly surprised at the admission that they arrived eight minutes early.
And of course she was in the same outfit, she went straight from one place to the other and she was hardly going to change in the back of the car.
But her shoes were *expensive*, dontcha know…
Just so we all know, people here PLUS Tom Sucks, there was a schedule. They had a full day of going to places they’ve supported for years. It wasn’t one thing it was a day. Including the place Harry personally – you know the pathetic broke one who needs M to make money- that one. He personally donated over a million pounds last year. You know, the guy who’s leaning on his wife to make bank? according to a lot of people even here. I don’t think so. He’s made well over 50 million and I would say 100. I love this for the ones who CLAIM he needs royalty, he needsadukator to be king( the dumbest ever). I’m glad some of you shut up.
What? 🤔
What is Syko doing here? William and Kate only do one engagement in a day and these engagements usually last between 15 and 30 minutes.
Sykes is a simpleton, widely viewed as a mouthpiece for KP. Seemingly, a paid useful idiot, manipulated to mindlessly, regurgitate lies, misinformation, unverified gossip to smear and damage the reputable activities and good work of the Sussexs.
https://unpacked4.wordpress.com/2026/10/16/like-harry-and-meghan-said-service-is-universal/
I would rather go back to school so i can find a proper job instead of having to write this drivel….what an envious set of people!
I thought Sykes said there were more press there than fans – now he says the gates were mobbed? By whom?
And how dare a woman pick up her kids from school while wearing the same clothes she wore 2 hours ago?
I guess the benchmark is the woman who changes multiple times in one day so the photos look like she’s been out and ‘busy’ more than she actually has?
I call this efficient.
Sykes is just annoyed that Harry and Meghan expose William and Kate’s school run excuse as BS.
Just a side note if Archie and Lilibet attended the afterschool club and perhaps the breakfastt club before school do Harry and Meghan have still a nanny or childminder?
Exactly. It just shows how Meghan and Harry can do several engagements and the school run.
Kate and William should be following their example but Sykes would die before he admitted that.
Sussex staff told the Telegram days before Nottingham that she’d do only a handful of public engagements because her focus is on being a mom, her business, and acting.
So yes … she made the school run a priority.
Shove it you snotty psycho male Angela Levin.
Despite the usual digs, I thought this article was surprisingly effective in highlighting the success of the Nottingham visit. However, the last thing I want to hear about is school runs!! Leave that to Will and Kate.
Listening to the various talking heads this week the main talking point I noticed from the royal experts is that H&M failed in the US so now are back in the UK
The real story. Without having access to helicopters or RPO’s that can clear traffic, Harry and Meghan actually showed up early. I mean….we know Will and Kate barely show up on time, let’s be real. All this pasta thrown at the wall just ain’t hitting, the critiques aren’t landing like they used to.
Most of the time their engagements are barely 30 minutes too.
But of course Kate can spend hours watching tennis.
At this point, the gutter rags are left with nothing but crumbs to complain about, and by the way, who cares what they say
“She was still wearing the outfit she had worn in Nottingham all day, right down to the shoes: the burgundy Jennifer Chamandi heels (the Lorenzo 105, so called because the heel is 10.5 centimeters high) that Plum Sykes identified on this week’s show as extremely expensive, and the same pair Meghan was photographed in on her London lunch outing earlier in the week.”
So Plum Sykes is going to be her brother’s mole in the Cotswolds? Have to nitpick a bit here. I think in Meghan’s three public appearances, two in London, and Nottingham, Meghan wore different shoes. Flats, bone, brown.
It is interesting that the writer states that only Meghan was seen at the school gates. In other words the press is camped out at the school gates for what? They know they can’t take a photo of the children.