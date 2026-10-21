Lady Louise Windsor still has zero interest in becoming a working royal

It’s time for the British media’s semi-annual embiggening of Lady Louise Windsor. I don’t blame Louise for any of this – she seems like a nice, normal, somewhat sheltered young woman who wants to live a quiet, unassuming life. I can only imagine that Louise’s mother Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is behind this five-year-long project to turn Louise into the best almost-princess that ever was. The Mail’s Becky English got a big briefing about Louise’s life, just three months after she graduated from St. Andrews.
Louise worked in Scotland over the summer: This summer, I can reveal, the unassuming young woman worked for her uncle, King Charles, for several weeks, cooking for guests renting the £2,500-a-week lodges on his Scottish estate [Balmoral]. ‘She’s incredibly low-key and discreet. I only know because she cooked for a friend who rang me up [in surprise] to tell me about it,’ a source who has known Louise since she was a baby tells me. ‘Louise is a really good cook – it’s something she inherits from her mother. They do it together a lot.’
Louise’s other normal jobs: Previously Louise had a part-time job during her A-levels, working as a £6.83-an-hour assistant in a Surrey garden centre near her Bagshot Park family home. And there have been two paid stints at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, stewarding guests and helping out with admin. Earlier this year it was announced that, after graduating from the University of St Andrews with a degree in English and International Relations, Lady Louise would be taking a gap year encompassing a mixture of working, volunteering and travelling.
Will Louise become a working royal? All in all, there’s a great deal of admiration for Louise. There’s also a growing desire among many royal watchers to see her fill the gap in the roster of working royals left by the acrimonious departures of her cousin, Prince Harry, and uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. So might she consider joining the family firm? Not only is she young, pretty and popular, but, more importantly, the Royal Family is facing an imminent, and slightly worrying, ‘generational gap’. Aside from William and Catherine, the current working royals range in age between 61 and 91 (with three of the most senior – the King, Queen and Princess Anne – all in their seventies). Given their youth – Prince George for example is still only 13 – it is unlikely that the Wales children will undertake regular duties for at least another decade or more, meaning the institution faces a shortage of manpower. I’m told, however, that Lady Louise is not expected to step into the breach, much as she adores her family and respects the monarchy.
Louise looks like QEII?? A royal aide once told me the late monarch was even known to sit with Louise and watch children’s programmes such as Mr Tumble. ‘If you put a picture of Louise when she was young next to the late Queen there’s an incredible family resemblance,’ a family friend adds.
Louise’s character: So what kind of young woman has she grown into? ‘I would say that her biggest characteristic is that she is quietly determined. She is very clear on what she wants to do and how she wants to achieve it,’ the friend explains. ‘She’s really inherited the best of her parents’ characteristics, not least her father’s sense of loyalty. She’s also polite, charming and not at all grand.’
Louise is prepared to work outside of the monarchy: ‘I’ve not heard that talked about. Her parents have been on the record many times, saying their children need to get jobs and earn a living outside of the Royal Family and I think that still stands,’ a family friend reveals.
[From The Daily Mail]
I think circa 2022-23, Sophie absolutely made a play and tried to convince Louise to step into a “working royal” role and Louise shut it down. Once Louise went to university, her refusal became even more entrenched, possibly because she sees how miserable the Windsors are. Plus, I think she simply wants a simpler life, carriage-driving and working real jobs. I’m honestly a little bit impressed that she got a summer job as a cook on the Balmoral estate. I wonder what her next low-paying job will be? Waitress? Assistant? Sales clerk?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
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The Duchess of Edinburgh with her daughter after Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor was presented with Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award at Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Picture date: Friday July 3, 2026.,Image: 1114130065, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
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The Duchess of Edinburgh (right) and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (centre) listen to The Duke of Edinburgh speaking whilst hosting young people from across Scotland and the north of England for the Gold Award celebrations for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, at Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Picture date: Friday July 3, 2026.,Image: 1114129885, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
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The Duke of Edinburgh presenting his daughter Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor with Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Gold Award whilst hosting young people from across Scotland and the north of England for the Gold Award celebrations for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, at Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Picture date: Friday July 3, 2026.,Image: 1114129978, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
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Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, who joined young people from across Scotland and the north of England for the Gold Award celebrations for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, at Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Picture date: Friday July 3, 2026.,Image: 1114195933, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jane Barlow/Avalon
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM Members of the Royal Family attend Day Three of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, at Windsor Great Park, Windsor, Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Lady Louise Windsor
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM Members of the Royal Family attend Day Three of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, at Windsor Great Park, Windsor, Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Lady Louise Windsor
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM Members of the Royal Family attend Day Three of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, at Windsor Great Park, Windsor, Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Lady Louise Windsor
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM The Duchess of Edinburgh and Lady Louise Windsor take ‘part in the Pol Roger Meet of the British Driving Society’ carriage driving parade on day four of Royal Windsor Horse Show, at Windsor Great Park, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 17th May 2026.
Pictured: Lady Louise Windsor
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM The Duchess of Edinburgh and Lady Louise Windsor take ‘part in the Pol Roger Meet of the British Driving Society’ carriage driving parade on day four of Royal Windsor Horse Show, at Windsor Great Park, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 17th May 2026.
Pictured: Lady Louise Windsor
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Lady Louise Windsor on a carriage in the Castle Arena at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.
Featuring: Lady Louise Windsor
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 12 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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Lady Louise Windsor at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
Featuring: Lady Louise Windsor
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 05 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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Lady Louise Windsor at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
Featuring: Lady Louise Windsor
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 05 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Lol Ford fiesta tried desperately. The carriage riding ? Sophie was caught out on tape. and after that, she sucked up to everyone. Desperately. She wanted that for louise as they have no money. There’s a reason Ford fiesta non stop pays for promoting them. They have no money. It’s not rocket science
Good for her keeping well away from having William as a boss. I also like that she has taken a number of jobs, not lazed around like Kate did for an entire decade (bar the brief part time gig at Jigsaw when late Queen insisted she “try” working!) we can all see the writing on the wall as regards the LAZY DUO and no one should serve themselves up as work horse/ scapegoat for them and our vicious british press.
I wonder if she was made to work at Balmoral for free? The Royal Family don’t like people earning money for a living.
Her dress is really pretty, I wonder where it’s from.
Both dresses are pretty but I think Sophie needs to be wearing the blue dress and Louise needs to be wearing the flower print dress. The blue dress is too large in the bust for Louise and the flower print dress appears to be tight on Sophie across the chest area.
Charles probably would not want her to be a working royal in the first place. And nor would Scooter in future.
why not?
Did they just write a young woman is unassuming as a insult?
The press really hates women, young women and girls.
Yes, they did mean it as an insult, but if “unassuming” means that the tabloids think that she’s not interesting enough to pursue for tabloid gossip, maybe that’s not such a bad thing.
She absolutely shouldn’t become a “working royal”, despite her pushy mother’s obvious ambitions – she’s way too far down the line of succession. Let her find her own way and support herself. It sounds like that’s what she wants anyway.
Those Windsor genes are strong!
“Not only is she young, pretty and popular …”
Well, one out of three isn’t bad.
(Sue me. She’s another royal benefiting from the public dime.)
I saw Sean Smith’s new biography of Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, while I was in London. It’s titled “Sophie: Saving the Royal Family.” I kind of regret not buying it now.
Aw I kind of enjoy these stories that pop up once in a while, acting like the choice is Louise’s. The choice was made for her when it was announced that the Wessex kids wouldn’t be HRH. Streamlining the monarchy so that cousins of the monarch are not working royals is exactly what Charles intended.
And sure, they’re in a bind now bc Andrew is a sex offender and they drove out Harry and Meghan – but I still dont think any moves are being made on the part of Charles or William to have Louise as a working royal. I think she’ll be like Zara – she’ll pop up at Ascot and the odd garden party or two and that’s about it.