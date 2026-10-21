Lady Louise Windsor still has zero interest in becoming a working royal

It’s time for the British media’s semi-annual embiggening of Lady Louise Windsor. I don’t blame Louise for any of this – she seems like a nice, normal, somewhat sheltered young woman who wants to live a quiet, unassuming life. I can only imagine that Louise’s mother Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is behind this five-year-long project to turn Louise into the best almost-princess that ever was. The Mail’s Becky English got a big briefing about Louise’s life, just three months after she graduated from St. Andrews.

Louise worked in Scotland over the summer: This summer, I can reveal, the unassuming young woman worked for her uncle, King Charles, for several weeks, cooking for guests renting the £2,500-a-week lodges on his Scottish estate [Balmoral]. ‘She’s incredibly low-key and discreet. I only know because she cooked for a friend who rang me up [in surprise] to tell me about it,’ a source who has known Louise since she was a baby tells me. ‘Louise is a really good cook – it’s something she inherits from her mother. They do it together a lot.’

Louise’s other normal jobs: Previously Louise had a part-time job during her A-levels, working as a £6.83-an-hour assistant in a Surrey garden centre near her Bagshot Park family home. And there have been two paid stints at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, stewarding guests and helping out with admin. Earlier this year it was announced that, after graduating from the University of St Andrews with a degree in English and International Relations, Lady Louise would be taking a gap year encompassing a mixture of working, volunteering and travelling.

Will Louise become a working royal? All in all, there’s a great deal of admiration for Louise. There’s also a growing desire among many royal watchers to see her fill the gap in the roster of working royals left by the acrimonious departures of her cousin, Prince Harry, and uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. So might she consider joining the family firm? Not only is she young, pretty and popular, but, more importantly, the Royal Family is facing an imminent, and slightly worrying, ‘generational gap’. Aside from William and Catherine, the current working royals range in age between 61 and 91 (with three of the most senior – the King, Queen and Princess Anne – all in their seventies). Given their youth – Prince George for example is still only 13 – it is unlikely that the Wales children will undertake regular duties for at least another decade or more, meaning the institution faces a shortage of manpower. I’m told, however, that Lady Louise is not expected to step into the breach, much as she adores her family and respects the monarchy.

Louise looks like QEII?? A royal aide once told me the late monarch was even known to sit with Louise and watch children’s programmes such as Mr Tumble. ‘If you put a picture of Louise when she was young next to the late Queen there’s an incredible family resemblance,’ a family friend adds.

Louise’s character: So what kind of young woman has she grown into? ‘I would say that her biggest characteristic is that she is quietly determined. She is very clear on what she wants to do and how she wants to achieve it,’ the friend explains. ‘She’s really inherited the best of her parents’ characteristics, not least her father’s sense of loyalty. She’s also polite, charming and not at all grand.’

Louise is prepared to work outside of the monarchy: ‘I’ve not heard that talked about. Her parents have been on the record many times, saying their children need to get jobs and earn a living outside of the Royal Family and I think that still stands,’ a family friend reveals.