Jennifer Lopez stepped out for an opera gala… and a party with Brett Goldstein

Jennifer Lopez attended Saturday night’s LA Opera Opening Night Gala. She was one of the biggest celebrities there, along with Angela Bassett. I don’t even know if J.Lo is an opera fan or if she gets invited to everything and she just decides randomly which events to attend. Her ensemble here is Dolce & Gabbana and it’s bonkers. It’s like she’s wearing a costume for “a little old lady who enjoys opera.” The fur trim, the chintzy fabric on the coat, and then Jennifer’s girls sitting up in that too-low dress. A mess!

Thankfully, Jennifer looked much better on Friday night, when she attended Cade Hudson’s party in Los Angeles. People are paying close attention to that outing because Brett Goldstein was there, and Deuxmoi says that Brett and Jennifer arrived and departed together. Although they were coyly avoiding being photographed together. Months ago, Brett and Jennifer promoted their film (which Brett co-wrote, with Jennifer in mind) Office Romance. Which was a seriously cute rom-com!! They had so much chemistry together and people really wanted them to get together for-real. Well, it looks like they’re dating. Have they been dating this whole time?

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein were spotted arriving at and leaving Cade Hudson’s party in Los Angeles last night, October 16, in the same car, although they appeared to make a point of entering and exiting separately. https://t.co/uDyQHa4ogR — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) October 17, 2026