Jennifer Lopez stepped out for an opera gala… and a party with Brett Goldstein

Jennifer Lopez attended Saturday night’s LA Opera Opening Night Gala. She was one of the biggest celebrities there, along with Angela Bassett. I don’t even know if J.Lo is an opera fan or if she gets invited to everything and she just decides randomly which events to attend. Her ensemble here is Dolce & Gabbana and it’s bonkers. It’s like she’s wearing a costume for “a little old lady who enjoys opera.” The fur trim, the chintzy fabric on the coat, and then Jennifer’s girls sitting up in that too-low dress. A mess!

Thankfully, Jennifer looked much better on Friday night, when she attended Cade Hudson’s party in Los Angeles. People are paying close attention to that outing because Brett Goldstein was there, and Deuxmoi says that Brett and Jennifer arrived and departed together. Although they were coyly avoiding being photographed together. Months ago, Brett and Jennifer promoted their film (which Brett co-wrote, with Jennifer in mind) Office Romance. Which was a seriously cute rom-com!! They had so much chemistry together and people really wanted them to get together for-real. Well, it looks like they’re dating. Have they been dating this whole time?

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

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27 Responses to “Jennifer Lopez stepped out for an opera gala… and a party with Brett Goldstein”

  1. seraphina says:
    October 19, 2026 at 8:24 am

    It’s a lot to take in visually, but I like it and it looks good on her.

    Reply
  2. Kirsten says:
    October 19, 2026 at 8:28 am

    That coat is gorgeous.

    Reply
  3. Sandra says:
    October 19, 2026 at 8:31 am

    No, Brett, no! Save yourself!! Run away fast!! 🤣

    Reply
  4. therese says:
    October 19, 2026 at 8:38 am

    I actually love the coat, if I could cut off the light green satin ruffles in front. Then the coat would go beautifully with the black dress. And yes, I don’t need to see all of Jennifer’s girls. She sure has been showing a lot of them lately. I think I like Mr. Goldstein, but I’m just worn out and I don’t know if I want to get on that train again.

    Reply
    • Harla says:
      October 19, 2026 at 8:51 am

      If the same print/material that’s on the sleeves, went down the front, instead of the green, it would be perfect!

      Reply
  5. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    October 19, 2026 at 8:52 am

    Did she coatcheck that or sat with it for 3 hours?
    Im not into it, but the leather outfit looks great.

    Reply
  6. ChillinginDC says:
    October 19, 2026 at 9:11 am

    I actually love that look. And Office Romance was seriously cute. And it can’t hurt to be with a dude who gushed about you for years and seems smitten with you. After that mess with Ben though, I want her to have fun, and not be doing documentaries about their love though.

    Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      October 19, 2026 at 12:43 pm

      Brett is soninti her, he is a low hanging fruit
      If they are seeing each other, I hope they are both happy and living their moment – She can do or not do whatever she wants, same with Brett, they owe us nothing – we’ll just gossip!!

      Reply
  7. Emm1 says:
    October 19, 2026 at 9:14 am

    No Jenny, just no. Having The Girls clinging on to a bit of fabric smacks of desperation. Have some pride. You don’t need a man that desperately….

    Reply
  8. BARBIE1 says:
    October 19, 2026 at 9:34 am

    Jlo javing fun with fashion. I hope they are happy together. It’s Jlo’s real hair we are seeing at last, plus extensions. So sick of those wigs. She looks cute and youthful in the face.

    Reply
    • Meredith says:
      October 19, 2026 at 2:09 pm

      Her kids seem to get attached to her boyfriends/fiances/husbands so they must all have a high level of niceness they express at home. Kids are good judges of character.

      Reply
  9. Ameerah M says:
    October 19, 2026 at 10:34 am

    She has really been flaunting the new set of boobs.

    Reply
  10. Gabby says:
    October 19, 2026 at 10:42 am

    Sorry, but I think she’s using this guy as live bait to either snare a serious BF or get Ben’s attention. For all the talk about embracing being on her own, she hasn’t. Which is too bad, because the worst trait of any romantic partner is that they were “any port in a storm”.

    To me, being sexy involves leaving something to the imagination, so I dislike the majority of her outfits. The opera dress is no exception. She must have some NASA-grade tape holding the dress onto her breasts.

    The leather party dress is a vast improvement. What I really don’t want to see on her is any more see-through skirt that shows all the legs and underpants. Actually, that trend needs to end for everyone. It’s tired and sad.

    Reply
    • Meredith says:
      October 19, 2026 at 2:11 pm

      I’m pretty sure she is over Ben forever. And it’s been years since they split— this is probably the longest she’s ever gone without a public relationship. I’m glad she no longer considers a man necessary to her self worth. And I hope she is happy if she does have a new man.

      Reply
  11. Jferber says:
    October 19, 2026 at 11:23 am

    I don’t think she’s serious about Brett.
    Based on her history with men, she doesn’t go for nice guys, which is really too bad and something I don’t really understand personally. If I were looking, Brett would be perfect for me.

    Reply
  12. Meg says:
    October 19, 2026 at 12:24 pm

    I love this. Brett seems like a really nice, kind, and talented guy, and Jennifer deserves someone like that. I hope it works out for them. (Nish Kumar was talking about how JLO was at a party with Brett on Katherine Ryan’s podcast, so I think they are probably doing some level of dating…)

    Reply
  13. Scotchy says:
    October 19, 2026 at 3:35 pm

    I was at a comedy show that Brett did some stand up at and he spoke about his girlfriend who was not JLo so I doubt they are/were dating..

    Reply
    • Lens says:
      October 19, 2026 at 7:03 pm

      I’ve heard he has a girlfriend too. Must suck not to be the famous one in a couple. Everybody ignores your existence and hypes up the famous people around you. I guess I don’t like this Mr Goldstein’s humor. I had to turn off office romance before fifteen minutes was up it was so cringy.

      Reply
  14. Juju says:
    October 19, 2026 at 4:07 pm

    I don’t like anything about Lopez. She dates random people to stay in the news. It must suck to be her. Too old and tired to still be pursuing younger men.

    Reply
    • Meredith says:
      October 19, 2026 at 5:07 pm

      I totally disagree. I think she just loves falling in love. She’s been with random people like backup dancers who don’t bring her any fame, and even A Rod and MA didn’t really raise her profile.

      Reply
  15. Monc says:
    October 19, 2026 at 4:46 pm

    Those bolt-ons look HORRIFIC

    Reply

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