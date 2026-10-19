Taylor Swift wore an icy blue Dior at the Academy Museum gala: lovely?

The now-annual Academy Museum gala marks the beginning of the awards season, in my opinion. It’s the first time the year’s Oscar hopefuls are gathered together in one place alongside the Hollywood power players and Academy voters who determine who gets nominated for various awards. Well, big surprise, Taylor Swift was front-and-center at this year’s gala. She not only attended as one of the biggest-name guests, she performed on stage (and she had a dress change too).
Taylor is obviously trying really hard to win an Oscar for her Toy Story 5 song, “I Knew It, I Knew You.” I’m soooo interested in watching how this plays out for her. On one side, Taylor has accrued a great deal of power on her own, and she’s an impressive person even among other powerful and wealthy people. So far, she’s playing it really well. But the Academy loves to withhold, especially when someone “wants it too much.” Especially when the narrative is “she already has so much, so we’re not going to let her buy an Oscar.”
Taylor’s pale blue dress is from Dior. She’s been wearing a lot of Dior this year, possibly because she’s a big fan of Jonathan Anderson? She also chose Dior/Jonathan Anderson for her wedding gown, which we still haven’t seen. This is fine and typical of Taylor’s style. She has always loved a Disney-princess look. Her diamond jewelry is all Chopard. Her hair is… sigh. Those bangs.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
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