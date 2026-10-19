Kim Kardashian channeled Liz Taylor in vintage Balenciaga at the Academy Museum gala

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Kim Kardashian has been obsessed with Elizabeth Taylor for basically all of her adult life. Maybe she was obsessed with Elizabeth as a kid as well. Kim has always tried to play up her similarities to Taylor – the multiple marriages and divorces, the jewelry, their curvy figures. There’s a real hollowness to it though, because Kim is only interested in the aesthetics of the comparison, and Elizabeth’s looks and style were only a small part of her icon status. All of which to say, Kim was styled to look like Elizabeth at the Academy Museum event on Saturday. It’s a pale imitation which does Kim no favors. Her dress here is vintage Balenciaga.

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More photos from the Academy Museum gala… Charlize Theron in Tom Ford. It’s interesting and not bad at all.

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Greta Lee in Dior. Honestly, I would probably hate this on anyone else, but on Greta, it looks amazing and striking.

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Hunter Schafer in custom Prada. The dress itself is a bit conservative and plain, but it looks amazing on her.

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Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, with Biel in Tamara Ralph & Chopard. This feels like the first industry event they’ve attended in a few years. I’m a little bit surprised they attended together, honestly. Jessica’s dress is…fine.

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Mia Goth in Dior. I’m not joking when I say that this was one of my favorite looks of the night. I love a slouchy shirtdress-style gown. It looks like a sexy robe and I bet it was super-comfortable. This was Mia’s first outing since she filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf.

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