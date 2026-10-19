Kim Kardashian channeled Liz Taylor in vintage Balenciaga at the Academy Museum gala

Kim Kardashian has been obsessed with Elizabeth Taylor for basically all of her adult life. Maybe she was obsessed with Elizabeth as a kid as well. Kim has always tried to play up her similarities to Taylor – the multiple marriages and divorces, the jewelry, their curvy figures. There’s a real hollowness to it though, because Kim is only interested in the aesthetics of the comparison, and Elizabeth’s looks and style were only a small part of her icon status. All of which to say, Kim was styled to look like Elizabeth at the Academy Museum event on Saturday. It’s a pale imitation which does Kim no favors. Her dress here is vintage Balenciaga.
More photos from the Academy Museum gala… Charlize Theron in Tom Ford. It’s interesting and not bad at all.
Greta Lee in Dior. Honestly, I would probably hate this on anyone else, but on Greta, it looks amazing and striking.
Hunter Schafer in custom Prada. The dress itself is a bit conservative and plain, but it looks amazing on her.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, with Biel in Tamara Ralph & Chopard. This feels like the first industry event they’ve attended in a few years. I’m a little bit surprised they attended together, honestly. Jessica’s dress is…fine.
Mia Goth in Dior. I’m not joking when I say that this was one of my favorite looks of the night. I love a slouchy shirtdress-style gown. It looks like a sexy robe and I bet it was super-comfortable. This was Mia’s first outing since she filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
Commenting Guidelines
Read the article before commenting.
We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment after you have read the article