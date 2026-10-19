Kylie Jenner wore a $50 million diamond bra on the Victoria’s Secret runway

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I kind of feel for Victoria’s Secret at this point. People have tried to cancel them, people have tried to make them go woke, and people have tried to reclaim the brand and nothing really works. VS is too cheesy to go woke and too silly to cancel. It’s sort of remarkable. Well, last night was the big Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The biggest headline? VS reintroduced the “Fantasy Bra,” made out of diamonds, and Kylie Jenner was chosen to model it. Kylie’s mom and boyfriend were in the audience for it.

Turns out Victoria’s Secret was keeping a big secret about this year’s celebrity models. Kylie Jenner shocked the audience at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 on Sunday, walking the iconic lingerie label’s runway for the first time ever.

She wore the brand’s first Fantasy Bra since 2018 — and with a valuation of $50 million, according to Vogue, it’s also the most expensive Fantasy Bra ever. The center yellow diamond alone is worth $22 million, per the jeweler, Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co. The look also features over 4,400 more diamonds in “every cut to exist,” including pear, heart, round, oval and marquise.

Jenner’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, was there supporting her in the audience, sitting alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, and the momager’s longtime beau, Corey Gamble.

Previous models to wear the highly coveted Fantasy Bra include Gisele Bündchen, Heidi Klum and Adriana Lima, with the latter two tied for most turns in the dazzling duds with three wears a piece. Claudia Schiffer debuted the “Million Dollar Miracle Bra” — featuring 100 carats of diamonds and worth $1 million — in a 1996 ad campaign, though it was Klum who was the very first to model a bejeweled bra on the runway. She took to the first-ever televised VS Fashion Show catwalk in 2001 wearing the “The Heavenly Star Bra,” which cost a whopping $12.5 million. Bündchen has the honor of wearing the most expensive iteration until today, having looked dynamite in the “Red Hot Fantasy Bra,” which was valued at $15 million, in 2000.

[From Page Six]

Imagine making a $50 million diamond bra and putting it on Kylie Jenner?? And giving her a cheap-looking pair of Spirit Halloween wings and a poor-quality skirt coverup?? It’s not giving luxury. It is giving “brand confusion.” But sure. Anyway, I’m glad Timothee was there to support Kylie. He actually sat next to Kris Jenner. I would LOVE to know more about their relationship, honestly. I bet Kris adores him and treats him like a prince.

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Photos courtesy of Getty Images.

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2 Responses to “Kylie Jenner wore a $50 million diamond bra on the Victoria’s Secret runway”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    October 19, 2026 at 7:18 am

    If it there had been NO former VS Owner Leslie Wexner who built VS to the juggernaut it WAS…there would have been NO EPSTEIN (at the HORRIFYING power level he was at) & the putrid deplorable network of powerful White Men globally in the fashion world who DECIMATED Children & Women & Men…for DECADES!😱🌎💔

    That’s what I think of Victoria Secret🤬

    Reply
  2. Lenn says:
    October 19, 2026 at 7:23 am

    And why was Nicole Kidman there? Did she get payed?

    Reply

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