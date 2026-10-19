Will Mike Tindall eventually get a royal title because of his closeness to Prince William?

Mike Tindall turned 48 years old on Sunday, October 18. To celebrate his birthday, the Daily Mail published yet another cheeseball story about Mike’s relationship with Prince William. As we well know, Tindall has become a “surrogate brother” to William after William’s falling out with Prince Harry. From what I can see, it doesn’t even seem like William and Mike are *that* close, and I would imagine they mostly see each other at various royal events and the odd horse event. But still, the point of this dumb storyline is that Ol’ One Pint Willy has brother options!
It’s been two months since Prince Harry relocated back to British shores, but a physical closeness has not mended his distant relationship with the Prince of Wales. Luckily for Prince William, 44, another royal has stepped into the brotherly role – his cousin-in-law Mike Tindall.
The former England rugby star, who [turned 48 on Sunday], enjoys a ‘bromance’ with William and a close bond with 13-year-old Prince George. Known for his jovial nature, Mike, who married Zara Tindall, 45, in 2011, has even nicknamed the future king ‘One Pint Willy’ as ‘he is not the best of drinkers’.
Kate and William are among the celebrities who’ve appeared on Mike’s podcast, where they laughed away with him, clearly totally at ease. The foursome are often pictured hugging each other, showing the sort of closeness that some wrongly argue is lacking in royal relationships. Zara and Mike have grown their family alongside William and Catherine. Their eldest daughter Mia was born in January 2014, six months after George, before Princess Charlotte arrived in 2015. Lena Tindall followed in 2018 – the same year Prince Louis was born – with Lucas completing their brood in 2021. Their children have grown up together, regularly spending Christmases, family holidays and royal gatherings side by side, while the parents have remained close friends away from the public eye.
This summer, royal biographer Robert Jobson told the Daily Mail Mike had become ‘something better’ than a godparent to George. He said: ‘He talks to him about losing, the one subject nobody else raises, because everybody else is invested in the boy winning. Mike has lost in front of eighty thousand people. He can be funny about it the next morning. You see it in the photographs. An arm round George’s shoulders, leaning in, saying something. No airs and graces about the man, and the child worked that out years ago.’
Jobson added of Mike: ‘He married into the most scrutinised family on earth and has never once behaved like a man who married up. Two world champions. Neither remotely impressed by any of it. That is the lesson. George is growing up among adults who are either dazzled by the institution or depend on it. Some are both. Indeed, it is the same for Charlotte and Louis. But it is changing. William, when King, will slim down the numbers. Reduce the royal payroll. He will spend 60-plus years surrounded by people whose warmth is professional. What he needs are grown-ups who won something on their own terms and then treat the whole business lightly. Zara’s gift is the switch. She turns out when the family asks. Balcony, Jubilee, funeral. Then she goes home, earns her own living, gets back on a horse. Nobody else has managed both. She moves between the centre and the edge without fuss and without resentment.’
The Tindalls’ popularity has led many to question whether the pair could gain official titles, or take on duties as working royals, when William becomes king. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his titles last year, while Harry and Meghan agreed to stop using HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) in 2020. When William becomes King, it’s likely he will want – or perhaps even need – more help from his wider family, especially when the famously hard-working Anne eventually decides to take a step back.
No10’s former head of press Giles Kenningham told The i: ‘The big question for Buckingham Palace is always one of relevance and whether the Royal Family are seen as relatable and people feel able to engage with them. The Tindalls work very well on that level – they have had their own careers, they are independent financially and they conduct themselves well. You certainly don’t see them staggering out of the back of bars.’
The King traditionally grants major peerages, such as dukedoms, to senior male royals when they marry. But the monarch can personally bestow special titles such as the Princess Royal, normally given to their oldest daughter, at times of their choosing. However, Mike has told Closer magazine that if he was offered a royal title ‘I would definitely turn that down’, while Zara has described her mother’s decision not to give her a title as ‘the right thing to do’.
Some insiders have speculated that silver Olympic medallist Zara could be handed the patronage of the royal stud in Sandringham under William’s reign, which may appeal more.
All of this fluffery just to say that even if Prince William offered a title to Mike, he wouldn’t take it. Which I believe – Mike and Zara have the “half-in” situation which was apparently impossible to organize for other people. Mike and Zara work and get paid and take sponsorships and do podcasts and still get invited to royal events. Why in the world would Mike need a title, you know? He’s already making money from being royal-adjacent. As for the rest of it… as I said, I don’t even really believe that the Waleses and the Tindalls spend a ton of time together, but it’s always funny to watch as they make it sound like William is so unimpressive and weak that he needs a full coterie of surrogate brothers, helpers and makeshift royals around him.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
At least in William’s court, one is dealing with kindergarten pr. But one can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear, even if one’s nose is straightened and one wears a top hat.
😄😄😆😆 damn girl!
My mother would have taken one look and said, “He is common as cat dirt.”
Lord Bellend
Lord Buttkiss! LOL
What was the objective of this nothing burger piece? Mike and Zara make more money being royal adjacents so they won’t want a title. Plus how will it look for William to grant Mike Tindall a title at the same strip his brother of his?
The objective was to remind everyone that William doesn’t “need” Harry, he easily substituted in another “brother.” Lmao
I wonder why these wealthy or aristocracy-adjacent men in UK can’t hang onto their hair.,,
Ugly, classless, violent, cheats on wife. Check, check, check and check. That’s royalty for you. He’s Will’s favorite for life. Just end the monarchy already.
I don’t follow this guy at all, but I vaguely remember times he was problematic with women and fell out of bars. This is pure gaslighting.
He Is probably the only person in that family that Willy is smarter than.
Excellent point.
I seriously doubt mike is close to george. Very doubtful scooter will give Mike a title
Ick. Tindall is so gruesome. Cannot fathom what Zara sees in him. Can’t understand why she puts up with his cheating.
Is Mike going to campaign for a title. Is he friendly with the two younger wales kids not just george
What’s that about them all hugging each other? I don’t recall seeing photos of Kate and Zara together? They’re no Fab 4!
This article is hilarious because it’s all over the place. William is going to slim down the numbers and reduce the royal payroll but he may need Zara and Mike as working royals. Zara represents the Crown when requested but then earns her own money, isnt she amazing?
I do believe that Mike and Zara get along with William and Kate, even if they’re not as close as they like to pretend, because Mike and Zara arent’ dependent on W&K for anything really, so William doesn’t have the same leverage over them that he has over someone like Sophie (or that he would have had over Harry) so they’re able to interact with W&K in a different way than most people. Their success is tied to their own skills and abilities so its not really something that William can take away (like they aren’t working for a company that might want to stay in William’s good graces or something.) Zara and Mike in general really do have it made in terms of being royal adjacent with all those benefits and perks but not part of the Firm, with no public backlash about it.
The most interesting part about this to me was the line about Mike teaching George how to lose, since everyone else is focused on him winning. Whether that’s something Jobson completely made up or there’s some truth to it – interesting that Jobson is pointing out that W&K seem to think that George should win all the time. how completely normal and down to earth.
@Becks, ITA that was the most interesting part of this pathetic retread of an article. But as you said, Jobbo could have pulled it out of his ass, so who knows.
It doesn’t cast W&K in the best light as parents if they need someone else (this disgusting Neanderthal, no less) to come in and explain to George that it’s okay to lose sometimes?
Maybe they mean that George is surrounded by sycophants and ‘needs low class’ Mike to ground him.
If Will is going to ‘slim down’ the monarchy- why does he need to bring in the Z list? Is anyone really checking for Zara and Mike? Were is all this hugging and hanging out? When was the last time Kate hung out with Zara that was not an official occasion? Of course we are not privy to the private moments but it’s not like they do lunch or tea. It all seems to be a way of ‘humanizing’ Will and Kate (See- they have close family relationships! The problem must be Harry and Meghan!).
Ok. He seems to be a drunk like Willy Idle.