Will Mike Tindall eventually get a royal title because of his closeness to Prince William?

Mike Tindall turned 48 years old on Sunday, October 18. To celebrate his birthday, the Daily Mail published yet another cheeseball story about Mike’s relationship with Prince William. As we well know, Tindall has become a “surrogate brother” to William after William’s falling out with Prince Harry. From what I can see, it doesn’t even seem like William and Mike are *that* close, and I would imagine they mostly see each other at various royal events and the odd horse event. But still, the point of this dumb storyline is that Ol’ One Pint Willy has brother options!

It’s been two months since Prince Harry relocated back to British shores, but a physical closeness has not mended his distant relationship with the Prince of Wales. Luckily for Prince William, 44, another royal has stepped into the brotherly role – his cousin-in-law Mike Tindall.

The former England rugby star, who [turned 48 on Sunday], enjoys a ‘bromance’ with William and a close bond with 13-year-old Prince George. Known for his jovial nature, Mike, who married Zara Tindall, 45, in 2011, has even nicknamed the future king ‘One Pint Willy’ as ‘he is not the best of drinkers’.

Kate and William are among the celebrities who’ve appeared on Mike’s podcast, where they laughed away with him, clearly totally at ease. The foursome are often pictured hugging each other, showing the sort of closeness that some wrongly argue is lacking in royal relationships. Zara and Mike have grown their family alongside William and Catherine. Their eldest daughter Mia was born in January 2014, six months after George, before Princess Charlotte arrived in 2015. Lena Tindall followed in 2018 – the same year Prince Louis was born – with Lucas completing their brood in 2021. Their children have grown up together, regularly spending Christmases, family holidays and royal gatherings side by side, while the parents have remained close friends away from the public eye.

This summer, royal biographer Robert Jobson told the Daily Mail Mike had become ‘something better’ than a godparent to George. He said: ‘He talks to him about losing, the one subject nobody else raises, because everybody else is invested in the boy winning. Mike has lost in front of eighty thousand people. He can be funny about it the next morning. You see it in the photographs. An arm round George’s shoulders, leaning in, saying something. No airs and graces about the man, and the child worked that out years ago.’

Jobson added of Mike: ‘He married into the most scrutinised family on earth and has never once behaved like a man who married up. Two world champions. Neither remotely impressed by any of it. That is the lesson. George is growing up among adults who are either dazzled by the institution or depend on it. Some are both. Indeed, it is the same for Charlotte and Louis. But it is changing. William, when King, will slim down the numbers. Reduce the royal payroll. He will spend 60-plus years surrounded by people whose warmth is professional. What he needs are grown-ups who won something on their own terms and then treat the whole business lightly. Zara’s gift is the switch. She turns out when the family asks. Balcony, Jubilee, funeral. Then she goes home, earns her own living, gets back on a horse. Nobody else has managed both. She moves between the centre and the edge without fuss and without resentment.’

The Tindalls’ popularity has led many to question whether the pair could gain official titles, or take on duties as working royals, when William becomes king. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his titles last year, while Harry and Meghan agreed to stop using HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) in 2020. When William becomes King, it’s likely he will want – or perhaps even need – more help from his wider family, especially when the famously hard-working Anne eventually decides to take a step back.

No10’s former head of press Giles Kenningham told The i: ‘The big question for Buckingham Palace is always one of relevance and whether the Royal Family are seen as relatable and people feel able to engage with them. The Tindalls work very well on that level – they have had their own careers, they are independent financially and they conduct themselves well. You certainly don’t see them staggering out of the back of bars.’

The King traditionally grants major peerages, such as dukedoms, to senior male royals when they marry. But the monarch can personally bestow special titles such as the Princess Royal, normally given to their oldest daughter, at times of their choosing. However, Mike has told Closer magazine that if he was offered a royal title ‘I would definitely turn that down’, while Zara has described her mother’s decision not to give her a title as ‘the right thing to do’.

Some insiders have speculated that silver Olympic medallist Zara could be handed the patronage of the royal stud in Sandringham under William’s reign, which may appeal more.