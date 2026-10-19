Former Scientologist: There was a rumor that Suri Cruise was L. Ron Hubbard reincarnated



Jenny McCarthy started a new podcast two weeks ago. I would say this isn’t the time to launch a podcast but she’s getting headlines for it already. In the latest episode Jenny interviews a former Sea Org member, Anne Gollert Hill, who dishes about leaving the Scientology cult in 2007 after 20 years. Anne was stalked and harassed after she escaped with only her purse. She describes being physically and emotionally abused, working 18 hour days and making $50 a week.

Anne confirmed that Scientology head David Miscavige made it his mission to convince Tom Cruise to break up with Nicole Kidman around the year 2000. Other former high-ranking Scientologists have told this story and it’s been out for some time, but it’s worth revisiting. Anne also said that Miscavige was livid when Katie Holmes escaped in 2012. It’s unclear whether Anne had insider information about this because she was out of the cult for several years at that time.

The story that’s getting the most coverage is Jenny McCarthy describing what it was like to be a guest at Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ wedding in Italy in November, 2006. Their daughter Suri was just seven months old at the time. When Jenny held baby Suri at the rehearsal dinner, she said the Scientologists got quiet and stared at her like in a scene from Rosemary’s Baby! It turns out that comparison wasn’t far off, because Anne said there was a rumor that Suri was the reincarnation of L. Ron Hubbard. That’s chilling. Jenny met David Miscavige at the wedding. She called him super intimidating and revealed that he gave a 30 minute best man speech. Here’s part of what they said and the video below is queued up to that part.

Anne: Tom Cruise brings a lot of people into Scientology

Jenny: He tried to bring me into Scientology

Anne: I believe it. Jenny: When I was dating Jim [Carrey] I went to Tom and Katie’s wedding. [At] the rehearsal dinner I sat across from Tom and Katie. I see the nanny bring out the baby over to Katie. I went over there, I go ‘Can I hold the baby?’ The entire party went like this [turns head and glares]. It looked like Rosemary’s Baby.

Anne: The Scientology Stare.

Jenny: I got the Scientology stare. Katie slowly passed the baby and I just went, ‘Hi, baby.’ No one was speaking anymore. No one was talking. And then once I gave her back the baby, everyone went back to their conversations. I was thought to myself, ‘Okay, I am in the belly of the beast right now.’ What were they thinking when I was holding the baby?

Anne: Back then there was a little rumor going around that she was a very special baby. Like could be..

Jenny: L. Ron Hubbard?

Anne: Could be. That wasn’t proven, but we used to talk about it. I mean Tom Cruise’s baby.

[From YouTube transcript]

I have to hand it to Jenny, she’s a gossip and she knows how to tell a good story. She also said she was at Leah Remini’s table at the wedding when Leah asked David Miscavige where his wife, Shelly, was. (You may remember that this was the beginning of the end for Leah, who left Scientology shortly afterwards.) Anne claimed Shelly is at a compound in the desert.

I’m so glad that Katie and Suri got out of that cult and that they seem to be doing well. We may never know what Katie went through behind the scenes and I hope she got paid a small fortune for that. Tom Cruise is making headlines for the biggest flop of his career and people are feeling sorry for him. He may have a good guy Mr. Hollywood image, but he’s still a high ranking member of Scientology, and he’s surely still trying to recruit people. Do you think he personally pays for all those coconut cakes he sends to everyone?