Former Scientologist: There was a rumor that Suri Cruise was L. Ron Hubbard reincarnated

Jenny McCarthy started a new podcast two weeks ago. I would say this isn’t the time to launch a podcast but she’s getting headlines for it already. In the latest episode Jenny interviews a former Sea Org member, Anne Gollert Hill, who dishes about leaving the Scientology cult in 2007 after 20 years. Anne was stalked and harassed after she escaped with only her purse. She describes being physically and emotionally abused, working 18 hour days and making $50 a week.
Anne confirmed that Scientology head David Miscavige made it his mission to convince Tom Cruise to break up with Nicole Kidman around the year 2000. Other former high-ranking Scientologists have told this story and it’s been out for some time, but it’s worth revisiting. Anne also said that Miscavige was livid when Katie Holmes escaped in 2012. It’s unclear whether Anne had insider information about this because she was out of the cult for several years at that time.
The story that’s getting the most coverage is Jenny McCarthy describing what it was like to be a guest at Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ wedding in Italy in November, 2006. Their daughter Suri was just seven months old at the time. When Jenny held baby Suri at the rehearsal dinner, she said the Scientologists got quiet and stared at her like in a scene from Rosemary’s Baby! It turns out that comparison wasn’t far off, because Anne said there was a rumor that Suri was the reincarnation of L. Ron Hubbard. That’s chilling. Jenny met David Miscavige at the wedding. She called him super intimidating and revealed that he gave a 30 minute best man speech. Here’s part of what they said and the video below is queued up to that part.
Anne: Tom Cruise brings a lot of people into Scientology
Jenny: He tried to bring me into Scientology
Anne: I believe it.
Jenny: When I was dating Jim [Carrey] I went to Tom and Katie’s wedding. [At] the rehearsal dinner I sat across from Tom and Katie. I see the nanny bring out the baby over to Katie. I went over there, I go ‘Can I hold the baby?’ The entire party went like this [turns head and glares]. It looked like Rosemary’s Baby.
Anne: The Scientology Stare.
Jenny: I got the Scientology stare. Katie slowly passed the baby and I just went, ‘Hi, baby.’ No one was speaking anymore. No one was talking. And then once I gave her back the baby, everyone went back to their conversations. I was thought to myself, ‘Okay, I am in the belly of the beast right now.’ What were they thinking when I was holding the baby?
Anne: Back then there was a little rumor going around that she was a very special baby. Like could be..
Jenny: L. Ron Hubbard?
Anne: Could be. That wasn’t proven, but we used to talk about it. I mean Tom Cruise’s baby.
I have to hand it to Jenny, she’s a gossip and she knows how to tell a good story. She also said she was at Leah Remini’s table at the wedding when Leah asked David Miscavige where his wife, Shelly, was. (You may remember that this was the beginning of the end for Leah, who left Scientology shortly afterwards.) Anne claimed Shelly is at a compound in the desert.
I’m so glad that Katie and Suri got out of that cult and that they seem to be doing well. We may never know what Katie went through behind the scenes and I hope she got paid a small fortune for that. Tom Cruise is making headlines for the biggest flop of his career and people are feeling sorry for him. He may have a good guy Mr. Hollywood image, but he’s still a high ranking member of Scientology, and he’s surely still trying to recruit people. Do you think he personally pays for all those coconut cakes he sends to everyone?
Photos credit: Brena/Look Press/Avalon, Maurizio Marucci, Pacificcoastnews/Avalon
“Hi, baby.” is the new “Where’s Shelly?”
Once Suri was born, I only remember one time that child’s feet touched the ground, and she was wearing *heeled* pumps.
The Rosemary’s Baby thing is SO beyond creepy, and I have *no* doubt Scientology’s higher echelons believed it.
Katie did a brave and brilliant move to get herself and her child out of there!
Katie did an incredibly dangerous thing by getting involved with Tom Cruise and Scientology. I think her family was instrumental in deprogramming her.
Wasnt it that her father is a lawyer and they planned her escape extremely well.
@stillDouchesOfCambridge, that is correct from my memory of when it went down. Her father and his background helped make the escape a success.
I wonder how soon after Suri was born did Katie Holmes realize what kind of situation she was in and how involved the planning would be to get out of it. Thank goodness she was able to. What a chilling thing.
I also wonder when her parents started voicing their concerns about the whole situation. I imagine as soon as they learned they’d be grandparents soon, the difficult conversations began or ramped up.
I remember the wedding and Katie’s rehearsal dinner dress. I thought it was so ethereal and lovely. And that darling baby. Suri was so sweet, and Tom seemed to love her so much…..I think he really loved Nicole, and imagine giving up people you love so much because of that cult. Because people disagree with it. I think, for all of Tom’s bon ami and upbeat image, there always seems to be a bit of sadness in his eyes. I think his life was ruined because of the church.
The church didn’t ruin his life. It saved him the effort of thinking for himself, making tough decisions, and being a responsible adult.
Jenny McCarthy talking about cults is really…something.
A real pot meets kettle situation
Of all the off-putting things about Tom Cruise, I think that the way he essentially just ghosted Suri has got to be up there. Considering batshit crazy stories like this, it’s obviously a good thing that Katie escaped with their daughter and that Tom wasn’t involved in her upbringing, but it still kinda blows my mind that he didn’t even attempt to be in her life. To my recollection, there was no custody battle, no fighting for visitation, no contact or attempts to reconnect through the years (as far as we know). Suri was A LITERAL BABY, but she was contaminated by the outside world, so Scientology demanded that he forget she ever existed. And HE DID?! How is that not the first thing that comes to mind when we think of Cruise?!
I also don’t know how he sleeps at night knowing he separated his two older children from their mother. It didn’t have to be like that.
Yeah, think about it though: if he’d fought for any custody, the issue would have gone to court, and that would mean all his dirty laundry would be aired out in public. I’m not surprised he didn’t fight for her.
F*ck Jenny McCarthy and her anti-vaxxer self. I guess she needed her own platform to spew her ignorance. I really liked Donny Wahlburg until he married her.
Have to agree. I clicked on this post because that headline, JFC — but ordinarily, I don’t want to see or hear a thing about this woman. She was the one who really started the “popularization” of the anti-vaxxers. My mom was a pediatric RN for decades and the frustration everyone felt because so many parents were coming in saying sh!t like, “But Jenny McCarthy says…”
I wish she would be completely ignored forever. She caused so much harm.
It doesn’t feel right for Jenny McCarthy to be talking about Suri. She didn’t ask for any of this and has no interest of being associated with Tom Cruise or Scientology.
That’s my issue with this Suri leads a private life considering and doesn’t really need to read about this. I can only imagine her thoughts when she googled herself.
Otherwise I normally wouldn’ t have an issue with Jenny sharing this story.
I wish more people would talk about this. Tom is a member of a cult.
I remember this rumor from back in the day. I’m not sure what the Scientologists saw in Suri to make them think that but they were acting like Suri was the Second Coming or the next Dalai Lama. It was bizarre and crazy. Kudos once again to Katie Holmes and her dad and everyone else who helped them escape from Tom Cruise and his people.
Jenny is starting to resemble Joan Rivers.
That’s a terrible thing to say about Joan Rivers.
I’m sure Katie was paid well, but not all in cash. Some of that payment was undoubtedly her and Suri’s safety for their silence. They’ve lived an enviable NYC lifestyle, Suri went to public school, they clearly felt safe from retaliation. You can’t put a price on that.
From what I understand — by grapevine, rumor, etc… — the payments are all cash and ongoing but they are structured (or were structured) according to milestones that no other prenuptial or postnuptial contract would highlight, like: not being seen with another man in a couple / relationship / casual dating situation for a minimum of 5 years, post-split. Not marrying again, or, if marrying again, forfeiting all claims to funds for herself and any children. Funds were pre-allocated to security, education, housing, etc… so it’s an ongoing contractual relationship in which her finances have been yoked to her personal life, and her parenting, and she has to stick to that plan. But. The funds are generous. And an iron-clad NDA, about her ex husband, and his religion. As you would imagine. But. She got away. Story was she persuaded him to buy her a flat in NYC with an underground garage (for security, anonymity) and to put it in her name, and that was how her dad / burner phones / lawyers / accountants / got the escape line up and running. I mean. She had help, her father was key. Suri might not see her biological father but she has role models.
I don’t get how some of that could ever be legally enforced(not seeing someone for a few years publicly or getting remarried.)
I have a hard time believing that Tom was at all involved in her purchasing of the NYC apartment; the rest of it sounds plausible.
I can’t bear to give any flowers to this woman after what she has and continues to do to contribute to the anti-vax insanity.
Yeah, Tom’s religion sucks and shouldn’t exist and Miscavige is awful. But this woman massively contributed to the demonization of proven life-saving medicines and their availability for millions. Children have died. Adults have died. And all she’ll essentially say is “at least they don’t have autism if they’re dead”.
But give her publicity and clicks if you like, I guess 🤷♀️
I completely forgot about that. She isn’t someone I spend a lot of time thinking about. It’s also easy to forget these days that before anti-vaxx had redneck connotations, it was led by bougie white moms. So, just to be sure Melissa McCarthy ain’t on this sinking ship with her cousin, I googled whether Melissa is anti-vaxx, and Google is like “No, you’re confusing her with her cousin Jenny.” LMFAO!
TIL they’re cousins!!