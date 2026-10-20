Vine: The Sussexes are so horrible, maybe they should come back as working royals

This is one of the funniest pieces to come out after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Nottingham events last Thursday. Prince Harry and Meghan have had successful trips and garnered global headlines before, but it’s been four-plus years since Meghan did anything on British soil, and obviously, her presence was welcomed in Nottingham. People were so happy to see her, and she looked every inch the star. She could have been doing all of this for the Windsors, too bad they were too racist, lazy, jealous and petty to step back and allow her to make them look good. Well, that’s the math Sarah Vine has done as well. She wrote a column in the Mail in which she bitches about every little thing regarding the Sussexes, then comes to the conclusion that the only solution is to make Harry and Meghan “working royals” again. An excerpt:
How do you solve a problem like Meghan and Harry? One imagines this is a common, if not entirely welcome, topic of conversation over the King’s morning Burford Browns. After weeks of not-so-subtle manoeuvring, the gruesome twosome finally broke cover, taking the good citizens of Nottingham by storm in their first official non-official appearance as a couple.
A veritable symphony in this season’s non-royal royal shades of plum and burgundy, Meghan showcased her ‘duchess of the people’ credentials by pairing a £26 Marks & Spencer belt with her £650 Jennifer Chamandi stilettos, £345 Joseph cashmere sweater and £1,495 Joseph cashmere coat.
In a further subtle nod to the non-royal nature of her appearance, she flashed a well-turned bare calf and ankle. Was there ever a woman so down-to-earth and authentic and in touch with the common people?
Surrounded by all of 200 adoring fans (of whom a substantial number were photographers and journalists), the Duchess clutched her bunch of flowers like they were from luxury florist Moyses Stevens, squealed with girlish delight, dispensed hugs and posed for selfies. There was much smiling and clapping and tilting of the head as she mingled with carefully selected angelic-looking children, while Harry gazed on in the manner of a lovestruck puppy.
Meanwhile, in Cardiff, the real royals, King Charles and Queen Camilla, were attending the ceremonial opening of the new term of the Welsh Parliament, meeting community groups and doing their best to sidestep anti-monarchy protesters. They might as well have stayed in bed for all the attention they received.
There is a grim inevitability to all this. For the King and, by extension, Prince William, this is everything they’ve been dreading since the moment the Sussexes blindsided them by announcing their return to Blighty.
Unencumbered by protocol or, for that matter, the slightest sense of propriety, Harry and Meghan have parked their tanks firmly on the King’s lawn. They clearly intend to be the cooler, groovier royal alternative – and given how fickle people are, there is a good chance they will succeed. To many, it’s true, these two nouveau royals seem beyond the pale. They understand nothing of the constitutional meaning of the Crown, as they have repeatedly demonstrated, and are as far removed as anyone could be from the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, whose life was all about duty. They are selfish, entitled and entirely ruthless when it comes to pursuing their own aims – again, as repeatedly demonstrated.
But, in a way, that is what makes the Sussexes so dangerous: in our shallow social media age, where success is measured in clicks and likes, and old-fashioned values such as hard work and resilience are increasingly worthless, the Duke and Duchess, with their whingeing and blaming everyone else, are perfectly in tune with the prevailing culture of victimhood. In fact, in many ways they represent the perfect mixture of vacuousness and vanity required to earn them an army of fans who find the solemnity and stoicism of the King and other senior royals far too challenging for their dopamine-addled brains.
…It’s hard to see what can be done. The Sussexes are not going to act with respect or restraint, that much is abundantly clear. They patently intend to pursue a career as pseudo-royals, and will do whatever necessary to draw the spotlight away from the real royals. What can the King do? They have committed no offence. And yet…
That’s why I think that, in the end, they will have to be brought back into the fold. Restoring their titles and status and giving them back all the trappings – round-the-clock-security, hot and cold running staff, lavish accommodation, balcony privileges, a stipend and so on – is probably the only way to neutralise them. It is, ultimately, the lesson of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana: she was far more trouble to the Royal Family on the outside than she was on the inside. The same, I fear, is now true of her younger son and his ambitious wife.
This is yet another admission of defeat from the press and the royalists. It’s been happening for years though – any time the Sussexes get good headlines or some success, these people wring their hands and say “well, maybe Harry and Meghan just need to come back!” The problem is that it wouldn’t “neutralize” them. The other problem is that Meghan really does not want that life, because she (more than Harry) knows that it’s a f–king trap and that they just want control of her and her children. And the third problem is that Prince William and Kate would have full-blown nervous breakdowns and they would both probably rage-quit the monarchy if the Sussexes “came back.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The absolute vitriol aimed at Meghan is… just beyond. These people are insane.
You would think from this outrage over how inappropriate she was that she did a pole dance out in the streets of Nottingham.
The derangers came up with the term real royals. Term makes no sense whatsoever. Most in that family are not working royals
Like, who can read this garbage. I got to “gruesome twosome “. Fuc* you. It’s so %ucking offensive. I’m appalled this piece was even posted. I get clicks but this was disgusting. Vine is like Levin. Its definitely not funny. It’s misogynistic, racist and in every way offensive.
If they return, then I just give up…I like their escape to freedom story too much. Before you say no, they’ll never return, we just went through that. I’m a believer in Living a good life is the best revenge. They’re getting too close to the flames and playing with fire a bit too much for my liking. But at least it’s not boring lol!
Difference is Harry & Meghan have never said they’d never return to the uk. Their leaving statement in 2020 said they wanted to split time between uk & North America & after they left they kept a home in uk until 2023 when they were evicted.
And even on security Harry never said he’d never bring his family back without the uk security issue being resolved. In his bbc interview in 2025 he said something like he cannot see a world where he’d bring his family back to the uk at this point.
Some parts of the uk press have this reaction every time the Sussexes have a successful trip so Sarah vine saying bring them back is nothing new. The problem is H&M are good at this public service stuff & the press regret that the brf is stuck with an elderly line up.
The palace don’t want the Sussexes & particularly Meghan representing them so this is a non starter but is why the palace & their press propagandists are working hard to make it seem like H&M doing charity work is a breach of the sandringam summit & shouldn’t be allowed- they don’t want competition. And Meghan said on Oprah she regretted trusting them. I cannot see anything in the years since that might have improved that view especially as the monarch she seemed to like & respect is gone.
Ah yes Sara Vile Vine whinging and blaming the Sussexes again. She sounds like a petulant whiner, my god. It’s not their fault the “real royals” are not only dull and lazy but also entitled, selfish and ruthless. Sarah needs to learn to stop blaming others for the fact that Kate is starting an asinine nature and children’s research and awareness program after land-grabbing 150 acres of land and closing down a children’s nature center for her personal forever home. It’s not the Sussexes fault that no one came to see William play cricket in the street. The real royals should really be less self-pitying and figure out how to be more appealing as opposed to whinging and blaming everyone else. And just to add, this real royals thing is going to backfire on them.
Although Harry wants to be a working Royal again, Meghan doesn’t. I think there is just so much she would do. A year in England is one thing but to go back to that life is quite another.
@louise, please share where Harry has said that? Did he say that in interviews. In his memoir when he loathed that work? Did he say it on anything? Did he yell falling out of an aeroplane and you only heard it? I assume you read tabloid articles and nothing HARRY has ever said. It’s hilarious how much you, “KNOW”.
Neither Harry or Meghan want to come back and why would they? They can earn their own money, give their young children as private a life as possible all while attending to the charities important to them. Nothing has really change re the coverage of this couple, most especially Meghan. The venom and vitriol is still there and Meghan is still biracial, with biracial children
I love the fact that a media member is complaining that there was so much press covering H & M while hardly any press went with the king that day. Once again, the media lamenting about a problem that they themselves created and have total control over. 🙄
Well I actually read that , wish I hadn’t .
What a nasty piece of work that ..itch is ,
How does she even sleep at night .
The abuse Meghan gets is beyond my comprehension .
Even in the two sentences I read, it shows absolutely desperation. The more vile, the more desperate.
I’m encouraged by the fact that they keep reminding Meghan why she noped on out of there in the first place.
This article is both unhinged and hilarious. The vitriol aimed at the Sussexes is, of course, extreme and uncalled for and gee, Sarah, maybe that’s part of the reason they left, because you all are completely……well, unhinged….when it comes to them.
But the conclusion is the hilarious part. These two are so entitled, so hellbent on revenge and damaging the monarchy, so selfish, so ruthless, they know nothing about hard work or service……..so they must become taxpayer funded again, with security, staff, “balcony privileges” (lol), a stipend, “lavish” accommodations, etc. They are so hated that the only solution is for the taxpayer to completely pay for them.
Basically how i’m reading this is that vine hates the Sussexes (nothing new) but even SHE can see their popularity and appeal and knows that the BRF needs them, so this seems aimed at Charles and William to me – “look I know they’re awful. you ‘real royals’ are so much better, but….at the same time……”
“Lavish” accommodations like the dilapidated pre-renovated Frogmore Cottage where Harry couldn’t even stand up in the bedroom and was hanging his clothing on pegs.
Well, Sarah Vine and Kate do have one thing in common, hence the parasocial pity party: both of the men they married are more interested in their valets / aides / male staff. I mean…. Ladies in Lavender stick together. As opposed to burgundy. LOL. One of them is still married but that’s a technicality.
As if Harry and Meghan want to return to the royal fold and be under William’s incandescent thumb in a few years. Sarah Cine is a C U next Tuesday, what a malicious piece of work.
What did I just read?? F-hell.
What a nasty article. And they still have their titles you stupid shrew! UGHHHH
The article makes much more sense if you swap Will and Kate in for Harry and Meghan.
While I’m still worried about their security, I have to say I rather enjoy how much them being on British soil irritates William
The rota and tabs super from delusion and narcissism, as usual. So do the left over royals. Harry is a prince — a real one. He appears to believe he has no choice but to be who he is, and that means service first, standing up for the monarchy and dragging that bunch into the 21st century, like it or not. What he is not going to do is subject himself, his wife or his kids to the control of the palace apparatus, bad judgment and pettiness of the lot dinosaurs. He seems to have it right by staying outside of the tent.
Ah Sarah Sarah with your internalized misogyny- using “ambitious” as an insult to describe a woman…
And what is she – 12 years old? Describing them as the gruesome twosome – she’s truly not well…
Sarah Vine is essentially saying that the Harry and Meghan need to be controlled by the Palace. If they had agreed to the half in proposal the Palace would have maintained that control. Their arrogance has led to the current situation.
Exactly this👆. Vine wants them back under palace control.
Why do they always make an issue of the bare ankles?!
You don’t wear sheer hose anymore with a nice skirt or dress in warmer weather. You just don’t and that has been true for literally decades. My husband was raised in a former Commonwealth country, and despite having gone to high school and college in Texas was still hung up on the “stockings” thing for a long time. We’d go to a wedding or something and I’d be bare-legged in heels, and he’d be concerned that I wasn’t “dressy” enough. Even if it was 90 degrees outside. It took his very fashionable and authoritative law partner to tell him to stuff it. She was horrified that he thought I should be wearing “panty hose” in this day and age.
They think it’s still 1985.