Bond: With the Sussexes’ charity work, the Windsors will ‘all just have to get over it’

Of all the royalists, Jennie Bond (!!!) might have the best reaction to the Sussexes’ visit to Nottingham last week? What in the world? I’ll be fair – Bond has, at times, actually been a bit fair to Prince Harry and Meghan, mostly Meghan. A lot of the royal reporters and commentators will (at times) begrudgingly admit that Meghan is fabulous and she has the star quality desperately needed by the Windsors. But usually the next part of it is “but William and Kate will be mad about it!” As in: yes, Meghan is doing something and she’s such a charismatic star, but William and Kate are still incandescent with rage that Meghan exists! Jennie Bond’s answer to that is: the Windsors need to get over themselves. And I oop–
It all looked so familiar. The crowds, although not huge, were adoring. Meghan was showered with huge bouquets, balloons and gifts for her children. Harry was cheered, hugged and in great demand for selfies. But Meghan was the star of this show and, just like William with Catherine, Harry had to keep hurrying his wife along so they didn’t get too late.
Behind the scenes, the visit had been organised like a carbon copy of a “working royal” trip. After Harry’s prolonged squabble with the press and his decision to ditch the royal rota (the Palace system for allotting media access to events) the Sussexes have now set up their own rota arrangement. Here though, if you’re nifty, you can indeed spot a slight difference: they have deployed a power of veto and at least one tabloid is very much persona non grata. You might remember that Harry recently suffered a comprehensive defeat in his legal action against Associated Newspapers, publishers of the Mail and the Mail on Sunday. Their spokesman insists they are open to genuine scrutiny. We shall see.
Detailed briefing notes were issued in advance of the visit, with background information about the charities involved. Timings were published so that the Sussex fans would know where to gather and cheer. This was a royal engagement in all but name, and it’s beginning to look like a rival court.
Many would argue that Harry and Meghan have been less than loyal to the Crown. They have dumped their royal life and duties, and lobbed barbed insults at their UK family. They have caused the King untold grief and forced a seemingly unbridgeable rift with William and Catherine.
However, they cannot be accused of disloyalty to the charities they supported as working royals. And in Nottingham, they renewed their links with community projects close to their hearts. In Harry’s case, his support for the Community Recording Studio, a youth and community charity based in the city, dates back to 2013. Meghan’s association with the women from Grenfell Tower and their cookery hub remains one of her most meaningful causes.
Predictably, the Duke and Duchess were welcomed back by their charities with open arms. No one cared whether they were working royals or royals out working.
In the end, what does it matter? What’s in a name or a label? These are two people who want to use their position in life – however it’s classed – to do a bit of good, here and there, on their own terms. It won’t please William and it will steal the limelight from the other royals. For a while, at least. So they’ll all just have to get over it.
[From The i Newspaper]
“It won’t please William and it will steal the limelight from the other royals. For a while, at least. So they’ll all just have to get over it…” I wish that this was said more often, especially during one of William’s rage-briefing cycles or even one of Buckingham Palace’s rage-briefing cycles. Royalists telling the king and the heir to simply get over it. All of this pearl-clutching about “working royal” this or “Sandringham agreement” that, just stop and get over yourselves.
Meanwhile, there’s a story about William’s incandescent rage over the Nottingham visit, with one source claiming that William was seething and he “could not believe what he was seeing.” He’s so furious that he apparently wants the palace to somehow block the Sussexes from going outside, especially when other royals have events.
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The Prince of Wales joins cricketing stars from the UK and India at a special Earthshot Prize event on The Mall, in London, to celebrate ties between the two nations ahead of the Earthshot Prize Summit and Awards Night in Mumbai in November
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Oct 2026
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The Prince and Princess of Wales meeting National businesses representatives during a visit to the IKEA store in Belfast, to learn about IKEA’s work in supporting care-experienced young people on their journey into employment
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
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The Princess of Wales serving customers during a visit to the IKEA store in Belfast, to learn about IKEA’s work in supporting care-experienced young people on their journey into employment
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
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William, Prince of Wales joins cricketing stars from the United Kingdom and India at a special Earthshot Prize event hosted on The Mall, London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart a visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Himmah Hub in Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
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The Duke of Sussex during a visit to Himmah Hub in Nottingham
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
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Prince Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Nottingham, United Kingdom
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Duke of Cambridge talks to Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, during his visit to Abu Dhabi’s wetlands at the Jubail Mangrove Park to learn more about the UAE’s efforts to protect the regional flora and fauna from human and environmental challenges, particularly as the country’s urban centres continue to grow and develop, as part of his tour of the United Arab Emirates.
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Bond is another troublesome royalist. She makes some good points at times but yeah, her royalist hat is not far from her coverage. Not quite a gutter rat but only a tip of her royalist hat from it.
Too late. The royals blew it when they dismissed Harry. Harry gets to do what he wants now.
Scooter caused the rift and charles never reined him in. Keen aided and abetted scooter. Ultimately is is all on charles for catering to scooter and letting harry be driven out
I still don’t get it about the pseudo royal anything. The mechanics show some similarities, but the content is totally different.
So yes, the royals do walkabout and so did the Sussexes. However, can anybody imagine any working royals hugging or getting hug, kissing or kissed. The difference is fundamental.
Once inside, the royals mostly meet the leaders and sometime sit with the beneficiaries, but there are seldom sincere interaction with them.
The Sussexes are welcomed and meet the leaders, then do meaningful things with the beneficiaries. In a session with girls, Meghan took the time to speak individually with each of them while Harry was meeting with the CEO. Can you imagine William or Kate doing this?
There is not royal, but totally humanitarian.
That’s why they’re screaming and crying and throwing up. The rival court is much better at royalty.
Plus, um……the Sussexes donate money, lol.
Yeah it does look like Harry is getting what he wanted though. He is blocking some publications from being allowed to come and rewarding others who had better commentary about him and Meghan.
That seems to have been his intention all along. Reestablish himself as royal while stealing the thunder of the Left Behind Windsors.
Well yes. They should get over it but it’s doubtful they will. The Windsors are jealous and petty down to their bones and seemingly incapable of changing that. So we see. If I had to guess, it’s the fact that at the moment, the Windsors, particularly William, does not have the press all to himself. The Sussexes are briefing about their work events in a pretty typical way, letting the press know ahead of time. Harry already took them all to account in court for their unlawful activities and is now willing to work with some, at least in regards to their work. It’s more access than the BM has gotten in years. And it’s a threat to William who likes to think the press will always do his bidding as it relates to the Sussexes. But yeah, he’ll have to get over it.
Are they equally mad at everyone else who does charity?
They’re NOT!?
“they have to get over it” – that should have been the mantra for all these people – press and royals – all along. just accept that Harry and Meghan are going to do what they want to do (which is their right as independent, fully grown adults) and then the BRF should just do what it wants to do. The king and queen and the prince and princess of wales are greeting a foreign head of state today and the british press is still obsessed with H&M.
Someone mentioned yesterday that the big beef the BRF has with Harry and Meghan doing charity walkabouts on their own dime is that the dime will eventually drop that the charity “work” (ie ribbon cutting) the TAXPAYER FUNDED Windsors do is NOT a good value for the money. As Lord Foulkes recently stated. That sentiment may take hold of the unwashed masses and then it’s pitchfork time!