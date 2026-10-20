Selena Gomez admits vaping nicotine changed her voice and she can’t change it back



Selena Gomez has a complicated relationship with social media. She’s quit posting for brief periods, she’s been in social media feuds with many other celebrities and yet she keeps coming back. That’s probably why she’s the most followed woman on Instagram – she’s messy. She’s also candid about what’s going on in her life. Selena posted a video to her Instagram stories on Sunday saying that her voice has changed from vaping nicotine and there’s no way to change it back. She said that she’s quit, but that it’s hard. It’s surprising to me that she vapes. I just don’t know many people who do. Here’s some of what she said and you can see the video below.

I’m not going to be able to change my voice. I vaped nicotine a lot. And just so everyone knows that’s somewhat vaped. Nicotine is so hard to quit. And I think I just wanted to say, if you’re going through it, or if you’re even trying to vape, it’s just not worth it. It’s so stupid, and it’s changed my voice. So if you guys don’t like listening to my voice, that’s totally understandable. I don’t mind. Just don’t listen to it. But I am really excited because I stopped, and I just hope I can keep it up. It’s really hard. But I know if you are going through something, you can get through it too. It sucks.

[From Instagram Story video]

I had to watch that a couple times to understand the line “And just so everyone knows, that’s somewhat vaped.” She is trying to get the word out not to vape, she’s not saying she only vaped somewhat. This is good of her and she has such a huge platform that she’s surely going to reach people, especially kids. In December of last year she answered fan questions on Instagram Live. She said that her voice had changed because “sometimes things happen… my throat kind of swells inside sometimes.” Selena didn’t directly say it was due to her lupus, but she talked about her other health issues in that same Q&A.

It must be a bitch to quit vaping. I only smoked regular cigarettes for about two years in the 90s and I remember jonesing so hard. It was starting to become socially unacceptable to smoke so that helped. Vaping is much easier to sneak. Plus it can smell like cotton candy, but it has scary real health risks.

I noticed that she sounded different, but that happens to a lot of performers. I assumed she was overusing her voice somehow. Like Miley Cyrus sounds different now too, right? She sounds like a pack a day smoker, like the old ladies of my youth, and I thought that might be just from singing. I’m obviously naive.

Selena Gomez opens up about how vaping nicotine changed her voice: “I’m not gonna be able to change my voice. Nicotine is so hard to quit… It’s just not worth it. […] I’m really excited because I stopped, and I just hope I can keep it up.” https://t.co/w4euexYK51 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 19, 2026