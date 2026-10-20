Brad Pitt is trying to get his kids’ contact info now that Angelina Jolie has left LA

By all accounts, none of Brad Pitt’s children speak to him. Four of Angelina Jolie’s six kids have changed their surnames to drop “Pitt” legally, and the other two (Pax and Knox) reportedly use only the “Jolie” surname socially and academically. All of the kids are now legal adults, and I’m not even sure where most of them live. Someone said Vivienne was in New York now, but she’s been in LA in recent months. Knox recently traveled to Ukraine with Angelina, but I think he’s LA-based too. The older kids? Some of them are in New York, I think. The point is that Angelina has now sold her LA home and she plans to travel and work and do her humanitarian missions, and the kids are going to do their own thing. Well, Brad Pitt thinks this is his opening.

Despite his two very public and messy divorces, Brad Pitt once said he sees himself as a ‘congenital optimist.’ Sources tell the Daily Mail, Pitt has renewed optimism about reconnecting with his six estranged kids, eyeing Jolie’s plans to live a nomadic lifestyle abroad as the perfect opportunity to find a way back to his brood.

‘Angie now intends to live out of the States more and Brad’s hearing it doesn’t appear any of them plan to relocate with their mother,’ a source close to the actor told the Daily Mail. ‘That could serve as an opportunity to try to get at least some of them back in his life. As unlikely as that sounds, he’s going to give it his best shot. It’s definitely a case of when the cat’s away the mice will play for Brad.’

In fact, Pitt plans to recruit friends who stuck by him after his divorce to help with how to navigate such a reunion, the insider said.

‘He and Angie shared a number of friends while they were a couple. Some of them didn’t take sides when they split. Brad’s relying on a couple of them to help,’ the insider said. ‘In the past he’s tried to connect with the kids even though he felt sure Angie would shut any communication down. What he’s found out is they’ve all changed their contact info. That’s not going to stop him though. He’ll do everything in his power to unite with them again. He can’t be more heartbroken than he has been about being abandoned and all of them dropping his last name. That was a huge slap in the face, but he saw it coming. Even before Shiloh did it.’

Meanwhile, Pitt has the full support of his girlfriend of four years, jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, 33.

‘Ines is totally behind Brad’s plan,’ said our first insider. ‘They both feel he’s been publicly maligned and humiliated. If it works out and any of [the children] respond positively to him, it won’t be as if they’ll be living with him and Ines. But he wants them to know he’ll always be their father and be there if they need him. Also that he loves them unconditionally despite the hurt they’ve caused him.’