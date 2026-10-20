Brad Pitt is trying to get his kids’ contact info now that Angelina Jolie has left LA

By all accounts, none of Brad Pitt’s children speak to him. Four of Angelina Jolie’s six kids have changed their surnames to drop “Pitt” legally, and the other two (Pax and Knox) reportedly use only the “Jolie” surname socially and academically. All of the kids are now legal adults, and I’m not even sure where most of them live. Someone said Vivienne was in New York now, but she’s been in LA in recent months. Knox recently traveled to Ukraine with Angelina, but I think he’s LA-based too. The older kids? Some of them are in New York, I think. The point is that Angelina has now sold her LA home and she plans to travel and work and do her humanitarian missions, and the kids are going to do their own thing. Well, Brad Pitt thinks this is his opening.
Despite his two very public and messy divorces, Brad Pitt once said he sees himself as a ‘congenital optimist.’ Sources tell the Daily Mail, Pitt has renewed optimism about reconnecting with his six estranged kids, eyeing Jolie’s plans to live a nomadic lifestyle abroad as the perfect opportunity to find a way back to his brood.
‘Angie now intends to live out of the States more and Brad’s hearing it doesn’t appear any of them plan to relocate with their mother,’ a source close to the actor told the Daily Mail. ‘That could serve as an opportunity to try to get at least some of them back in his life. As unlikely as that sounds, he’s going to give it his best shot. It’s definitely a case of when the cat’s away the mice will play for Brad.’
In fact, Pitt plans to recruit friends who stuck by him after his divorce to help with how to navigate such a reunion, the insider said.
‘He and Angie shared a number of friends while they were a couple. Some of them didn’t take sides when they split. Brad’s relying on a couple of them to help,’ the insider said. ‘In the past he’s tried to connect with the kids even though he felt sure Angie would shut any communication down. What he’s found out is they’ve all changed their contact info. That’s not going to stop him though. He’ll do everything in his power to unite with them again. He can’t be more heartbroken than he has been about being abandoned and all of them dropping his last name. That was a huge slap in the face, but he saw it coming. Even before Shiloh did it.’
Meanwhile, Pitt has the full support of his girlfriend of four years, jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, 33.
‘Ines is totally behind Brad’s plan,’ said our first insider. ‘They both feel he’s been publicly maligned and humiliated. If it works out and any of [the children] respond positively to him, it won’t be as if they’ll be living with him and Ines. But he wants them to know he’ll always be their father and be there if they need him. Also that he loves them unconditionally despite the hurt they’ve caused him.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Imagine you spent years distancing yourself from an abusive alcoholic father, and as soon as you turned 18 years old, you went to court to legally drop his name forever. Now imagine your still-drinking, still-narcissistic father has gotten ahold of your contact information via “friends” and he tries to contact you. That’s what the source said: “What he’s found out is they’ve all changed their contact info. That’s not going to stop him though.” That’s disgusting. And they’re saying it like it’s admirable, the fact that Brad traumatized his kids to the point where they all hate his guts and they’ve all changed their numbers, and he’s still like “when the cat’s away the mice will play.” God, I hope one or all of the kids starts giving interviews.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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‘Heart of the Beast’ premiere during 74th San Sebastian International Film Festival
Featuring: Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt
Where: San Sebastian, Spain
When: 23 Sep 2026
Credit: Thomas Bohlen/Starface Photo/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Angelina Jolie with her 5 kids at the “Eternals” UK gala screening, BFI Imax Waterloo, Charlie Chaplin Walk in London, England, UK.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pit
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New York, NY – Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her children, attends the “Maria” premiere at Alice Tully Hall during the New York Film Festival. The family arrived in style for the highly anticipated screening in NYC.
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt
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Paris, FRANCE Shiloh Jolie, the 19-year-old daughter of American actress Angelina Jolie, makes a surprise appearance in the teaser for the official music video of K-pop star Dayoung’s upcoming single “What’s a girl to do,” drawing comparisons to her mother.
Pictured: Shiloh Jolie
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Los Angeles, CA Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Knox Jolie-Pitt was pictured once again today exiting a gym with a bright new look!
Pictured: Knox Jolie-Pitt
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New York, NY Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie are spotted attending the New York Screening of Without Blood. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Nancy Rivera / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie are spotted attending the New York Screening of Without Blood. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Nancy Rivera / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie are spotted attending the New York Screening of Without Blood. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon are seen watching Elena Rybakina Vs Aryna Sabalenka at the finals at the semi finals in Arthur Ashe Stadium during The US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Featuring: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
Where: Flushing Meadows, New York, United States
When: 12 Sep 2026
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
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Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon are seen watching Elena Rybakina Vs Aryna Sabalenka at the finals at the semi finals in Arthur Ashe Stadium during The US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Featuring: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
Where: Flushing Meadows, New York, United States
When: 12 Sep 2026
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
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Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon are seen watching Alexander Zverev Vs Ben Shelton at the finals in Arthur Ashe Stadium during The US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 13, 2026 in Flushing Queens.
Featuring: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
Where: Flushing Meadows, New York, United States
When: 13 Sep 2026
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
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‘Heart of the Beast’ premiere during 74th San Sebastian International Film Festival
Featuring: Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt
Where: San Sebastian, Spain
When: 23 Sep 2026
Credit: Thomas Bohlen/Starface Photo/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
I’m sorry? The hurt THEY’ve caused HIM? Typical DARVO and I hope each and every one of the kids has had enough therapy to recognize that. He hasn’t changed. The moment one of them answers his calls, the media will know about it, about how they’ve “chosen” him over Angie or some such other gaslighting.
He’s disgusting.
This. Typical DARVO and (mentally) abusive behavior.
Such a POS, not only as a father.
That’s exactly where I stopped too – the hurt THEY have caused him? How he forgives them for hurting him?!? Loathsome narcissistic chucklef@cker
That line really struck me too. Disgusting. He’s vile.
Exactly. What about all the pain he has contuined to cause them?! His PR already tried it too with that Intouch cover of the a black truck going into his old house. They claimed it was the 3 younger kids and he won them back. That was right before Shiloh dropped his name. It’s a shame the kids have to navigate through his BS PR
I remember that, it was “reported” from Brad’s sources that Shiloh was moving in with him as soon as she turned 18. Then she turned 18 and legally dropped his last name.
I agree, shocking language. So many parents making themselves out to be the victims of their own children these days. He’s so gross and was never a real parent if this is how he thinks.
He’s trying now? Why not years ago? I hope “friends” don’t give Brad contact info. It’s not his decision to force contact. At most pass on a message Brad wants contact.Leave it up to the kids.
I’m afraid of an ambush. I had a family member I went NC with do it to me, we had some mutual friends and everyone knew the situation. One very soft hearted friend who kum by yah’s her way through life thought we needed to reconcile and talk it out so the NC cousin was invited to a lunch, I didn’t know until I got there. It didn’t go well.
As if these unhinged pr stories will do led to an reconciliation. He is not the victim here and contuines to attack the kids he already abused in the media. Not to mention Zahara has lived in Atlanta for the past 4 years. Why didn’t he try then?
Yeah…. If you were so anxious to speak to your kids, …..why haven’t you spoken to them in all this time? …Angelina wasn’t gatekeeping unless it was at the kids’ request, or their own request, as relayed by their court-appointed counsel, so, ….this was their preference. California is — to my understanding — not given to one-sided partisanship in custody hearings, so, family court would have mandated he have ways to maintain contact with his children, assuming they wanted to speak to him, assuming he wanted to speak to them. …this does not add up.
The whole situation is so sad. But Brad needs to accept if he wants any reconciliation, it has to come from his kids. Not him. And they may choose never to seek him out again, considering how traumatizing that plane ride was for them and how much he maligned their mother in the press during the divorce. I don’t see how he expects any of them to respond to him after dropping his last name. They aren’t going to become magically receptive to him just because Angelina is no longer in LA.
I mean when you’re zero for six you have to wonder… am I the baddie? Surely not.
This is just him trying to get at Angie, but I think he’s using tactics that will not longer work on her🤞. Do you guys think she’s paying for all of her kid’s living expenses? That would be so much money!
Brad’s PR team continues to work over-time. They don’t care that the kids are legal adults now. Summer houses don’t pay for themselves. As for Brad, I don’t expect much from an alcoholic. There was once an abusive one in my life, too, so I feel for these kids. An alcoholic who does not take responsibility for their actions is just not worth your time, blood relative or not. Cut him off and move on.
What an absolute POS. I’m focused on his oh so generous offer that IF any of the children agree to contact him, it’s not as if they’ll “be living with him and Ines.”
Yeah, no duh – Angie’s the one who had to buy an entire estate in LA to raise them all and meet Brad’s demands for visits (whether or not any visits ever occurred). Now that the children are adults, he’s like “Just so we’re clear, I would just be using you as a pawn to try and make your mom look bad. I certainly don’t want you moving in with me and my new girlfriend and getting in the way- I like pretending to be a man without kids or responsibilities, thank you very much. Anyway, call me!!!
This is just PR crap. I doubt he’s trying to reconcile with the kids and LOSE me with the bullsh*t about “Angie would shut any communication down.” He had access to his kids during all these years (with and without court supervision). Does he have another movie coming out? Is he attempting an early Oscar campaign for the movie? Something’s up and I expect more PR drivel coming from his team in the coming weeks.
Looking at his IMDB, he just *had* a movie come out, and nobody cared. A dog movie. Too bad for the dog.
Otherwise, he is booked and busy, with 5 films in process as an actor, and 17 as a producer. The patriarchy continues to reward bad behavior.
This guy has to keep working because he has a ton of lawyers to pay, expensive tastes, and various addictions—plus, he’s footing the bill for his girlfriend’s career. As for the films he’s credited as a producer on, he doesn’t actually do any of the work himself. He only owns 30 or 40 percent of his company, Plan B—having sold off the rest—and the day-to-day operations are handled primarily by his associates. He simply attaches his name to the successes.
Heart of the Beast made over $150 million and has been in the top 5 for several weeks. People still go to his movies. His pr is effective, sadly.
I bet he only cares about reconnecting with the bio kids. What a creep.
Right? We have no proof, but that is absolutely the vibe I get as well. Which is unsurprising, considering everything we know about him.
That’s global that’s not impressive!
Who the eff does he and temu girlfriend think they are, what gives her the right to say the kids maligned him, a women who choses to sign NDA’s to be with those six children’s domestic violence perpetrator father.. this man.us utterly disgusting we knew there would be a new narrative to attack Angelina and her children whilst he promotes another movie
Ines is totally behind Brad’s plan,’ said our first insider. ‘They both feel he’s been publicly maligned and humiliated
These passive aggressive trolls still doing post separation abuse against seven domestic violence victims
He’s just trying to look like the father whose mother has alienated them against him. This is NOT the case.
For 10 years Angelina and the children were forced to stay in LA due to their perpetrator, whatt did Pitt do nothing apart from make movies after movies, going to every photo op events, he and his group.of enablers bragged and gaslighted over the seven domestic violence victims, not once Pitt did. Anything. Now he’s telling kids to beg for his attention.
Deadbeat whose still doing DARVO. he should be ashamed of himself but he’s not and surrounded by enablers who ate like minded perpratrators
I’m confused — I thought there were pictures of Pitt and Knox walking on the sidewalk together last week?
Aren’t they in contact?
Take another close look at these photos.
WATB!
Talk about “getting high on your own supply”. This berk actually believes all his problems with his kids is down to parental alienation instigated by AJ!
As if.
Man. I see he’s taking parenting lessons from that lady who did that Good housekeeping article about her son being estranged from her. To blame your kids for you behavior is crazy. And any friends trying to reach out to his children for him are terrible too. You don’t know what happened, so it’s not for you to intervene. If they changed their numbers, that is what some people call a sign.
Typical boomer.
Good luck with that, Brad. They’re done with you.
I’m on the same page as everyone else. Why can’t Brad ever say anything about the hurt he caused. Children are, littlle bitty children are taught to say sorry about something they have done that has hurt someone else in order to make up with them. Itty bitty. Did he just declare stalker behavior publicly? Because his children changed their name and then their number, and he declares that he won’t quit. (He just won’t admit wrong or say he’s sorry.)
This is all for show. Most of his kids have been old enough for long enough to get in contact with him if they were interested. Or, he could have done all of this privately and reached out to them through the ‘mutual friends’. OR he could cease the litigation involving Angelina and release a statement apologising to her if he was serious.
What a loser.