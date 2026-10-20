Miley Cyrus says Dolly Parton’s spirit sent her the exact sign she asked for



When Dolly Parton passed away unexpectedly in August a lot of us worried about her goddaughter Miley Cyrus. Miley and Dolly were close and it surely hit Miley hard to lose her. Miley issued a touching statement a day after Dolly died, writing that, “Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage,” but that Dolly would want her to keep working and to be strong.

Miley performed recently for the first time since Dolly left us. She did two sold out gigs at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend, one on Friday and again on Sunday. During her Sunday performance Miley told a story about trying to contact Dolly’s spirit. Miley claims she asked for a specific sign from her Dolly Parton mannequin and got it almost immediately. Here’s what Miley said:

I actually have a Dolly mannequin in my bedroom. She gave it to me for Christmas, and it’s dressed like her, it’s built like her. And when I was by myself, I actually took my phone and I played “Jolene” for her on video, just holding up to the mannequin, and lit a candle, and I put a flower down for her, and I said, “Dolly, if you’re here right now, flicker the lights.” And I didn’t say anything out loud, but the entire hallway started flickering. [My fiance] Maxx can vouch, he was there, but he didn’t know what I said. And so I know she’s here with me tonight. And I’m feeling some of the feelings that I’m most afraid of, but having her here with me is getting me through, and having you here with me is getting me through. So no matter what it takes, the show is for you and for Dolly.

[From TMZ Video]

I’m not going to lie, I did not want to believe this at first. I read a few details and thought it could be explained away. Miley is saying that she communicated with Dolly’s spirit telepathically. It’s possible that Miley only thought she told Dolly to flicker the lights, then when the lights flickered she believed that was the exact sign she asked for. It’s still chilling! Then I listened to Miley’s whole story and was creeped out. To be fair, this is my typical approach to the paranormal. I try to be skeptical but invariably end up a believer.

Even if a ghost is good like Dolly, I don’t want them contacting me, you know? They can visit me in my dreams though. That happens a lot. If you’d like to hear some of our ghost stories you should check out these three podcasts from a few years ago.

Miley Cyrus says Dolly Parton communicated with her from the dead. https://t.co/5r3f8KO5d4 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 19, 2026

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Embed from Getty Images