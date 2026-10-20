Dua Lipa wore Ferragamo to the Met Opera’s ‘Lincoln in the Bardo’ opening night

In the heat of this past awards season, Timothee Chalamet screwed up. Within a CNN interview, he scoffed at the idea that anyone cares about ballet or opera at this point. The ballet and opera communities worldwide dragged him to hell and back. Well, here’s my little trendspotting thing: since Chalamet insulted opera and ballet, it feels like more celebrities are making a point of supporting the performing arts. While certain celebrities have always come out for various ballet or opera opening nights, it definitely feels like there’s a new, urgent energy around those art forms. Like, people have decided this year that, you know what, opera is cool as hell, and so is ballet. So are classical concerts!

All of which to say, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner made a point of attending the opening of Lincoln in the Bardo at the Metropolitan Opera last night. Dua wore head-to-toe Ferragamo, which… I mean, it’s not great. My other trendspotting moment is that fashion designers are in a “sad, low-hanging bust” era. There are all of these off-the-shoulder designs and the girls are not getting the support they need! Still, I love that Dua and Callum came out for the opening.

Lincoln in the Bardo is adapted from George Saunders’ Booker-Prize-winning novel, and it was composed by Missy Mazzoli. Mazzoli is the first woman composer to premiere an opera at the Met. You can read more about the opera here.