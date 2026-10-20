Dua Lipa wore Ferragamo to the Met Opera’s ‘Lincoln in the Bardo’ opening night

In the heat of this past awards season, Timothee Chalamet screwed up. Within a CNN interview, he scoffed at the idea that anyone cares about ballet or opera at this point. The ballet and opera communities worldwide dragged him to hell and back. Well, here’s my little trendspotting thing: since Chalamet insulted opera and ballet, it feels like more celebrities are making a point of supporting the performing arts. While certain celebrities have always come out for various ballet or opera opening nights, it definitely feels like there’s a new, urgent energy around those art forms. Like, people have decided this year that, you know what, opera is cool as hell, and so is ballet. So are classical concerts!
All of which to say, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner made a point of attending the opening of Lincoln in the Bardo at the Metropolitan Opera last night. Dua wore head-to-toe Ferragamo, which… I mean, it’s not great. My other trendspotting moment is that fashion designers are in a “sad, low-hanging bust” era. There are all of these off-the-shoulder designs and the girls are not getting the support they need! Still, I love that Dua and Callum came out for the opening.
Lincoln in the Bardo is adapted from George Saunders’ Booker-Prize-winning novel, and it was composed by Missy Mazzoli. Mazzoli is the first woman composer to premiere an opera at the Met. You can read more about the opera here.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
New York, NY Dua Lipa and Callum Turner arrive hand in hand for the Find Your Light Benefit Concert in New York City. The couple makes a stylish entrance, with Dua stepping out in a dramatic black embellished look while Callum keeps things classic in a sharp dark suit. Pictured: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner attend the world premiere of “Lincoln in the Bardo” at the Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center in New York City. The couple steps out together for the opening night of the new opera composed by Missy Mazzoli. Pictured: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Dua Lipa and Callum Turner arrive hand in hand for the Find Your Light Benefit Concert in New York City. The couple makes a stylish entrance, with Dua stepping out in a dramatic black embellished look while Callum keeps things classic in a sharp dark suit. Pictured: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Dua Lipa and Callum Turner arrive hand in hand for the Find Your Light Benefit Concert in New York City. The couple makes a stylish entrance, with Dua stepping out in a dramatic black embellished look while Callum keeps things classic in a sharp dark suit. Pictured: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Dua Lipa and Callum Turner arrive hand in hand for the Find Your Light Benefit Concert in New York City. The couple makes a stylish entrance, with Dua stepping out in a dramatic black embellished look while Callum keeps things classic in a sharp dark suit. Pictured: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
She looks amazing… even in this terrible dress.
I love what she’s wearing. I think she looks great!
I’m a hard no on the dress that looks like it’s trying to squeeze her in two but here for celebs being out and visible supporting the arts.