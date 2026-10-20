Princess Kate flag-dressed in green McQueen for the Sultan of Oman’s state visit

The Sultan of Oman’s state visit to the UK began today. Prince William was once again tasked as “chaffeur,” his big and important “job” these days. At first, I thought there might be something interesting with the fact that the Princess of Wales didn’t join her husband for the pick-up and formal greeting, but I bet that was probably the call from Oman’s embassy, not Kensington Palace.

So, William did the formal greeting and chauffeuring solo, then delivered Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said to Windsor Castle, where King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales were waiting. Kate wore a “deep green coat” which reads as a dark grey in some photos, and the coat is from Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. Her hat is by Juliette Botterill. In case you’re wondering “why green,” it’s because Oman’s flag is green. Diplomatic flag dressing!! Kate also wore the Queen Alexandra Three Feathers brooch, which once belonged to Princess Diana and was given to Kate in 2022, when William became the Prince of Wales. The significance is that the brooch is the Prince of Wales’ “heraldic badge,” the three-feathered fleur-de-lis.

King Charles and Camilla both look tired as hell. Interesting. Of course, William and Kate look tired too – it’s as I keep saying, they’ve spent the past five or six years pushing back all of their events for afternoons or evenings. Camilla and William both need time to sleep it off, I guess.

PS… I can’t wait to see the latest wide-shot dais photo, where Charles and Camilla always force Will & Kate to stand off to the side.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

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16 Responses to “Princess Kate flag-dressed in green McQueen for the Sultan of Oman’s state visit”

  1. Becks1 says:
    October 20, 2026 at 8:46 am

    Is that a new coat? i feel like we’ve seen that before, or at least something so similar to it that she didn’t need another coat like that. The bow on the back of the hat makes it look like a present.

    And yes, they all look tired as hell. Kate and will have surely earned their upcoming vacation at this point, right??? poor lambs, having to work multiple times a week because of those mean Sussexes!

    Reply
    • Chenni says:
      October 20, 2026 at 9:03 am

      I thought the same too. I swear I saw this same coat during her irish parade or whatever they do with very large dog. Plus she has very similar coats and wasting taxpayers money .

      Reply
    • 2131Jan says:
      October 20, 2026 at 9:22 am

      Interesting that Kopy Kate is wearing a Chanel bag, considering the press made a big deal about Meg’s Chanel black bag, and that it was “vintage”, so she must’ve had it “before”. They were pissed they couldn’t attach a current price tag to it. (This was when she was in the black tuxedo blazer and black jeans, when she went out with her hairdresser in Notting Hill, for lunch).

      Reply
    • Chiron says:
      October 20, 2026 at 9:25 am

      From a glance, not a proper look, it’s similar to Christmas walk 2024 and then it was called a rewear? But who knows

      Reply
  2. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    October 20, 2026 at 8:49 am

    I want nothing but the wide shot pic with lazy will and lazy kate on the sideline of the gazebo.

    Hope it rains.

    Reply
  3. Jais says:
    October 20, 2026 at 8:54 am

    The coat seems nice, her usual, just in a different color. I kind of like the black lace turtleneck underneath. Risqué! The brooch is nice. I despise the earrings. Maybe I just personally don’t like her earring style and it’s a me thing. Bc that would not be the styling choice i’d make. Dangly earrings with that coat and lace and that hat? It’s a lot. I would’ve gone with smaller studs or something but that’s just me.

    Reply
    • sunnyside up says:
      October 20, 2026 at 9:03 am

      I will go further, I don’t like the broach either, but then I have always thought that broaches are a bit silly. I do like the coat, always like simple elegance.

      Reply
  4. ShazBot says:
    October 20, 2026 at 8:57 am

    I think Camilla has lost weight. Her face looks more gaunt. Whatever is going on there, they all looked stressed as hell.

    I hate the tailoring of Kate’s coat – it’s tailored so tight she looks as stiff as a wooden nutcracker and the padding under the hips just stretches it further. I don’t know why they keep tailoring her coats so tightly.

    Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 20, 2026 at 9:03 am

    Kate is morphing into her mother – the resemblance in some of these shots is very strong.

    As for them looking tired, that just seems to be their usual resting faces thou it does seem as if something is going on BtS.

    Reply
  6. Sharon says:
    October 20, 2026 at 9:05 am

    Camilla looks very serious lately, as if something is weighing heavily on her. I wonder if there has been a change in Charles’ health?

    Reply
  7. Cali says:
    October 20, 2026 at 9:14 am

    Has Kate gotten cheek implants?
    It sure looks like it in the photo where she is holding her stomach.

    Reply
  8. Kirsten says:
    October 20, 2026 at 9:15 am

    I feel like getting to wear hats all of the time would be one of the only perks of being a royal. So it is a mystery to me why the hats they pick are all SO bad.

    Reply
  9. Mightymolly says:
    October 20, 2026 at 9:17 am

    There are Muslim nations who’ve elected women to the highest office. But quick google tells me Oman is a tad behind the curve on women’s rights, so it’s the fact of a sultan who practices Sharia law that would be behind leaving the woman at home. Although Kate can probably be counted on to be properly demur. It’s Cam you gotta watch out for, downing some G & T’s and making racist jokes.

    Reply
  10. Eurydice says:
    October 20, 2026 at 9:24 am

    I have to laugh at her little Chanel handbag which is flat as a pancake, like it came out of storage box. There’s clearly nothing in it, but I suppose carrying gives her something to do with her hands.

    Reply

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