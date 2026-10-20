Princess Kate flag-dressed in green McQueen for the Sultan of Oman’s state visit

The Sultan of Oman’s state visit to the UK began today. Prince William was once again tasked as “chaffeur,” his big and important “job” these days. At first, I thought there might be something interesting with the fact that the Princess of Wales didn’t join her husband for the pick-up and formal greeting, but I bet that was probably the call from Oman’s embassy, not Kensington Palace.

So, William did the formal greeting and chauffeuring solo, then delivered Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said to Windsor Castle, where King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales were waiting. Kate wore a “deep green coat” which reads as a dark grey in some photos, and the coat is from Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. Her hat is by Juliette Botterill. In case you’re wondering “why green,” it’s because Oman’s flag is green. Diplomatic flag dressing!! Kate also wore the Queen Alexandra Three Feathers brooch, which once belonged to Princess Diana and was given to Kate in 2022, when William became the Prince of Wales. The significance is that the brooch is the Prince of Wales’ “heraldic badge,” the three-feathered fleur-de-lis.

King Charles and Camilla both look tired as hell. Interesting. Of course, William and Kate look tired too – it’s as I keep saying, they’ve spent the past five or six years pushing back all of their events for afternoons or evenings. Camilla and William both need time to sleep it off, I guess.

PS… I can’t wait to see the latest wide-shot dais photo, where Charles and Camilla always force Will & Kate to stand off to the side.