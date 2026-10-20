Princess Kate flag-dressed in green McQueen for the Sultan of Oman’s state visit

The Sultan of Oman’s state visit to the UK began today. Prince William was once again tasked as “chaffeur,” his big and important “job” these days. At first, I thought there might be something interesting with the fact that the Princess of Wales didn’t join her husband for the pick-up and formal greeting, but I bet that was probably the call from Oman’s embassy, not Kensington Palace.
So, William did the formal greeting and chauffeuring solo, then delivered Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said to Windsor Castle, where King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales were waiting. Kate wore a “deep green coat” which reads as a dark grey in some photos, and the coat is from Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. Her hat is by Juliette Botterill. In case you’re wondering “why green,” it’s because Oman’s flag is green. Diplomatic flag dressing!! Kate also wore the Queen Alexandra Three Feathers brooch, which once belonged to Princess Diana and was given to Kate in 2022, when William became the Prince of Wales. The significance is that the brooch is the Prince of Wales’ “heraldic badge,” the three-feathered fleur-de-lis.
King Charles and Camilla both look tired as hell. Interesting. Of course, William and Kate look tired too – it’s as I keep saying, they’ve spent the past five or six years pushing back all of their events for afternoons or evenings. Camilla and William both need time to sleep it off, I guess.
PS… I can’t wait to see the latest wide-shot dais photo, where Charles and Camilla always force Will & Kate to stand off to the side.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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The Prince and Princess of Wales pose next to the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said, as they attend a welcome ceremony on the Royal Dais at Datchet Road in Windsor, Berkshire, at the start of his state visit to the UK.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales greets the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said, at the Sultan’s residence in London, at the start of his state visit to the UK.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales with Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said
Where: United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales at the reception for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said, at Datchet Road in Windsor, Berkshire, at the start of his state visit to the UK.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales at the reception for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said, at Datchet Road in Windsor, Berkshire, at the start of his state visit to the UK.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales awaits the arrival of the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said, for a welcome ceremony on the Royal Dais at Datchet Road in Windsor, Berkshire, at the start of his state visit to the UK.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales awaits the arrival of the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said, for a welcome ceremony on the Royal Dais at Datchet Road in Windsor, Berkshire, at the start of his state visit to the UK.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said, pose for a photograph as they attend a welcome ceremony on the Royal Dais at Datchet Road in Windsor, Berkshire, at the start of his state visit to the UK.
Featuring: King Charles III and Queen Camilla with Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales pose next to the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said, as they attend a welcome ceremony on the Royal Dais at Datchet Road in Windsor, Berkshire, at the start of his state visit to the UK.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Is that a new coat? i feel like we’ve seen that before, or at least something so similar to it that she didn’t need another coat like that. The bow on the back of the hat makes it look like a present.
And yes, they all look tired as hell. Kate and will have surely earned their upcoming vacation at this point, right??? poor lambs, having to work multiple times a week because of those mean Sussexes!
I thought the same too. I swear I saw this same coat during her irish parade or whatever they do with very large dog. Plus she has very similar coats and wasting taxpayers money .
Interesting that Kopy Kate is wearing a Chanel bag, considering the press made a big deal about Meg’s Chanel black bag, and that it was “vintage”, so she must’ve had it “before”. They were pissed they couldn’t attach a current price tag to it. (This was when she was in the black tuxedo blazer and black jeans, when she went out with her hairdresser in Notting Hill, for lunch).
From a glance, not a proper look, it’s similar to Christmas walk 2024 and then it was called a rewear? But who knows
I want nothing but the wide shot pic with lazy will and lazy kate on the sideline of the gazebo.
Hope it rains.
The coat seems nice, her usual, just in a different color. I kind of like the black lace turtleneck underneath. Risqué! The brooch is nice. I despise the earrings. Maybe I just personally don’t like her earring style and it’s a me thing. Bc that would not be the styling choice i’d make. Dangly earrings with that coat and lace and that hat? It’s a lot. I would’ve gone with smaller studs or something but that’s just me.
I will go further, I don’t like the broach either, but then I have always thought that broaches are a bit silly. I do like the coat, always like simple elegance.
I think Camilla has lost weight. Her face looks more gaunt. Whatever is going on there, they all looked stressed as hell.
I hate the tailoring of Kate’s coat – it’s tailored so tight she looks as stiff as a wooden nutcracker and the padding under the hips just stretches it further. I don’t know why they keep tailoring her coats so tightly.
Kate is morphing into her mother – the resemblance in some of these shots is very strong.
As for them looking tired, that just seems to be their usual resting faces thou it does seem as if something is going on BtS.
Camilla looks very serious lately, as if something is weighing heavily on her. I wonder if there has been a change in Charles’ health?
Has Kate gotten cheek implants?
It sure looks like it in the photo where she is holding her stomach.
She looked like she got fillers a couple of weeks ago as well. Maybe it’s those.
I feel like getting to wear hats all of the time would be one of the only perks of being a royal. So it is a mystery to me why the hats they pick are all SO bad.
There are Muslim nations who’ve elected women to the highest office. But quick google tells me Oman is a tad behind the curve on women’s rights, so it’s the fact of a sultan who practices Sharia law that would be behind leaving the woman at home. Although Kate can probably be counted on to be properly demur. It’s Cam you gotta watch out for, downing some G & T’s and making racist jokes.
I have to laugh at her little Chanel handbag which is flat as a pancake, like it came out of storage box. There’s clearly nothing in it, but I suppose carrying gives her something to do with her hands.
I noticed the exact same thing!