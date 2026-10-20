Clinical guidelines finally recommend hormone replacement as the treatment for menopause



In news I thought was old, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has updated its treatment guidelines for menopause to make hormone replacement therapy the first line of treatment. This comes almost a year after the FDA removed the black box warning on hormone replacements for menopause. Studies from the early 2000s that discouraged hormone replacement were overstating the risks when compared to the significant benefits. I am going to quote CBS News because their expert sums it up well.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has released new guidance for the treatment of common menopause and perimenopause symptoms, including recommending hormone replacement therapy for many women with hot flashes and night sweats. It’s the first time in more than a decade that the group, which is the leading OB-GYN professional organization in the United States, is changing its advice on the use of hormone therapy for menopause and perimenopause. “Hormone replacement therapy is now the first line” for vasomotor symptoms including hot flashes, night sweats and sleep issues, said Dr. Kameelah Phillips, an OB-GYN and menopause specialist. “Before, we used to say, ‘Here’s an antidepressant. Make sure you work out. Why don’t you try a glass of wine?’ All of those were not helpful,” Phillips said in an interview on “CBS Mornings.” “We’re using hormones mainstream now.”

[From CBS News]

I had a hysterectomy about two years ago. Although I kept my ovaries, I went into menopause quickly. No one tells you about the weird and seemingly random symptoms, like itchy ears, difficulty concentrating, and just being annoyed at everything. I’m now on .1 Dotti patches, which I switched to when the Sandoz brand went out of stock. When I feel edgy I use a progesterone cream from a company called Parlor Games, which seems to work somewhat. (Doctors say women without a uterus don’t need progesterone, although I found it helps with my mood.) It took months of trial and error to find a treatment that worked for me. I feel decent now, and if I eat less sugar and exercise regularly I can have mostly good days.

I’m lucky to have a general practitioner and OB-GYN who work with me on treatment options, but it took years and some degrading experiences to find them. If you’re going through menopause, I highly recommend the r/menopause subreddit. This is not meant as medical advice and you should check with your doctor. If it’s an option for you, you should not be afraid to find a doctor who listens and works with you.