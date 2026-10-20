Clinical guidelines finally recommend hormone replacement as the treatment for menopause

In news I thought was old, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has updated its treatment guidelines for menopause to make hormone replacement therapy the first line of treatment. This comes almost a year after the FDA removed the black box warning on hormone replacements for menopause. Studies from the early 2000s that discouraged hormone replacement were overstating the risks when compared to the significant benefits. I am going to quote CBS News because their expert sums it up well.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has released new guidance for the treatment of common menopause and perimenopause symptoms, including recommending hormone replacement therapy for many women with hot flashes and night sweats.
It’s the first time in more than a decade that the group, which is the leading OB-GYN professional organization in the United States, is changing its advice on the use of hormone therapy for menopause and perimenopause.
“Hormone replacement therapy is now the first line” for vasomotor symptoms including hot flashes, night sweats and sleep issues, said Dr. Kameelah Phillips, an OB-GYN and menopause specialist.
“Before, we used to say, ‘Here’s an antidepressant. Make sure you work out. Why don’t you try a glass of wine?’ All of those were not helpful,” Phillips said in an interview on “CBS Mornings.” “We’re using hormones mainstream now.”
I had a hysterectomy about two years ago. Although I kept my ovaries, I went into menopause quickly. No one tells you about the weird and seemingly random symptoms, like itchy ears, difficulty concentrating, and just being annoyed at everything. I’m now on .1 Dotti patches, which I switched to when the Sandoz brand went out of stock. When I feel edgy I use a progesterone cream from a company called Parlor Games, which seems to work somewhat. (Doctors say women without a uterus don’t need progesterone, although I found it helps with my mood.) It took months of trial and error to find a treatment that worked for me. I feel decent now, and if I eat less sugar and exercise regularly I can have mostly good days.
I’m lucky to have a general practitioner and OB-GYN who work with me on treatment options, but it took years and some degrading experiences to find them. If you’re going through menopause, I highly recommend the r/menopause subreddit. This is not meant as medical advice and you should check with your doctor. If it’s an option for you, you should not be afraid to find a doctor who listens and works with you.
photos credit: Dmitriy Frantsev on unsplash, RDNE stock project and Mikhail Nilov on pexels
Now if they could only solve the patch shortage problem! I’m having to chase around from pharmacy to pharmacy every month and it’s enraging (do they really want all of us don’t-give-a-fuck women with our pitchforks storming their offices?)
Seconded! CVS was the only one in town that could fill during the adhd med shortage, so I’m hoping they also get the patches in soon.
Thank you!
I’ve been on HRT since 1 month into perimenopause when I was always sweaty and very stabby. If my doctor refused to fill the prescription, I changed doctors. My poor sister had to beg, year after year, and only started on it 6 years on, so missing a lot of the critical benefits. Even when I was in active cancer treatment, I told my oncologists that removing it from the pill line up was non negotiable, so they had to figure it out (I took blood thinners). It infuriates me that HRT was so wrongly maligned for years and so many women had to do without.
It’s great that HRT is being offered more since there are many women who need it, but…but does medication as the first line of defense play into the hands of Big Pharma? Are they advancing this just to make money off women? I don’t know, but I think it’s a reasonable question. Personally, I think the first line of defense needs to be lifestyle changes and then HRT if necessary. Also, we need research into menopause and its symptoms. Why do some women skate by while others have a horrible time? Who knows; there’s very little research, so yeah, that’s what we need: more research!
More research for sure — no one size fits all.
I do not take hormones, but when friends find out, I get the big push — like I HAVE to do it. I am fine without it. The early menopause years, there was a little brain fog and was lucky enough not to have hot flashes (I had only one. KNOCK ON WOOD!) Did what I called “Look at food and gain 10 pounds” moment era (Gained 15, now lost 10.)
All to say I am glad these options are there, but let’s not forget who and what big pharma is. If it helps you AWESOME, but a good doctor (and a pharamcist) is even better.
I had a breast cancer scare recently and my doctor said HRT is not advised. IDK. It’s so hard to get good information. I’m mostly past the night sweats and heat flashes (and this is absolutely not medical advice, but the worst symptoms seemed to dissipate when I started the Wegovy pill). At the height of my perimenopause symptoms, I lost my car. It was parked on the street in a nightlife district. I wandered around for about 20 minutes, absolutely confused. I took an Uber home and had someone drive me back there the next day, where I found my car exactly where I’d remembered parking it. I’m just sharing this story because the symptoms are REAL.
@mightymolly As a retired Women’s Health nurse, please hear me when I say: Every woman should seek a second opinion before making any serious decisions about their health.
Trust me when I say this, beating within that sweet gynecologist you love so much, male or female, may lie the heart of a malicious misogynist or total nincompoop who doesn’t keep up on the latest information.
I don’t know your particular situation, and your doctor may very well be telling you the absolute truth, but there are legitimate studies showing that misogynistic bias runs rampant in physicians across the world, and that women are routinely undertreated because of physician ignorance or from this bias. Please get a second opinion, always.
@Henny Penny – Thank you so much for saying that. I always go to women doctors. It’s much easier now than when I was younger, but I put in an effort to find them. However, now that I’m generally older than my doctors, I have noticed that there is a dismissive tone of “okay grandma.” I’m at an HMO where I have a new doctor every couple of years, so I don’t have close relationships with them, but it’s weird to believe that these women of younger generations who I know fight daily to get the same respect of their male peers aren’t better about listening to women.
I’ve come to the sad conclusion that my primary physician (GP) is effectively incompetent.
I’m not allowed to switch, though, because the Ontario (Canada) health system discourages it so vehemently.
Just want to add, since @MightyMolly mentioned Wegovy working well for her, that (at least according to my OBGYN, please obviously verify with your own docs, everyone!) that if you have do both a GLP-1 and HRT, and you have a uterus, you need to increase the amount of progesterone you take.
People with uteruses…uteri?…have to take progesterone with HRT/estrogen to protect against uterine cancer no matter what, but if you add a GLP into the mix, you need to up the amount of progesterone to continue to protect your uterus. (Again, per my doc; double-check with yours!)
So if anyone is thinking of adding one or the other GLP/HRT to their arsenal of perimenopausal options, please not only double-check with your doctor, but make sure all your doctors and pharmacists are well aware of all the medications you take and prescribe based on all your medical info.
I take progesterone because my periods became so heavy in my 40s, there were 2 days out of the month that I really couldn’t leave home. It was so heavy it was causing sleep disturbances. I was wearing postpartum pads. My quality of life has improved so much not having to worry about accidents. My mother suffered this same symptom in her 40s. We’d be out somewhere and we’d have to rush home because she’d be having a period accident. I’m so glad I finally spoke up to my doctor and was assured it could be helped.
I thought I’d be sad to be no longer getting a period at all, like moving on to the next phase of life. Not sad at all. (Also, I’m done having kids so this is fine with me.)
I have noticed as well that the major brain fog I was experiencing last year has improved.
@Sue – The same thing happened to me in my mid thirties. It was bewildering. I started having periods lasting two weeks and so heavy I couldn’t be far from a bathroom. It took many doctor visits to be diagnosed with uterine fibroids (at one point I went straight to the ER because I was at work and absolutely desperate for help). I wasn’t ready to consider a hysterectomy at 36. The solution for me was an endometrial ablation. I had to fight for it because they still considered my uterus viable. I haven’t had a period in 15 years. I still have the fibroids (and while I was still ovulating that meant one day a month I was in absolute agony) but the major symptom was completely resolved by a two hour out patient procedure. It’s not a solution for someone who still plans to get pregnant, but it’s bizarrely not a well known procedure and I’m happy just to inform people about it.