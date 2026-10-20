Prince Harry’s GQ interview: ‘Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out’

I did not expect this to pop up today. When Prince Harry was in New York last month, he stopped by GQ’s offices and sat down with GQ’s Zach Baron for the magazine’s “One More Question” feature. The first part of the interview is Harry talking about the move to the UK and why they chose this moment and what the move has been like so far. Harry ends up confirming several narratives and gossip storylines in the British press, including that story that Harry feels strongly about British education and he wanted his kids to go to school in Britain. He confirms that the move wasn’t exactly planned out months in advance, which is something I’ve believed this whole time- that they basically decided to move back to the UK after their July visit. He also said, in so many words, that the political situation in America influenced the decision.

Baron also asked Harry about his rifts with his father and brother, and Harry said, in part: “Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out. With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile—that’s the key point. Scars stick around forever. But what your perception is, and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, letting go of the past. That’s something that I would encourage everybody to do: If there’s certain things from the past that are still affecting you every day, that’s harder to let go of. But, for me, there’s enough drama in the world and enough drama in people’s lives to continue with issues with family.” I assume the “some people don’t want to work it out” is about Prince William. This is Harry forcing the moment to its crisis on multiple fronts.