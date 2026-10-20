Prince Harry’s GQ interview: ‘Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out’

I did not expect this to pop up today. When Prince Harry was in New York last month, he stopped by GQ’s offices and sat down with GQ’s Zach Baron for the magazine’s “One More Question” feature. The first part of the interview is Harry talking about the move to the UK and why they chose this moment and what the move has been like so far. Harry ends up confirming several narratives and gossip storylines in the British press, including that story that Harry feels strongly about British education and he wanted his kids to go to school in Britain. He confirms that the move wasn’t exactly planned out months in advance, which is something I’ve believed this whole time- that they basically decided to move back to the UK after their July visit. He also said, in so many words, that the political situation in America influenced the decision.
Baron also asked Harry about his rifts with his father and brother, and Harry said, in part: “Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out. With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile—that’s the key point. Scars stick around forever. But what your perception is, and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, letting go of the past. That’s something that I would encourage everybody to do: If there’s certain things from the past that are still affecting you every day, that’s harder to let go of. But, for me, there’s enough drama in the world and enough drama in people’s lives to continue with issues with family.” I assume the “some people don’t want to work it out” is about Prince William. This is Harry forcing the moment to its crisis on multiple fronts.
Screencaps courtesy of GQ.
It’s the hope that kills you. Diana knew all of it was a lost cause – Charles, William, the whole kit & caboodle. I think the late Queen knew it, too. What’s the point, really? I mean… it’s the kind of thing that, once you snap the thread, it’s instantly obvious how absurd it is. Harry’s like the silver lining of a very dark cloud. But I hope he sees how pointless it is to save people who won’t save themselves. And what kind of life is that for his kids, hostages to this rescue mission????
I think he gets a chance to try once more, and definitely gets a chance to reclaim his country. I hope it doesn’t end catastrophically. But like — if this little experiment doesn’t work out, he’s gotta peace out of the rats nest.
Harry is so like Diana, but he has many things that she did not: 1. He is royal by blood and Diana–despite her incredible lineage–was a married in; 2. He lived long enough to implement his therapy; 3. He had the military and an incredible partner help him see work arounds to the issues of financial strings, housing options, security alternatives, and family dysfunctions. Being a tall, handsome, white male definitely has it privileges: when he says he is grieving and hurt, he is considered brave rather than weak.
That’s such an interesting point. They could “de-royal” Diana because though she was an aristocrat, she married in. They’ve been trying the same playbook on Harry and it doesn’t work because … if he’s arbitrarily no longer Royal, as a legitimate son of the king, what does being Royal even mean? Is it magic blood or not?
I understand his need to reconcile with his father, considering the fact he’s terminally ill… but his brother? Really? That nutjob? Harry, move on with your life, that crazy man will never change!
When it comes to Bully, I believe H is showing that on his part, its all ‘que sera, sera.’ Meanwhile, it invites every sentient being to take another look at all the incandescent, rage-filled descriptions about Bully, coming from his nearest and dearest.
I kind of think what he’s saying is that he wants…..peace. He doesn’t want the drama surrounding his brother. he wants to be able to show up at a charity event in the UK without William melting down to the tabloids for a week. But he can’t control that.
I had a very……dramatic….relationship with my sister, and the time I had the most peace in that relationship was when I knew I had done what i needed to do to protect my mental health, and she couldn’t touch me anymore. I was able then to see her once or twice a year and say “hi how are you” and then move on. She no longer impacted my life. I think that’s where Harry is with William. It’s not about being BFFs or something (which they never were.)
I could have written that last paragraph myself. Exactly. For me it was about letting go of the toxic relationship, but still behaving like a grown adult when I am in my sister’s presence several times a year. I would think that is Harry’s end goal. Who wants war, when cordiality is a much better option.
Harry needs additional work on Codependency
Your comment is certainly a huge leap considering the very few words quoted from this article & that fact the you (presumably) do not know know Harry personally. So many people making massive ASSumptions about H&M.
Well harry should take his own advice and let go of his family than. This is bizzare and dumbass eden was screaming about for these same talking points for some time. I don’t understand his views on british education because his brother and sister in law are clear example how dumb these people are. Also why on earth these mixed race kids wants to live and study in a country where no matter what their talent is nothing when compared to heir to the throne that they need to make themselves small to uphold monarchy. USA is way more safe ( they lived in California) compare to Europe and especially uk with 7 prime minister in seven years and andy won’t last either . This is beyond bizzare and many poster here was right that harry couldn’t make nothing in usa and he run back to uk and doing royal style charity that’s the one he knows and it’s easy too.
My question is are rich Californians really personally affected by the Trump administration?
Speaking from experience, there’s no reconciling with some people and hoping for them to come around is a waste of energy that’s better spent elsewhere.
With William, reconcilation simply means returning to a toxic and abusive dynamic. Harry needs to accept William will never change and is dragging others down to his level. This will make William especially dangerous when he ascends to the throne.
I truly believe the monarchy is not going to survive the next decade and I don’t think it’s wise for Harry to be anywhere near William when that occurs.
If people don’t think anything they’ve ever done or said is part of the issue, then what’s the point? Meghan cut off the father and family who consistently used her for financial gain. Her husband should take a lesson.
On the one hand, it was good to hear from Harry the reasons they moved — but his desire to be closer to his family, how is that working out?
I hope he meant the Spencers … because the Windsors don’t seem to be giving much. I mean, has Charles even seen him yet?
He said he’s been naive in the past. I think he’s still a little naive when it comes to his birth family.
Reading this, I see how much Harry is like Diana! He really has her heart. She said, “I don’t go by a rule book, because I lead from the heart, not the head.” I can see in this interview that Harry’s doing that too, hoping for a reconciliation, to be back in the bosom of his family but sometimes you have to use your head too! I feel like Diana was more shrewd than Harry though. I’m glad he has the Spencers and Meghan to rely on because I think he’s going to get his heart broken again and again with the Windsor side of the family.
I think Diana was impulsive. And Harry has inherited that. I really hope it works out for him (and Meghan and the children). But gosh there’s a lot of hatred out there
I think he meant the Spencers and his dying father. I don’t think he expected to see his father every weekend. I just think he wants to be close in the event that there’s a sudden deterioration. I think he wants to be there when Charles dies. After the way he lost his mother – with no goodbye, no closure, a grief played out for the world to see – who can blame him? But that means that charles is probably a lot worse off than we know.
Harry really is a great guy in so many ways. But he has blind spots the size of Mt. Everest. The whole “British education is the best education” thing is crazy to me. And the political situation in the US? The whole world is on the brink these days. Did he notice what happened in France over the weekend? And the British establishment hates his wife to the point of wishing violence on her. He has rose colored glasses firmly in place when it comes to his own country, its class system and archaic monarchy. Yoking himself to all that in the future is not the solution he hopes it is.
right! The British Education reason which is tied to class system which ties into ridiculous notions of accent, etc… C’mon man. Archie and Lili deserve better.
i dont get the british education thing because its not like Harry went to university, its not like he had the most amazing educational experience, etc. But it makes me wonder if it does circle back to his childhood – if he wishes he had a different educational experience, if he wishes he had gone to university (spare makes it sound like it was never really an option for him) and so he’s trying to fix that error with his children. I dont think that’s entirely healthy, but he’s not the first parent to try to fix something “wrong” from their childhood with their own children.
As for leaving the US….i dont fault him for that. I would get the hell out of here too if I had the means.
I thought Harry mentioned a university program that he thought sounded interesting so he must have done a bit of research on universities or heard about programs from others. It seems nobody expected Harry to go to university, so he didn’t. Obviously, life has proven that Harry is not thick, and he didn’t get the academic help it seems he needed to succeed.
Yeah for some reason I want to say it was Brighton, but that could be completely wrong. A B name sticks in my head though. That was one of the saddest parts of the book for me honestly – he had this thought “well maybe this…..” and then his father or the Firm or whoever was like “no darling boy that’s not for you.”
If he regrets not having a university education, it’s not too late for that. He has money and time. The route he is on now seems like a dead end to me. He wants to serve. That’s a noble aspiration, but he’s chosen to continue to do that through royal style events. As for trying to escape American politics, good luck with that. He only needs to look around to know that no country is a safe harbor from fascism right now, including the UK. I’m just going to say it. If he really wants to serve, he could leave royalty behind and run for office. He is a natural politician (in the good sense), just like his Mum. And he would be so good at politics.
Didn’t he say something about not knowing there were so many black prople in London before meeting Meghan? He definitely has had huge class and race blinders on his whole life. Military years possibly the exception if the U.K. army is as racially integrated as the U.S. army.
Huh. I haven’t watched it yet but he said the political climate in the states is one of the reasons they left? Damn. Meanwhile I’m still stuck here. Matthew Mcconaughey’s destabalizing comments today has me in a mood.
I haven’t listened to the full thing yet either but I just saw a clip where he talks about why he should be allowed to tell his story, because other people have told their version of his story for years. YES HARRY!
Absolutely.
I would say I hope he’s being strategic here knowing that publicly the feud is not a good look for anyone and wanting to end it and move on, and also that it’s his family that are the roadblocks to that.
But he might just truly be all in on it and want it all back. Who knows.
I do think he’s found a good medium where they make their own money and could just do things occasionally for the family, but that institution is so jealous of each other and racist that it would never work. Harry and Meghan can’t be Zara and Mike, or Beatrice or Eugenie, or any of the others because they aren’t a dull as dishwater, and they will always garner attention.
I also think part of the problem is that William is what stands between him and….everything. Like he will not get to spend Easter or Christmas with the Windsors (if he even wanted to) because William won’t allow it. And they may not want to do that, they may want to go back to California or go to Althorp or Portugal or wherever…but it sucks that the choice is made because William has been in a rage fit for over half a decade.
i don’t think Charles wants meghan & the kids at family events either,
Harry’s spokesman via PEOPLE: “His comment about “some people” not wanting things to work out “was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family. The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way.”
IMO some of it was definitely toward his family but also the media. The media is able to dine out for years due to the rift, and they have no intention of stopping their grift.
Okay I’ve listened to that part of the interview and I see why the spokesperson clarified it to People. I think when you listen to it his meaning is more clear than when you just see it written down. he talks about grieving his relationship with his brother and father, how that is massively relatable to many, and how people look to him and say “well how are you going to work it out, because maybe that will help me work my stuff, and some people don’t want it to work out.” It’s a lot more generic than I think the specific quote makes it sound.
How very curious. Meghan seems the smartest/most educated in that family and she’s the only one who didn’t have a British education. Not that the US is the best, necessarily; it’ll be what you make of it. (And the kids weren’t being hunted at school in California, as far as I know.)
I always thought that he was forcing this because he wanted his kids to have the options for anything and everything. That he wasn’t going to let his kids be banished from the country of his birth. And I get that, but the idea of “letting go” of your father and brother deliberately targeting you and your wife and using the press to do it? whew.
I do get not wanting to be in the US right now. That part sounds great.
He didn’t say British schools are superior, just culturally different, and he wanted his kids to experience that type of school system as well. I spent a year at a British university and, though I came away thinking my American university system was better, I didn’t regret experiencing the British school system, as it gave me a new perspective.
I think the children are at a good age for soaking up a new culture in their bones, so to speak, and when they are adults they can decide where they want to live and thrive.
I would like for Harry to follow Meghan’s example and stop giving interviews. Where she has found power in silence, every time Harry speaks he loses a lot of his lustre and inches closer to permanently becoming what many have called him for years: an entitled brat.
Also you guys I’m laughing so hard that this video dropped as W&K are standing in the rain, miserable. This will be the media’s focus, not the state dinner. Kate’s gonna have to wear a really big tiara hahaha.
Wait I haven’t see those yet!
oh I haven’t seen actual pics yet either, I’m just laughing at how this will steal the coverage from the Wales.
Even with him saying this, you’ll still have people saying no he doesn’t mean the dog shit father, or his brother. Yes, he does. I don’t know how many other ways he can tell you and show you. He wants a relationship with both his father and brother, he wants a family. Harry is also monarchist, his father is his king ,William is his future king. If he is allowed, he would go back in, in some form or for big events( “he said he’d never go back”, he also said he wouldn’t bring his family without security). He is clearly willing to forgive all the things done and said to his wife and children that continues still today. I think the only thing keeping Harry from being side by side ( or two steps behind) his brother on Christmas morning, is William’s anger and ego. The press and men in grey is who he is talking about in the title not William.
If he was as desperate as you and others on here seem to think he is to return to being a working royal….why did he leave to begin with?
I’m not sure he ever meant to fully settle in the U.S. Their hand was forced a bit by Covid and then a bunch of lucrative California-based contracts. Now that they aren’t under those contracts they are back in England, seemingly on a whim. Which makes you think maybe leaving was also done without a lot of planning but based on feelings in the moment. It was the right move to save Meghan but that doesn’t mean it was well considered in advance.
I think he always wanted to explore what if ( everyone wonder what ifs in our life). It’s like phrase where some prisoners couldn’t handle normal life and does crime and goes back to jail. I think that analogy apply to harry. He went to usa and no none cared about royals or title etc and they had freedom and he was bored and he goes to uk. Don’t be surprised if he started being and seen with Windsor.
@Meredith I am not sure they ever meant to fully settle in the US either, they certainly indicated that they intended to split their lives between the US and the UK. But i meant “leaving” as in “stepping away from being a working royal,” not leaving the country itself. who knows how Sussexit would have played out without COVID happening at the same time as well.
@Chenni see I disagree because I think the US LOVES royals and loves titles and we absolutely care about those things. We just think it sounds better to act like we don’t. Harry was on the ESPYs, he received the Pat Tillman award and other awards in California, he and meghan were invited to significant events, they had a circle of friends that included celebrities and do we think ellen or oprah would have been friends with them if he wasn’t Prince Harry?
Besides – America loves rich white men. we’re not exactly the epitome of meritocracy over here.
But I do think how we approach charity/philanthropy is very different.
It’s a great interview, and I’m glad I watched it all the way through to see the context around the sound bites and isolated quotes people are referring to. Harry seems to me to be thoughtful, self aware but without being self centered, and rational and put-together. I didn’t see desperation or unrealistic delusions in any of it.
It really is!
Will watch the entirety of the interview this afternoon. My thoughts on what has been shared: quick move for having a six year home in another country, 1. suggests to me a will see if this works out, 2. No problem with their choice of education for their children but they will have to do a lot of explaining to them re the UK interpretation of its history.3. Harry has a good heart and I see why Meghan appears to adore him. 4. Harry needs a reality check
I loved listening to Harry in this interview!
I watched the interview and knew immediately that the part about reconciliation would be taken from it and be discussed to death. The interview was about promoting his Masterclass on Grief. He also said he is still working with BetterUp which I am glad because I thought that was over. He talked about the reconciliation from the point of view of being an example for other families who experience estrangement. He said people who are interested in his family rift will benefit if he and his family show them how to reconcile. He tied it to his motto of sharing one’s story to help others.
They also talked about anticipatory grief which is the grief you experience when a parent or a loved one is diagnosed. He said he was unprepared for his mom’s grief and he could only identify it and learn to live with it through therapy. He is now actively preparing himself, including his attempts at reconciliation, for the grief that would eventually come with the passing of his other parent.
Unfortunately all this nuance will be lost in the coverage and comments that jumped at the word reconciliation. People have already chosen their sides and made up their minds on this issue. Harry will not be able to change that.