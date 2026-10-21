Prince Harry’s spox: Harry didn’t take ‘a swipe’ at his brother in his GQ interview

Prince Harry’s GQ video interview landed like a stink bomb on Tuesday. Harry stopped by the GQ office last month when he was in New York, and he talked at length about grief, his mother and his reasons for moving his wife and children back to the UK. I’d like to point out that this is yet another moment where Sussex-fans and Derangers are talking in cross purposes because there was something for everyone to get outraged about. Sussex fans are upset (justifiably, imo) that Harry still seems tethered to his royal privilege and that he’s seemingly unwilling to cut off family members for violently abusing him, for emotionally abusing his wife, for being racist towards Meghan and Archie, for organizing smear campaigns against his family, and on and on. On the other hand, the deranged community is mad because Harry made a reference to his brother Prince William being unwilling to reconcile. Guess which side got a clarification from Harry after the video came out?
Prince Harry’s spokesperson has denied that a comment the Duke made in his new GQ interview (about “some people” not wanting to reconcile) was a swipe targeted at Prince William.
“It was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family,” the spokesperson said. “The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way.”
However, a careful reading of the transcript, and indeed watching the relevant bit of video, makes it very clear that the question was specifically about his family: specifically about his brother, and specifically about his father.
GQ’s interviewer prefaced it by noting that Harry has talked about having “a complicated relationship with your brother, your father,” and asked whether that was something he grieves. Harry said yes, of course, and went on to talk about how relatable family breakdown is (sibling disagreements, broken relationships between kids and their parents), almost like he was pitching a TV show, how people look at his family and wonder how they will work it out, and how seeing that might help them sort out their own problems. And then he said: “Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out.”
The interviewer, apparently a little taken aback, asked if he really did. Of course he did, Harry replied, adding that with everything else going on in the world, reconciling was the most important thing.
So that is the “general context.” A question about his brother and his father, answered with a remark about people who don’t want things to work out. If that is a general context, I would hate to hear a specific one! Harry is talking about it because the question is about his brother and father, and there are not really many other candidates for who he might have had in mind given that he sees his father now.
I think it shows you how Harry continues to completely misjudge media appearances. This is a media operation completely out of control, with a principal completely out of control: doing what he wants, thinking he knows best, refusing to take media training, refusing to listen to anybody. And this is the result.
This is one of those rare moments where I partially agree with Tom Sykes. Harry was absolutely referencing the royal family, specifically his brother, and maybe his father as well. And I don’t get why we needed this dumb clarification since it was perfectly obvious what and who Harry was referencing. This is not simply a lack of media training for Harry, although I do think he’s worked with some media-training people in the past six years. My issue is: what does his therapist say? What do real mental-health professionals say? Because from where I sit, Harry moved his wife and children back to the lion’s den and then assumed a masochistic, subservient role, publicly begging for reconciliation with the people who abused him and Meghan. None of that sounds healthy. None of that sounds wise, none of that sounds carefully considered or planned out.
Photos/screencaps courtesy of Masterclass and GQ.
The deramgers are now spinning it that harry is desperate to reconcile with his brother. And scooter will never ever want that and then derangers go on about scooter taking titles. Harry needs to study this and avoid talking about reconciliation. Scooter won’t apologize no matter what imo
I agree that the spin is going to be about Scooter, but I assumed when I watched it that Harry was talking about the British press and the men in grey. Again, Harry’s family is much more than Chuck and Scoots.
That’s how I heard it also. The grey men and the press. Those are the ones who do not want reconciliation.
Same. A small historical note about the men in grey:
In the British aristocratic primogenital organization, where the heir is raised to become the leader of family, titles and estates, the spare, well Harry, succinctly described that role in his book, is often destined for military service.
If there is a third son, that son is reared for an ecclesiastical role. Thus, the state, military and church functions remain under control of the nobility in perpetuity.
Ever efficient, the nobility also has a traditional Job/role/career for fourth sons, or sons of noble men born to mistresses or out of wedlock, i.e, on the wrong side of the blanket, aka uncharitably referred to by the British as “by-blows.”
Traditionally, the role reserved for these sons is the civil service, aka, “the men in grey”. This is the class within the British class system that is rarely dissused, often embittered, yet, can and frequently do, wield considerable power within both the government and the monarchy.
Historically, these men were easily identified by the prefix “Fitz” attached to their last names. Nowadays, the “Fitz” is rarely, if ever used. Now, they are mostly nameless figures clothed in grey, buzzing about leaving havoc in their wake.
Harry needs to go back to the word space. Scooter is going to continue to be self righteous about the sussexes. Harry should just focus on his charity work.
At this point, I think Harry’s actions can only be explained by one of the following:
1. The story abuse from the royal family that H&M implied/led us to believe took place was exaggerated or misleading and things actually weren’t that bad.
2. Harry doesn’t really care about Meghan or his children
3. Harry’s having a pyschotic breakdown
4. They’re running out of the type of money they need to support the lifestyle they want.
Personally I think its No. 4, but given we don’t actually know any of these people, it could be anything.
I don’t think it’s money. They live very comfortably. I think harrys description of scooter was for real. He never complained about the late queen. He still seems to want to see his father despite the way his father treated him
OR……or…..Harry genuinely missed England and he and Meghan made a joint decision to move back for an extended period of time???
@becks exactly. Places can have great pull on our souls. He has been away for a while. Everybody forgets England is his home too! My heart hurts for the way his family has treated him. Should he stop trying? Perhaps but everyone handles difficult life situations differently. For now let him be home, going to Pubs and walking in the rain. Maybe he needs those English seasons.
@Meija, that’s been my take all along. After living in BC for 4 years, I moved to Edmonton. Made a decent life for myself. But my soul wasn’t singing. I moved back to BC and found myself again in the forests, the mist, yes, even the rain. I NEED lush greenery to feed my soul. I understand Harry longing for the beauty he left behind in England. I love England because yes, I have family there, but also because I feel connected to the landscapes. Whether in BC or England, I love the different kinds of rain. I love majestic trees. I love the changing seasons. So I get that Harry missed home.
We must be sisters, Gail. I live for the forest, creeks, and woodlands of BC. I will never live anywhere else. (maybe Wales)
It‘s number (5) None of the above.
Harry spoke in generalities and he explained exactly what he meant in the context of grief recovery.
William and Charles, but especially William has made it impossible for Harry to even connect with other members of the Royal Family who may want to reconnect. So his desire to reconnect is a more holistic purpose in my view. And it is a fair one for someone who has done inner work.
I agree, He’s doing the work for himself, and not telling others what work they need to do.
Yes, it’s not only about William. His entire Windsor side is scared of billionaire William. I haven’t seen his aunt Anne or uncle Edward reach out to meet Harry and his kids. Nor haven’t his Windsor cousins. All dependent on Willy’s money.
@Dana…that you can distill H&M choices to just THOSE things…while leaving out strengthening bonds with his Spencer family or protecting his life’s work AND legacy of Inviticus after his OTHER charity & legacy was STOLEN from him & they made THIS MOVE after talk about taking Inviticus AWAY from him got louder…
Is…something…😒
We read EVERYDAY on this site about the BS that was brewing about Inviticus and folks are STILL acting brand new…there are MANY reasons they’ve relocated to England and NONE of them are listed in your…entry
Yes, your points pretty much summed up Sykes’ narrative.
Yes. Your points summed up Sykes’ narrative perfectly. William thanks you.
😂
I think it’s different because I have said this before in uk being non working royals give you so much clout and admiration ( see yorks) than in usa. In American society worship money and succes over hereditary monarchy. Meghan was celebrated here in usa for her work ethics. Harry doesn’t get the footing and admiration he wanted from public like in uk. Most European especially uk out these blue blood people above everyone’s talent. Thats why even decent uk celebs wants to be associated with royals ( see beckham and many more for knighthood). Plus he grown up in cult where all his life he wa called his royal highness nonsense like that and he missed those things. That’s why he is so desparate for those title etc. Because if you need to heal many therapy said little to no contact to heal and move on. No healed person will go back to trauma or visit traumatic events again .
It’s my personal opinion I don’t think harry healed. Because he was traumatized by growing up in that system or education and life why on earth his mixed race wants to experience his same trauma ? In his own words he said it’s every traumatic and abuse . I think he thought he will have upper hand with moving to usa and spare etc instead windsor cutting him off and he don’t know what to do and the run back to uk.
I don’t buy because of US , even trump told off Heritage foundation. His wife and kids were safe in US.
None of that.
The U.S. is in a bad place. See many rich people buying homes in Europe.
Close to Invictus.
Children being able to live a British existence.
Meghan always liked the UK even before meeting Harry.
They’re not running out of money, stop that.
There are many people in the UK who love Harry, and Meghan too.
The U.S. has maga who was brainwashed by Fox News and far right talking heads like that disgusting Megyn Kelly too.
They’re closer now to their Portugal beach getaway.
I get it and wish I had a transnational living too.
Rich white people going back to their homeland. No poc and my cousin, few days ago got his visa to work in US and our family is happy for him to live in usa. I have family in Europe too germany is getting worst and their far right way more scarier than whatever maga dumbass in usa.
While he might have been talking about scooter, I read it as the royal rota in general. Camilla, mostly, to be honest.
I think it’s a combination of his father and brother, the rota, Camilla, and the self serving men in grey. When talking about the king and PoW, you cannot treat them as singular individuals in this context. Their lives are very, VERY entangled with members of their court (the rota rats and the courtiers) and for Charles, you have to include Camilla. So when Harry said “some people” when answering a question about reconciling with his father and brother, I do think he was talking in part about the leeches surrounding them. Charles’ need to be adored above all others makes him easily swayed by Camilla and various rota rats and couriers, and Williams’ lifelong jealousy of his younger brother means he has surrounded himself by sycophants who tell him what he wants to hear…so any theoretical inclination either of them might have to reconcile (farfetched, I know) is complicated by that.
“I want to reconcile with my and my wife’s abusers who don’t give a damn about me, my wife and my kids, who are fine with keeping us as villains, who are in bed with the media which trash my family daily.”
Encapsulates one response posted on twitter which Kaiser is leaning towards.
My husband thinks Harry just wants to reconcile with his father who is old and has cancer. I wish the Sussexes well and I remain concerned about their safety. I understand Harry’s desire to reconcile with his surviving parent wo may not have long to live but I am concerned how this is going to play out. It takes two to reconcile but here we have The Firm, the courtiers, Royal Rota and vicious press and above all WILL DOES NOT WANT TO RECONCILE!
I said yesterday that I do think this might have a lot to do with Charles and wanting to be there for the end of Charles’ life. he may want that closure and that moment of goodbye that he never got with his mother.
He might not get that, especially, if his father doesn’t want that.
Oh for sure he might not – if Charles doesnt want it, or if Camilla blocks him, etc – but at least he’ll know he did what he could.
He also didn’t get to see his grandparents as they were dying. And when QEII died he wasn’t allowed to be with either his family of origin or his wife.
I might agree if they were also desperate to reconcile with Meghan’s father as he is unwell I believe. Why just the Windsors? I also think Harry has every right to tell his story but not others. He has no right to talk about his father’s health. That is not his story to tell. I think that if William were to speak to Harry now he would go straight to the press with it William has all the power so why would be take the chance for Harry to spin his words in an interview. Harry and Meghan had it all – major contracts the good will of many people, a beautiful home in California and much more. Not sure what is going on but his return speaks of desperation.
Harry isn’t talking about his father’s health though. Why would you think he would go straight to the press with anything William might say to him? He never has before.
I do believe Meghan has forgiven her father and is at peace with her decision to allow them both to live their lives separately from each other.
It’s interesting how Meghan’s relationship with her father is used as a cudgel, yet you won’t ask why her father wants to reconcile only with Meghan despite being currently estranged from his two other children AND all of his six adult grandchildren by Tom Jr and Samantha/Yvonne.
Bex R I am not using it as a cudgel I am simply pointing out that with Harry saying the most important thing in the world is to reconcile and not have drama why it appears they only want to reconcile with the Windsor family. I don’t have to ask why Meghan‘s father only wants to reconcile with Megan and not his other children and grandchildren because I believe that he wants the fame and recognition that he gets from being associated Megan. So then the question is could that be the same reason that Harry and Megan want to reconcile with Harry’s family?
You’re talking about William being afraid that Harry would run to the press but you know who does actually run to the press? Meghan’s father.
I also think Meghan has tried to reconcile with him (especially before the wedding) but there are terms that he is not willing to meet, such as, stop staging pap strolls, stop giving interviews, get those RRs out of your contacts, etc. So that goes back to what Harry was saying – you have to want to reconcile for it to happen. And Thomas Markle does not want to reconcile.
Cindy, it doesn’t benefit Harry or Meghan to reconcile with the Royals at all. They won’t get a windfall of positive coverage or protection. In fact, since they’ve moved back, the tabloids have gone back to their outsized hatefest (in print, on TV, online, and in podcasts for good measure). This leads me to believe that their decision is sincere, despite the abuse they knew they would receive.
But because Meghan hasn’t done a big public display of reconciling with her dad, then of course it’s all about attention, right? On a tiny island with a population that’s equal to the combined population of California and Texas. OK.
When estranged from toxic parents, the child makes the decision on whether or not to reconcile. Not their spouse. Meghan said in an interview that Harry’s relationship with his father was ultimately his decision, and she alluded to her own estrangement when she did so: “It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.” In saying it doesn’t have to be the same, she’s recognizing that it might be possible for Harry and Charles to repair things. But…it’s up to Harry to decide whether to do that. Likewise, it’s up to Meghan to decide how whether or not to reconcile with her father. Just because one spouse decides to try reconcile with an elderly parent who is ill doesn’t mean the other spouse will want to do the same with their estranged parent.
Interesting choice to film this over a month ago and drop it a few hours before the Oman state dinner…
Not really. No one in the US knows are cares about whatever Oman thing happened on the UK.
GQ released the interview and I doubt they give a whit about who Charles hosted. Has this interview even made a ripple in the US?
Agree with Bex. A figurehead from another country having one more palatial state dinner is not something Americans are interested in. Or care about.
I listened to the interview and I honestly don’t think that part was about William. He was talking about how in the general context of reconciliation and family dramas, some people want it to work out, some people don’t. Remember this interview was about promoting his Masterclass, and this particular portion was about grieving damaged or estranged family relationships. My take on it was that he meant some people in those situations want to work it out, and some don’t, and you have to want to work it out as the first step in reconciliation.
Agreed.
@Becks1, I agree.
Agreed!
That makes sense.
Yeah I finally was able to listen last night and that was my vibe. But at the end of the day, the RF will make everything about the themselves and the BM loves the conflict stories.
Exactly my take, also.
Any person with any sense will realize that the RF can end this whole, ridiculous ordeal by just meeting with Harry and to try or not try to reconcile. It’s as simple as that. By not trying to at least meet Harry, the RF is showing everyone that they are just incompetent, hateful people. No one is surprised. It’s all going to backfire spectacularly one day. The old royalists are dying off and the younger generations are not as forgiving when it comes to taxpayer funded extravagant lifestyles. Harry has to make a living and his mental health advocacy is part of that. I think he’s only in the UK to deal with Invictus and afterwards they are headed home to California. Harry knows a lot of bad things about his family and by continually trying to push for reconciliation he’s setting things up to say, “I really tried “. If the RF family pushes him too far he has a lot of documentation to “go there”.
But why would they want to end it? I honestly think William has no intention of ever speaking with him again. Problem is that if they met Harry would go straight to the press and probably throw more shade on William. So William knows he is better off to just stay silent and carry on. With time Harry will come off looking worse as he gives constant interviews. People will tire of it. But larger than that is his marriage because I don’t think honestly he is making it a priority. This must be very hard on Meghan. I can’t imagine she wants to be where she is but is trying hard to support him. Truly it’s a mess.
Why do you keep saying Harry would run to the press with anything William might say to him? It’s the other way around. Harry has never run to the press to report on things william has said to him.
It seems like a deranger POV to be honest.
Becks1 The book that Harry wrote Spear mentioned William multiple times. The interview they gave mentioned his family multiple times. The interview he just released yesterday again mentioned his brother. Do you think that if William had called him or talked to him he would’ve mentioned that in this interview.? I think so. Perhaps you don’t consider this going to the press? I just think that when Harry can give an interview without mentioning his father, his mother or his brother, he will truly be in a better place emotionally and healed. And I am afraid that he feels that he needs them to totally heal – he doesn’t I think for his own good and for making good for his marriage and children he needs to and move on.
@Cindy: Harry’s memoir is “Spare”, not “Spear”. Freudian slip?
Spare was a memoir. it wasn’t Harry “running to the press.” and even to Oprah, he was very careful with how he talked about william and what he said.
William is the one who runs to the press regarding every little thing Harry says or does. If harry called william and said “lets meet for tea” Becky English or tom sykes would have that story immediately.
Cindy, you give away your game by claiming Harry would run to the press … that’s ridiculous. As Becks1 points out, William is the one who runs to the press.
Harry never goes straight to the press. All these years it has been the RF using their media attack dogs against him and Meghan. How can you be this clueless? Harry speaks for himself.
Did he ever talk about his meeting with Charles and Camilla in July? Not a peep. Go away with this nonsense.
But why would Harry want to meet them? I thought they wanted to kill his wife and children?
This is all really confusing.
Huh? You don’t understand that family break ups are hard and many people wish they weren’t estranged from a parent or sibling?
What I do not understand is H&M could live ANYWHERE….why go back to the place that caused you so much pain and trauma? Schools? I’m certain there’s plenty of other places that have top of the line schools. Political landscape? I understand wanting to flee the US political landscape, but there’s plenty of other places with good schools and a milder political landscape. WHY GO BACK THERE!?!?!?!
Can they live anywhere? With the way immigration crackdowns around the world, I don’t necessarily see that.
Also, this was the same thing said when they decided to live in the US (and people got in their feelings that she’s “running to be in Hollywood”, as if she wasn’t born and raised in Los Angeles).
Yes, immigration is an issue everywhere. I agree. I would have thought they would have moved to Canada, but what do I know.
I do believe since they are going back to England in a much more advantageous position, it will make the move much easier for them. They can insulate themselves. They have financial independence.
I think any reconciliation with is brother is a pipe dream. Sometimes is takes years for people to finally give up on any kind of meaningful reconciliation with abusive family members. It took my husband to well into his adulthood to finally go no contact with his abusive mother and father. I understand the desire, but I think it will take years for Harry to finally give that up.
Because it’s his country! Simple as that.
I am a Sussex supporter and I am not angry or concerned with Prince Harry’s position. I believe he wants to move on with his life, he said what he said in his book and is at peace with it, he has not once backtracked on what he wrote. And now this book is a part of historical records. I also believe part of moving forth requires attempts at reconciliation. Hopefully it works, if not he tried. Holding onto revenge and anger destroys, it eats away at the soul and destroys everything you value. Through counseling, I think Prince Harry as well as Meghan have come to this conclusion. The family and distance they created has allowed them both to heal and they have moved on from the drama they experienced initially in the UK. Lessons were learned by them and they both seem to be looking forward not backwards. I applaud their growth. They both seem at peace.
@sheilakerr 🎯
Sounds like you may be familiar with the quote about resentment (or revenge, or hatred) being like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die. Agree with your. thought “The family and distance they created has allowed them both to heal and they have moved on from the drama they experienced initially in the UK.” They clearly are in a different place. Also worth mentioning is what Harry said in the interview about his regrets over his last phone call with Diana, if he’d only known that was their last phone call…Charles Spencer alluded to something similar in one of his book tour interviews; he’d unexpectedly run into Diana at some event, they had a few brief moments of conversation, and that was their last interaction.
I don’t think Harry has high hopes for any major reconciliation, and it’s far from the only reason for their return to the UK, but he doesn’t want to carry the regret of not having made an effort, once Charles is gone.
Harry and meghan Need to live their lives. And do charity work
Exactly what they’re doing.
It seems like Harry FINALLY got his dad to meet the kids and the visit went well and now Harry wants to move back to the UK because he thinks his dad will want to be in their life again. Not going to happen. I gave Harry A LOT of grace when it came to the Windsors but I am just tired now. At least William is consistent with never wanting Harry in his life and cutting the cord.
I watched and listened to Harry’s answer.
Yes the question was specific but he generalised the answer.
Sigh.
He can’t win for losing. And it’s really interesting how Sykes can write multiple Substacks about how Willie doesn’t want to reconcile and hates Harry’s guts forever, yet clutches his pearls when Harry tacitly confirms it (even in general terms)? You’d think Sykes would be happy his reporting is confirmed by a secondary source on the record??? And yet, he’s clutching pearls. Again.
He, like most royalists, knows it makes William look petulant, childish, and less like the statesman they insist on claiming he is. Especially in the face of his own father managing to ~reconcile. Yet, Billy is “mad” at Harry for stepping down, suing about press treatment, marrying Meghan, writing a book about his own experience, giving interviews, etc? OK.
Should Harry have walked it back? Why not. He was having a conversation about grief and clearly wanted to answer the question in general terms (since in these types of situations there ARE people who don’t want to reconcile), and since we ALL know who doesn’t want to (as reported by Tom Sykes and the entirety of UK media), the game was given away. That’s why they’re handwringing.
Harry did them a favor by clarifying. And instead of letting the clarification sit, they’re still like “No, he meant William (just like we’ve been saying for six years!!!)”. LOL.
I don’t believe Harry actually wants to reconcile with his family for personal reasons. At least, I don’t believe it’s the main motivating factor. He knows Charles’s days are numbered and that William is blinded by jealousy, anger and hate. A king has real power and Harry is making these moves to protect his family.
Agreed 100%. I think that Harry is taking a long view of this and even thinking about the potential impact on his kids down the road.
Harry could have meant members of the public, but, especially, the courtiers and the press. I’d buy that. He’s always gone after *them*, more than after his family.
Nah. Agree with Kaiser he’s trying to clean this up. And I recall same thing happened when Meghan had an interview. Why the constant begging of his family to love him is baffling to me. He was referencing his father and brother. If he wants to talk about it being “general” it doesn’t even make sense in context.
I will never find myself agreeing with Tom Syko. I think we have to accept that Harry wants to reconcile with his family for his own reasons. I guess he looks at it that Charles wrote a book abourt his parents and all was forgiven so why not him. But the difference is Charles was the heir, he was indispensable. As I said yesterday No one can deny Meghan’s commitment to her husband and family. I wouldn’t have gone to back to the UK but I don’t have children to protect and nurture.
Couldn’t comment on all this yesterday as I became busy as soon as this dropped.
The stuff Harry has said, is the stuff he’s been saying for the last few years. That he wants to be able to visit the UK. He wants his kids to know their heritage. He wants to reconcile and have a relationship with his family. But because Harry (and Meghan) wasn’t in the UK, I think a lot of Sussex fans… sort of forgot/ignored that part. Including myself.
So as soon as an opportunity presented itself I.e Charles meeting the kids and H&M as well as other factors, Harry seized on it and thus, moved back.
I personally don’t like this move but at the end of the day H&M are adults with their own autonomy (yes, both of them) and have more information than I do. This is the decision they made. They can do with their lives as they well please.
And if it is a mistake then they will be the ones who deal with the consequences.
I think Harry and Meghan are both more shrewd or far sighted than many people give them credit for. It’s a chess move, albeit in a very primitive rendition of the game. He’s calling their bluff. Maybe a cross between chess and poker? Like, one of the British papers (not a tabloid, I think it was the Times, to which I subscribe via app) this week termed their very successful visit to Nottingham, “Parking your tanks on the lawn.” Like it was an invasion. Which is to say he has the BRF running scared. I think Harry’s doing what his mother was doing, which is winning with the public, proving that you can be a royal without the benediction of the men in grey and their bedfellows at the tabloids.
Ofc he was talking about them lol. I understand what he was saying in the interview but I still find it to be a weak move on Harry’s part. I would’ve preferred to be a offhand comment in a casual talk or podcast then this sit down interview.
The subject of family estrangement has been more popular recently (extreme politics has exacerbated estrangement for one) and its negative impact on the individuals estranged. I think Harry has joined the conversation and believes it doesn’t have to be a rift forever. I applaud him for that.
Having watched the Oprah interview & read Spare, when I saw the GQ interview I didn’t take that quote to mean his family at all. I thought it was a jab at the firm & the media. They are who Harry predominantly blames for the entire fiasco. Those groups feel they are the power behind the royal family and Harry calls them out more than once for the problems.
All I’ll say is that in the past few months they’ve squandered a lot of goodwill, even from longtime fans.
Not from me and many others I see on social media. I understand the move, and it was something the couple wanted. I also understand the desire of many of leaving the U.S. which has serious issues. School shootings and all.
I hated the fact that they moved back here as much as Kaiser did. But Nottingham was reassuring. It’s clear that the Sussexes can do good work here and they can tap into a well of affection from English people who aren’t hanging on every acidic word dropped by the rota. Especially people of color, who feel protective of Meghan.
Harry is a prince. He clearly doesn’t want to relinquish that status. He probably wants that status for his kids. And while I think monarchy is a terrible grift, and has few redeeming qualities, Harry seems to be modeling what used to be called “princely virtues” — forgiveness, noble leadership, generosity.
He’s making William look small by comparison.
(All that said, I will cheer if/when they move back to Montecito.)
I hear and agree with what you’re saying and would add that what H&M are demonstrating is that monarchy does NOT have to be a grift, it can genuinely be about service and those “princely virtues” you speak of.
I’ve got no problem criticising Prince Harry if I think he’s being disengenuous but I don’t see that here.
I think if he had said “Some people don’t want to work it out” it’s likely he meant William or Charles but if he actually said “Some people don’t want it to work out” that’s meaningfully different and reads to me as a comment about bystanders and a very valid one since self-evidently many many people enjoy this drama, stoke it, and make money from it…
He’s not perfect or infallible, surely people saw that when he defended Lady Hussey, but more to the point more and more it looks like it’s a bad idea to be invested in a person being in conflict with their family and the only family they have or have known? Wouldn’t it be easier to say, the British Royals kind of all suck and Harry is the least bad? Do we have to think he’s the enlightened one who won’t go back until they are all cleansed of their sins (and/or apologise to Meghan). Harry believes in the monarchy and he likes Kate, he’s never said a bad word about her. If observers believe that Kate is a bad person, Harry doesn’t agree, and Meghan would probably not go against him on that so long as they are married. I would say that even Omid Scobie doesnt think William and Kate are the evil masterminds they are so often characterised as by people defending the Sussexes? Ah well.