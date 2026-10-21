Prince Harry’s spox: Harry didn’t take ‘a swipe’ at his brother in his GQ interview

Prince Harry’s GQ video interview landed like a stink bomb on Tuesday. Harry stopped by the GQ office last month when he was in New York, and he talked at length about grief, his mother and his reasons for moving his wife and children back to the UK. I’d like to point out that this is yet another moment where Sussex-fans and Derangers are talking in cross purposes because there was something for everyone to get outraged about. Sussex fans are upset (justifiably, imo) that Harry still seems tethered to his royal privilege and that he’s seemingly unwilling to cut off family members for violently abusing him, for emotionally abusing his wife, for being racist towards Meghan and Archie, for organizing smear campaigns against his family, and on and on. On the other hand, the deranged community is mad because Harry made a reference to his brother Prince William being unwilling to reconcile. Guess which side got a clarification from Harry after the video came out?

Prince Harry’s spokesperson has denied that a comment the Duke made in his new GQ interview (about “some people” not wanting to reconcile) was a swipe targeted at Prince William.

“It was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family,” the spokesperson said. “The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way.”

However, a careful reading of the transcript, and indeed watching the relevant bit of video, makes it very clear that the question was specifically about his family: specifically about his brother, and specifically about his father.

GQ’s interviewer prefaced it by noting that Harry has talked about having “a complicated relationship with your brother, your father,” and asked whether that was something he grieves. Harry said yes, of course, and went on to talk about how relatable family breakdown is (sibling disagreements, broken relationships between kids and their parents), almost like he was pitching a TV show, how people look at his family and wonder how they will work it out, and how seeing that might help them sort out their own problems. And then he said: “Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out.”

The interviewer, apparently a little taken aback, asked if he really did. Of course he did, Harry replied, adding that with everything else going on in the world, reconciling was the most important thing.

So that is the “general context.” A question about his brother and his father, answered with a remark about people who don’t want things to work out. If that is a general context, I would hate to hear a specific one! Harry is talking about it because the question is about his brother and father, and there are not really many other candidates for who he might have had in mind given that he sees his father now.

I think it shows you how Harry continues to completely misjudge media appearances. This is a media operation completely out of control, with a principal completely out of control: doing what he wants, thinking he knows best, refusing to take media training, refusing to listen to anybody. And this is the result.