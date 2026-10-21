Princess Kate wore a yellow Elie Saab to the Oman state dinner at Windsor Castle

Last night was the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman’s state visit. The banquet was held at Windsor Castle, and it feels like the Windsors are probably going to keep hosting visiting heads of state at the castle even when Buckingham Palace is back up and running. Like, they really seem to enjoy using the castle as a hosting space. I imagine there’s so much room.

Obviously, the big moment came when the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for the banquet. Kate wore a new frock: a butter yellow Elie Saab, with a diaphanous built-in cape. It’s a familiar silhouette in general (tons of celebrities have worn versions of this exact dress) and it’s a familiar silhouette on Kate. I think she has a red version of this dress? Kate also wore the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara, one of the go-to pieces which gets regularly loaned out to Kate. Her bracelet and earrings once belonged to QEII.

Queen Camilla wore a familiar-looking royal blue gown, paired with the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara. That tiara was one of QEII’s favorites, it was probably one of her most frequently-worn pieces. It doesn’t look great on Camilla.

The Waleses also posted the now-standard pre-banquet portrait. This time, the photographer really made them look like keen ghosts haunting the Windsor estate. Every time a pillow flies through the air, you know a bewigleted ghost just moved through the room.

Ready for tonight’s State Banquet in Windsor. 📸 @GregWInsight https://t.co/LcmI1iwUDm — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 20, 2026