Princess Kate wore a yellow Elie Saab to the Oman state dinner at Windsor Castle

Last night was the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman’s state visit. The banquet was held at Windsor Castle, and it feels like the Windsors are probably going to keep hosting visiting heads of state at the castle even when Buckingham Palace is back up and running. Like, they really seem to enjoy using the castle as a hosting space. I imagine there’s so much room.
Obviously, the big moment came when the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for the banquet. Kate wore a new frock: a butter yellow Elie Saab, with a diaphanous built-in cape. It’s a familiar silhouette in general (tons of celebrities have worn versions of this exact dress) and it’s a familiar silhouette on Kate. I think she has a red version of this dress? Kate also wore the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara, one of the go-to pieces which gets regularly loaned out to Kate. Her bracelet and earrings once belonged to QEII.
Queen Camilla wore a familiar-looking royal blue gown, paired with the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara. That tiara was one of QEII’s favorites, it was probably one of her most frequently-worn pieces. It doesn’t look great on Camilla.
The Waleses also posted the now-standard pre-banquet portrait. This time, the photographer really made them look like keen ghosts haunting the Windsor estate. Every time a pillow flies through the air, you know a bewigleted ghost just moved through the room.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Kensington Palace.
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The Prince and Princess of Wales ahead of the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales ahead of the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said (left) with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, standing for the formal photograph before the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK
Featuring: The Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said, King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales ahead of the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said (right) with the Princess of Wales during the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales ahead of the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales ahead of the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales during the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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I can only say I hate this Disney princess look with a massive, hanging wig. No dress or jewelry can save it. It must look even worse IRL.
She would look so much more chic if she put her hair up. The tiara would look less…haphazard? on her head as well. She really doesn’t know how to style herself.
Hair up, naturally dark colour, skirt off the ground when wearing shoes half an inch will do, stop accidents, and not the yellow. Mind you, I think all the ladies dresses are spoilt with their decorations. If they must wear them a very simple plain dress would look better.
To me … Kate looks the best when she is casual. Jeans, boots, tweed jacket, button down shirt. She dresses so matronly when she is in formal or dress-up wear. Everything is the same. Megan can teach Kate a thing or two about how to keep fashion interesting. Megan looks amazing all the time.
Something I’ve noticed with both KKKate and Melania… they both wear yellow and it’s horribly unflattering on both of them.
I asked a friend of mine who is into fashion, and she said something about designers hating them and that’s why they’ve ended up in yellow dresses. 😂🍿
That pretty funny @whereismytiara because I’ve read articles that state, statically, yellow houses don’t sell as well or as quickly. Your friend may be on to something.
I thought she looked great in green yesterday, and now we know that yellow…is not her color. And the make-up: please, Kate, please. It needs to be lighter and softer, this is way too dark and harsh and heavy and contrasts badly with the dress, ages her and hardens her features. Again. Why. I’m starting to suspect that she has terrible artificial lightning in her bathroom, how else to explain…this.
She’s really trying hard for a “festive glance” but lil Willy just isn’t going for it.
@Rach that cracked me up. there are so many pictures of her looking at him and smiling and he’s just not playing along. or if he looks at her its because he’s looking at something beyond her.
She spends an eye wateringly expensive amount on coats and dresses that always look the same
She clings to the long hair and wigs. She needs a stylist. She should have worn her hair up instead of the Disney princess look. Which does not suit her.
Her hair is so unflattering and ages her and it looks especially bad with the oversized tiara on her head. She’s really stuck on the little girl look, possibly because everyone in her life treats her like a child still learning to be a big girl. She desperately needs to take control of her image, do some real work, and grow the heck up.
The dress is fine – it’s too long and not the right color. The side-chick’s dress is a much more flattering color, and it’s saying something that lazy got outdone by an old tottering idiot.
Windsor is magical, I’m not surprised they use it more than Buckingham Palace. Nice to see Kate in yellow which she doesn’t often wear
Objectively, I don’t hate the dress. I think it would look better without the cape, but I dont think its awful, and I dont think its the worst thing Kate’s worn in this silhouette. But, that’s the thing – she has worn this silhouette repeatedly over the last….two or three years? I can’t remember when this started becoming her go-to for these kinds of events. It’s an okay silhouette, but it gets really boring really fast.
The tiara is boring. The hair is boring (at best.)* The jewelry is boring. how can she be wearing a designer gown, priceless jewels, in a thousand year old castle, and look…..boring? That’s the problem for the royals in a nutshell honestly. Even a night that’s supposed to be glamorous and exciting and full of pictures that make you go “ooh look!” is just boring.
Camilla looks fine but…boring. I dont love the Girls tiara on her, which is weird because she can carry off a tiara. I think she actually needs to stick to bigger ones.
Finally the Wales portrait before the event is so pathetic. They do it because they usually aren’t included in the official picture of Charles and the visiting head of state before the dinner, so that’s their way to get a picture out there and try to steal some thunder before the dinner. It’s pathetic and…..dare I say….boring?
*I dont think her hair works with tiaras when its down like that, but whatever, its Kate, we wont know its kate if her hair isnt down apparently.
What is odd is that she used to wear her hair up with tiaras and it looked much better. This new trend of tiara plopped on like a pageant queen is new.
I also wonder why she wore a gown with a deep neckline when Oman is one of the most conservative countries out there. You would think with all this talk of diplomatic hair messages she would also do that with the gown.
I think Kate started wearing this style of evening gown after Meghan did.
She had a few caped looks before Meghan but at some point in the past 2-3 years (so well after Meghan arrived on the scene) caped gowns like this became her go-to, much like high neck jenny packhams were her go-to for the first few years of her marriage. it’s definitely a rut she gets into.
If she’s going to copy Meghan’s evening looks, there are so many she can use for inspiration lol
I think she’s leaned into the caped looks more recently because she needs the volume of material around her to disguise her extreme thinness.
Can anybody tell me why she is always seated next to the visiting head… isn’t that place for King or future king??? She can’t even communicate eloquently, not intellectual enough to talk diplomacy, then why her??? Also in recent years I feel like most of the state heads seems to ignore her much except orange man. Then French president kissed her hand because of his culture. From Qatar, South Korean to most of others doesn’t seems to find her interesting. Have anyone felt like this???
Elie Saab has so many gorgeous gowns. Why this one?
Keen tries the festive glances at scooter who does not respond.
I don’t hate the dress. I actually think it’s one of her better looks (the dress I mean, not necessarily the hair). I might be alone on this, but I have always voiced that I think yellow is Kate’s color. She spends so much time wearing blues and greens, but yellow works on her.
They PERFECTLY reflect the Monarchy they represent 🫤
When I read Camilla was wearing the Girls of Great Britain tiara, I sneered in disgust.
Kate’s eye makeup is too dark, which is made all the more apparent in that black-and-white shot. Her makeup seems pretty heavy. Her face looks like it’s melting under the lights. A big miss all around, I’d say.
She hasnt changed her makeup style in decades, which means she looks dated bc makeup trends have changed significantly, but also, what works on you at 25 doesnt necessarily work at 45. And I get it – I too have been stuck in a makeup rut for decades, lol (I feel naked bc I have finally started cutting back on the eyeliner and I’m like, BUT MY EYES!!!!) BUT…I dont have to make public appearances, and I don’t have her resources.
She can afford a makeup artist for these kinds of events.
Why is it that Kate never looks good at these state visits? Nothing seems to work. The hair, tiaras and dresses always look like there’s something off.
She could make a start with putting her hair up, better for an evening engagement.
do you think she doesn’t put her hair up because of her extensions/wiglets? i don’t get it.
That black and white photo – shades of Kate’s Victorian ghost birthday portraits or their sad Xmas card. For the Wales, obviously, black and white = artistic.
This dress is pretty and inoffensive. The voluminous pleats and especially the floaty sleeves soften her angles, which is why I think she is choosing this silhouette more often. The first thing I noticed, though, is that her forehead is looking tight like a drum! Might just be the angle of the photo, but it looks a bit uncanny.
The limp hair doesn’t work at all with a tiara. Given how much Kate loves headbands, I always wonder why she couldn’t choose a tiara that is more in that style (similar to what Meghan and Eugenie wore for their weddings, is that a bandeau?). Not only would that be easier to secure on her head, it wouldn’t require a huge updo to balance it and might feel more natural and maybe even more stylish.
B&W photographer here…that black & white picture is making my photo editing software beg to be put in the game. That isn’t artistic, it is garbage! I could fix it up in a jiffy, you know, assuming they wanted to make the slightest bit of effort.
I noticed their annual photo on the staircase flopped on Twitter. People have lost interest, especially when they look like a pair of Victorian ghosts. I actually think the colour yellow suits Kate, but the cape is dreadful. She looks like she’s about to blow away with a gust of wind. Also, cut the hair. It just hangs lifelessly off her head and ages her by at least 15 years.
No wonder they are wandering around this magical castle as ghosts. Kate is getting thinner by the day. In one pic it seems you can look straight through the gap between ulna and radius. This doesn’t scream healthy?
I watched a clip of their entrance into the hall. I liked the color of Kate’s gown and the gown itself made her look as if she had some meat on her bones. But I was really struck at how bent in stature KCIII has become. He appeared to have shrunk, stooped as if he was in pain. It was quite noticeable when he was walking.
Kate’s style is very boring. She wears the same style of gown every state dinner just in a different colour.
If you total up the cost between the dress and jewelry (including the tiara) it’s rather sad that she looks so unremarkable and bland. She has a real talent for making priceless items look cheap.
I’ve been getting into color theory lately and I feel like Kate is a winter (I think Meg is an autumn). That’s why this dress doesn’t work for me—the yellow is too warm for her undertones.
The dress is ok…ish, and at least the sash doesn’t clash, but that’s the best I can do. And maybe there’s some distortion on my phone, but it looks like her hairline is receding to match William’s..
The yellow is fine. It’s there. The tiara is there. The hair is there. And it’s fine. Fine fine fine. And boring.
I’m surprised he actually stood next to her for a photo. He always looks like he wants to stay 25 steps ahead of her.
And that dress looks awful on Kate.
This is one of her worst look. Awful
Kate looks like her own wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s. That’s all I’ve got. Like, girl, get a hair stylist who can give you some options. Just don’t leave it hanging. I feel like she used to be better at this. The Sultan of Oman is clearly over it. The alcohol, the somber surroundings, the inane preening of his dining companion…. You just know she will not have any points to raise about geopolitical equilibrium or economic impact on oil markets or even the fascinating history of the country he represents ….oy vey. The late queen was often described not as a brain box but as someone with profoundly rooted decency and common sense that was quite brisk. Not an airhead. A pleasant dinner companion. ….sigh.
I also think the late queen was probably briefed thoroughly before these kinds of visits, so she knew what to talk about, what to avoid, etc. I can see her and Phillip talking a great deal about something like a visit they took to Oman last decade or the history between the two countries or whatever. nothing political and not personal per se but not just “wow its raining outside.”
I have no idea of William and Kate are briefed in a similar way or if they are, if they bother to listen.
No, @Becks1, I doubt that WanK think of anyone except themselves. And they seem to see themselves through their funhouse mirror reflection in the tabloids. So… the real world as it affects other people, in countries exposed to risk and real events? Nah.
That black and white photo looks a lot like the Christmas card photo that went out before she went missing.
I don’t think they’ve ever put out a portrait where they had genuinely loving vibes.
Also Kate looked fine but boring. That’s her entire problem.
Her makeup is always so terrible. I truly think kkKate would look so much better with more natural makeup. As it is, she looks like she’s stuck in the mid-1980s. So. Much. Makeup.
I like the dress. That’s about it lol.
I’m just so bored of seeing her bring out the Lovers Knot every time. We’ve seen her with the Strathmore Rose tiara once so she does have some access to the vault.
Yet she clings to the same one even now.
I wish that tiara was taken away from Kate until she gets a hairdresser who understands how to place a tiara. Especially a tiara with moving parts. Even when standing still you can see some of the pearls aren’t hanging straight, they are hitting the sides of the frame. Each time the pearls move and bang on the frame it will be damaging the pearls. A tiny bit each time but it does add up. Please, for the sake of those priceless pearls get Kate something different to wear?
Whenever I see one of these state banquets, I just think what hard work it must be to be sat next to Kate and trying to make conversation with her.
💯
Kate’s dress is fine, colour is meh. Again her hair ruins the look, plus that tiara is too big for her head and looks like hope is the only thing keeping it on her head.
And again she’s behind a table arrangement of large flowers.
I personally believe they go out of their way to make her look drab and boring. And the pics chosen are chosen for a reason – they tell a story. There is no way with all the resources and money at their fingertips that she and her team fail so miserably well at making her look unpolished and ill-suited for her role. And I do not think she cares.
I liked the yellow dress that Kate wore in a carriage in the summer. That was a nice shade. Her face seems different here, like a fuller lower face. That ghost reference is too funny.
I think that Harry and Meghan played the game all wrong They could have been there I get that they were angry but it could have been worked out a different way I feel. I think Harry always wanted what he had. He just wanted to be treated differently within it and I do understand that. However, in the institution being put down before you rise to the top is how it works. And now he said what he wants to say, but he wants back in and it will never happen. It’s really just sad to think that him and Megan could’ve been there being royal meeting dignitaries from all over the world and now she’s selling HomeGoods and he’s running around giving interviews about his family I get it I do he had grievances, but sometimes how you play the game makes a difference
I’m guessing you’re new here. Harry went to one State Dinner as a working royal. After he married there was no way that they would be invited to any of these events if they had stayed. Harry and Meghan would have been sent out on a foreign tour everytime there was to be a state visit as happened in 2018 or 2019. The Royal Family did not want Meghan in the family but were too afraid to say so because they did want to look racist and they knew Harry would leave if they barred him from marrying Meghan. Playing the game as you put it only ensured that Meghan was isolated, smeared and pushed her towards suicide ideation.
To stay and “play the game“, Meghan would be expected to tolerate constant racial abuse of not only herself but of her children also. Try to remember the “concern” about unborn Archie’s skin color. That wasn’t mere curiosity, that was high-level anxiety and angst about having children of color in the royal family. Meghan and her children would always be “othered”, resented, and disrespected by both the media and the Firm. Why should Harry and Meghan have put up with that in order to work for the royals? People of color deserve more than crumbs off the colonizers’ table.
“I get it I do he had grievances, but sometimes how you play the game makes a difference”
Nah, you really do not “get it”. You must have not been reading or listening to literally anything that went on after H married M.
Charles looks like Count Dracula. Camilla looks like she’s going to tuck into bed with a book and a gin.
I like the lines of Kate’s dress but that color is very meh. I think those who say her mother is her stylist are correct. Her makeup and hair are so dated.
Honestly my first thought was Elizabeth Taylor in Cleopatra when I saw this dress, except she was breath taking. I can’t even with hair…just…no…
At least the Danes and Swedes had tiara events this week as well so there was some glamour and excitement. The Brits are always so dull in comparison
Kate is younger than Queen Mary of Denmark (I think), Kate should take a look at Queen Mary’s styling for some style inspiration!
Kate looks like she is playing dress up and not in good way!
That shade of yellow on her? Woof. Not flattering with her coloring at all. And the dark unblended eye makeup doesn’t help either. She keeps this up she’s going to start looking like one of Trump’s evil handmaidens with the spackled on make-up. There is absolutely no way a professional stylist and make up artist did this to her – this has got to be all Kate.
There seems to be some odd photoshopping in some of the close-ups I’ve seen of Kate’s face. Dark ‘shadows’ down the right side of her face that don’t look consistent. In the images here the one with the vase of flowers there are some fronds of greenery that look as if they are covering her neck and reaching into her hair around the ear. I spotted what looked like an extension clip in an earlier released photo.
I wonder if there’s a reason for Kate not putting her hair up for a tiara. She hasn’t varied from her having this hairstyle since her “return” no matter the occasion or time of day. I wonder if she needs it as a security blanket, or to hide her neck and shoulders for some reason. That black and white portrait looks like it was taken without the camera person knowing how to light a black and white picture. Is it taken at Windsor Castle or Forest Lodge?
It’s like KKKate won’t cut it while Meghan’s stays long. And she won’t put it up because she wants everyone to fawn over how long her Barbie hair is.
At this point, it’s just absurd.