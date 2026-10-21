UK’s Prime Minister recommends £100 fines for not using earbuds on public transport



Andy Burnham took over as UK Prime Minister in mid summer, two years after the Labour Party won back control of government from 14 years of Conservative leadership. Outgoing PM Keir Starmer had originally wanted to leave Downing Street in September, but them’s the breaks. (I know, I’m a Yankee quoting the wrong PM.) So on July 20, Burnham “kissed hands” with King Charles to officially begin his new role. The same day, Burnham visited a homeless center where Prince William is patron (though Wills wasn’t there) in order to highlight it as a cause of high importance to him. Here at CB, we haven’t really checked in on Burnham much since, save for his comment that the Sussexes’ security was a “private matter,” said shortly after they announced their UK return. So, what’s Andy up to now? Well, this week he launched a campaign to halt so-called “headphone dodgers” in their tracks! Audio tracks, that is. Burnham is recommending fines up to £100 for the crime of riding on public transportation and not using earbuds. Hear hear… just by means of your own personal headphones.

The prime minister will unveil a campaign against nuisance behaviour on public transport on Monday, alongside guidance allowing local transport authorities to levy fines of up to £100 for non-compliance. The move makes him the latest senior politician to promise action against people who play videos or music out loud in public spaces, something that about 60% of voters back. Burnham said in a statement: “We’ve all been on the train when someone starts blasting music or videos from their phone. It gets on your nerves and can quickly spoil the journey. “So, we’re launching a nationwide campaign reminding passengers to use headphones on trains. On top of that, we’re giving local leaders new powers to tackle loud music, vaping and littering on buses. “It’s a simple thing, but one that will make journeys that little bit better for all of us.” Under the plan, ministers will issue guidance to local transport authorities in England advising them on how they should use new powers granted under the Bus Services Act, which allows them to set and enforce their own rules on board. The guidance will say authorities should issue fines of up to £100 if bus passengers refuse to comply with a request to stop certain nuisance behaviour. Officials said drivers would not be expected to enforce such rules. That job would be left to transport safety officers or police officers. Train operating companies already have the power to issue fines of up to £1,000 for similar behaviour. Alongside the new powers, the government is launching a poster campaign to discourage people from playing videos or music on their phones out loud on public transport. Under the slogan “share the carriage, not the noise”, passengers will be encouraged to use headphones, avoid making calls on speakerphone and watch videos quietly. …Unions, however, said the new enforcement regime would do little to protect transport workers. The general secretary of Unite, Sharon Graham, said: “The government’s proposals are well-meaning but wholly inadequate to tackle the challenges and violence bus workers are facing on a daily basis. The proposed penalties are not going to deal with the issues facing workers.”

[From The Guardian]

Here’s the thing, I don’t disagree with the central issue — none of us need to hear your music, YouTube video, or phone conversation. But A) is this really a crisis to be addressed by the Prime Minister? And B) like the Union leaders say, good luck! I’ve lived in NYC for over 10 years, using public transportation all the time. Contrary to common misconceptions, I find New Yorkers to be friendly and ready to help each other out. Riding the subway, however, is the exception to the rule. A few of the scenes that have gone down on my trains: teens blasting music on a boom box to give the crowd a dance show that makes use of the poles; impromptu sermons, usually yelled at us; parents placating kids by giving them a screen to watch, sometimes coupled with the kid screaming bloody murder when the screen is taken away; the aforementioned speakerphone conversations, and plenty more. Does the noise pollution bug me? Of course! Would I say anything to try and shut it down? Not a chance! Because, to quote Mark Renton, I CHOOSE LIFE.