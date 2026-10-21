Model Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 18: I’m given opportunities not everyone can have

Sunday Rose, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s 18-year-old daughter, walked several shows during Paris Fashion Week this year including Valentino and Miu Miu. Sunday made her modeling debut in 2024 at just 16. She’s done a few interviews and she seems as well adjusted as possible for a wealthy celebrity child-turned-model.
Sunday is covering Vogue Germany. In her interview she talks about her work ethic, how she tries to treat people and how she stays grounded. She sounds practical and down-to-earth. Sunday is still in high school, I assume in Nashville, and she’s applying to colleges this year. Here’s more, thanks to People Magazine for the translation:
“I’m very aware that I’m given opportunities that not everyone can have, and I’m truly grateful to be able to take advantage of them,” Sunday Rose told the outlet, adding that she arrives at every job she takes with a positive mindset.
“So when I’m at work, I make sure to always give my best, never come to work with a negative attitude, no matter how tired or jet-lagged I may be, and treat everyone with respect,” she continued.
Sunday Rose was asked if she’s ever “intentionally not” told other people who her famous mom and dad are.
“Not really. I mean, I haven’t intentionally told anyone, but not that many people live in our area, so I think most people just knew when I started school,” she said in response, referring to an area of her life that she’s approached more diligently amid her blossoming modeling career.
“I need to make sure I hand in my assignments on time, because that’s no excuse,” she said.
“I definitely have more challenging classes this year, plus the college applications,” she told the outlet. “There’s a lot to do.”
“It honestly feels like I started school yesterday. A lot of people can’t wait to go to college, but I’d like to take it slow and really enjoy this final year, especially with my friends,” added Sunday Rose.
She went on to say that she’s found a balance between modeling and her schoolwork over the past few months.
“Funnily enough, I think school is what keeps me grounded the most when I’m modeling,” said Sunday Rose. “When I started, I wasn’t sure how to cope with the contrast between those two worlds. But now I’ve found a way to enjoy modeling, traveling and experiencing all these amazing things with these amazing people, and then coming back here and enjoying the comforting feeling of routine and going to school.”
[From two stories on People.com]
Sunday knows she has a lot of opportunities due to her mom (let’s face it, no one gives a sh-t about her dad) and she’s not acting like people don’t know who she is. She’s also doing her best to keep up with school, work hard, be kind and show up prepared. Is it fair that this high school senior is walking the runway for major labels? Probably not, but she’s not telling us she earned it or bragging about her God-given abilities. She’s just trying to be worthy of the jobs she’s being handed. That’s about all we can ask of nepo babies. Some of them are going to want to be models, actors and singers. When they start on third base, at least they can acknowledge it.
I’d like to address the inevitable comments that Sunday doesn’t have “the look.” Have you seen models lately? They aren’t all cookie cutter and she’s unique looking. It’s very possible that she would be a model at this age without her pedigree. She definitely wouldn’t be covering Vogue Germany though.
Photos credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages, Best Image/Backgrid, Getty and via Instagram/Vogue Germany
Do they no longer live/go to school in Nashville? I didn’t understand the “not many people live on our area.” She seems fine. She said all the right things. I’m not sure I agree she’d be a model at all without the name, but her message is a good one for all nepos. Maybe she can lead seminars for them.
If she goes to Harpeth Hall, then everyone would know who she is regardless of whether she actually tells them. Nashville is a pretty small town as cities go. (I have no idea if she goes to HH but google tells me they are still in nashville.)
Some days she looks like Nicole’s original face and some days she looks likes Keith’s original face.
She is a good blend of her parents originals.
She seems nice. She is just incredibly bland-looking IMO. I think her being tall and her mother being Nicole Kidman are what’s going for her. I mean…what other reason is there to give this child a Vogue cover?? Models who have been in the game and worked far harder haven’t been given that opportunity. I am glad she acknowledges it. But I really wish the fashion industry would stop making nepo babies the focus of modeling. We used to have REAL models! We used to be a society!
I actually like her as a model, because she does look unique – she looks like herself, which is something that so many models have lost or lose and they all look generic.
And yes, this is a good nepo baby response. “I have these opportunities, and I’m going make sure I make them count” is so much better than “my parents have nothing to do with success, I just work harder than other people so thats why i’m starring in a billion dollar franchise at age 18, it has nothing to do with my name being christopher nolan Jr.”
(I have no idea if nolan has children or if they act, lol.)
I’m sorry w/o the mom; she’s just a regular high school kid applying to college.
Exactly
I don’t think she’s making much of her “unique look.”
She’s seems pretty grounded and normal. I like her as a model, I just think they picked a weird photo from the shoot for the cover.
Clearly she has advantages or she would not be on a magazine. She has the most average-looking face. It’s shocking how ordinary she looks.
Who does she resemble is my question. Nicole and Keith have done so much work on their faces that Sunday doesn’t look either of her parents.
Pete Townsend
She looks like the female version of Jeremy Allen White. Yes – she is unique… just like everyone else. Without the Kidman-Urban name she wouldn’t have a chance. JAW has that rizz that enhances everything about him. I’m not seeing that in her.
Rach, you got it! She does look like she could be Jeremy Allen White’s daughter.
She looks like nic cage!
She seems like a nice, grounded young woman. And it’s great that she doesn’t have Instagram Face. But despite being tall and thin and reasonably pretty, I don’t see her being a model at all if not for her connections. She doesn’t have the presence or striking looks for it. I would contrast her with Kaia Gerber and Apple Martin. While they both lack their mother’s It Factor, they do make me look twice: Kaia because she’s exceptionally pretty and Apple because of those huge wide-spaced eyes. Sunday just doesn’t grab me.
Everyone on years of ANTM were tall, thin, and pretty — and very few of them had modeling careers after the show. She is 100% a model because of her famous parents.
When I saw the last name Urban, I immediately though of Karl Urban and was like when did he and Nicole have a baby??? hahaha >_< she's quite pretty!
I mean…who is gonna convince anyone that she would have been picked out of a crowd as in days past…she looks like a basic Gen Z bored out of her skull and not even trying to find an expression. They must have said “look vacant, like your head is completely empty.”
No offense…not everyone can do that. Well, most of Gen Z can I guess.