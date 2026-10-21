Model Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 18: I’m given opportunities not everyone can have



Sunday Rose, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s 18-year-old daughter, walked several shows during Paris Fashion Week this year including Valentino and Miu Miu. Sunday made her modeling debut in 2024 at just 16. She’s done a few interviews and she seems as well adjusted as possible for a wealthy celebrity child-turned-model.

Sunday is covering Vogue Germany. In her interview she talks about her work ethic, how she tries to treat people and how she stays grounded. She sounds practical and down-to-earth. Sunday is still in high school, I assume in Nashville, and she’s applying to colleges this year. Here’s more, thanks to People Magazine for the translation:

“I’m very aware that I’m given opportunities that not everyone can have, and I’m truly grateful to be able to take advantage of them,” Sunday Rose told the outlet, adding that she arrives at every job she takes with a positive mindset. “So when I’m at work, I make sure to always give my best, never come to work with a negative attitude, no matter how tired or jet-lagged I may be, and treat everyone with respect,” she continued. Sunday Rose was asked if she’s ever “intentionally not” told other people who her famous mom and dad are. “Not really. I mean, I haven’t intentionally told anyone, but not that many people live in our area, so I think most people just knew when I started school,” she said in response, referring to an area of her life that she’s approached more diligently amid her blossoming modeling career. “I need to make sure I hand in my assignments on time, because that’s no excuse,” she said. “I definitely have more challenging classes this year, plus the college applications,” she told the outlet. “There’s a lot to do.” “It honestly feels like I started school yesterday. A lot of people can’t wait to go to college, but I’d like to take it slow and really enjoy this final year, especially with my friends,” added Sunday Rose. She went on to say that she’s found a balance between modeling and her schoolwork over the past few months. “Funnily enough, I think school is what keeps me grounded the most when I’m modeling,” said Sunday Rose. “When I started, I wasn’t sure how to cope with the contrast between those two worlds. But now I’ve found a way to enjoy modeling, traveling and experiencing all these amazing things with these amazing people, and then coming back here and enjoying the comforting feeling of routine and going to school.”

[From two stories on People.com]

Sunday knows she has a lot of opportunities due to her mom (let’s face it, no one gives a sh-t about her dad) and she’s not acting like people don’t know who she is. She’s also doing her best to keep up with school, work hard, be kind and show up prepared. Is it fair that this high school senior is walking the runway for major labels? Probably not, but she’s not telling us she earned it or bragging about her God-given abilities. She’s just trying to be worthy of the jobs she’s being handed. That’s about all we can ask of nepo babies. Some of them are going to want to be models, actors and singers. When they start on third base, at least they can acknowledge it.

I’d like to address the inevitable comments that Sunday doesn’t have “the look.” Have you seen models lately? They aren’t all cookie cutter and she’s unique looking. It’s very possible that she would be a model at this age without her pedigree. She definitely wouldn’t be covering Vogue Germany though.

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