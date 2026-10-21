Jason Segel & Kayla Radomski got married at the Botanical Gardens in San Marino, CA



I have a lot of affection for Jason Segel after seeing his little-known 2020 AMC series Dispatches from Elsewhere. Jason, Sally Fields Andre 3000 and Richard E. Grant co-starred. It was about a group of people brought together for a city-wide scavenger hunt and had a good mystery with a moving story. Jason puts his heart on the page and in his performances and I’m always rooting for him.

Jason is having more success now with Apple TV’s Shrinking. He’s also been lucky in love. On Saturday Jason, 46, married dancer Kayla Radomski, 35, at The Huntington Library Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. They’ve been together since 2023 and got engaged in the same place they got married, the Huntington’s rose garden, in June 2025. I’ve only seen a few photos and videos of their wedding but I get such a great vibe from them. It looks like a beautiful day. Here are some photos that Kayla’s friends posted to their Instagram stories, via Page Six and People. I love her flowy dress with the light pastel flowers.

Kayla competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2009, she’s danced in several movies and she’s worked as a backup dancer. She regularly gushes about Jason on Instagram. A friend of Kayla’s posted a video of her bachelorette weekend and it was so wholesome and fun.

I looked up photos of the place where they got married and it’s amazing. I will put that on my list for when I visit Los Angeles. It reminds me of the botanical garden in Richmond, Virginia.

They look so happy and in love! I wish them a lifetime of happiness together.