Jason Segel & Kayla Radomski got married at the Botanical Gardens in San Marino, CA

Photos from Instagram stories of Kayla Radomski in her veil and Jason and Kayla embracing during their vows
I have a lot of affection for Jason Segel after seeing his little-known 2020 AMC series Dispatches from Elsewhere. Jason, Sally Fields Andre 3000 and Richard E. Grant co-starred. It was about a group of people brought together for a city-wide scavenger hunt and had a good mystery with a moving story. Jason puts his heart on the page and in his performances and I’m always rooting for him.

Jason is having more success now with Apple TV’s Shrinking. He’s also been lucky in love. On Saturday Jason, 46, married dancer Kayla Radomski, 35, at The Huntington Library Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. They’ve been together since 2023 and got engaged in the same place they got married, the Huntington’s rose garden, in June 2025. I’ve only seen a few photos and videos of their wedding but I get such a great vibe from them. It looks like a beautiful day. Here are some photos that Kayla’s friends posted to their Instagram stories, via Page Six and People. I love her flowy dress with the light pastel flowers.

Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski wedding photos via Instagram

Kayla competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2009, she’s danced in several movies and she’s worked as a backup dancer. She regularly gushes about Jason on Instagram. A friend of Kayla’s posted a video of her bachelorette weekend and it was so wholesome and fun.

I looked up photos of the place where they got married and it’s amazing. I will put that on my list for when I visit Los Angeles. It reminds me of the botanical garden in Richmond, Virginia.

They look so happy and in love! I wish them a lifetime of happiness together.

Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel arrive at Warner Bros. Television Group's 78th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominees Celebration held at BOA Steakhouse on September 13, 2026

Kayla Radomski, Jason Segel arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of IFC Films' 'Over Your Dead Body' held at Vidiots on March 30, 2026 in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles, California.

photos via Instagram and credit: Kay Qiao/Image Press Agency/Avalon, IMAGO/Dave Starbuck/Avalon, Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon.

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5 Responses to “Jason Segel & Kayla Radomski got married at the Botanical Gardens in San Marino, CA”

  1. Priya says:
    October 21, 2026 at 11:55 am

    I also really love them together and can’t wait to see more pics! They were doing some red carpet interviews for an awards show and she was asked if she was proud of him bc of his work on shrinking and she said something along the lines of..I love the show and I see how much work he puts into getting it right. But I think what I am most proud of is how he treats people and shows up for the people in our life while doing the work he does. It was a mic drop moment. They seem to be the real deal.

    Reply
  2. Fina says:
    October 21, 2026 at 4:46 pm

    This feels wrong. Marshall belongs with Lily. Always

    Reply
  3. RaeChimesIn says:
    October 21, 2026 at 8:58 pm

    Congratulations to the couple! I used to love watching So You Think You Can Dance.

    Reply
  4. Zantasia says:
    October 21, 2026 at 10:46 pm

    The Huntington Library is amazing. Be sure to get tickets ahead of time so it isn’t sold out for the day you want to go.

    Reply
  5. Blair Warner says:
    October 22, 2026 at 1:01 am

    I’m willing to be corrected – but this girl seems thirsty!

    Reply

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